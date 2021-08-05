Dr. Divya Bheda of ExamSoft Worldwide: “We do need our education system to focus more on global citizenship and the interconnectedness of the world”

Finally, we do need our education system to focus more on global citizenship and the interconnectedness of the world. This pandemic has shown us how our actions and decisions impact one another, and we need to get back to that humanity even as we advance our technology.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Divya Bheda.

Dr. Divya Bheda, is the Director of Education and Assessment at ExamSoft Worldwide LLC. She has over a decade of experience in leading program evaluations, assessments, and social justice training. She champions curricular innovation and pedagogical excellence through assessment. Her work spans general education, administration, academic programs, certificates, and student services. She approaches data, strategic-planning, and decision-making using a formative, utilization-focused, equity-building lens.

She is committed to advancing collaborative, transformative, and restorative learning in a safe space for professional accountability and growth for all higher education professionals. She has experience in online, and brick and mortar educational contexts building organizational responsiveness and catalyzing student success. She holds a PhD in Critical and Socio-Cultural Studies in Education, an M.S. in Educational Leadership, and an M.A. in Mass Communication.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory “behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I always wanted to make a difference in the world and being in education. Making a positive impact on student learning and helping students achieve their potential and realize their dreams always did, and continues to, feel like the best fit for me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the experience of being an international woman of color has led to numerous interesting stories and lived experiences — as you can imagine! The common theme in terms of lessons learned across them is to never let others define you, never internalize the traumas or oppressive actions that others impose on you with their behaviors (easier said than done because it is hard to depersonalize behaviors directed toward oneself), and build on your strengths and focus on that rather than just on your weaknesses. I have learned this over time because, for all of us, areas of growth always require work and effort, but it should not be the focus at the cost of celebrating and nurturing your strengths. One final thing I have also come to learn is: prioritize yourself — not your organization, colleagues, boss, project, or someone or something else. You come first. Your health — physical and mental, your well-being, and your passion, drive, and values. This self-prioritization is something I still struggle with as a woman because we are raised to be caretakers and caregivers and often unconsciously put others and other things before us — hence my mentioning it here because there is so much unlearning to do in this journey.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My passion is student success, which I see as three things: 1. learning and intellectual growth, 2. material success in terms of opportunity and financial well-being, and 3. a positive lived experience of the educational journey. As an assessment and education professional my commitment is to align best intentions with best impacts (something we often fall short on) and to engage in continuous improvement guided by data. So, all the projects I am working on right now are about gathering data and best practices to consult and offer guidance to educators on how to advance student success and how to better support student learning — through robust curricular design, effective assessment design and practices, data use for early and proactive interventions, and innovative, impactful, and culturally responsive teaching and learning practices for all learners.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority in the education field?

I see myself more as a storyteller and perspective sharer who always tries to wear the student-hat and be their ally in everything I do rather than as an authority. The irony is that as educators we are often trying to do everything we can for our students to the best of our ability and yet often, unknowingly or unintentionally, we often dismiss their feedback or voice in their own education. Similarly, we and the education systems, policies, and processes we have created are often to blame for student failure rather than the students themselves. This issue is a recurring theme in almost all education systems including the one here in the U.S. Yes, I do have a PhD in Critical and Sociocultural Studies in Education, and yes, I do have expertise and experience in a number of areas including assessment, curricular design, program evaluation, the international student experience, and social justice, but I would say the common theme across them all is my passion for and commitment to student success and building institutional or systemic responsiveness to better serve students. So, I would rather call myself a student success champion in the education field!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

We are not doing well from a happiness index perspective, from a quality education perspective, from a student success metrics perspective when you consider who is graduating and how they are graduating (how quickly and with how much debt), and what their educational experience/journey was really like from a human well-being perspective. We only have to look at comparative and international statistics to see that. So, if you ask me, I would say that we are doing a good job overall in moving professional disciplines forward, moving innovation and cutting-edge research forward, and in creating independent individuals, but in terms of preparing ALL our students holistically to be global citizens who have a self-critical lens, who can be advocates for each other and who understand the interconnectedness of the world and everyone’s well-being, we are definitely falling short.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Again, while there are a great many differences and disparities in how this plays out in terms of who the US education system is working great for, I would say, overall, we do have excellent, committed educators who are there for students despite systemic issues like poor pay, constantly increasing workloads, lack of much needed training, and burnout. On campuses, we often do have access to resources such as free libraries, free technology, and internet. We do have free K-12 education. We have a form of self-critical practice through our peer-review processes of accreditation which is robust and reflective of solidarity in oversight, and we do have access to the latest technological innovation and data gathering mechanisms out there in the world.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

1. Re-writing and better teaching history to accurately reflect the various stories (including her stories) of origin and occupation in the U.S. of people from different cultures and parts of the world who have made the U.S. what it is today.

