Gabe Gerzon: “Nail down your logistics and equipment needs well ahead of time”

Nail down your logistics and equipment needs well ahead of time. You can’t anticipate exactly where your show will take you, but if you’re doing a mix of in-person and remote recordings, you need a dedicated workflow for each that not only you understand, but that you can clearly communicate to your guests.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabe Gerzon.

Gabe is passionate about video and podcast storytelling on a human scale with an eye towards a genuine marketing impact. He loves helping world-class organizations of all stripes and sizes tell more elegant, authentic and effective stories as senior podcast and video producer, director, and DP.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Like many people, I was consuming podcasts wayyy before I started hosting and producing. I’d been passionate about listening to podcasts for over a decade, throwing on shows like Stuff You Should Know and Radiolab as far back as 2007 on my iPod while doing chores and shooting hoops. I loved that with my hands and eyeballs free I could consume podcast content while doing literally anything else. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that meant my brain was receptive and engaged in different ways than when I was watching videos.

Podcasts of all stripes (Bill Simmons for sports, Bill Burr for comedy, On the Media for news) continued to be a part of my life as I launched my career as a video producer in 2012, cofounding a boutique agency called Skyscope. We made marketing videos for brands like Pinterest, JW Marriott, and Cisco, and had a speciality for B2B customer testimonials. Like most scrappy video startups, we didn’t have a dedicated “audio engineer,” so I taught myself about mics, acoustics, and audio-driven storytelling as a way of improving my video edits. Matter, the agency I currently work for, ended up acquiring Skyscope in 2016, and I’ve been able to continue my growth as a video and audio producer and benefit from our expansive resources and broader team.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

Podcasting is such a powerful and intimate medium. You’re literally inside your audience’s head! And while not every podcast uses that opportunity to share deep, impactful stories, I’ve been able to work on some shows that taught me valuable lessons or helped me understand something really complex. Recently, I produced the second season of a show called On the Tech Trail, and we focused on issues of equity and access to education, technology and opportunity in Boston. We interviewed almost 30 leaders in the business and tech community in and around Massachusetts. It was fascinating to hear deeply personal stories about the real challenges people face and the work the community is doing to address and fix these systemic problems. These stories really got inside my head (literally and figuratively) and changed how I think about the world, especially in terms of socioeconomic and racial equity issues. Like I said, podcasting is powerful!

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Ha, well our podcasting services really took off during the early days of the WFH-shift of the pandemic, so most of our recordings were done remotely using Zencastr and Squadcast and involved people without much background in podcasting, audio equipment, or oftentimes, their computer’s entire operating system!

Needless to say, we lost a lot of hours trying to help connect USB mics, and even one or two catastrophic failures where the file vanished immediately after we hit “stop” on the recording.

I wish I could’ve found the humor in effectively turning into IT/tech support overnight as it was happening, but I think I’ve at least reached a new level of patience after producing so many remote podcasts. Clients are looking to you to be calm when things aren’t going smoothly, so an unflappable demeanor — and a well placed joke — goes a long way towards riding out the inevitable technical difficulties.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I’ve been producing branded video and audio content for almost 10 years, and my focus on full-time podcasting really took hold at the start of the pandemic. I’ve always been a story-first video director and editor, which made podcasting a natural fit.I’ve never aimed (or particularly enjoyed making) the flashiest edits; I much prefer unspooling a deep, human story in “mini-doc” form. In that way my passion for storytelling has translated into skills that work perfectly with the long-form, personal nature of podcasts.

