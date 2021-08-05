Gil D. Blutrich of Clear Inc: “If I’m being honest, there haven’t been many things that stand out as a huge surprise to date”

If I’m being honest, there haven’t been many things that stand out as a huge surprise to date — but of course, I’ve made my mistakes since I started working on the company 18 months ago, and have had to overcome several hardships throughout that time. I’m not exactly sure why this is, but I’d say it’s a combination of observing fellow professionals in the industry and doing the upfront research myself to try and be as prepared as possible for any challenges I might encounter. Also, I’m a strong proponent of the fact that it’s also partly in the hands of the universe (aka luck is an important factor to consider) to guide where Clear goes, and our ability to create a positive impact on public health.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life”, we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gil Blutrich.

Gil Blutrich is an Israeli-Canadian real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, developer, and the founder of Clear Inc. Named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004, Gil is also the founder of Mishorim Development and Skyline Investments (both of which are publicly-traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), as well as Blutrich Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Clear Inc.), which he launched in February 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I think my childhood was typical for people of my background. I grew up in a middle class family in a small city near Tel Aviv, Israel. My father was a military officer, and my mother a teacher, so we had everything we needed. What I can say is that I was a dreamer and passionate about making something of myself. At the age of 14, I created my first neighborhood business. At the age of 16, I was employing dozens of students at my high school. At the age of 18, I’d already sold a business, right before embarking on my mandatory military service.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My chosen quote comes from Susanna Tamaro’s book ‘Follow Your Heart’.

“[…] When so many roads open up before you, you don’t know which to take, don’t pick one at random; sit down and wait. Breathe deeply, trustingly, the way you breathed on the day when you came into the world, don’t let anything distract you, wait and wait some more. Stay still, be quiet, and listen to your heart. Then, when it speaks, get up and go where it takes you.”

I think that in every decision in life, and that includes both personal and professional, I benefited from first listening to my heart before anything else. At the end of the day, we should take time to reflect, connect to what our heart is telling us, and then trust it.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

That’s very kind of you. I’d say the following qualities are essential:

First, be an agent of change. To me this means seeking to improve things around you at all times. Look at what’s missing in society, or in your life or others’ lives, and ask yourself, “Does it have to be missing?” Everything we take for granted might be obvious now, but it may not have been so obvious in the past. If you don’t practice this mentality, you’re going to have a very hard time seeing all of the opportunities that are around you. Personally, I want to improve everything I encounter.

My hometown friends in Israel still tell a story from when I was 11 years old. It was winter — the rainy season in Israel — and there was a small forest at the end of the street that got flooded. The flood left behind a gorgeous river winding through the trees. My first reaction was to talk about how we could turn this beautiful new environment into a tourist attraction, what we’d need to do to improve and share this gorgeous new reality with others and, more importantly, activate its potential.

The second quality is similar to the first one, but takes a slightly different direction. Seeing potential is one thing, but when it comes to executing on it, you need imagination. It’s one thing to use your brain to analyze what could be done to improve certain scenarios or things, but does it resonate deeply in your heart? When I look at an empty lot, I can already visualize a building structure standing tall in my mind. I can feel it, I can see the materials and its colors, and I can even smell it in the air. To make a vision a reality, you first have to be able to live the vision. This is what will keep you grounded over the years, whether you’re building a business, or developing relationships.

I’m actually in the process of developing a building from scratch in the US, and planning it as if we’re years into the future and I can see the people that are coming and going. By envisioning what kind of people this building would attract, what the city looks like, and what the environment will be at that point in time, I can continue to develop my ideas with different perspectives in mind, versus being stuck with the commonly held ideas of today. Especially with real estate development projects, these take years to complete. It’s not very realistic to expect that the current surroundings and economic landscape will be the same as when the construction began.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, you need intrinsic motivation — an internal drive. I have always been inherently motivated and determined to succeed. I want to push the envelope, even if people around me are trying to hold me back (even if it’s often for my own good). But had I listened to every person who tried to be pragmatic and realistic, I likely wouldn’t have ended up where I am today — for all I know, I may have still been in Tel Aviv. When all you’re focused on is external validation, you’re bound to be disappointed and can become demotivated. Real strength comes from within. I think the fact that you’re interviewing me right now about my “Second Chapter” shows how this mentality can affect your life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I discussed my childhood experience, but I’m most known for being a real estate developer. After completing mandatory military service, I began my career as a real estate agent in my hometown — and this went well. It was a business that allowed me to envision possibilities and then sell buyers on those possibilities; it fit me to a tee. With support from my family, I decided to focus on real estate and make it my primary career, but I never lost sight of the opportunities around me.

In my early 20s,, I built two companies — Mishorim in Israel, and Skyline Investments in Canada. Both companies are involved in real estate development and investments in dozens of cities across North America and Israel, mostly dealing in hospitality and commercial assets. I led both companies through a public offering and, although both are still active today, I’ve since exited the companies’ day-to-day operations.

