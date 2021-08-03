Gareth Harry of Zygo Media: “Know your audience and the game they play”

Third would be to know your audience and the game they play. Today, I work across multiple games, but I spent time working with other companies and experts on many esports, which in turn gives me insight into games and scenes that others might not have. Coming into esports from the outside is much harder, as we’ve seen time and again, so try and be familiar with the space if you want to succeed.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Gareth Harry, CEO of Zygo Media.

Gareth Harry is a 26-year old entrepreneur based in Swansea, Wales. His company, Zygo Media, is at the cutting edge of video production and media management in digital spaces, working with leading influencers in the gaming space as well as agencies and organizations across the world and creating content that reaches millions of users on a daily basis. He’s worked in almost every part of the gaming and esports space, from teams to marketing and even competing, and has been part of the scene for his entire career, giving him the insider knowledge that has made Zygo an industry leader today.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

In terms of gaming, my earliest memories are probably playing Zelda with my father, as he loved that game. After seeing how much I enjoyed gaming (and maybe realizing how much he’d have to share Zelda!), he bought me a PS1, which was my first console, and then a PC after getting annoyed at how much I was on his, playing stuff like Runescape.

As far as work goes, I’ve been in the gaming industry for my entire career, volunteering since my early teens, and competing for a short period after that. Since late 2010, early 2011, I’ve been making my living from esports, and the wider gaming industry, and I haven’t looked back since. Throughout my career I’ve worked with startups, news organizations, gambling companies, software and tech platforms, and even started a few little ventures of my own.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Ha! I’d never really thought about this until you asked this question. Growing up, my family was never financially well off. We had everything we needed, but there wasn’t really much left over for luxuries, or even pocket money. Naturally, as I grew older, the things I wanted to do in my spare time started to cost, so I wanted to see if there was a way that I could make money by playing video games. At the time, I was deep into World of Warcraft, specifically the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, and a friend of mine had bought some in-game gold so that he could buy his flying mount.

This was something of a ‘eureka’ moment for me when I realised that if I could figure out a way to make gold, I could sell it to my friends, and I’d have money to do whatever I wanted on the weekend. Eventually, I just started to enjoy the making of the gold as much, or maybe more than playing the game, so i just decided to pursue working with games as a career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

It pains me to remember this, but when we first started GR Digital, I’d moved to working from a laptop as I had a lot of travel plans and wanted to be able to work on the go, but unfortunately this happened to coincide with moving houses, meaning my internet connection had been cut off and the line hadn’t been activated in my new house yet. I needed to transfer all my work files from my desktop at home to my new Laptop, and with the lack of internet connection I decided to use the tried and tested method of a USB pen.

I moved all the files onto the pen, making the rookie mistake of deleting everything from my computer after moving it, even clearing the recycling bin, and headed into the office where I’d left my laptop feeling good about all the space I’d just freed up on my PC. After plugging the USB pen into my laptop, I noticed, to my horror, that it was empty. Luckily, it turned out that my girlfriend had the exact same USB stick and I’d just picked up the wrong one, but for a second there I thought I’d lost everything. Safe to say that shortly after that I bought a cloud backup and still use it to date!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

There are a few, but one that always has stood the test of time in relation to what we’ve built at Zygo Media is the speech Arnold Schwarzenegger made to graduates at the University of Houston, where he said, “I always tell people that you can call me anything that you want, but don’t ever call me a self-made man”. While I may have had the idea, and helped get Zygo Media off the ground, it’s the people we’ve hired, the team we’ve built and the work they’ve put in that has enabled us to become the company we are today as much as anything I’ve done has. There’s no way anything we’ve achieved would be possible without them, and I’ll always be grateful for their role in making Zygo what it is, and what it can still grow into.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

My focus is often on Zygo Media, which is the content and media arm of GR Digital. I’m proud to say Zygo is one of the gaming industries leading content production and management companies, actively working with some of the largest streamers on the planet, such as Timthetatman, Cloakzy, Jordan Fisher, Bugha and many more. Being part of such massive stories is both challenging and rewarding, which is just how I like things.. Outside of that, I am involved with Epics Digital Collectibles, a company that’s pioneering a new generation of collectibles and trading cards in the esports and crypto space.

