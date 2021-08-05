David Law of Noisy Clan: “Solve real problems”

Solve real problems: If it doesn’t help people then it won’t sell and so why even bother? There are small problems all around us that can be fixed!

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Law, CEO of Noisy Clan.

Launched from the Product Design Engineering interdisciplinary course from Glasgow University and the Glasgow School of Art with First Class Honors, Law has played an active role in designing the future. He started designing injection tools for a Japanese company and generated multiple patents while at IDEO, a Palo Alto-based design consultancy, in the early 90s and founded Speck Design, a product design consultancy that partners with clients to create innovative designs integrating complex engineering with timeless design. His last 25 years in Silicon Valley and internationally has added entrepreneurial depth to that design background.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in Scotland in a middle class family, my mother was a primary school teacher and my father an air traffic controller. I didn’t travel outside of Scotland until my late teens. I had a normal childhood with a newspaper route, sports etc. My dad was very into sailing and owned and worked on wooden boats my entire childhood. Every vacation we spent sailing up the West Coast of Scotland so I learned to sail and ended up teaching sailing and windsurfing as summer jobs all over the place.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My partners and I created a patented plastic accessory in the consumer electronics accessory space. We walked the floor of the Comdex trade show in Las Vegas (which was the precursor to CES) trying to sell the project to various large companies. We ultimately found a large company that was interested and over a couple of weeks worked out a deal. The interesting part is that the deal came crashing down 6 months or so later, when it turned out that the people who had brought us into the company had been running it as a side hustle and were marking up our inventory by passing it through a distribution company that they owned. Unfortunately, when they were found out, we became collateral damage — and the project was cancelled.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Of course, I have to thank my wife Yulie. It’s hard being married to an entrepreneur. There are lots of ups and downs. A dark time was around 2007–8 when the company that I owned (Speck Products) was going through a particularly tough time. The industry was going through a major change and Speck was cash strapped and looking like we would crash and burn within a month or two. I remember sitting down with Yulie and saying that I thought that there was a good chance that we might lose our house. I remember feeling such a sense of relief that she was supportive and willing to come along with me for the ride.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is attributed to Walt Disney “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” When is this not relevant? Each day I fall into the trap of thinking about problems and ideas and I think that I’m making progress. It isn’t until I actually start working on something tangible that I make progress. This is especially true in design; It’s easy to imagine a solution to a problem, but I learn a lot more by trying to draw or sketch alternatives. Then of course, I learn even more by building a prototype.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance, Optimism and Patience. Perseverance and Patience can feel like the two sides of the same coin.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

At Noisy Clan, we believe in getting more people playing music as a part of their daily lives. Playing music has been scientifically proven to elevate your mood, keep your mind active and alert and bring you joy. True joy seems to be in short supply in the world these days so we’re trying to bring that with us — one noisy musician at a time!

How do you think your technology can address this?

Music stands have been around, largely unchanged, since 1955. They are heavy, inconvenient and some of them can really pinch your fingers. That feeling is the opposite of joy. So Noisy Clan has created an ultra-light, ultra-portable music stand called Wee Stand. Our Wee Stand is just the first in a new line of products to solve problems for musicians and get more people playing music out there, which we think creates a better world for everyone.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Watching my daughter try to ride to school with her backpack, lunch, instrument, music folder and music stand. She must have been in 4th grade. I remember thinking that the music stand just seemed really clunky and unchanged and that there had to be a better way to do it.

How do you think this might change the world?

I think making things easier and better for musicians and potential musicians is a great way to change the world. Our stand is light, ultra-portable and sturdy allowing musicians to play music anywhere without a lot of hassle.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Playing music has a lot of pluses and not really any potential Earth-ending minuses, so I think we’re safe.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

Envision a better world- I am very optimistic. That is how I like to think of the future: a place of possibilities and improvements. But it isn’t going to happen by itself. We have to be the ones to fix what is broken and imagine what could be. So there is a strange dichotomy of looking at what is wrong with the world while imagining a better one. Solve real problems: If it doesn’t help people then it won’t sell and so why even bother? There are small problems all around us that can be fixed! Center on the user: Most of the things that bug me about existing tech and products make me ask “Did the designer ever use this product themselves?”. Did they take a look at how people actually use their product? The best solutions solve real problems and make peoples lives better. Embrace constraints. It’s nearly impossible to solve a large unconstrained problem. It is so much easier to solve small ones or highly constrained ones. Creativity loves constraints! If you don’t have any, then make up your own. Whenever I find myself floundering and not making forward progress it’s because there are too many options. Enjoy yourself. Always.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We all have skills and abilities that are unique to us and I think we are happiest when we’re using those skills to help others. Almost all successful entrepreneurs notice something is wrong in the world and then set out to fix it-usually for themselves first. But when you see what your answer could mean for other people and their lives, then you get a rush that is hard to replicate.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Amanda Gorman, the inaugural poet. I was so inspired by her fierce confidence. I hope that my children can share some of her spirit. That would be an amazing experience!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Yes, our company is just getting started making noise out there so keep up with us at https://noisyclan.com/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.