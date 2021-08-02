Shauna VanBogart: “Money-happy mindset”

Money-happy mindset. So many coaches get into business because they want to help people but they come in with a social worker mentality, not a business owner mentality. But for them to thrive, they need to make money. That’s why cultivating a mindset of wealth, and a money-happy mindset, is important to have the impact they want!

Shauna VanBogart helps small business owners build, run, and scale sustainable service-based businesses that feel as good as they look. With a graduate degree in Communications and Leadership Studies, mastery-level certification in clinical hypnotherapy, and 10+ years mentoring business owners running everything from start-ups to multi-million dollar brands, Shauna knows what it takes to evolve a business and elevate its income.

On a mission to help business owners create greater financial freedom, fulfillment, and impact, Shauna utilizes her experience and ongoing education to work with clients to transform their business identity so they can bring their best and most authentic selves into alignment with their business and enjoy sustainable, soulful success with more ease.

In 2007, I successfully launched my self-employed career with the first full-service Image Consultancy in South Carolina. In 2011, I co-founded the Studio for Image Professionals and offered training resources for aspiring consultants in more than 30 countries. Wanting to build upon my entrepreneurial platform, I then expanded my work in the personal development industry, leading an editorial site with more than 50 contributing writers before focusing exclusively on growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

Today, I help entrepreneurs and small business owners build, run, and scale sustainable service-based businesses that feel as good as they look. Using a graduate degree in Communications and Leadership Studies, a hypnotherapy certification from the American Hypnosis and Coaching Academy, and my personal business experience plus my experience from 10+ years mentoring business owners running everything from start-ups to multi-million dollar brands, I now work with clients in the consulting and coaching industries to refine their business model, scale their expertise, and develop an online presence to increase revenue and create sustainable, soulful success.

I often say that you can sum up my background in image consultancy and my current work with business owners by this: I’m an expert at helping people get what they want!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have a podcast called Just Being and the premise of it (along with the premise of everything I do) is to show you how you can be more you and have it pay off.

As a business owner, there are a million things we can/should/have to do to market our services. And we’re constantly bombarded with ways and ideas we might be able to get “there” (to a full practice, our next revenue level, etc.) faster.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with this process, we do often become absorbed with the external metrics and that can whittle away our sense of authenticity. That can impact how good we feel IN business.

So, the first character trait that has been instrumental to my success is my intuition. I’m very intuitive and I’ve learned how to use that in my business to help me stay motivated, let things be easier, and make the right moves (for me).

Another character trait that has been valuable for me is discernment. I’ve honed my ability to discern what is my intuition speaking vs. what’s fear along with what’s coming up for me as a right next move vs. what’s not. This is something I now do really well for my clients, too- I tell them they don’t need to even know what they want or what they think they need to do next to get there… that’s my job to help them discern!

A final character trait that has been most instrumental to my success is patience. Entrepreneurship takes a lot of patience, trial and error, and a willingness to keep going despite the failures. There have been a lot of times I didn’t want to do something or felt an urge to abandon all plans and go another direction. I knew stepping away to clear my head and ground into my patience would serve me every time and it has.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

My habits around mental hygiene have played a huge role in my success. It’s so important as a business owner to keep your mindset in a place of abundance, growth, and forward progress. And the path of least resistance around doing this is to create systems and habits for your mental hygiene practice (the same way we create habits around going to the gym or brushing our teeth).

Two of my main mental hygiene habits are journaling and self-hypnosis. I share the journaling prompts and self-hypnosis tracks that have had the biggest difference in my journey in my Mentorship Community, High Mynds. I have also gotten in the habit of regularly “washing” my mind (acronym below).

That looks like:

1. Witness my thoughts and becoming an observer of them (rather than a participant in them). Most of our thoughts are on auto-pilot so becoming a witness to them puts you in a seat of control.

2. Ask questions about my thoughts. Get curious. “Where did I first have these thoughts? How does this thought make me feel? Is this my thought or a thought I’ve inherited from others?”

3. Shift perspective. If my thought is merely story -not grounded in fact or evidence- I can shift the story by choosing a new one. What story do I want to tell instead that feels more expansive, optimistic, or positive?

4. Honor the moment. (That means my feelings and what they teach me.) This is the final step to WASHing my mind because “like enhances like” and so, receiving — even gratitude for what my feelings can show me — leads to more receiving.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

I believe in setting intentions around habits upfront because when faced with the unknown, or wrenches that come at me, or last-minute challenges that come up, it can be easy to be swayed by what’s going on around me versus sticking to what I intended with patience. If I have the habits in place, I’m not as prone to waver.

