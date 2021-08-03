Amy Crumpton of Social Cactus: “Lemon water with himalayan rock salt every morning as soon as I wake up”

Lemon water with himalayan rock salt every morning as soon as I wake up. This is sooo good for your immune system and is super alkalizing which helps your body balance PH.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Crumpton, Founder of Social Cactus, Certified Business, NLP and Mindset Coach.

Amy is a social media manager turned multi-six figure business & mindset coach. She helps underpaid, overwhelmed and overworked coaches and service-based business women make more money while working less.

She is a positivity Queen and a qualified NLP practitioner. She helps women operate in a positive state, reframe their thinking around limiting beliefs and feel empowered, motivated and positive, which helps them fulfil their potential and achieve success.

She is also a money mindset expert and helps women to feel confident that they have no earning limit, can smash glass ceilings and feel confident to talk about, and to make money.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in wellness?

I’ve always been into fitness and healthy eating however this ramped up once I’d been in business for about a year. I quickly realised my current habits were not supporting me the best they could so I really dived into wellness to help me become the best version of myself to serve my coaching clients.

I started working on my mindset and meditating in 2018, and I fell in love with yoga in 2019 which honestly changed my life.

Walking over 10k steps a day is a non-negotiable for me now, and I usually go for a couple of country walks during the day to clear my mind and move my body.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I took part in a San Pedro healing plant medicine ceremony in a desert in Peru where I had an out-of-body experience. Looking back, this was the start of my life as I know it now. Everything changed, very subtly but this was the transition period. I was already freelancing for a marketing agency at this point but it gave me the realisation that I wanted to start my own business. I credit this experience with giving me the mindset and the belief that I could help people to create massive change in their lives without limitations.

This ceremony showed me that anything is possible and that I was destined to help other women after years of feeling overworked, underpaid and undervalued.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first started out in business I would literally wake up at 6am and jump straight on my phone or open the laptop. I did this for almost a year before I realized this was not supporting me or my business.

The lesson here was that the more I look after myself, the more successful my business became.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I would consider myself to be an authority in wellness because I combine a blend of wellness with running a multi-6-figure business. I am constantly preaching about creating a life and business that works for you by working smarter, not harder so you can take care of yourself without burning out.

I truly believe that wellness includes looking after your mind and body which is why I follow a consistent mindset routine including mediation, journaling and yoga.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m lucky enough to have had a number of coaches and mentors who have supported me in achieving success in my life and business. I have been working with my current coach Ruth Kudzi for 18 months now and I am incredibly grateful for her fantastic coaching during this time.

As you can imagine, there have been highs and lows through my business journey and Ruth has been there supporting me all the way; through the good and the bad. One time in particular during March 2020, when my business went through a major shake up due to the pandemic.

Pretty much overnight, I practically lost half of my client base and the business brought in less than £1,000 in new sales that month (£828 to be exact) which meant that the business was actually costing me money for a couple of months.

Thankfully, I haven’t really had too many wobbles during the last 12 months, however this was one that definitely challenged me and having Ruth’s support meant I was able to see the bigger picture and create a plan to come back bigger and better. In May 2020, I had a super successful £60,000 launch and since then my business has gone from strength to strength with regular £50k income months.

I have just signed up to work with Ruth for a further 12 months and I’m excited to see what’s in store for the business with her incredible support.

We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I would say subconscious programming — we’ve been conditioned by society a lot of the time to take the quick fix as in unhealthy snacks or food that has been marketed as healthy but is secretly bursting with sugars.

I’d also say it’s habits, it takes time to form a healthy habit and it’s sometimes easier to fall back into a comfort zone of wake up late, grab a quick breakfast, commute to work, grab a quick lunch, work late, then head home open a bottle of wine and go to bed late.

When we know that waking up early to exercise, prepping meals, walking / cycling to work, creating healthy work boundaries and a consistent early bedtime will make us feel so much better.

And finally we want to be accepted so if our friends are the type of people who love boozing on an evening and eating junk food, it’s easy to follow suit and fall into the trap of not looking after our health.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Morning routine — Since I started to wake up early and implement a morning routine of meditation, walking, journaling and yoga my life has dramatically improved. I feel happier and healthier and more confident. Lemon water with himalayan rock salt every morning as soon as I wake up. This is sooo good for your immune system and is super alkalizing which helps your body balance PH. Yoga — Since incorporating yoga into my life I’ve found my aches and pains from working at my laptop have disappeared and my body feels so much more flexible and toned. Winner. Supplements — I take daily supplements including ashwagandha, Kril oil, multi vitamins, Vitamin D and Vitamin B. Coaching — having a coach to support you in all areas of your life has been a game changer for me. It’s helped me with dramatically improving my life and my business.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

More focus, more energy, feel happier — Exercising releases feel good endorphins so if you’re ever feeling in a funk exercise is going to shake up your energy and inject you with all the feel good vibes.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walking — don’t underestimate the power of a brisk walking, not only does this get your body moving and the energy flowing, it’s also a great stress buster too.

Yoga — moving your body and stretching is one of the best ways to ease ache and pains and tone up at the same time

HIIT — I love a good HIIT workout as they’re short and sweet, get you sweating and are amazing for burning calories all day long which means when you finish your workout, your body is still burning fat.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The secret by Rhonda Byrne, reading this book changed my life over 10 years ago. It made me realise we are the creator of our lives and we can create the life we want by changing our thoughts. So powerful!

After reading this book I totally changed my life around. I was a very negative person, always complaining and seeing the worst in every situation. After reading this book I became happier, more positive and focused on the good.

I moved to Spain, travelled the world, met my dream man and started my dream business, all because I changed the way I looked at the world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Self belief is a huge thing that I have come up against personally and it’s something my clients struggle with frequently. Sadly, it’s the one thing that holds people back from taking action, it prevents people from even thinking about things they may want for themselves or their business, because they don’t believe they deserve it or can achieve it.

If this was to become a movement, it would be promoting parents, teachers, educators, coaches, trainers to always help their children with their self esteem and self belief. To really drill it into the children’s minds that they can be, do or have anything — you just need to believe it! Limiting beliefs are actually stemmed from our childhood usually before the age of 7 as this is what we call an imprint stage. So, to put it simply, support the young in believing that they can achieve their dreams and this would literally change the course of the planet! A little seed of hope from a young age can grow into something rather beautiful over time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favourite life coach, Tony Robbins said “Life is always working for you, not to you” and this quote is very true, but the trick is, you MUST believe it. Undoubtedly this can be very difficult at first for people to comprehend due to limiting beliefs. As soon as you start truly believing that life is always working for you, you will start to see opportunity in everything you do.

You will start to understand that every challenge you face or struggle you encounter is designed to help you grow. Growing pains and challenges are inevitable, but they are created to help you push through that comfort zone, learn and develop as a human being.

It might not be a pleasant experience at the time, but when we look back we often thank the hard times for being there for allowing us to become a better person.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If I could sit down with anyone over brunch, it would have to be Tony Robbins — the man who positively influenced and changed me in such a huge way. I owe much of my growth over the last few years to his incredible teachings, seminars and his fascinating way of communicating so powerfully.

I admire the sacrifices he has made in his own life to serve at the highest possible level — they are a real testament to how much he absolutely loves helping people. He creates the most incredible breakthroughs for people so they can live the most fulfilling, rewarding lives.

Tony shares the most interesting stories and metaphors for life and I would be truly honoured to spend some time with him, understanding more about what makes him the man he is today.

How can we find you online?

Website — https://www.social-cactus.com/

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/socialcactuscoaching/?hl=en

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/SocialCactusCoaching

