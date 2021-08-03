Karen R. Koenig: “They don’t need to be perfect to be lovable and loved”

They don’t need to be perfect to be lovable and loved. I think this fear of being unloved and unlovable is at the core of perfectionism. Perfectionists terrorize themselves thinking that if they don’t do well or make mistakes, they’ll be rejected, that they are only acceptable human beings when they are perfect. What a burden to carry. What paralysis it causes. I’ve helped many perfectionists reduce this drive and all of them say they feel lighter and unstuck without it. Who wouldn’t want that?

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say, “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen R. Koenig, LCSW, M.Ed.

Karen R. Koenig, LCSW, M.Ed., is an expert in eating psychology and has been in practice for more than 30 years. She is a popular blogger and an international, award-winning author of eight books on eating, weight and body image. Her virtual and in-person practice is in Sarasota, Florida, USA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

The most relevant part of my childhood history is that both my parents seemed to get things done without a great deal of procrastination, at least from what I observed. Both followed routines and only my father tended toward perfectionism. The house I grew up in, in Teaneck, NJ (USA) was always clean and neat. Meals were eaten at a certain time. Messes weren’t encouraged, but none of us made many. Life was predictable and my parents were useful role models for following schedules. As an adult, I found these traits were highly useful in taking care of myself and getting things done.

My mother, however, lacked patience with herself, my father and me, and was frequently heard saying, “Shit!” around the house (You can hear me saying the very same thing today!). This came from the pressure she put on herself to do things right, if not perfectly. My father was an out-and-out perfectionist who frequently reminded me, “Good, better, best, never let it rest, til the good is better and the better is the best.” I did feel pressure from this perfectionistic approach, including from him wanting me to turn my many B-pluses into As. Then, again, until my teenage years, I was a pretty well-behaved kid. In fact, doing things right became more important to me than doing them perfectly which leads to a whole ‘nother set of problems.

The older I became and the more therapy I had, the less important it became to do things right. Once I began to understand that a “right” focus was part of perfectionism and stemmed from not feeling good enough about myself, I made it my business to practice doing things well enough and have followed that practice imperfectly ever since. At 74, I’ve never been happier setting my own standards, sometimes doing things less well and other times doing them better. Good enough is a perfect fit for me!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is that you can choose when you have discomfort and comfort, as in now or later. If you smoke cigarettes because you prefer the comfort they bring you in the moment, you may suffer discomfort down the road with cancer or other diseases. If you refrain from smoking cigarettes, you’ll feel some discomfort now, but in the long run, when you no longer have the habit, you’ll be healthier and feel proud of what you accomplished.

I have used this concept to stop bad habits and to get myself to do things I feel conflicted about doing. I tell myself: “You can’t escape discomfort. Pain is part of life. Which discomfort and comfort do you want?” What a heady, freeing notion!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that was a game-changer for me is Fat Is A Feminist Issue by British psychotherapist Susie Orbach, PhD. Back when I was a chronic dieter and binge-eater, it taught me that I didn’t need to starve or stuff myself and that I could trust my appetite to tell me what, when and how much to eat. As an eating disorders therapist now, I can see how my dieting and bingeing were related to not knowing how much food or weight is enough and how this connects to perfectionism. Now, mostly, I eat enough to enjoy food and keep myself healthy. I don’t strive to be a perfect eater, so naturally sometimes I undereat and sometimes I overeat and that’s okay with me.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m highly reflective, which means curious and not judgmental about myself. I used to be terribly hard on myself and that only made me feel miserable. How could I expect to beat myself up and feel loving toward myself? Most people make the mistake of judging themselves with words like “good” or “bad.” It’s better to simply wonder why you did something and consider how you could do it differently. I’m persistent. Once I was visiting friends and kept asking a question until one of them got up and stuck his head in the (unlit) oven and screamed “Enough!” I got his point and dropped my questioning. It’s a great trait but needs to be managed. I could spend 30 minutes untying a knot when I could also throw away the piece of string. Then again, if I believe in something strongly, I’ll fight to the finish which has paid off in myriad ways. I’m not afraid to be wrong or say I’m sorry. I love using my mistakes to teach clients how to be more self-compassionate. There’s a game I play with clients who are perfectionistic. Each week we have to come to session with a story about a mistake or failure we made into something we can laugh at, a humorous story. This is really a lot of fun. The more mistakes, the more laughter!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfectionists keep at something until they feel there’s nothing more to do to make it better and until they think they’ve removed all the possible flaws it might have. The problem is that perfectionists feel compelled, compulsed, driven to take everything to this point. There’s no sense of differentiation between piloting a jumbo jet and cleaning the bathroom sink. To me, it’s good to shoot for perfect if you’re the plane’s captain, but you can live with a bathroom sink that still has smudges on it.

Perfectionism comes from two places: nature and nurture. It tends to go with anxiety disorders, especially being obsessive-compulsive. A person doesn’t need to have an OC disorder to have these personality traits, however. High anxiety breeds a desire to not make mistakes which we then worry about. Perfectionism also comes from whatever our parents modeled and how they treated us: that is, did they need to be perfect to feel okay about themselves and did we need to be perfect to feel loved and accepted by them.