My clients are marketers, and their goals and ambitions certainly didn’t stop because of the pandemic, so some of our methods for story-telling had to shift to audio and podcasting. Now, I’ve wrapped production or am currently producing six shows, each with a dozen or more episodes.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Ultimately, my goal as a producer is for the audience to feel connected to something bigger than their personal bubble. In addition to the client shows I produce on an ongoing basis, I lead our internal agency podcast called Matters at Hand. The purpose of this show is to scratch an itch I felt personally at Matter for years: how can we better get to know the diverse people and departments that make this agency special? And not in the stuffy way internal and recruiting content tends to handle it. Could we make it fun and conversational, something that people might actually listen to and find value in? With podcasting, the answer is “yes, absolutely we can!” As an agency with PR, Digital, Creative and more — it can be hard to pick your head up and get out of your bubble. So the main takeaway for our listeners is to put voices (and personalities) to email addresses, AND to enlighten our colleagues on various teams about the amazing client work happening — all with the goal of increasing intra-agency conversations, cross-pollination, and collaboration. Folks should hopefully feel empowered to schedule that 1:1 Zoom meeting to pick someone’s brain, explore a new line of service for their existing clients — or simply make a new friend — after listening.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

Again, it’s the feeling of connectedness I mentioned earlier. I started Matters at Hand with a very specific kind of person in mind: a new employee Matter hired during the pandemic. Unlike normal hiring cycles, new hires from 2020 hadn’t generally met any of their colleagues or the broader team in person. Sure, we all spent plenty of time chatting across computer screens, but real human contact is a lifeline that new hires have historically had here at Matter. That is, it’s been a hard year for connecting with new people and teams, and our goal was to do something to bridge that gap. I noticed that many of our new teammates had an actual yearning to learn more about the complex agency they work for and get a better feel for the people who make it hum. By focusing on that persona (vs. experienced employees with a strong baseline understanding of Matter), we made something pretty resonant for a number of our new team members.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Great question. It’s so true, maintaining an episode release cadence that works for you (as well as your audience) is an effort unto itself. The first step to preventing burnout is to think through your production process, A-Z: How long does it take you to produce a typical episode? How many hours can you realistically give the podcast every month? How often will your audience want to engage with this type of content?

We sell all of our client podcasts as manageable 8–12 episode “seasons” with a thematic arc and defined outline. Not only does it make business sense, it makes common sense: with a seasonal approach, you’re no longer marching off into the desert with no end sight, where you could die of dehydration somewhere along the way. Seasons provide appropriate check marks (and breaks!) for you to refuel, reflect and rejigger the show for better impact next season. It’s impossible to overstate how helpful this reframing can be.

If you do need to step away from your regular cadence for whatever reason, having a few episodes locked and loaded to go will alleviate so much stress. While I’ve never been in the military, I’ll never forget this quote on the importance of redundancy/backup a veteran once shared with me: “two is one, and one is none.” So I like to have at least two (and up to four) episodes in the can in case something goes as FUBAR, like a guest cancels at the last minute, someone gets sick or you have another initiative overwhelm your bandwidth. Two is one, and one is none.

And don’t be overly reluctant to share what’s going on with your audience. If you’re constantly feeling burned out, tell them. They’ll understand as long as you’re honest and set new expectations that you do deliver on — i.e., you’ll be back in X amount of time with new episodes. Your listeners care about you, so you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your mental health to hit deadlines. Well, okay maybe sometimes. No one ever said delivering episodes on time was supposed to be easy!

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

Like almost every other podcaster probably, the show Radiolab was a massive influence and eye-opener about how far the medium could be stretched in terms of deeply engaging storytelling with Oscar level sound design. Here are some other places I go for inspiration and industry learning:

Wistia’s newsletter and blogs

Buzzsprout’s YouTube channel

Pacific Content’s newsletter

Jay Acunzo’s 3 Clips podcast (see below)

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

If you’re a podcaster, or an aspiring one, I can’t recommend Jay Acunzo’s 3 Clips enough for your creative enrichment. With every episode I laugh (multiple times) and learn (multiple things), which is perhaps the ultimate test for a podcast. There are so many nuggets and applicable takeaways in every episode, I find myself constantly opening the Notes app on my phone to jot down a memorable turn of phrase or lightbulb moment about how to communicate the production process to my new-to-podcasting clients. I could gush over Jay’s philosophy, quality of work, and listenable personality all day.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Oh, I’ll keep gushing then! Jay hasn’t reinvented the wheel, in fact his format is pretty simple, but he executes the fundamentals so well while providing extraordinary value for his niche audience week after week that it keeps me coming back.

