Adrienne Youdim: “Mindfulness”

Dr. Adrienne Youdim MD, is a board-certified internist, professor of medicine, author, and entrepreneur whose mission is to transform the weight loss narrative to one that is both empowering and compassionate. She is the author Hungry for More: Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, host of the HealthBite podcast and founder of Dehl Nutrition, a complete line of nutritional supplements and bars made with functional ingredients to promote health and wellbeing. Dr. Youdim loves running, high heels and red lipstick. She lives in Brentwood California with her high school sweetheart, their three children and little pup.

I was born in beautiful La Jolla, San Diego to Persian Jewish immigrants who made their home in the U.S. long before the Iranian revolution. My father left his home and family at age 11 to attend boarding school in England — an education that colored his parenting as a stern yet loving disciplinarian. My mother, both homemaker and entrepreneur, taught us in the value of tradition and the importance of hustle and grit. My life was filled with lessons in love and longing, resilience and becoming, which has seeped into everything I do from my parenting to my practice of medicine to my writing and my homemaking.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My work is a marriage of science and soul. As a weight loss physician, I manage the metabolic complications of obesity and prescribe dietary interventions and medications for weight loss, but I also help my patients uncover their emotional hungers. I see my interest and engagement in this work directly related to my upbringing and the marriage of the value of education gleaned from my father and the importance of culture, tradition and family values inspired by my mother.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would be hard pressed to pick a single individual as so many have shaped me in my path. My father used to tell me regularly as a child that I could do anything that I wanted in this world. This mantra planted a seed in my consciousness that became ingrained as truth.

A pivotal time was when I decided to give up an esteemed fellowship in order to create balance as a first-time mom and physician. In looking for a plan B, I stumbled upon obesity medicine at a time when we had an epidemic in this country and yet as physicians, we were woefully uneducated in its treatment. As a resident, I dreamt up the idea of a comprehensive weight loss program and took it to my chairman who asked me to draw up a business plan. The following year I became the medical director of this new program. His confidence in my vision filled me with filled me with unparalleled possibility that I took forth in the years to come and hold to this day.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Funny enough I chose to start a family in the midst of residency thinking that the timing was right to have my first child before I started a grueling fellowship. That decision led me to decide to quit the fellowship entirely changing my path ultimately to pursue a totally different career in obesity medicine and clinical nutrition as I do now. The lesson is always be ready to pivot and when the time comes give yourself the permission to do so.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“This above all: to thine own self be true” — Shakespeare

Nothing is more powerful and gratifying than authenticity. It is how we live a life of purpose and meaning, and it is how we have the most profound impact on those around us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My new book Hungry for More: Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, consists of 15 years of patient stories and a lifetime of personal stories that represent our emotional and spiritual hungers. We hunger for love, connection, understanding, self-compassion, autonomy, meaning and so much more. This message is so important right now. As we make our way out of a collective trauma, we are contemplating what truly matters and why and in doing so we are getting closer to our true values. This is exactly the process of reckoning with and understanding our hunger.

Dehl Bar is a line of (yummy) functional protein bars I created to support healthy weight and nutrition in my patients. As a physician, a runner and a health nut I understood that despite a deluge of protein bars on the market, there was a need for a bar that is low calorie yet high protein, clean and wholesome. Given their success I have branched out to local supermarkets and hope to grow the love for Dehl nationally. Dehl is a Persian word that means stomach, but also has the spiritual quality of heart and soul.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I hold multiple board certifications including those awarded by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists, and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. For nearly a decade I was the medical director for the Center for Weight Loss at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, I have authored a textbook in obesity medicine, and editor of the upcoming health and wellness section of the Merck manual, lecture extensively in medical education and am featured regularly in the media.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

There is no one ideal body weight nor a single way to define healthy body weight. Healthy body weight is a range for each individual based on height and body composition. The current metric Body Mass Index (BMI), is the most widely used metric to measure excess body weight but even this is flawed because it does not factor in ethnicity, body composition, and other relevant factors. But it is a good starting place to understand the range which is considered to be healthy weight. More detailed body composition analysis however can add to this.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

While BMI is flawed, it is a reasonable starting point to define over/under weight and “normal” or healthy weight. But body composition is important too. Obtaining these parameters is a good place to start.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

The conditions of “overweight” and “obesity” are associated with numerous health conditions from metabolic disease, numerous cancers including breast and colon cancer, infertility, liver fibrosis, skin and joint aliments and depression.

