Carla Oates of The Beauty Chef: “Take the time to learn the financing area of the business”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing CEO and Founder of The Beauty Chef, Carla Oates.

Carla Oates is the founder of The Beauty Chef, which offers efficacious probiotic, prebiotic and postbiotic products to support gut, skin, brain health and overall health. A beauty editor in another life, Carla Oates made it her plight to educate readers on the nasties that can go into body and skincare products. Armed with an interest in nutrition, a passion for immersing herself in research, and a personal skin affliction, she disrupted the beauty world with an easy, accessible and ultimately healthy way to produce beautiful skin. From introducing the beauty world to her first ground-breaking beauty powder, Glow, to 12 years later and owning a full range of over 13 products — we learn a little bit more about ways to get glowing skin from the inside-out.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I started out in the natural health, beauty and wellness world nearly 20 years ago, I was working as a beauty editor for a mainstream newspaper and while researching the ingredients in beauty products, I became concerned about the amount of toxic chemicals in skincare products. I had always been interested in holistic health and beauty, so I started to research the benefits of looking after your skin with clean, natural ingredients — predominantly active plant compounds that rejuvenate the skin from the inside, out. From there, I made the decision to write only about natural and organic health and beauty, offering women healthier options.

As a result of this, I was offered a book deal with Penguin and wrote Feeding your Skin while also beginning to formulate new recipes and products that were natural and nourishing.

I’d also had eczema as a child, and as a teenager, I’d worked with a naturopath who’d cleaned up my diet which had a profound impact on my skin. This gave me the understanding very early on that food is medicine and that what we eat can have a huge effect on our health, as well as our skin. Then, around 11 years ago, my own daughter began to experience similar skin issues so I was interested in researching what may be causing them. I put my family on a gut-healing protocol, which included lots of lacto-fermented wholefoods, like kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir, and very quickly I saw that our skin and overall wellbeing improved dramatically. Friends and family also began to ask me what I was doing differently and why my skin was so ‘glowy’ — which made me realize the power of the gut/skin connection.

I began experimenting with lacto-fermenting skin-loving superfoods in my kitchen at home and essentially, this was how my first product, GLOW Inner Beauty Powder, was born!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Starting The Beauty Chef, meant that I had to quit my job and go against the grain and decide to help change paradigm, with something no-one had really heard of at that time. This was an income risk, but I truly believed in what I was doing. When I created Glow Inner Beauty Powder over 12 years ago, people told me it was left of field and wouldn’t work. But I truly believed in what I was doing — because it came from authenticity and it worked. The tipping point for me was hearing people’s feedback, their stories around how The Beauty Chef products had helped them combat a leaky gut, IBS or irritated skin.

The tipping point for me however was the opening of our own state of the art fermentation plant, in Sydney. Five years ago, I set a vision to work with a team of leading microbiologists to study the transition from our network of hand-picked Australian manufacturing partners to realise a new state of the art brand owned bio-fermentation manufacturing facility in Sydney. When our plant finally opened, I definitely had a pinch me moment!

The plant project was so important to me as it’s enabled us to make our bacterial fermentation processes more sophisticated and to be able to control probiotic outcomes more closely.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so fortunate to be surrounded by such supportive people, from my family, friends and colleagues. My husband has been my sounding board throughout, supporting me through every crazy idea I’ve had. I can’t pinpoint a specific story, but he and my supporting network have always been there.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

There has been a huge paradigm shift in the health and beauty industries as more and more people discover that health is beauty, and beauty is health. When I first started The Beauty Chef, for example, the concept of inner beauty didn’t even exist — there was no inner beauty category, and we were the pioneers! Fermentation and the power of probiotics for gut health and skin health was also fairly new and while there was a certain level of awareness in the health and wellness world, probiotics for beauty was entirely new. I’m excited to see more and more research supporting the importance of gut health and to see more brands embrace this notion. I truly believe that beauty begins in the belly, and I believe that the biggest wellness hack is to look after your gut, and it will do the rest! I’m proud to say The Beauty Chef is able to support people’s health and plays a part in gut health education and I’m also excited about the building research into the microbiome! While I’ve always been passionate about the link between gut health and our overall health and wellbeing, it’s exciting to see this knowledge hit the mainstream as more people discover how looking after their gut can foster good health. I hope to see this evolve even further in the coming years.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I think there is a beauty wellness revolution happening! There has undoubtedly been a rise in degenerative diseases and now, people are realizing that modern life isn’t so conducive to good health — too much stress, packaged food and pollution. I’m excited that we are going back to basics with organic food and ingredients, chemical-free skincare and personal care products.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

There are many things I worry about when it comes to the beauty industry and the world in general — the vast use of un-recyclable plastic in beauty, plastics in our oceans, harmful and harsh ingredients used on a mass scale in beauty.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I love the following wellness tips for when I’m in need of that extra TLC!

Gut health — looking after your gut is the most profound wellness hack. That involves eating whole-foods (and eating lacto-fermented, probiotic foods), avoiding junk foods and trying to find lifestyle balance too (did you know that stress can disrupt your microbiome and the lining of the gut). Your gut is where 70% of your immune system lies, where you make and digest nutrients, where you regulate hormones, detoxifying enzymes, make neurotransmitters, neutralize pathogens — so the state of your gut can profoundly affect your skin and health and the way you look and feel. Taking 1tsp of GLOW Inner Beauty Powder — nurtures my gut and gets my glow on every day. Walking is my meditation — it is great for your body and skin, but also wonderful for your mind — it fosters balance and creativity. Fresh food masks — they are rich in living nutrients and enzymes. Fresh papaya mask mixed with some yoghurt slathered on my face makes a wonderful instant glowing mask.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”.

In my experience these are the key points I’ve learnt along the way, that if I had to do it all again, they would hugely help along the way:

Create a strong business strategy: When I first started out, I didn’t have a business plan. I had no idea about the business. I had created the product now known as GLOW™ Inner Beauty Powder and developed a simple website where customers could purchase the product online. From there the business grew very organically, and it wasn’t until the third year when I saw a substantial increase in demand across various different retail channels that I felt it necessary to create a strategy and business plan to support the additional growth. Take the time to learn the financing area of the business: It is really important to understand the finances of your company and have a good understanding of taxes, tax concessions, grants, etc. So even if you are not all over the small details, you can pick up if something doesn’t look right. My advice is to ask questions! Continue learning and use your common sense. I ran a lean ship at the beginning, and kept overheads really, really low checking on cash flow and production flow charts each week and often on a daily basis. Gain an understanding of margins and profitability: not having a deeper understanding of margins and profitability. I had picked the most expensive raw ingredients and chosen a fermentation process that takes 6–8 weeks. Neither of these things is commercially viable yet ultimately has set the brand apart. Funnily we haven’t been able to partner with a distributor as our products cost so much to manufacture however it has worked in our favor, as The Beauty Chef has become known for quality and efficacy and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Have a point of difference and be passionate about what you’re creating: Success is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration. I truly believe that you should do what you love, because success requires hard work, so you might as well spend the hard work doing something you wholeheartedly enjoy. Plus, you are bound to be more successful doing something that you have fire, passion and drive for My tip for anyone starting out: Look after your gut, be gutsy and follow your gut instinct!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I recently came across a quote by Albert Einstein which said “There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle”. This resonated with me, especially after the challenging year we have all experienced, and it’s taught me to reflect and practice gratitude where possible.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.thebeautychef.com

IG: @thebeautychef

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.