I can also share the successes we had with the IPOs, the money generated for investors, or the size of each company’s existing portfolios — all of this is public information. However, I think the most interesting part of that story is when I moved to Toronto in my early 30s, with my wife and three children, to launch Skyline Investments.

At this point, Mishorim was locally successful in Israel but we were continuing to look for more opportunities. My partner at the time and I agreed that I would put down roots in North America and open a subsidiary to find opportunities in both the US and Canada’s booming markets. I’m sure you can imagine what a journey that was! Our proficiency with English was not great at the time, and we also didn’t know anyone or have many connections, not to mention that the culture was completely foreign to us. And yet (and for this I’m grateful to the US and Canada) I never felt that those challenges held me back from working towards success. That’s the beauty of these societies, and something that I want to make sure I acknowledge.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It’s hard to keep track of which was my real ‘Second Chapter’ because I’m reinventing myself all the time! Perhaps real estate was my Second Chapter, and my terrarium business was the first?

Currently, I’m the Founder and President of Clear Inc., a company focused on integrating firewall technologies to improve indoor air and water quality. This is actually a venture that I’d considered pursuing for about a decade. Having worked in real estate developing, selling, and renting properties, I can tell you that I have seen firsthand how construction standards can affect people’s health — and there are several stats that I can point to to back that up.

Indoor air quality can be five times worse than outdoor air quality. Waterborne pathogens are responsible for millions of cancers in the US. Even if the damage is not severe, studies show that billions of dollars are lost in employee productivity due to missed work days and healthcare costs. This is what’s known as Sick Building Syndrome and is, I believe, one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century.

People used to tell me that if there was a problem, surely someone would have fixed it. But I try to remind people that there was a time when we didn’t have municipal water purification, or fire regulations, or carbon monoxide alarms. While these are obvious measures we need to have today, that wasn’t always the case. This is why, even in my real estate days, I always ensured that extra money was put into investing in well-designed and effective air cleaning machines, which is still the case in Toronto’s Cosmopolitan Hotel.

For this purpose, I founded Clear to provide world-class air and water firewall technologies that improve indoor air and water quality for the benefit of long-term public health and safety. Our systems are manufactured by leading innovators in Israel and use patented technologies to enable property owners to target and fight harmful airborne and waterborne viruses, pathogens, and bacteria.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The pandemic was a game changer. However, I strongly believe that the trend towards healthier living existed before the pandemic, and that we would have eventually gotten to the point where consumers would expect cleaner air and water — COVID-19 simply accelerated this demand.

My friends in the real estate industry would call me and ask, “Gil, what should I do? How do I go about protecting my customers?” — and what I realized is that there were very few available answers and solutions. To be honest, as an individual, I also did not know if my own buildings were protected, and if I was even safe in my own home! Especially at the beginning of the pandemic, when information was scarce, there was an intense desire for security that I wasn’t able to fulfill. This gave me the drive I needed to create the solution myself and bring this idea that had been gestating for over a decade forward.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I took the advice that I noted at the beginning of this interview: Look at what’s missing and ask yourself, “Why?” Constantly look for opportunities to improve. Listen to your heart. I’m repeating myself at this point, but because I truly believe it. It doesn’t matter if you’re running a real estate company, a tech startup, or even an ice cream business — entrepreneurship is a way of being and seeing the world.

Beyond that, I always say that you need to understand your core business. I spoke to experts, I spoke to technology manufacturers, I spoke to property owners, I spoke to consumers, and I, slowly but surely, began to understand the needs of all the various stakeholders. You need an eagerness to learn, and when you combine that with real passion (for example, my desire to help solve the indoor health crisis), you’ll find that learning new things is not only easier but also more enjoyable than you’d think.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Fantastic! Since our launch, we’ve signed some exciting strategic partnerships with several developers — for both residential and commercial buildings. To note, one of our partnerships is with Toronto-based Lifetime Developments, which decided that it will integrate Clear air and water systems into all of its future projects. This is huge and a testament to how the tides are changing when it comes to prioritizing occupant health and wellbeing in our indoor environments.

Hotels are another focus for us, especially as things begin to open up and people start traveling more frequently again. Having technology integrated into these spaces where there’s a lot of foot traffic will provide hotel owners and guests, alike, with the reassurance that their mental and physical health is being prioritized.

And of course, beyond partnerships with building properties, we’re also looking into opportunities to work with research and education institutions. As our goals go beyond the business of Clear and towards making a global impact overall, we hope to create a research pipeline to keep the public up to date about emerging threats and solutions related to building-related illnesses. We’re very excited about the conversations we’re having!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many significant people who’ve helped me through different stages of my life, to give me the right advice, direction, and support. But if I had to choose one person, it’d be my mother, Tova. My mother was an entrepreneur herself, she opened up a kindergarten in our hometown in Israel. She knew just how to push me to achieve my dreams, and throughout my life, she’s always been there to listen to me and guide me.

