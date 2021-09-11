24-year-old entrepreneur speaks on why the right vision is so important

Danish Maniyar* ,a 24-year-old entrepreneur, spoke on why there’s no right age for entrepreneurship, but the right vision is so important!

*HIGHLIGHTS*

• The changing times are changing the way we look at entrepreneurial activities.• There is no right age, but just the right vision that helps one become a successful entrepreneur.• Here are a few tips that certainly helped me stay focused and continues to do so.India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and is home to 21 unicorns valued at $73.2 billion, it’s testament enough that entrepreneurial activity has picked up in India. The ecosystem is continually seeing growth, agility, and new ideas shaping successful businesses.These changing trends are not only giving birth to new opportunities but are also changing the way we look at entrepreneurial activities. Schools and educational institutions are keen on introducing and inculcating entrepreneurial skills to young students.The fact to lay focus is that there is no right age, but just the right vision that helps one become a successful entrepreneur. This dynamic ecosystem gradually has become welcoming to people coming from different age groups to launch and scale up their individual businesses.The days when there was a set pattern for students having to first complete their education before enjoying the liberty to pursue personal dreams and goals have gone by.Being a 24-year-old entrepreneur with two startups, I can vouch that all one needs is agility, passion, and a vision to make a successful and thriving business. So, if you are someone who has a vision but is unsure of how to confidently launch your business, here are a few tips that certainly helped me stay focused and continues to do so:

*1. Have a strong vision* The right vision and dedication are key to a successful business. You first need to identify what you are looking to make a change for. This vision will drive you to move in the right direction.When I co-founded Rural Invest, my one vision was to empower and enable financial literacy among people of rural India and it continues to be so.

*2. Make an effective business plan* It is crucial to have a strong and streamlined business plan. Make sure that you are well researched and have a fair understanding of what you are getting yourself into. It is common for people around to not take you seriously if you do not have the required conviction.So, invest your time in making a business plan that overlooks all possible opportunities and threats before you choose to start your entrepreneurial journey.

*3. Procrastination is your biggest enemy* A lot of young and brilliant minds often lose out on opportunities that could have made all the difference because they let procrastination take over. While it is natural to feel unsure about starting their own journeys at a fairly young age. But the key is to keep moving forward, even if it means gradually. Losing days and keeping things for later will not only delay your success but also create uncertainty around your thought of mission and vision. *

4. Learn how to network* It is important to build some valuable and helpful contacts and networks. You will be surprised to know that these contacts turn out to be most helpful when you launch and try to scale up.Show these contacts what you can offer, because most business individuals look for what they can get in exchange from you. Your confidence in your own yourself and your skills will go a long way. Having the right vision and the determination to bring change is what you need to start. Whether you start out at an early age or not, does not make a difference when your vision has the power to bring out change.