One habit that is crucial for me is spending time every week with my feelings and emotions (good and bad). In a journal or in the car alone. Dropping into my body to feel my emotions is actually the thing that keeps me out of my own way and my creative mind alive. When I don’t take time out to explore or connect with my feelings, I find myself just going through the motions but with fewer results than when I’m a fully expressive person.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Hypnosis is far and away one of the best ways to develop good habits or stop bad habits. It truly is my secret weapon for helping business owners get what they want with more ease.

Clinical hypnosis is different than “stage hypnosis”, and it’s a scientifically proven tool to help align your subconscious and conscious mind so you can, quite literally, get out of your own way.

Hypnosis is easy, safe, and incredibly powerful for changing your relationship to anything in your life (including money, visibility, and more). You can think of self-hypnosis (how I teach it) like guided meditations that not only relax you but also shift your habits and core stories at the same time.

This is so powerful because consciously we might understand something (such as “working out is good for you” or “positive thinking will help you grow”), but your actions will only change (and therefore your results will only change) when your subconscious aligns with your conscious thinking.

If you want rapid results, I suggest adding hypnosis to your morning routine and picking one hypnosis track to follow every day for 21 days. If you’re looking for an introductory track to get you started, check out this Overcoming Visibility Hypnosis I created to help business owners feel more confident, comfortable, and committed to being visible in their businesses!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Lao Tzu — ‘To become learned, each day add something. To become enlightened, each day drop something.’

I believe it is absolutely crucial to stay as streamlined as possible, regularly releasing what no longer serves you (mentally and physically). It is what keeps your mind clear or as I say, “Keeps you in your High Mynd” where your creativity flows, ideas spark, and you feel in flow.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m most excited about the next round of my signature program, Mynd Over Matter. It’s a 6-week group program to help women become better receivers. (It’s great for business owners and non-business owners alike and is designed to help you expand your capacity for receiving everything from more money to more ease to more compliments and praise.)

I’m excited about this program because there are a lot of places for us to practice “doing” (and learn things like marketing, sales tactics, etc.). There are even quite a few places to practice “being” (and learn practices like meditation, journaling, etc.) But there are few places for us to learn how to become better receivers. And that matters because better receivers receive more. This is the foundation that makes all the other work “work”.

In other words, all of the things we’re doing in our businesses can only pay off to the degree with which we feel safe and comfortable receiving those payoffs!

I know when most people think about “receiving” work or about making things easier, they think that means “void of effort”. And that’s not the case at all. The people I work with in this program are very willing to work. They are very willing to put in the effort. It’s just that a little magic now and then would feel great. They want to feel like they don’t always have to work 10x harder than everyone else. It’s not that I teach you how to not work and get stuff; I teach you how to make sure when you’re doing the work, it pays off — more, easier, faster.

I’m so passionate about this receiving work because guilt and shame around desire and what’s “safe” to have are things that have been, quite literally, passed down in our DNA. That’s why we need intentional receiving work. Because there’s deep, ancestral trauma we can intentionally release around receiving to make our system feel more comfortable “having” on a large scale (having more money, having love and money, having ease, etc.).

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. A strong mental hygiene practice

I know I talked about this above, but I can’t overemphasize the importance of a great mental hygiene practice! The more we’re in that high-minded place (in a mindset of abundance, growth, and confidence in what we’re doing), the easier it is to make the executive decisions that’ll support our business growth the most.

Plus, mental hygiene is the antidote to overthinking, doubt, and second-guessing ourselves — all things that can slow down our progress and cost us money!

2. A visibility and marketing plan

Being visible and marketing your services is non-negotiable if you want to build a business that supports a large number of people and creates a big impact. But for most business owners, public speaking isn’t easy nor fun. Too often, when we’re going live on Instagram, live streaming to Facebook, getting on zoom calls, or doing any other marketing activities in our business, we feel some anxiety or stress.

It’s totally normal, but being visible is required, especially when you’re marketing your services online. We have to have strong visibility and marketing plans to get our products and services out there. That’s why I work on visibility and marketing with my clients, and why I created a 20-minute hypnosis track to overcome visibility resistance. It’s free, and 20 minutes a day could be game-changing for you and your bank account since so much of our resistance to being visible IS rooted in the subconscious!

3. Support/community

Jim Rohn said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” And this is a lot more than just a pithy saying, there’s some actual science behind this and the value of seeing who is in your corner. It’s based on the Social Proximity Effect, which describes the tendency for people to mirror the habits of those they spend the most time with. Harvard social psychologist Dr. David McClelland even gleaned from his research that the people you habitually associate with can determine as much as 95% of your success or failure in life. (95%!)