I’ll always remember how I begged her to buy me a moped at 15, but she refused. Her refusal came from both a desire not to spoil me, but also because she was genuinely worried that I would hurt myself. “But”, she said, “if you make your own money, I won’t be able to tell you how to spend it.” She was still worried for my safety, but she thought it was essential to teach me the more important lesson about working towards your dreams. That’s what pushed me to start my terrarium business. And, because I’m sure you’re all wondering, I did end up getting that moped!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

In the first year of Clear, I was focused on sourcing and finding the best technology for air and water purification. During the search, I found a company in Israel that developed a very unique product; I was excited by the technology and management, and I decided that Clear would invest in this company. A year later, following the pandemic, the company went public and increased seven times in value by what they were at the year prior. By sourcing this technology, we found some really interesting opportunities, and for me, that’s what makes being involved in business so exciting.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I have to reference the quote by Susanna Tamaro again:

“[…] When so many roads open up before you, you don’t know which to take, don’t pick one at random; sit down and wait. Breathe deeply, trustingly, the way you breathed on the day when you came into the world, don’t let anything distract you, wait and wait some more. Stay still, be quiet, and listen to your heart. Then, when it speaks, get up and go where it takes you.”

I’ve had plenty of setbacks in my life and when that happens, sometimes you just need to sit down, breathe deeply, and reflect. I strongly believe in meditation, exercise, and reading as ways to recenter yourself and get yourself back in touch with your heart. Taking a breather when you’re unsure is sometimes the hardest thing to do, but it is so, so important for good decision making.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I started with research — Who are the people currently installing similar devices? Who are the experts studying these issues? Who are the potential clients? Once I got a sense of that, I started making phone calls. I spoke to people in the industry to understand just how the technology worked, and through that, I was able to connect with extremely experienced people who were excited by the vision we were working towards at Clear.

Speaking to scientists and government experts wasn’t hard either — they wanted to talk, and they wanted a practical solution to problems they’d raised. There was a real hunger to take their work from theory to something tangible, so I knew I had people I could rely on for expertise, especally as I started to build out Clear’s Advisory Board.

Lastly, I spoke to my contacts in the real estate industry — people that I knew would understand Clear’s mission because they understood where I, as an entrepreneur, was coming from and the problems I wanted to address. Consumers want and deserve healthy environments, and with real estate owners being the main target market for Clear’s services, I was able to take their advice and tweak our business offering to match their needs. If there’s another thing I’ve learned throughout my entrepreneurial journey, it’s that taking advice from potential clients is essential.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Personally, I thrive outside of my comfort zone. We live in a world that promotes a lot of fear, an emotion that keeps people safe but keeps them grounded and unable to keep pushing boundaries. But, with a slight change in perspective, we have the power to reject that fear and see new challenges as exhilarating opportunities — opportunities to learn, grow, and build. Moving to Canada with my wife and three children wasn’t an easy choice, and it brought difficulties for each and every one of us. But upon reflection, none of us can say we regret that decision today. Feeling fear is natural, but you can’t let it hold you back.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

If I’m being honest, there haven’t been many things that stand out as a huge surprise to date — but of course, I’ve made my mistakes since I started working on the company 18 months ago, and have had to overcome several hardships throughout that time. I’m not exactly sure why this is, but I’d say it’s a combination of observing fellow professionals in the industry and doing the upfront research myself to try and be as prepared as possible for any challenges I might encounter. Also, I’m a strong proponent of the fact that it’s also partly in the hands of the universe (aka luck is an important factor to consider) to guide where Clear goes, and our ability to create a positive impact on public health.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is how I see Clear — not just as an opportunity to build a successful business and make money, but to improve people’s lives by raising awareness of a serious problem that impacts them. I spent a lot of time in hospitality, bringing people to nature where they can be healthy and happy, but the next revolution I’ve embarked on is to bring those same health standards to our homes.

Right now, I’m focused on the North American market, but this is very much a global problem that transcends geographical boundaries. If my work can help change attitudes on what’s considered an acceptable living environment for human beings, I will know that I’ve made a difference. To that end, I’ve already started considering the different ways in which Clear can be at the forefront of this revolution by thinking about how to approach governments, NGOs, and academic institutions. We’re currently in talks with a local university here in Canada to see how we can achieve the full potential of Clear’s impact.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

That’s an easy question for me to answer — Elon Musk. It’s one thing to build companies, it’s another to envision the future. I want to know the vision Elon Musk sees, not just for this lifetime, but for the world in 100 years after he’s long gone. This is an important quality that I value in people. Take Thomas Edison for example. Edison changed the world with his work on electricity, but was already envisioning how humanity would harness solar energy even before modern technology was a reality. Today, we see the results of that foresight!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To learn more about Clear and stay updated on our exciting initiatives, you can visit our website at https://clear.inc.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.