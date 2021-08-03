Sebastian Schaub of hideme VPN: “Be yourself, stay humble and stick around family and friends”

Be yourself, stay humble and stick around family and friends — that’s a solid base. I’ve seen so many occasions where people experience success and it goes to their head. They drift away from the people closest to them and lose sight of what matters most.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sebastian Schaub.

Sebastian is the founder of hide.me VPN and he has been working in the internet security industry for over a decade. He started hide.me VPN, 6 years ago to make internet security and privacy accessible to everybody.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For me, college didn’t seem like a right fit when I had to make a decision about what I wanted to do. The standard approach to teaching seemed dull and dry — I felt like I didn’t thrive in this kind of environment. So I decided to quit university after 2 semesters to fully focus on the business, where my existing knowledge would be immediately useful to me and others. I started hide.me when I was 21 years old, which is really young for any entrepreneur.

As someone who was always self-taught and really curious about software development and privacy, I started upgrading my knowledge in that direction. I knew that my VPN idea could be something that really blew up and could help millions of people. I truly believed that.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Like many entrepreneurs, it was a case of needing something and not being able to do what I was looking for. Some of the best ideas in the world come about like this. I was actively searching for a VPN solution to use and immediately noticed a lack of decent alternatives available to me. The existing technology seemed upgradable and there was so much room for improvement. It inspired me to create something that myself and other people could use and benefit from. I used that to my advantage with a plan to offer a technology that everybody will be able to use.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The founding partners which helped build the business firstly acted as mentors as I was quite young when I founded the company. They are still around and the constant knowledge and experience we share among each other are still of great value.

When you first start a company you soon realise how much you don’t know. It was actually quite shocking to me. I had to learn fast but having these mentors by my side allowed me to learn, ask questions and develop my knowledge. Having people to bounce ideas off meant I didn’t feel alone too, which I think is important. That can heap pressure on you if it’s all on your shoulders.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our focus on usability is significant as the majority of our competitors don’t have the level of deep technical knowledge that we have, and that is the main reason why there are a lot of poor VPN companies out there. Many see the industry as the wild west. It feels like even now we’re hearing about dodgy practices happening. We believe we have created a company and service that people can trust. We are nothing without our users and we’re always listening to their feedback.

On the technical side, it’s of utmost importance for us that our users fully understand this complex technology through our app and its features to benefit the most from it. We are feature-driven in terms of development with a strong focus on good customer experience. That’s really important to us. Our support is flawless and I dare to say that the support part of the company is crucial to our success and overall customer journey.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Making a difference in the world is a huge part of what we do here at hide.me. We believe this access to the internet and freedom online is a human right not a privilege. To offer this access to people around the world, we offered a ‘Free’ plan in addition to paid subscriptions. That same plan already offers a lot and is of benefit to our customers who perhaps can’t afford to pay or live in less developed parts of the world.

We offer privacy, advanced security and the most important part I’d stress here is ONLINE FREEDOM. When some president decides to shut down the Internet and cut the flow of information, this is where we come in. Unfortunately we’re seeing more and more incidents of governments interfering in our rights online — so we’re here to make sure this can’t happen.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say:

Be curious. Never settle for the easiest solution or quickest way to solve a problem.

Collaborate, understand and trust in your team — harness the different perspectives.

Stay humble and open to smart risks and other people’s opinions. Don’t have an ego and believe what you say is right.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I don’t have a specific example because following bad advice happens and it’s more important to learn from it, look forward and avoid it. What I would say is trusting your gut feeling is something that everybody understands but not everybody accepts and practices. I can’t stress this enough how important it is to do this.

I’d also reiterate that learning never stops and always surround yourself with smart and good people. Your team should think differently and add differing opinions and ideas. That’s diversity of thought and that can be incredibly powerful.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When we were about to launch hide.me, there was a great deal of uncertainty — was the product the right market fit? Can we scale quickly? Is the tech working like it should be? There were many sleepless nights during this period.

Post launch and even today, there is always a fear that some of our proprietary features could be ripped off, but later on you realize this is not as easy and not everybody thinks the same way. That’s what makes us what we are today.

As with every other startup, literally everything seemed like a risk but it’s hard to get rewarded if you skip risking and always play safe. Like I said above — trust your gut feeling.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There are a number of ways I do this:

Address problems early and be eager to solve them. Don’t ignore them thinking they’ll go away. They won’t. They’ll only get bigger and before you know it it’s a major issue.

Don’t procrastinate on difficult tasks. Skip to the next one and return to the problematic one when it’s the right time. Don’t stress.

Talking to people always helps. Your team. Your family. Get it off your chest and get their feedback.

Down time is crucial — take a break and switch off. It’s not smart to always be “head in the office” and work 24/7, it’s important to let off steam. You’ll come back feeling refreshed and energized.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Build a team you can trust and communicate regularly with but not too often. We practice obligatory meetings twice a week and it works like a charm. Results — not constant obligations and strict rules. We have seen productivity increase and everyone is happier.

Celebrate your successes and analyze the mistakes to avoid them in the future. You have to reward achievements and learn from the mistakes.

After challenging times, the tide changes and you’ll experience better times. Bad times don’t last but good people do. I love that quote because it sums that up perfectly.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I’ll start by saying that this really depends on a case-by-case basis. There is no rule of thumb. Every company is different and every entrepreneur is different too. You need to understand each founder individually — what inspires them and what they want to achieve.

Bootstrapping means more freedom and flexibility in decision-making. We have never taken VC funding and whilst this was challenging in the early days, we have always had the freedom to be agile and adapt. Look for alternative funding options like crowdfunding, business loans, etc. VC funding makes sense if the market is highly competitive and growth to dominate the market is the main objective. Too many times startups aim solely at taking VC money without trying to become profitable and ultimately sustainable.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Scaling: Many startups don’t scale the organization within the company and decision-making relies only on the founder. You need to mature and grow up.

Many startups don’t scale the organization within the company and decision-making relies only on the founder. You need to mature and grow up. Founding team: Startups with multiple founders tend to fail if expectations are not met. Potential equity issues should be resolved at an early stage.

Startups with multiple founders tend to fail if expectations are not met. Potential equity issues should be resolved at an early stage. Product focus: Unlike big corporations, startups rely on a single line of products. Hence focusing on the market and audience is more important. Listen to your customers.

Unlike big corporations, startups rely on a single line of products. Hence focusing on the market and audience is more important. Listen to your customers. Monetization: Find a profitable market niche as soon as possible and fail quickly. Build an MVP of your product and do not overdevelop until customers are willing to pay money for it.

Find a profitable market niche as soon as possible and fail quickly. Build an MVP of your product and do not overdevelop until customers are willing to pay money for it. Persistence: Good startups stick around and do not give up if plans do not work out right away.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Find hobbies aside from your work, like sports to find a good balance. I love to play tennis or go skiing in the wintertime. Sleep is hugely important for me so I would always recommend getting a good sleeping schedule. It sounds cliche but a healthy body does equal a healthy mind — good eating habits and meditation go hand in hand.

The mental health side of startups is ignored too often. Seek help early if you see signs of burnout. Don’t suffer in silence.

And don’t be afraid to have a mentor, even later in life. As I said — learning never stops.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me this is simple: open up the education system for every single person on the planet and make learning accessible to everyone via interactive online portals. We’ve seen how this can be done during the pandemic. The infrastructure is there so we need to make this happen.

Gaining knowledge is the single greatest resource of the 21st century.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

For me it would be Edward Snowden. He is a privacy pioneer and changed the world’s attitudes to privacy and government interference in our lives. I would love to sit down and ask him about his journey.

