Penny Murphy of Pioneer Linens: “Hire Good Employees”

Penny Murphy is President of Pioneer Linens and as the third generation of the family-owned company, has worked fulltime for the company since 1994. Having grown up in the store, she holds fond memories of working hand-in-hand with her father, initially developing the company’s business with interior designers to now running the company with her two daughters Marissa and Camille. As President of Pioneer linens, Penny is involved with all aspects of the company including advertising, marketing, and collaborating with her daughters on the company’s website and purchasing merchandise. Penny enjoys helping customers design beautiful tablescapes with Pioneer Linens products for soirees and at-home entertaining.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working at a small downtown neighborhood Catholic School and handled all of their PR and marketing. When I got there, the school was down in enrollment. After our PR/Marketing campaign, there was a waiting list for students to enroll for the following year. My father saw my success and invited me to work with him. My first assignment was to bring new designers to shop with Pioneer Linens. We partnered with the Norton Museum of Art and conducted a lovely tabletop show with designers using our table linens and accessories. The tables were designed to represent different artists whose works were displayed within the museum. As they were picking out linens for their table designs in our store, the designers were able to see our beautiful collections and work with our professional associates. After this event, our designer business began to grow and we were able to establish strong relationships which brought us new clients and grew our sales. This event launched my career at Pioneer Linens.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

My father, passed away in 2007. I assumed the role of President at that time. As the leader of our organization, I am involved in all aspects of running our business. My favorite part of this job is meeting our customers. Because of our location, we are fortunate to do business with some very interesting people. We are a winter destination for many families, so our clientele comes to Palm Beach from all over the world. Although we put a lot of effort into our advertising, a lot of our new customers are from referrals. We are going to be celebrating 110 years in business next year in 2022!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

I was brought up in the 50’s and 60’s in a VERY traditional family. I attended an all-women’s college. I was a schoolteacher for many years. NEVER in my wildest dream did I ever think that I would become an entrepreneur! I worked with my dad for a little over 10 years. During the last year of his life, he decided to leave the business to me. My grandfather and dad would be so surprised! and I hope proud… that their beloved store continues to thrive and is now headed up by three successful women. I have met so many wonderful people and have been fortunate enough to travel to find new and interesting vendors. In our business, we get to do photo shoots in beautiful spaces and on large yachts! Our creative juices are challenged every day and we absolutely love it!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I took over Pioneer Linens in 2007, after my dad passed away, our business was 95 years old and my goal at that time was to keep it going to our 100th year. The following year in 2008…. The stock market dropped and we had the Great Recession….. Not what I was planning on….. However, it was impactful! A good friend’s advice to me was to be thoughtful and make the necessary changes to get through challenging times quickly. Do not wait until you’re in trouble to react. I believe that counsel saved our business. Another piece of advice that has served me well over the years is that when you are being pressured into a place you might not want to go… tell the person, I need some time to think about this and I will get back to you later!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Truly, the customers are our priority. Our sales associates go through a good training program. Several of them have been with us for many years. Believe it or not, selling sheets, tablecloths, and monogramming can be quite challenging at times. Everyone’s comfort level is different. We educate our staff to ask the right questions and become knowledgeable about our products. I think our business is special because we have been part of our community for over 100 years. We have worked with families for several generations. We work on providing our customers with the best linens the industry has to offer. We educate our staff on all our products. This allows them to help their clients choose the right linens and accessories for their lifestyle.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