2. Better prepare students to be their own advocates in their educational journey and create empowering and democratic learning contexts that nurture them as whole human beings that allow them to learn and thrive rather than just survive.

3. If there are ways to explore being less capitalistic, individualistic, and patriarchal in the way we function on a day-to-day basis so that we set up expectations (implicit and explicit), processes, and policies that are student-centered and human-need driven rather than efficiency driven, that would be amazing.

4. I truly believe that competency-based education is something we should adopt. We need to move from a seat-time, credit-based system to competencies. However, the competencies must really be well-defined/articulated and demonstrable knowledges, skills, attitudes, behaviors, and habits, and the systems of assessment need to be robust and not-bias producing. So, the onus is once again on us as educators to ensure we don’t perpetuate systems and practices of inequity when we move in this direction.

5. Finally, we do need our education system to focus more on global citizenship and the interconnectedness of the world. This pandemic has shown us how our actions and decisions impact one another, and we need to get back to that humanity even as we advance our technology.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging young people in STEM? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

While I know there is a significant focus on it among educators, I wonder if we do a good job communicating to our young people that STEM is for everyone. There are these inherent, problematic narratives that we perpetuate as adults and educators like “I am bad at math” or if you want to be a doctor, it is going to require “too many years and too much studying and I am not cut out for it.” I think the way we focus on it seems to be more imperative than exciting — at least within the education system. While there are faculty and programs that offer science camps that make STEM fun, that is not the norm in the classroom, and it needs to be. So, I would say the pedagogy of teaching science and the communication around STEM learning and capabilities possibly needs some scrutiny. Three ways we can increase stem engagement among young people: 1. We need to build accessibility and free programming for things like science camps so that ALL young people have access to fun science opportunities. 2. We need to make STEM fun while also integrating it with culture, representation, and native, decolonizing principles and practice. The human element cannot and should not be removed from science. 3. We need to increase service-learning, mentoring, and apprenticeship/internship opportunities for professionals to connect with young people to see STEM at work in live-action.

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

Young girls are often socialized into a gendered way of thinking (through television, media, and other home and social narratives) that being “beautiful” is very important and that being a caretaker/caregiver is very important. The collateral damage of the message to be “cute” and “amenable” and “not bossy” so that you are not perceived as ambitious or as a “go-getter” is that all of these things mean that you are “unattractive” as a girl. This message is pervasive in society and thrust upon women and young adults as well. The direct and collateral damage of all of this messaging is that being smart is not sexy nor cool for girls. Research shows that by middle school and almost always by high school, girls often fall back in academic performance because of their teachers, peers, and social influences unconsciously privileging boys — especially in the STEM field. Research also indicates how the STEM disciplines in the U.S. are so male-centric that being a woman and getting through a higher education STEM-focused program in the U.S. is isolating, demoralizing, and frankly, pushes many girls out of the system and field. This needs to change. Why? Well, why not?!!! The financial return from being in the STEM professions itself is, at its most basic, an easy answer. Don’t we want our girls and women to be financial independent and self-sufficient with careers and contributing to society’s advancement?! Don’t we want women’s ideas and innovations to be acknowledged?! One only has to explore her story around the world to know how women have had to fight for their right to have a voice and participate in every aspect of life. STEM is no different, and science seems to come up with answers and solutions to society’s problems that are male-centric that don’t necessarily work for women and future generations as well. So, the woman lens is important.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging girls and women in STEM subjects? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

I still think there is a long way to go in girls and women thriving in STEM in the U.S. When we see larger numbers of women in leadership, when we see more women in tenured and adjunct faculty seniority in the STEM disciplines across programs and institutions, when we see pay parity and adequate representation across the science and technology field in terms of titles and roles, and when we see young girls socialized into believing that being smart, strong, knowledgeable, and successful in education and beyond is beautiful, we would have maybe done enough.

3 ways to increase stem engagement in addition to the ideas I shared to advance STEM education for youth (again, those ideas can be modified and repurposed for girls as well):

More inclusive curricula that showcases and actually goes further and normalizes women in science so that girls can see themselves represented, can have their passion and curiosity ignited rather than shut down, and fully internalize the monetary gain they can achieve in pursuing STEM. And cohort models to help groups of girls advance and get interested and excited about STEM.