Underweight too can be associated with malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies, osteoporosis, infertility and anemia among other things.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

What is good for your body is good for your mind, good for focus and productivity in the workplace and good for emotional and mental wellbeing. Seemingly mundane things like lots of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats including omegas found in fish, daily movement, adequate sleep, mindfulness not only help one maintain healthy body weight but also help with these other areas of our lives.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Food. Our food is a key determinant of healthy weight. We all know about fruits and veggies, less sugar and processed foods, less fast food and the like. What I find most often in my practice is that people’s diet is significantly low in protein. I typically recommend 60–70 grams of protein daily and 80–100 grams for those who are actively losing weight. Sleep. Sleep deprivation is associated with metabolic disease, insulin resistance and obesity. The recommended sleep goal is variable but eight hours for the average adult. Movement and exercise. It may come as a surprise that exercise is not consistently associated with weight loss and this is demonstrated in medical studies however exercise is associated with weight maintenance. Use it or lose it as they say. Muscle mass starts to decline in mid-life if we are not actively protecting it with adequate nutrition and regular exercise. Loss of muscle mass promotes weight gain as metabolism declines with it. Mindfulness. How often do we eat without knowing? How often do we eat for reasons other than physiologic hunger? Often! Mindfulness is the practice of doing things with intention and acknowledging and understanding our thoughts. It is also a practice of presence. Mindfulness of emotions like sadness, boredom, anxiety, and anger that trigger “hunger” and the desire to eat to self-soothe is an important factor to the ability to maintain healthy weight. Self-compassion. This is critical to healthy habits and habit change. The ability to accept ourselves as we are including our imperfections and failures determines our ability to make the necessary changes to improve, grow and evolve. Studies show that criticism and self-deprecation will more likely result in sabotage while self-acceptance is associated with greater ability to adhere to healthy habits such as wholesome diet and exercise and to result in weight loss/healthy weight.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Certainly, there are evidence-based factors that are associated with weight maintenance. These include accountability through daily/weekly weigh-ins and food logging, use of meal replacements and regular exercise. But these studies are still limited by a snapshot of time. Weight will fluctuate across the lifespan and people may gain weight due to vacation, illness, or life circumstance. The ability to resume our healthy lifestyle is dependent on our ability to tolerate these road bumps. Making too much of them will derail us altogether, while the ability to meet ourselves where we are at with self-acceptance will allow us to resume our path. Studies in fact show that the ability to tolerate dietary set-backs and not catastrophize their significance is associated with successfully resuming positive habits.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Most people do vastly under consume protein. Protein is the dietary nutrient that promotes the greatest satiety or fullness. It is also the nutrient that helps support lean body mass and therefore a healthy and active metabolism Being hungry! People often think that the way to weight loss is by starvation or an overly restrictive approach. When in fact that always backfires to overeating and even binging. “Don’t be hungry,” I tell my patients. No one ever gained weight from too much chicken, or fruit or nutrient dense veggies. Even good carbs like beans and legumes are important to maintaining healthy weight. Eat so much of what serves you so that there is less room for that which does not.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Create an environment for success. When we don’t plan by keeping a healthy stocked fridge or pantry or when we don’t take the time to pack a healthy lunch for example, we are already destined to make the wrong choices by eating out too frequently or ordering in or heading to the pantry instead of the fridge for whole food. By the same token, don’t clutter your environment by unhealthy choices. If the pantry is stocked with snack foods, chips and cookies, how do you expect to avoid them? Why would you? Create an environment that ensures your success!

At the same time acknowledge that it takes time to care for ourselves. Every important endeavor requires time and intention, why should our health and relationship with food be any different. Unfortunately, our expectation and desire for expediency undermines us and prevents us from making lasting change.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Just that- create a routine! Map out your food for the week, spend time stocking and prepping your meals in advance. It really does not take that much time to throw in pre-cut veggies or salad and even pre-cooked chicken (even store-bought rotisserie chicken) into a Tupperware the night before. Also create a ritual around sleep and movement. Commit to exercise a certain number of times per week and calendar it, so it becomes non-negotiable. So too for sleep. Commit to adequate sleep (the goal should be eight hours) and then guard it with your life. Of course, there will be nights out and other things that come up, but once we commit with intention we are less likely to allow our TV shows to get in the way. It’s all about priority.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Time for our health and our self-care is a matter of self-worth. Once you agree that you are worthy of the time and attention and energy required for that care, you will implement the boundaries necessary to care for yourself.

Oprah! Oprah is very influential in the area of emotional and mental wellbeing particularly through her love of books, many of which I have read (her recommendations that is). I am so certain that the message of self-love, self-compassion and our common humanity that is at the core of my book Hungry for More, Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, is timely, relevant, and resonant. Indeed, we are hungry for this message! I see this yearning in my patient interactions, in my social interactions and in myself. It is my mission and battle cry to encourage people to reckon with their hungers in order to achieve more authentic and fulfilling lives.