We’ve got a lot in the works at Zygo Media and I don’t want to share too many details right now, but everything we’re doing is creator focused. We want to help make the job of being a streamer, youtuber or content creator in general easier, and more accessible to the next generation through both the services we provide, and the tools we’re working on building.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Do as I say, not as I do, which is something I know kids hear a lot, but…it’s the truth! I would advise them to not follow in my path, but instead, I would encourage them to continue in education and go to University, but with one caveat. Make sure you have an idea of a role(s) that you think you would like within the industry and ensure that your chosen Bachelors will provide you with the skills for that role. On top of that, it’s a great idea to get as much experience as you can while you are still studying, either through applying for internships with various esports and gaming based companies, work placements that allow you to work remotely or other such initiatives.

If you follow this path, you’ll graduate with a degree that you know can help you in your chosen career path, as well as leaving university with industry experience that will put you ahead of your less proactive peers, as well as a better understanding of how to get into the role you were aiming for. The only additional thing to add to this is have patience, and accept that success doesn’t always come immediately. I made the mistake of rushing things a lot when I was younger and failed to understand that your career is a marathon, and not a sprint.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to always give back. Whether this is directly, through speaking at and working with local colleges and universities, passing on my knowledge and experience within the gaming industry, or working with them to build courses and accredited frameworks so that they’re more suited for young people looking to get involved in the gaming and tech industry. The next generation has to be more prepared for the online world than ever before, and sometimes academia falls behind, so I feel it’s extremely important to play as much of a part in helping implement change sooner rather than later. The future of esports is also Zygo’s future, so it is sensible to try and strengthen the industry as a whole if we want to keep growing as a company.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

It sounds obvious, but my father is probably the person who had the biggest impact on my mentality and mindset towards my career and life in general. From a young age he instilled in me the importance of self-discipline, and self-belief, which has been an invaluable trait throughout my life, especially when it comes to building your own business. He has always worked extremely hard throughout his life, and continues to do so today, so growing up in that environment taught me that nothing worth having comes easy, and that no matter what comes your way, you always have to work harder than the next person to come out on top.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

Like traditional sports pros, most days are practice days, which means 8+ hours of scrimming (playing against) other teams, or running drills and strategies. There’s a lot of individual work required to maintain their specific skill sets/roles too, as you’d expect from any sport, but at this stage it’s fair to say esports coaching isn’t as developed as sports coaching, so there is a lot more variance from player to player.

Depending on the game they play, there’s frequent tournaments and events, depending on whether the publisher runs the competitions, or independent organizers. Just like with sport there are franchise leagues and open systems, depending on how the game is run, and bigger and smaller esports, and the player experience will vary depending on what game they play, just as a swimmer will have a very different life from a golfer, professional football player or F1 driver.

One thing most, if not all esports pros do share is the same commitment to excellence as professional sports people have. If you want to be at the top you have to dedicate yourself to your craft, and that often means sacrificing a lot of the pleasures your mates might be indulging in as young men and women. Like sports though, the rewards can be considerable, and I have no doubt we’ll see more and more kids pursuing esports careers as time goes on

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

We can start with the obvious, which is getting paid to play games, something every kid would love to do I’m sure. There is also a lot of travelling to cool places, and with esports being so international players often have the chance to experience new cultures and countries as part of their work. Add to that the fact you can make your own schedule for a lot of the time, as well as being able to transition into streaming when you retire, there are a lot of reasons to pursue a career in pro gaming if you have the gift and drive.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Just like any competitive sport, being a pro can be extremely taxing, both mentally and physically. Keeping your level up can be hard to maintain if you want to live a healthy lifestyle, and when you’ve spent 8 hours working with your team it’s not always easy to motivate yourself to eat well or exercise. A lot of players are putting more focus on this now, which is great to see, but other health issues like RSI can be a challenge, especially for players with intense regimes or that play mechanically demanding games.