Some people have the double whammy of genetics and family role modeling which develops into perfectionism as a habit. We don’t always consciously think, “Gee, I have to do this perfectly.” We just keep going at something because we fear criticism, making a mistake, failing, letting others down, not getting their approval. It’s exhausting to be a perfectionist and many people dislike this trait in themselves but are terrified of doing less because of perceived consequences which are rarely rational and in line with reality.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

As I said, there are things worth doing as perfectly as possible. This is true if you’re a surgeon or a pilot, an air traffic controller or negotiating a nuclear arms deal. There are other activities or careers as well, but it’s important to realize that we don’t need to do everything perfectly and can’t expect to. It may matter to us because we have high standards, but mostly perfectionism is simply a learned habit. We get used to going to the nth degree with everything and don’t stop to think if it’s necessary or not.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Here’s a great example, I broke my hand skiing with a friend but didn’t know at the time that it was fractured. I couldn’t help but see that it was a bit swollen and painful. My friend had driven the three hours to the mountain and I said I’d drive back. Trying to be a perfect friend, I insisted on driving home. I think my friend tried to talk me out of it, but no, I felt I had to do it. So I did and my hand was so painful when I got to the emergency room that night that it was almost unbearable and was the size of a boxing glove. Clearly, I would have been better off if I’d let my friend drive us home and been a less perfect friend.

One negative is that perfectionism is the enemy of progress. If you freeze and don’t get started on something it may be because you feel you must do a perfect job or will likely fail. I just had a perfectionistic client drop out of therapy because she doesn’t think, as a perfectionist, that she can do it perfectly. How sad is that? We do things so much better when we give ourselves permission to make missteps or even fail.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

People fear they won’t finish a project or be perfect in a relationship, so why start it. They’re afraid they’ll make a mess or that whatever they do won’t be good enough. They know themselves well and recognize that doing whatever they want to do is going to be like putting themselves in a pressure cooker so they postpone doing it. They keep looking over their shoulder at what they’ve done to see if it’s good enough rather than doing a so-so job and finishing, and only then going over it to improve the job.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

They don’t need to be perfect to be lovable and loved. I think this fear of being unloved and unlovable is at the core of perfectionism. Perfectionists terrorize themselves thinking that if they don’t do well or make mistakes, they’ll be rejected, that they are only acceptable human beings when they are perfect. What a burden to carry. What paralysis it causes. I’ve helped many perfectionists reduce this drive and all of them say they feel lighter and unstuck without it. Who wouldn’t want that? We don’t need to do everything well. I use and teach a basket approach which involves intentionally placing tasks into different mental baskets to do them as “excellent, good, fair or poor.” For instance, professionally I want to be excellent in client interactions, good at writing, and am okay being fair at recordkeeping because I work for myself. Personally, I want to be an excellent wife and friend, a good citizen, a fair house-keeper and cook, and I’m fine with being a poor gardener. It’s all about where you want to put finite energy. Perfectionism might sound pride-based but its pursuit is actually shame-based. It’s about getting to perfect so you won’t be shamed by yourself or others. We can choose people who accept us pretty much as we are and who aren’t shame-based themselves. We can practice not shaming ourselves and instead feeling pride, say, for trying even though we didn’t succeed. We can practice being forgiving of others when they occasionally disappoint us or don’t live up to the standards we’ve set for them. Forgiveness means we’re okay that they’re not perfect and this is a great springboard into allowing ourselves not to be perfect as well. If we think of everyone as flawed, we can heave a big sigh of relief that sometimes our best shot isn’t good enough. On one level, perfectionism is a nasty unconscious habit which we allow to control us. Thinking of it this way is empowering. If you’ve stopped other habits, you know how it works: you set an intention, you listen for thoughts telling you to do something, and then you ignore them. You tolerate the discomfort of not acting on perfectionistic impulses and instead express pride in yourself that you’re changing and growing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be that people have more self-compassion. There’s already a movement out there encouraging it and my goal would be to extend it to people who overeat and have bodies that don’t fit into our societal mode. Our old way of doing something, “Give it your best” or “Do it til it hurts” is being replaced with self-kindness and self-care. What we don’t realize is that driving ourselves hard does not make our lives happier or sustain motivation. It only makes us feel worse and drives us to perfection or surrender. Being compassionate means treating oneself lovingly no matter what. It turns out that when people do so, they feel better and this increases pride and motivation.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Susie Orbach, PhD, author of Fat Is a Feminist Issue. She changed my life!

How can our readers follow you online?

[email protected]

http://www.karenrkoenig.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/wwweatingnormalcom/

http://www.facebook.com/normaleatingwithkarenrkoenig/

http://www.youtube.com/user/KarenRKoenig

http://www.twitter.com/KarenRKoenighttps://www.instagram.com/normaleatingwithkarenrkoenig/

Photo Credit: Kerina Adamson

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!