He has nailed the three things you absolutely need to get right with any podcast. One, he has a compelling premise: it takes his audience (podcasters) behind the scenes of some of his favorite podcasts and deconstructs them by exploring three different clips from the show (“It’s like Song Exploder meets Inside the Actor’s Studio — for podcasters!”) Second, the format is rock solid and the pacing is brisk but not so fast that you lose track of the takeaways. Lastly, the actual on-air talent — namely Jay, but also his podcast guests — are personable, humorous and insightful.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. Before literally anything else, you need to absolutely nail what I call the “3 Pillars”:

Your show’s premise should answer “what’s your show about?” It should be flexible, fresh and fun. It should also be as specific as you can without compromising flexibility too much. Maybe you’re thinking about a 1:1 interview podcast about manufacturing industry trends. That’s flexible, but it sure doesn’t sound fun, fresh or specific. A show about the manufacturing industry where you explore a new building material each episode? Maybe that’s something people will actually listen to.

should answer “what’s your show about?” It should be flexible, fresh and fun. It should also be as specific as you can without compromising flexibility too much. Maybe you’re thinking about a 1:1 interview podcast about manufacturing industry trends. That’s flexible, but it sure doesn’t sound fun, fresh or specific. A show about the manufacturing industry where you explore a new building material each episode? Maybe that’s something people will actually listen to. Your show’s format answers “who’s on the show?” It’s how your premise is delivered, whether it be a 1:1 conversation, a roundtable discussion, or a highly produced narrative format, like Radiolab. It’s super important to pick a format that will be sustainable for your show. For example, a round table might sound great to you, but consider that you’ll be juggling multiple schedules for every single recording.

answers “who’s on the show?” It’s how your premise is delivered, whether it be a 1:1 conversation, a roundtable discussion, or a highly produced narrative format, like Radiolab. It’s super important to pick a format that will be sustainable for your show. For example, a round table might sound great to you, but consider that you’ll be juggling multiple schedules for every single recording. Of course, you can’t forget about the talent, or the actual on-air personas. This is something that’s surprisingly overlooked by some of my podcast clients. Oftentimes, you want to look inwards and turn over some rocks — your first assumptions aren’t always the best ones, and your CEO isn’t always going to have the dedicated attention to make the pod-train run month after month, year after year.

2. A Strong Brand Identity System is crucial, with a show name that clearly conveys what your podcast is about in 2–4 words (and doesn’t include your company logo, standard brand colors, or the word “podcast”!). I can’t stress enough the importance of a clean, compelling logo, with various versions for your social media channels. And then there’s your overall identity ecosystem — sonic signature, audiograms, podcast trailer, tone and style guidelines, etc. The whole creative package should leap off the digital page.

3. Work to define what a successful initial show run means for your specific situation and marketing goals at the outset. What KPIs are going to matter most to you? What’s a reasonable listenership goal for your season? It’s easy to feel deflated if you find that your show isn’t getting hundreds of thousands of downloads after a few episodes. If you only have a few hundred folks listening, this little re-framing can be helpful: imagine if that number of people showed up for in-person or online event; you’d probably be ecstatic!

4. Nail down your logistics and equipment needs well ahead of time. You can’t anticipate exactly where your show will take you, but if you’re doing a mix of in-person and remote recordings, you need a dedicated workflow for each that not only you understand, but that you can clearly communicate to your guests.

5. Transcripts are your best friend. They really power our entire post-production process. After the recording(s), we generate a raw transcript of the conversation, which informs the paper cut of the episode. We align on the episode’s content and flow in Word or Google doc form before any actual audio editing occurs to maintain maximal efficiency. The objective reality of the words on the page gives total transparency to all stakeholders of what was captured and what is going to be included/excluded from the edit (with highlights and strikethroughs).

