Stephanie White of By The Way Creative: “Allow yourself to feel your stress and anxieties”

Allow yourself to feel your stress and anxieties — it’s what makes you you and will make you a better entrepreneur in the long run.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie White.

Stephanie White (27) has survived anorexia, anxiety and infidelity to establish her own thriving business and become a leading figure for female empowerment. Her copywriting business, By The Way Creative launched in April 2017 and initially started in a mixture of roles, looking after marketing and social media accounts before discovering the online community of female entrepreneurs. Stephanie quickly realized that she wanted to work with women who owned their own businesses and developed her first copywriting program. 2020 saw Stephanie quadruple her income, expand to a team of five, appoint a paid intern, and launch her support scheme for girls from under-developed countries to help keep them in education. Stephanie now helps to give female entrepreneurs a voice, empowering them to have the confidence to use their words to go after what they want, helping to create a generation of assertive women.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was a Navy brat, moving schools and countries thanks to my dad’s job — which was great! I moved to Singapore when I was in primary school, after which we moved to New Zealand, then back to the UK, to Wales when I was 9 years old. I’m from Hampshire originally, and that’s where I live now. It was great seeing those countries and experiencing different cultures, and it really formed who I am as a person — I learned that being outspoken and using my voice was the best way for me to adjust to my constantly changing environment.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Oh my god yes! When I was studying English Literature, I did an incredible module on 18th Century Women’s Writing. I learned about a group of women called The Blue Stockings Society. This was a group of women who got together in the mid-18th Century and wrote in secret, publishing their works both anonymously and under pen names. What I loved about them was that they fostered the talent of working class, uneducated women who had creative flair. They mentored these women, paid for their education and helped to get their works published. The idea of giving a voice to the ‘underdog’ all those years ago absolutely captivated me! Especially as this was an era when it was still fairly dangerous and taboo to be an educated (let alone published) woman.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me ‘making a difference’ is leaving the world in better shape than I arrived in it. During my relatively short lifetime the climate crisis has crushed our natural world, women still fight for the right to be educated and we have a larger poverty/wealth gap than many previous generations have witnessed.

To combat those things each our own small way, we need to do just that… make small contributions. I volunteer at a homeless shelter, sponsor young girls though school in Guatemala and buy our food locally and organic. My business ethos is to end female silence, or at least work towards that every single day, by helping women to stand out online and create a voice they are proud to share.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Everything! I describe myself as ‘so green it hurts’, because I really do feel passionate about trying to right the wrongs in our world. The main thing for me I suppose is that there are just too many beings in the world — people and animals. So I want to ease the burden on the planet. I am super passionate about the environment and education, as I believe that overpopulation and education levels go hand in hand.

The main way I am trying to do my part is a mission called ’30 under 30’, where I intend for my business By The Way Creative to sponsor thirty girls from underdeveloped countries to stay in school. We currently sponsor one girl, in Guatemala, and I am 27 — so fully intend to reach my goal. By keeping girls in school, they have more choices available to them than just marrying and having children, which in turn reduces overpopulation and the subsequent burden on the world’s food production.

My business is totally carbon offset, and I have adopted several foreign rescue animals as they are the ones no-one else wants. While there are animals in rescue there is no need for breeding. I am vegetarian, and intend to only have one child — if any.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Ever had one of those random ‘shower downloads’? You know, when you’re stood under the water and a crazy idea or invention just pops into your mind? That’s how I realized that I’d actually built a business around something I was intensely passionate about — without necessarily realizing it.

I’ve always been the annoyingly vocal feminist friend, writing for the university paper, hosting a feminist podcast, tearing down mysoginistic men in the pub (once I’m a few pinot’s in!). I always thought I’d built a business simply to give myself freedom — but in turn I’m actually providing a semblance of freedom for my clients. Freedom to express themselves without fear of being judged for their writing skills or professionalism.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

My goal to sponsor 30 girls through school by the time I’m 30 was triggered by following Simon Reeve’s journey through South America. He explained how few children (particularly girls) are able to go to school — but work in the farms has also dried up due to the effects of climate change on the weather and crop yield. I’m honestly not sure how anyone couldn’t worry about climate change in general, but one thing we can do is help young girls through school. Overpopulation is a huge contributor to climate change because we have to sacrifice more and more land to feed our over burgeoning population. By enabling more young girls to go to school, they stand a much better chance of having prosperous careers and having fewer children later in life — particularly in developing countries. It means a better life for literally everyone.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I was working in a corporate job and HATING it. I was knackered, not enjoying it, and it was a really sexist and stifling environment. When I worked out that my hourly rate (due to all the unpaid overtime and long hours) was less than when I had worked as a waitress, I jacked it in and went back to waitressing to pay the bills, while starting to plan my own business. I have always loved writing, and it was natural to make that my focus. It was in April 2017, at the age of 23 that I set up By The Way Creative. Over the course of a few months, working with different clients, I realized that I wanted to work with female entrepreneurs, giving them a voice and the confidence to use it, and from there developed my first copywriting program.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I think the number one ongoing story is how much I find out about myself. Through connecting with other women, hearing their stories and managing all the ups and downs of business ownership, I’ve learned so much about who I am and what I stand for.

I’m obsessed with personality tests and recently discovered that my second-in-command has the same Meyers Briggs personality type as me, even though we’re the rarest type. There’s got to be something in that!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Oh wow. My first logo and business card. It was terrible. All I’m saying is, I will never do my own branding again. A wider lesson to learn there is to stick with what you are great at and outsource the rest!

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I’ve had a few awesome influences: my dissertation supervisor at uni, Jen. My close friend and colleague, Ayse. My 3 best friends who eventually realized I wasn’t crazy and this business thing might actually work. My awesome coach, Amy. And my copy-writing mentor, Lauren.

But most of all, my husband. He was the one that encouraged me to quit my corporate job and go solo when we’d only been dating for a couple of months. He has always had unwavering faith in me and is a fantastic listener.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

It has to be the first young woman we sponsored. She’s one of 6, being raised by her eldest sister and grandparents.

We’ve worked with many clients who have absolutely crushed their launches and totally changed their lives as a result of their success. It’s awesome to have a small part in that, but it’s even more rewarding when I know that their success directly impacts our sponsored girl’s future.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Make small changes — shop local, don’t drive if you can walk, buy seasonal and organic produce, recycle and donate rather than bin things.

Remember: Reduce, reuse, recycle is in the order in which you should do it! Recycling isn’t the silver bullet… reducing our consumption is.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Outsource EVERYTHING that isn’t your expertise (see branding errors above). Niche into your perfect client — I’m not everyone’s cup of coffee and wouldn’t want to be! Allow yourself to feel your stress and anxieties — it’s what makes you you and will make you a better entrepreneur in the long run. Heed advice with caution — yes, hire coaches and get business advice. But remember that you are the captain of your own ship, always. Don’t expect everyone to understand, and be ok with it. Entrepreneurs are enigmas, it’s naturally to feel a little misunderstood.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If you don’t, who will?

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

@inthefrow — Victoria. I’ve followed her since I was a teen and she first started blogging. Now she’s an internationally recognized fashion influencer with impeccable content, a bulletproof work ethic and a dreamy wardrobe. I just totally admire her perfectionism and dedication.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.facebook.com/bythewaycreative

https://www.instagram.com/bythewaycreative/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!