Other than that, it can be hard to take time off with the constant flow of new talent into most scenes, as standing still often means going backwards, and the sheer dedication you need to become the best is a massive investment of time. People who don’t make it can struggle to find anything to fall back on, although streaming can provide an alternative for those who are good enough, but maybe don’t vibe with the professional lifestyle.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Esports is definitely still catching up to sports in a lot of ways, be that coaching, nutrition or the pathway to pro, but a more recent similarity would be the rise of regional teams and fans. With leagues like CDL and OWL now focussing on localisation, we see hardcore fans of teams like Atlanta FaZe or London Spitfire that come from those areas, where previously a lot of fans would just follow a favourite player from team to team.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

It has been said before, but esports is truly a world where everyone is welcome, regardless of size, shape or background. The fact physical gifts are less important than they are in traditional sport means we have men and women compete in the same teams, trans competitors at the top levels, even some disabled players who are able to beat the best able bodied stars around them. This, combined with the fact so much happens online means the barriers to entry that hold a lot of young sports stars back just don’t exist in esports, which is amazing.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

It varies from game to game and even team to team, but scouting in esports is not at the level we see in sports yet, with a lot of players being discovered by other pros or coaches rather than dedicated staff. We are seeing a move toward a more professional method of bringing new talent in, with big organisations having subs and young players or even academy teams, and I’m sure we’ll see more developments in the next few years.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Obviously there are the basics you need, dedication to being the best and the understanding of the sheer amount of work it takes to get to that level, but it’s also important to be aware of your brand and image when you’re making your way to the top. We’ve seen players almost lose out on opportunities, or have to switch games even, due to silly mistakes they made as a kid, so i’d say be thoughtful and responsible about how you treat others as that can come back to bite you if you aren’t careful.

Whether you play in ranked, or with friends, or use a third-party site to compete, it’s important to remember you are essentially your own coach in the early days of your career, or can be. You are responsible for personal improvement, so reviewing your own gameplay and being self critical is important to improving your gameplay.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

I’d probably start with being open minded, both in the way that you work and the way you think about the industry. There are games today like Fortnite and Valorant that have massive audiences and markets that weren’t a factor just a few years ago, and likewise some of the foundational esports have fallen by the wayside, so always be prepared to pivot and learn something new even if you’re already at the top. Next, I’d say build your contacts as much as possible. Esports is truly global, and knowing the right person at the right time can be as important as being the best, or even more so. Connecting with people from other cultures also helps you broaden your own horizons, and can end up helping you think about your own business in new ways that you hadn’t previously. Third would be to know your audience and the game they play. Today, I work across multiple games, but I spent time working with other companies and experts on many esports, which in turn gives me insight into games and scenes that others might not have. Coming into esports from the outside is much harder, as we’ve seen time and again, so try and be familiar with the space if you want to succeed. My fourth thing would be perseverance, which is hardly unique to esports, but is especially important in a growing industry where setbacks can occur. You won’t have the success you dream of on day one, and nothing you do then can guarantee it, but you can make life much harder for yourself by giving up early, so stick at what you want to do and don’t be discouraged. Last, I’d say be lucky, and make your own luck by putting yourself in positions to learn and improve. As Gary Player said, the more you practice, the luckier you get!

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My first answer would be Elon Musk, which I know a lot of people would say, but I have to be honest. He is inspirational, not just for his drive and innovative thoughts, but the positive impact he’s had on the world with the advancement of Tesla and the effect that has on the planet. My other guest would be David Goggins, a former Navy SEAL who is known for pushing himself past his own limitations.. He said that “When you think you’ve reached your limit, you’re only 40% done” and I try to push myself every day in the same way, to see what I am capable of. I’d also love to hear how they balance their work and life, as that’s probably my biggest challenge on a daily basis.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The easiest way to keep track of what we have going on is to follow us on Twitter @zygomedia — You can also follow me personally at @ItsShameLess

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you!