I realized early on that the people you choose to surround yourself with matter. And so, if I wanted a high-vibration business (a business where I got paid to be more me and I felt as good IN the business as I did about the results I was getting), I needed to surround myself with a high-vibration community.

4. A message you believe in

If you want to be more visible and make more money in your business, it helps to have a message you deeply believe in. That makes it easier to show up, talk about your services, and get people excited about how you can help.

A few questions you can ask yourself to uncover your message are:

When you look at your industry, what’s the soapbox you want to get on?

When you look at your competitors, what do you want to say about how things are being done?

When you vent with your colleagues, what are you saying about how you do things differently?

Finding these places where you do things differently or where you have a strong opinion about how things should be done can make it easier to show up, sell your services, and grow your business.

For example, I’ve spent a lot of my time in the personal development field, helping people get what they want. But I find that the most common way to approach change is to effort, override, or force yourself into new habits. That’s the old way of approaching how to shift something in your reality. And it takes so much energy and creates a ton of overthink and that’s why most of my clients feel like hitting their goals is hard before they work with me.

I take a different approach (and I’ve found it’s the faster, easier, more sustainable way to change a habit or circumstance). I help my clients celebrate, receive, and express themselves fully- and expand effortlessly as a result of THAT. It’s about shifting on the subconscious level so we’re working with ourselves rather than against.

When you have a message you believe in, and an approach that feels authentic to you, everything else (especially visibility and marketing your services) feels easier!

5. Money-happy mindset

So many coaches get into business because they want to help people but they come in with a social worker mentality, not a business owner mentality. But for them to thrive, they need to make money. That’s why cultivating a mindset of wealth, and a money-happy mindset, is important to have the impact they want!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s a bit of what I just touched on with that last bullet. So many coaches get into business because they want to help people, and that’s great! But to impact the most people (to truly be able to give big because you’re giving from your overflow), you need to remove yourself from the social worker mentality and adopt more of a business owner mentality.

In other words, for you and your business to thrive, you need to make money.

So, cultivating a mindset of wealth is important for the impact you want to have. You need to get, what I call, Money Happy.

I also see some business owners start only focused on tactical strategy. And while these are absolutely required to run a successful business, we need receiving and being work, too. If you’re curious about why that’s true (and how action, mindset, and receiving work together to help you reach your goals), I break it down in this video — start watching at the 16-minute mark but if this resonates with you, I encourage you to watch the rest, too!

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

They absolutely need to know how they get the best results with their clients. I see too many coaches trying to create service packages based on what they think clients want or what competitors are doing. What creates a Wow! Customer experience is an experience that gets results that are unparalleled that clients will want to rave about to their friends and family. The only way to do this is to obviously be outstanding at what you do. But to be outstanding there’s a bit of selfishness that’s important to embody; meaning selfishness over knowing that you do know best and you know yourself best in terms of how you get results. Knowing this, craft your services and their appropriate containers based on how you can best get results, not what you think will sell.

A coach needs to learn how to communicate exceptionally well with clients based on their communication style. Coaching is about influencing positive change in a client’s life or business. If you cannot effectively communicate the concepts you’re coaching on, it won’t have the effect of change you’re seeking. Remember that clients have different communication styles and learning to adapt your style to theirs is crucial.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Social media is a great way to showcase your expertise; it’s a form of “packaging” where you can share your knowledge and case studies as well as your personality so clients can get a feel for what it’s like to work with you. Instagram is my biggest source of client attraction. I’ve also done direct outreach when I know a service of mine may be good for certain audience members. People appreciate you reaching out to let them know something may interest them but you have to be okay emailing or calling directly and not get caught up in thinking they may find it salesly or pushy. Referrals should be one of the best ways for coaches to get new customers. Ideally, if you can build a referral-based business so you’re not as heavily dependent on acquisition (meaning your clients are selling for you because they’re raving about their results), you will save yourself a lot of time, money, and effort.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I just can’t recommend a strong mental hygiene practice enough! I recommend finding a place, like High Mynds, where you have regular access to practices like journaling, breathwork, energy clearings, and release & receiving rituals, so you can find the self-care habits and activities that work best for you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d start a movement around receiving! I truly want to see more women become master receivers because I want to see more money in the hands of more powerful diverse women of all ages and all backgrounds and all cultures.

I believe our world would be so fundamentally different if more money was in the hands of more women. And since guilt and shame around desire and what’s “safe” to have are things that have been, quite literally, passed down in our DNA, that’s what we’re fighting against when we do this receiving work and why I’d start a movement to become master receivers!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast with Sara Blakely. What she’s done in her lifetime alongside her beautiful family is very inspiring. I’d love to hear more intimately what are biggest challenges are, how she balances work and family, and ask how her relationship with money has changed throughout her lifetime.