This year we have rearranged our showroom and enlarged our custom design area to make it easier to work with clients and designers. We now have so many more new samples of fabrics and embroideries to show our customers. It is so much fun to see someone come in with a preconceived idea of what they want for their bedding or table linens and once they are in our store and see our vast selection, it helps to elevate them to a new level, and they walk out so excited. Our clientele is already having so much fun!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My inspiration came from my grandfather and my dad. They taught me that CHANGE and FLEXIBILITY is at the core of businesses that survive over time. My father was a very special individual. He worked with my grandfather, who started our south Florida business as a hardware store in 1912. Times change and our South Florida community has certainly changed over the years. Both my grandfather and father were smart enough to change our assortment of merchandise to meet the needs of the Palm Beach community over the years. You must be flexible. From selling hardware to the early settlers, then basic home goods in the 20’s and 30’s, our inventory has continually evolved. The great condominium boom came in the late 60’s and 70’s and the Pioneer Company became Pioneer Linens to better identify ourselves. We became a linen boutique. In 90’s, Palm Beach County saw the development of tennis and golf communities in the western county. The trend was mini mansions. My father, who was in his 80’s at the time and still working, realized that we should be working with designers. Once again, we added a luxury linen brand to our assortment. We sold tapestry bedspreads for these new little palaces. They had sunken tubs and lots of gold fixtures. We furnished them with gold soap dishes, gold wastebaskets and lots of large custom bath towels. Change also came in the early 2000’s when we developed our website, www.pioneerlinens.com. Our site has developed and changed through the years. Palm Beach County and South Florida has also become a national destination for the yachting industry. We now have a robust yacht division. Keep your eyes open and listen to what your customers want.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We live in a community where there are some of the most generous people in the world. We like to support our customer’s charities. We are particularly fond of education, children, health, and the promotion of women who are working hard to change their positions in life. We also support our staff with generous benefits and time off when they have personal matters to attend to. Since my family has been in Palm Beach County for over 100 years, I serve on the board of the Historical Society that preserves the history of our community. Through our school system, every child in Palm Beach County visits our museum in the 4th grade to learn what it was like here for the early settlers. The museum is also open for research. (lots of alligators and mosquitoes)

How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

Our business is still owned by the original family. My grandfather was the founder. I inherited Pioneer Linens from my father. All the stock is owned by our family. We also own our real estate. I am the president, my husband, a CPA, does our accounting, and our two daughters Camille and Marissa also work in our business. Camille does our buying and over sees the inventory and Marissa runs our website business and handles a lot of our operations. Although we have our procedures and rules, we have more flexibility than a business with shareholders and boards to answer to. Each of us truly cares about Pioneer Linens and is not just there for a paycheck. We are committed to the legacy that we have been fortunate enough to carry on. We are lucky enough to have many employees that have worked for us for many years and feel like family!

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family-owned businesses have?

We have the flexibility to zig and zag when we see a need for change. There are no layers of boards, shareholders, and departments to get permission from to make changes. Over the years, the family has had the judgement and the flexibility to meet the needs of the community and our customers as South Florida has changed though our 100 years in business. Both my daughters and I interact directly, all the time, with our customers, our staff, and our vendors. We have a good understanding of what is going on all the time. Since this is our hometown, we also know what is happening around town. This has been such a crazy time in our community with so many new families moving to Florida.

My daughters and I are all involved in hiring new employees. We have learned over time how important it is to have a great support staff. We are careful to choose who we want on our team. About half of our staff has been with us for many years and they also have become part of our family. They have watched our children grow up and have babies. As a small family business, we have the flexibility to meet their individual needs. We have the luxury of changing schedules or other requests that come up to accommodate their needs. Although this has been a difficult year, we like to socialize and celebrate our victories with our staff.

What are the unique drawbacks or blind spots that family-owned businesses have?

We often laugh and say Pioneer Linens is our imaginary relative because we are so closely identified with it in our community. We are all emotionally attached to our business. Drawbacks: Since we don’t have a board of directors, we have to rely on consultants to help educate us on issues that may arise that we do not have the experience needed. Sometimes it’s hard to be the mom and the boss! Fortunately, we have been able to always put family first and work things out when needed.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

I don’t believe I am familiar enough with other family-owned business to speak on their behalf; however, from my experience there are some things I wish my father had taught me in greater detail when handing down the business such as insurance, taxes, and the payroll program. Although this is not necessarily the most creative or fun aspect of our business it is very important to have a deep understanding of these matters to create a solid foundation for a business.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