More accessible opportunities for girls with gaming, coding, camps, and other experiences that offer a collaborative learning format that is available to all girls.

Girls need to see role models across all walks of life and see the applicability of STEM — theory and principles to practice to help them engage with it authentically. They need to understand that like all fields, it requires constant refreshers and learning. Application is often the exciting part of STEM, so modalities of teaching and learning need to improve.

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) or on STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media)? Can you explain why you feel the way you do?

This is going to sound trite and overly simplistic, but I believe in STEAM over STEM because there is art in science and science in art — both of which need to be explored, learned, respected, and honed. The creativity and collaboration that needs to be nurtured for innovation in any field comes from STEAM rather than just STEM. STEAM is a more balanced approach. Additionally, coming from an Indian culture, STEAM obviously makes more sense to me than STEM. While there is a focus on STEM education in India, there is art and culture woven into the fabric of society — of how students live and function just due to the rich cultural influences in society and how that permeates into the lived experiences of students. However, when art is woven together more intentionally into the curricular fabric (because often, arts is the extra-curricular element and it deserves more than that in all education systems), the holistic development of a student is possible, allowing them to thrive fully during their educational journey, and beyond as professionals, without burnout.

If you had the power to influence or change the entire US educational infrastructure what five things would you implement to improve and reform our education system? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would change the siloed ways of being and functioning of higher ed that has the student ping-ponging around trying to access various resources to succeed. I would rethink the infrastructure and educational journey to be more student-centered so that all services and resources worked together, collaboratively and proactively, and talked to each other to ensure the well-being and success of the student.

I would ensure that all graduate students and all faculty members were proactively and preemptively trained in curricular, assessment, and teaching and learning strategies and best practices. All leaders in servant leadership. Most faculty in the U.S. higher education system are well trained in their discipline but not necessarily in the art and science of teaching. Most leaders in higher ed do not know how to be effective and empowering leaders. The students are the ones who suffer the consequences of this lack of training and following of tradition where faculty often end up teaching either the way they were taught or actively against the way they were taught. Similarly, leaders lead the way they were led or what they learned about how not to lead. This implicit learning needs to be reimagined. We need normal to be redefined.

That all education professionals are trained to understand and act on (self-correct) their own biases, prejudices, deficit-thinking narratives, privileges, and identities, as well as recognize the impact of institutional and systemic barriers and isms at play. That all educators are trauma-informed, social justice-oriented, feminist allies who work in solidarity to decolonize education as they engage in restorative practices and student and community empowerment work.

I would make higher education free for all. Beginning a future burdened by debt is the worst start for the mental and overall well-being of any human. I would also make K-12 education funding resources free of “school districting budgets” that affords quality education to the rich home-owner children and neighborhoods so that equity in quality education can be achieved.

Ensure the validation of student voice and actively seek student input and representation in all decision-making. Create processes and structures for the same. Basically, create an empowering context for students to thrive with their full humanity accepted and seen/understood, and their full potential realized.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many. And some of them may not be appropriate for this forum just because of language! However, the one I try to live by the most is the original Gandhian maxim — be the change you wish to see in the world. I actually learned this from my mom and her way of living and being before I learned it as a Gandhian principle. The grace and kindness she extends to those in need, even as she deals with her own struggles and challenges amidst it all, has always been inspiring. As someone committed to social justice, I realize there is always so much to learn, and there is always a better way of being. We can only try, and we should always try. And when we receive the gift of kindness and generosity, we should always pay it forward.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would want to sit down with Melinda Gates or Priscilla Chan to discuss a few ideas around social justice activism and changing higher education to serve students better while also helping create better global citizens of the world. The Gates Foundation has done and is doing a lot of interesting work in education the world over even as it focuses on the U.S education system in certain arenas. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s philanthropy approach in regard to education seems to be more U.S.-focused and social justice-oriented. So, either or both would be amazing! The Lumina Foundation has also spearheaded some important higher education efforts that have and continue to bring about lasting change and improvements in higher education. I would feel very lucky to connect with their leader. From the entertainment arena, I would love to have lunch with Priyanka Chopra or Meghan Markle or again, both, as they do some really good work around women and girls’ empowerment around the world, and I would like to pick their brains on a few ideas and get their feedback and perspective on them. Of course, Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris would be lifetime highlights! Wishful thinking really! I would love to meet Jacinda Ardern too just for inspiration… okay let me stop there…As you can see if I keep thinking about it, my list will keep growing.