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Guest booking — leverage your network! (and the network of your friends, colleagues, and social media followers). We often don’t give ourselves enough credit for how many folks we are connected to, if only we put out the clear clarion call. Speaking of clarity, if you do send a cold email to a guest, keep it concise, demonstrate prior knowledge of their media appearances, and appeal to their WIIFM (“what’s in it for me?”). Increase Listenership. A trailer is probably your single most valuable marketing asset. It can contain some clips from the show and a scripted voiceover that lays out what listeners can expect from your show. So definitely take the time to edit together a 1–2 minute trailer once you have a few episodes in the can. Produce Professionally. Have a structure that keeps your episodes on the rails and edit your show not just for time, but for brevity. Value your audience’s time. Show that you care they’re listening and want to keep them listening by editing your show down to the most concise version of itself. Just because you recorded it doesn’t mean you have to use it. Edit it just like you would a blog or video. Encourage Engagement. What does engagement mean to you? Growing your show? Getting registrants for an upcoming event? Getting your audience to follow you on social media? Whatever your engagement goal is (and only have one per episode or even set of episodes), have a clear call to action for it that’s said during the show and available in the show notes with applicable links. For instance, “if you found this episode useful, consider attending our upcoming virtual event! Go to [Website URL] to sign up today. Links in the show notes.” It sounds simple enough, but if a small percentage sign up for your event and tell a friend, the numbers can start to add up. Monetizing the podcast. Unless you’re a massive brand with an already massive reach, if you think you can immediately start driving revenue with a podcast, you’re likely in for a rude awakening.

Further still, how you eventually monetize really depends on what kind of podcast you have. Since I generally work with B2B brands, I’ll speak to that audience: the single best way to generate revenue from your podcast is to turn your listeners and guests into customers and brand advocates. If you’re providing value and treating your guests well, they will buy your product or service and/or tell their friends about you if they’re in the position of needing what you provide. And keep at it. As Gary V noted once, “it may be episode 93 that takes off.”

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

The main thing I want to get across is this: gear should be the last thing standing between you and producing your podcast. It’s so easy to get hung up on “what’s the best mic” and spend hours watching YouTube and agonizing over your purchases. There are a lot of great microphones out there at various price points (and Wistia did a great job breaking it down here), and your audience likely isn’t going to know (or care) which one you’re rocking. But I promise if you invest half of that time into developing your premise, format, episode structure and storytelling, you’ll be richly rewarded.

With that caveat out of the way, my big tip is to focus on your recording environment more than the gear. What your listener will notice is if there’s boominess, echo, or other distracting sounds. So make sure you record in a sound-dampened room — that may literally mean recording with a blanket over your head or in your walk-in closet!

Mic technique is criminally overlooked by newcomers, too — I know I did! It’s really hard to fix dull, distant dialogue if you’re too far away from the microphone (aim for 4–5 inches away) and the plosives that come from speaking directly into the mic. Speaking into the mic sounds like a good thing, but with most mics you’ll want to offset it 45 degrees so your “P’s” aren’t poppin’ off!

Whatever equipment you purchase, make sure you put it through the motions and get to know it before you try to record for real. It’s tempting to dive right in, but these can be complex pieces of equipment with important functions you won’t know about if you don’t read the product manual or watch a YouTube tutorial or two.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, I love the ego stroke — can somebody fetch me a coffee?

But seriously, I would love to see a societal shift towards genuine self-care. I really believe you can’t change the world until your own metaphorical house is (mostly) in order. I think about how difficult it can be for me to be my usual creative, kind and generous self when I haven’t gotten enough sleep, been eating well, or simply gone out for a morning walk. The “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” mentality is toxic. I encourage creatives everywhere to put their basic needs first, because you can only sustainably contribute to your projects and impact the worldly causes you care about when you do. That’s been my experience, anyway.

How can our readers follow you online?

Give Matter a follow on Instagram! @mattercomm

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

Thanks for the invite — this was an absolute pleasure.