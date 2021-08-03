Jim Fournier of Tru Social: “It will take much longer than you think”

It will take much longer than you think.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jim Fournier, CEO of Tru Social.

Jim is a serial social entrepreneur with three decades experience in tech, and four in regenerative design, sustainability and climate. He is co-founder and CEO of Tru Social and JLINC Labs, and co-founder of Planetwork.

In 2000, the Planetwork conference launched a tech community initiative for a global network — before Facebook. Jim also funded a key social patent, resulting in shares in the Linkedin IPO.

He convened the early ‘digital identity’ and ‘decentralized personal data’ movements and in 2015, had a breakthrough and formed JLINC. By 2020, with the whole society waking up to the social media crisis, he started Tru.net.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been focused on the situation in the world, sustainability, and our lifetime as a key moment when we must transform technology in order for civilization to continue. I grew up in Silicon Valley, studied architecture, transitioned into industrial design and that led me to early 3D computer graphics. It has always been apparent to me that information technology has the greatest leverage on all the problems facing the world. If we’re going to solve climate and sustainability, we need to start with the internet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We had been part of a developer community seeking to achieve interoperable data; we called it “decentralized” then, long before blockchain. The XDI initiative was based on XML, and after a decade it was clear that it was not going to work. We were advising friends who had also been part of that and were struggling to find a new solution to the ‘permissioned’ data sharing problem. Shortly after, Victor Grey, now Chief Architect at Tru Social, came to me and said the way XDI approached it never made sense to me as a developer, but here’s what I think a solution would look like and now that we have these new technical puzzle pieces. Those insights led to JLINC — a way to create digitally signed agreements that govern the automated exchange of data between completely separate databases across the internet.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Tru offers a solution to the social dilemma. It provides what’s called “data provenance”, a way to see where content originated, where it was published and republished, and by whom, along with the reputation of each of those parties. We call this the TruLine.

Tru is built on JLINC, which can also move data between businesses under actual legal contracts. Many people don’t know that a so-called “smart contract” is not a legal contract. Its executable code and can’t actually automate legal contacts without a missing layer. JLINC is that layer. It’s not a blockchain but can interoperate with any blockchain. The ability to move personal data under legally binding standard automated agreements, not only fully satisfies GDPR, but at a scale, it will also provide a trustworthy solution for direct consumer marketing relationships for the Fortune 5000.

How do you think this might change the world?

We have all heard that “data is the new oil”. The metaphor is telling; like fossil fuels, the existing data paradigm is toxic and unsustainable, based on exploiting people as users to sell targeted advertising. The unintended consequences of that have resulted in the social dilemma and general dysfunction on the internet, which is not actually serving most companies or individuals very well. An entirely different data paradigm is possible, one that would benefit individual people and most companies far more. Tru provides a solid technical foundation to begin to make that a reality. Tru data is the new solar.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks of this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Even with automated legally binding contracts that move data between parties, there is no way to ensure that won’t be used to enforce bad agreements. Depending on how the legal and regulatory regime for contract law precedes, one could imagine this being a great benefit for society, or causing new unintended consequences.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

The genesis of Tru goes back to the 2000 Planetwork conference in San Francisco. That event attracted a wide variety of people, including computer professionals and activists who began discussing the idea of a global online network that could help solve pressing issues; specifically, the environment, biodiversity and climate, though the discussion rapidly expanded to include social and economic justice and true democracy. Over the following two years, we convened a group of 50 tech and media professionals, who met together and ultimately published the Augmented Social Network (ASN White Paper), an outline of the technical architecture needed to create shared online networks.

I have worked with many communities, co-founded several organizations, and collaborated with hundreds of people. That has all culminated in Tru: a collaboratively curated publishing space designed to help us be more effective together, keep us all accountable and elevate truth. It wasn’t until the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, and COVID that society really began to understand the need to not only protect our privacy, but also for social coherence and a shared sense of reality online.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

Tech companies are always looking for adoption by young people. But youth culture is now focused on real issues and activism around everything from climate to Black Lives Matter. In beta, we are setting out to serve these movements, take them seriously, and provide a platform that will support their sincere desire to connect across networks of movements to change the world. We share that aspiration in our mission, and we believe that integrity is the brand identity that you can’t buy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been privileged to know many eminent people across a wide range of fields. In tech, Doug Engelbert, was perhaps the most celebrated pioneer of computer interface design. When I convened the 2004 Planetwork conference, I was looking for a speaker who symbolized tech for good, and Doug embodied that perfectly. We became friends and I was privileged to be able to interview him in a context that celebrated him not for inventing the mouse, but for his real motivation to develop technology to solve world problems. And in one of those rare magic moments, as we were sitting there together on stage, he reached for the mouse and said, “How do you work this thing?” So somewhere, I have video of me teaching Doug Englebart how to use a mouse.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Tru provides a new kind of internet infrastructure to serve society that helps us all sort fact from fiction.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are really just three things I wish someone had told me before I started. But I probably wouldn’t have listened anyway. And maybe it’s better that we don’t.

It will take much longer than you think

It will cost much more than you think

It will be harder than you think

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Preserve biodiversity. It the Earth’s IP and we are burning it down carelessly.

Coming from a background in sustainability and climate, I want to create things that matter for the future. Tru Social Inc. was founded as California Benefit Corporation, with both environmental covenants and data integrity written into its articles of incorporation. The benefit corporation statute is stronger in California than in Delaware, so we decided to incorporate in that jurisdiction which empowers us to consider the environment and abide by our commitment to data integrity ahead of maximizing profits. Our promise to prioritize environmental responsibility, and serve as an honest broker of data relationships, is part of our business model written into our charter. We also believe that a company that servers all stakeholders responsibly can be exceedingly profitable and our goal is to do the first major tech IPO by a B-corp.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Good, versus fast, versus cheap; you can have any two.

We have been slowly building a solid technical solution on a shoestring. Now it’s time to raise capital and go fast.

Some very well-known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Fake news and the social dilemma are now a priority for many people, organizations and governments. Tru creates a network where real people, organizations, groups of professionals and 3rd party validators, can all verify and vouch for information. Tru is built on data privacy technology that also provides organizations with the direct consumer relationships they want.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Tru Social is currently in private beta testing. You can request to join here.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.