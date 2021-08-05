John Acres of Acres Manufacturing Company: “Game designers must know who their audience is”

Game designers must know who their audience is. Some slots, like Scientific Games’ Anchorman, target a particular demographic while other games, like Aristocrat’s Buffalo, simply attracts people who want a chance to win a big jackpots.

As a part of our series about what’s around the corner for the toy, game, and video game industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Acres.

John Acres is the inventor of casino systems technology, and Founder of Acres Manufacturing Company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I joined the Air Force a year after finishing high school and was stationed in Las Vegas. I earned 350 dollars per month and soon realized that it wouldn’t be enough. I was able to pick up a side job doing electronic repairs to make extra money. I fixed a radio for a casino manager — then I fixed the casino’s sound system. Eventually I was trusted enough to fix a slot machine.

Six months later, I was designing slot machines and brainstorming ideas for building player loyalty systems in hopes of tempting players to stay longer and visit more frequently. That was 1972, I’ve been designing games and loyalty systems ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Norman, the casino manager, watched for slot players who were discouraged by losses at the game. He’d introduce himself, ask the customer’s name and where they were from. He’d thank them for playing and end the conversation by setting up a jackpot on their game.

Games were mechanical back then, so an employee could open the game, pull the handle to spin, then physically stop the reeks to result in a win. Slots took and paid only coins back then. When a win occurred, coins would drop in the tray.

Players were always grateful for his personal attention and delighted by the free money. They usually spent it all back and reached into their pockets to play more. Many became loyal to the casino and visited again and again for many years.

Norman’s methods taught me that people crave personal attention and appreciate unexpected gifts. They respond with loyalty and spend generously.

Most people couldn’t match Norman’s charisma, so I created a computer system to measure the player experience, issue appropriate rewards and drive employees to personally interact with players.

My system wasn’t as personable as Norman, but scaled better. That proved important as casinos grew in size.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I met Steve Wynn in 1981 and pitched the idea of a computerized jackpot system. He loved the concept. I was 27, with little business experience and only a flailing prototype. Yet I left his office with a check for 30,000 dollars — that’s like 100,000 dollars today — and a handshake. There was no contract and nothing in writing.

Steve made it clear that if I performed, I’d have plenty of future opportunity. If I was unable to meet the demands of the industry, I’d never work in Las Vegas again. The project was successful, and as Steve predicted, more opportunity followed.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Some say that casino gambling is the antithesis of goodness. I disagree.

My work has created thousands of well-paying jobs and helped others to launch their own companies. Our inventions played a role in contributing to the prosperity of hundreds of Native American tribes across the country.

It’s true, some gamblers overspend; however, only a small minority of players wager far more than they can afford, causing great pain to their family and community. I maintain that the curse of compulsive behavior isn’t exclusive to gambling.

I’ve met hundreds of gamblers who love to visit casinos, and can easily afford what they spend. For them, gambling is about possibility, escape and enjoyment. Losses are simply obstacles to overcome. Across the country and around the world, millions and millions of people enjoy casino gambling and spend only within their means.

I’m glad to have contributed to their joy enjoyment.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about the technological innovations in gaming that you are working on?

We’ve designed a new generation of loyalty systems called Foundation(tm).

Foundation allows casinos to collect 1,000 times more information about the needs of players than ever before. Foundation also enables cashless wagering and improves customer service efficiency.

We’ve been issued over 140 patents so far, with more to come. We’re proud of our innovation, but recognize that we are capable of much more. Foundation is the first casino system to offer 3rd parties full access to the data we collect in real-time. This enables others to deliver innovation far beyond what our company alone can provide.

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

Foundation allows for faster player recognition, a more personalized playing experience and reward delivery, yet costs less than half as much as previous systems. Casinos can use Foundation to dramatically improve revenues while lowering service and support costs.

Foundation is just now hitting the market, and we’ve already sold tens of thousands of units. We see at least a decade of new and exciting player experiences ahead.

