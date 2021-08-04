Ryan Garson of VerySocial: “Dig in and connect with your sphere of influence!”

Dig in and connect with your sphere of influence! Keep the conversation going and stay connected!

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Garson.

Ryan Garson is a husband, father social media agency founder and real estate agent and team leader living and working in NYC. Ryan is head of the Garson Team, working from NYC to Jersey City, from the Hamptons to Miami and expanding. Over 400 client success stories in the past six years alone. As a seasoned entrepreneur and skilled deal-maker, Ryan is known in the industry for his creative, out-of-the-box approach to marketing. Ryan began Very Social, agency catering to agents over a year ago and the agency has grown by over 400% since January ’21!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I started 2 businesses and sold them by the time I was 30. I came to NYC with no plan and a few years of odd jobs. What got me into RE was searching for my own apartment and the inspiration of Million Dollar Listing. I got lucky when I had a friend get me the exclusives for 40 rental apartments which really got my business going from day 1.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Life is serendipitous. I met my wife through real estate. I was on my way to meet a client and she cancelled on me last minute, so I decided to go on the tour I was going to take her on and the first open house I ended up going to I saw my wife. It wasn’t my house so I waited until after the event to approach her and ask if she needed help. I showed her 30 apartments over 3 weeks. We fell in love the day after she signed the lease and paid me a brokers fee.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Start early and beat the rush! This helps me every single day by being able to calmly handle what I’m working on before the inevitable calls, texts and emails start flooding in by the morning. This really sets the tone for a productive and calm day!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have been creating content full time and really pushing my Youtube channel. We’re hoping for the channel to give advice on real estate, lifestyle, NYC, fatherhood, food, fashion etc.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

292 Lafayette — My out of the box marketing, vs the traditional marketing we see a lot has brought me a lot of success. Our team specializes in digital marketing and content creation and we’re really proud of the work we’ve been doing! We created a beautiful listing video and a video of the making the video, really telling that apartments story and we ended up selling that at a record price!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad is a mentor to me. We talk every single day and he’s really my confidante and best friend. Now that he’s sold his business, he’s working for me as my CFO!

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I love beautiful properties, making a deal and I love connecting with my clients and fellow New Yorkers, whether selling or finding them a home.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Brokers that don’t want to co-broke is a huge issue, I think broker relationships are immensely important. The real estate industry doesn’t have the best marketing, so well-written copy, and high-quality video and photos should be the norm! Social media is a great way to connect with your sphere of influence and new clients through branding yourself on social media.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Have an open line of communication, work collaboratively with your team and clients! I always say that I’m not the one buying or selling the apartment, I need the work of the clients I work with. Always a team process.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

No inventory! Go to open houses and know your neighborhoods! This is so important these days.

Dig in and connect with your sphere of influence! Keep the conversation going and stay connected!

Work hard! Show up every single day. When I started I considered myself the garbage man, handling all the listings and rentals no one wanted to!

Put yourself out there! Lean on what you’re good at and promote it through social media.

Spend 2 hours every day on social media connecting with relevant accounts and raising brand awareness.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a broker and family man, I love a harmonious relationship. If I could trigger one change for the world it would be that people took more time to understand and get to know one another. How different our world would be if everyone had a daily conversation with someone from a totally different life experience! Sure it may be a pageant answer, but peace on Earth would be my goal.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Youtube @ryangarson

Instagram + Tiktok @ryangsellsnyc

Facebook: Ryan Garson of Compass

LinkedIn: Ryan Garson

Website: garsonteam.com

