Dana Paul of Ritual Motion: “Be Authentic”

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Dana Paul.

After watching his kids play video games and realizing there was a need for better, healthier gear alternatives competitive video gamers and streamers in the eSports world to prevent fatigue and injury, Dana Paul co-founded Ritual Motion, a company where he currently serves as CEO. In addition to creating better gaming gear, Ritual Motion is an innovative promotion hub for the gaming industry, with wellness-forward content as well as a brand-building community for passionate gamers to turn their primary pastime into their main moneymaker. The company brings years of experience to aggregate, organize and connect eSports resources to deliver incremental value for our network of partners, brands and sponsors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Always been a Serial entrepreneur and my family is always been into gaming. Couple years ago realized that there was a huge void with regards to Health and Wellness in E Sports and gaming that’s when we decided to build a community of Gamers,

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I was brought up in an entrepreneurial family and always saw my dad and my grandfather put hard work and effort into things that they were passionate about; that’s what led me to build companies and to build Ritual Motion.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

One of the funniest stories is when I started my digital agency back in 1998. On one of our first pitch meetings we went in and we all decided it would be a good idea to wear suits and ties — and the client saw right through that. The lesson that I learned from that experience is to always be true to yourself and what you represent.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote is one my father said to me when I was in fifth grade: “If you do something just for the money, the money will run out. But, if you follow your passion you never have to worry about money.” That bit of advice took me until I was about 34 years old to start applying, but since then I’ve never looked back.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Over the past few years, I’ve been working with our team at Ritual Motion to create the leading health and wellness brand in esports and gaming — it’s been an exciting ride. We’re now launching a new division of the company called RM Guild. This will be the destination for gamers and esports enthusiasts to create, collaborate and share through a live video platform.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

The first bit of advice I always give is to be true to yourself. The second is passing on what my father told me: follow your passions and not the money.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back is one of the most important things a person, company or brand can do. At Ritual Motion, one of our fundamental principles is creating activations that support our community. Last year, when we realized a lot of fundraising events that needed to take place in physical locations were going to happen, we created “SIA,” or “Social Impact Activations.” The formula was simple: find a good cause, find a foundation that supports that cause and create an activation around it to create awareness for that foundation and raise money. The first one we did was Playing for Pride. We realized that in the month of June most pride events were not going to happen due to COVID-19, so we parted with the Stonewall Foundation to create awareness and help raise money by putting together a virtual gaming tournament. We had over 1,600 people participate in the tournament and raised thousands of dollars and created lots of awareness for the Stonewall Foundation. We are taking this simple formula and have applied it to events like Varsity Votes, Smash Out Breast Cancer and now Gaming for Tots, which supports Toys for Tots. This is part of Ritual Motion’s DNA: give first.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

Both my father and my grandfather have been instrumental to the person I am today. They both showed that by putting family first and working hard to get the job done no matter how big or small. And, it’s not about how many times you fall down, but how you get up.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

This is an excellent question and one that we have actually covered on RitualMotion.com in detail. In a recent article by contributor, Monica Miller, she writes, “The esports industry is an extension of the gaming world where players are competing on a more serious level to win prizes and tournaments. Esports players are investing a lot more time in practicing and honing their skills in their games with high stakes like tournament winnings on the line.”

The level of competition and the sheer amount of time in the day that it takes to train to compete at that level are what separates the casual gamer from a professional esports player. It’s also good to compare the size of the gaming industry overall to the esports industry to see how difficult it is to make a living for all of those professionals, “…the gaming industry generated over 150 billion dollars in revenue last year, as compared to the esports industry that just broke $1 billion dollars in 2020.”

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

I think one of the greatest opportunities professional gamers have is that they can achieve the level of “professional” in this sport at a very young age, unlike traditional sports. Gaming is a completely level playing field from a physical attributes standpoint — sure, you need to have incredible reflexes in your hands and wrists — but beyond that it doesn’t matter how fast you run, how hard you can hit a ball, or how much you can lift. This has opened the door to people to play this sport who otherwise wouldn’t have a shot at traditional teams. There are so many kids out there that haven’t had a chance to experience team sports and the benefits of playing at a higher level of competition who now have that opportunity through organized esports and gaming at their schools.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

One of the biggest challenges in the professional esports right now is a lack of focus on health and wellness in their training regimens. Many young players burn themselves out or become injured at a young age because of “the grind” mentality in esports. They aren’t able to achieve the physical and mental balance necessary to compete long term.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Traditional athletes and esports athletes are equally as dedicated to their sport. Esports is a far more level playing field from a physical standpoint, but the mental challenges of professional gaming are arguably more difficult to navigate.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Gamers and esports players are prone to suffer from burnout due to “gaming fatigue.” Our VP of Content, Crystal Mills, recently wrote an article for RitualMotion.com on this topic and said, “Streaming the same game for 8–12 hours every day can feel like a suffocating time loop for many.” Being able to manage this level of intensity as a professional during training and matches is one of the toughest challenges to overcome.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

The recruitment pipeline for esports is still in its infancy. There are a few gaming combines out there, but from our experience, most pro teams are looking at leaderboards on various industry gaming tournament platforms to seek out potential talent. We are also seeing the collegiate esports scene grow exponentially in the past few years and now there are hundreds of “varsity” level collegiate esports teams that are beginning the recruiting process as well. We expect to see this pipeline continue to mature where players will be discovered in a similar fashion as any other traditional sport.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

First, be aware that it is incredibly difficult to play at the levels these professionals have achieved. That being said, there are some new resources out there for players and families to navigate the pro esports scene. We are proud partners with COPE — The Coalition of Parents in Esports — who provide fantastic resources for young people who want to pursue esports. They are an organization of parents of esports professionals who formed to help other families navigate the industry.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Understand that the industry is very large and still unorganized. Be Authentic. Just be you and not what you think you need to be for others. Stay Committed, this is a marathon not a sprint. Do not rush to failure. Stay in tune with All the trends.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, the Dalai Lama — to learn more about compassion and how we all can use kindness as our superpower to help others.