Additionally, this improved understanding of the player experience is useful in helping individuals stay within their own personal budgets without imposing arbitrary limits on other players.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for important purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

The purpose of our company is to make gambling more entertaining for players and more profitable for casinos. As you point out though, gambling games are not simply tools of entertainment, or profit, for that matter.

Players often use gambling to escape their everyday world. They want to imagine what they would do with newfound riches, and remind themselves that dramatic change is just around the corner, but only at the risk of significant failure.

The casino experience is intense. It suspends disbelief and many players enjoy gambling under a sort of alter-ego, experimenting with the temporary release of inhibitions and restrictions imposed by everyday life.

I once met a college dean and her husband who escaped to Las Vegas for a weekend. They’d never seen a slot machine and were awestruck. I met them on a Friday night and helped them understand how to play. They returned again Saturday and once more on Sunday, just before their flight home to Ohio.

I was surprised to see them the next Thursday, working as casino employees. They’d gone to the airport, but couldn’t bear going home. They stayed in Las Vegas and began reinventing themselves.

He was a porter and she made change for gamblers. They worked just long enough to figure out their next step. Eventually, they started a car rental agency and were quite successful. It all started with a slot machine.

For seniors in assisted living, a bus trip to the casino is a weekly highlight. Others gamble to distract themselves from the pain and debilitation of cancer or illness. Many find relief and peace in spinning reels.

I’m very interested in the interface between games and education. How do you think more people (parents, teachers etc.) or institutions (work, school etc.) can leverage gamification to enhance education?

A favorite book of mine is “Man, Play, and Games” by Roger Caillois. It describes the principle elements of games, the importance of boundaries and their value in helping players achieve new perspectives on everyday life.

I personally find many educational institutions to be rigid and controlling. They worry more about the process of teaching than the result of learning.

Games provide immersive learning on a very personal level. Great games not only introduce facts, they provide opportunity to use them in the pursuit of success. That’s learning at its best.

How would you define a “successful” game? Can you share an example of a game that you hold up as an aspiration?

I most admire the 1895 invention of Charlie Fey. He combined three spinning disks and a coin slot to create the automated “nickel in a slot” device we now call a slot machine. Even now, Charlie’s game continues to deliver challenge, success, and defeat to its players.

Today we use computers to deliver what Charlie and his peers created mechanically, without electricity. The fact that slot machines have endured for so long is quite impressive success story.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know To Create a Successful Game” and why.

This is an incredibly basic overview of my thought process when creating a game, but it’s important to identify the who, what, when, why and how before designing a game or any other product. Game designers must to know who their audience is. Some slots, like Scientific Games’ Anchorman, target a particular demographic while other games, like Aristocrat’s Buffalo, simply attracts people who want a chance to win a big jackpots. Next comes the what — this includes all the specifics of the game, like the rules, the appearance, sound, etc. Each element is designed to stimulate the target player. In casino games, the when, why and how represent the casino’s house advantage. Players can never win in the long run, and the game must make up the deficit in entertainment value to the player. When do games begin and end? Why would someone want to play this again? Lastly, how do you make the betting proposition part of the game’s intrinsic entertainment? When you think of a successful game, you’ll likely be able to answer each of these basic questions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not an influential person. I’m just a recovering engineer. Although my products are based upon engineering and understanding, I’m learning that life is not. So little time passes between birth and death and the universe is so vast that I have no hope of achieving meaningful knowledge, much less passing it on.

I hope people will follow their own path and find their own purpose.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

An old French proverb says “There are two great pleasures in gambling: that of winning and that of losing.”

Life offers the same dual pleasures. Each day is a struggle, and most efforts result in failure. With faith and persistence, we try again and again, occasionally learning from mistakes, but usually trying the same thing again and hoping for a different outcome.

With luck, we achieve just enough success to renew our faith and imply our purpose. That pretty much sums up my life so far.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!