Once we meet a potential employee, we like to ask someone on our staff to also talk to the person being interviewed to be sure they will be a nice fit for our team. We still reserve the last word. Be sure to take time to put a training program into place. Everyone learns differently. Find out how your new associate wants to be taught the job. Some like to be active learners and others can just read a procedure. Have patience. We also encourage our seasoned associates to take the new associate to lunch on their first day at work. We are a small business, so we try to be flexible when an employee makes a request for personal time.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

I think my daughters and I have a true enthusiasm for our business. We have traditions that we can pass on to our employees. I think good leaders inspire their employees to be successful and to feel good about coming to work. We all celebrate successes. Integrity is important to our culture as well. We always try to be fair to all our employees and to our customers. My father taught me to put yourself in other’s shoes. Lead by example.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Dedication: My daughters and I love what we are doing. We enjoy traveling to shows for buying trips. It is fun to put our collections together. We like also enjoy meeting people. We have fun working with our vendors. Many of our customers have become good friends over the years. We also work with a lot of designers. Some of our best ideas have come from their suggestions. A successful business takes lots of energy and time. You need to enjoy what you do and the challenges that come with it. Imagination: Business seems to always be evolving and change is the constant. How can we make our website more interesting and user friendly? Since we are in the design business, we need to always step up our creativity. We are constantly on the lookout for the best way to improve what we are already doing. We want to show new designs, colors, and styles first! Flexibility: Most business owners know that there are always hiccups and challenges that pop up. After the pandemic, just like everyone else, we had supply chain problems not only from our European vendors but also from the U.S. We had to hold our customers hands to assure them the goods would be delivered. We were completely honest about long lead times and offered them alternative choices. We have ordered more quantities for our upcoming season to be ready should there be another outbreak in the fall. This required looking at our open to buy budget. Several years ago, one of my friends advised me to be sure that I had a line of credit open in case of an emergency. Although I am very conservative, I know I will be okay. Good People Skills: To me it is all about the relationships that you build along the way. Even though I am the president of the company, I like to work with our customers. You never know who you will meet and what new ideas they may share with you for new merchandise, referrals for new customers, or even a better way to advertise. Hire Good Employees: Our employees are our connection to our customers. Whether they are in the front of the business or behind the scenes, they represent the heart of Pioneer Linens. We spend a lot of time helping them to become knowledgeable about our beautiful linens and accessories. However, they also must have an understanding that the relationships we have built with our customers and vendors are what makes Pioneer Linens special. We look for associates that are smart, kind and those willing to learn. It is also comforting for our customers to walk into our business and see that their favorite associate is still working with us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What comes around goes around!”

I believe that being kind, thoughtful, and doing the right thing goes a long way in life and in business. It does not mean that I cannot make tough decisions. It does not mean that I let anyone take advantage of me. However, when I am doing business, I try to be thoughtful in how I work with my customers, vendors, and my staff. We have established a very good reputation with our vendors and our customers over the years. I have found people are happy to work with us because we try to make doing business with us a good experience for everyone. Perhaps that is why we have our longevity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Sara Blakely

I had the pleasure of hearing Sara Blakely speak to a women’s group in Miami a couple of years ago. Sara spoke of how she was determined to find a way to get her Spanx manufactured and developed for other women to wear. She kept going. I follow Sara Blakely on Instagram. I am sure Sara could give me the advice I need to take our brand and website www.pioneerlinens.com to the next level. Sometimes you need to ask the right questions to get to where you want to go. I need someone to help me formulate the questions to get the right answers so we could move forward. I know our business has stability and a good reputation. There is so much more potential for us. Thank you to Sara and all the other successful women who are mentoring women in business! I also love her coffee mugs! My favorite one says “No Risk … No Story”!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a former Kindergarten teacher, I would like to see more early childhood programs implemented and available to help young parents become even better parents!

