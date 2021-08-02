Karen Brein of Happy Mama Nutrition: “Eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full”

Eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full. Many of my clients are moms and a common problem they come to me to help solve is that they find themselves mindlessly picking food off their kids’ plates. I challenge all of my clients to become mindful about their hunger and fullness cues. If you can learn how your body operates in this respect you’ll never have a problem with weight gain again.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Brein.

Karen is a mom of three and the founder of Happy Mama Nutrition (https://www.happymamanutrition.com.) Her goal is to help as many moms as possible achieve their weight loss goals while gaining energy and confidence! With a strong emphasis on mindful eating practices and holistic wellness, Karen aims to help moms nourish both their souls and their bodies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a loving family with incredibly supportive parents. When I look back at my childhood, I was incredibly happy. The one thing that makes me a little sad is that I never formed a healthy relationship with food. I’ve always loved food; my parents often joke that when I was a preschooler I would insist on ordering off the adult menu at restaurants. However, my love of food wasn’t always channeled in a healthy way. I have vivid memories from my childhood of sneaking food after school and feeling sick after eating too much at family gatherings.

I wasn’t an athlete, and exercise just wasn’t a part of my family’s lives at that time. I was never overweight as a child, but I also wasn’t skinny. And all I wanted was to be skinny. When I entered college I started a pattern of yo-yo dieting, losing and gaining the same 5–10 pounds over and over again. Thankfully I finally healed my issues after having my own children.

I’ve done a lot of thinking about when my negative body image and toxic food relationship started, and have come to the conclusion that I had a lack of education about my body that unfortunately was pretty common in my culture and generation.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My kids were my biggest career inspiration! Not long after I had gone through my own weight loss transformation I was sitting with my family eating breakfast and my son declined a second waffle saying, “I feel too fat.” I was completely floored that my preschooler would have that phrase in his vocabulary (and I assume he picked it up on the playground because we sure don’t use that terminology in our house!) It hit me that so many women in my generation have a toxic relationship with food, body image, and diet culture. The idea to help other moms lose weight in a healthy and balanced way took shape that day. I want to end the toxicity and make it a more balanced and healthy world for my kids.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader, in life and business. She started her own successful wellness business as a second career and was a big inspiration for me. I had some doubts when starting my business and she encouraged me to take the leap, let go of fear, and focus on the impact I would have on the lives of so many women. I am so grateful to have such an incredible mentor and mother.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Running an online business has been challenging in many ways because I am not the most technical person! I’ve definitely had my fair share of goofs when I couldn’t figure out how to turn my camera or mic on, or when I’ve messed up sending a calendar invite.

Every time I make a mistake it’s a great reminder to practice self compassion, keep practicing things I’m not naturally good at, focus on progress over perfection, and celebrate improvement. Thankfully my clients were always understanding and appreciated how I keep it real!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If we really love ourselves, everything in our life works.” Self-help guru Louise Hay nailed this. Every transformation is rooted in self love.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am in the process of designing a group coaching program for moms who would like to learn about mindful eating alongside their peers. I am a huge proponent of the power of group coaching. This model will allow me to change even more lives and I can’t wait until I’m ready to launch my first group.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’m proud that I have both the “real world” and academic education when it comes to weight loss, nutrition, and wellness. I went through my own 25 pound weight loss after having my third child, however my personal transformation was about so much more than just the physical changes. I transformed into my next level self and truly became a better mom, partner, friend, and business owner.

This personal experience, coupled with my B.S. in Psychology and Pn1 certificate from Precision Nutrition make me an expert in the field. I have helped dozens of women accomplish their weight loss goals by incorporating mindful eating practices. My clients are always successful if they put in the work. I teach them that they don’t have to restrict themselves or do anything extreme in order to gain control over their eating. My clients come to me from all over the world when they are done yo-yo dieting and looking for a sustainable way to approach food freedom.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

The “ideal healthy body weight” is so subjective! In my mind, you’ve achieved a healthy body weight once you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. As long as you don’t have any health conditions that could be solved by gaining or losing weight, I don’t see any problems with stepping out of our society’s expectations of a “healthy body weight.” We are all unique.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

I think there are a few important questions you can ask yourself to determine if you are at a healthy body weight or not.

Do you feel like you have a healthy relationship with food? When you look in the mirror are you okay with your body size or do you want to make a change? How confident do you feel in your skin? Do you have enough energy to do daily physical activity that is required for your current lifestyle?

Be honest when answering these questions and determine if you need to make a change.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

The biggest problem I see in people who are (mildly) overweight or underweight is energy levels. Simply put, if a person is underweight then they are not properly fueling their body, so their body is not going to perform as it should. On the other hand, if a person is overweight then they are carrying around extra fat, which will make them sluggish.

Of course, there are very serious health problems that accompany being underweight (anemia, immune system deficiency, osteoporosis, etc.) or overweight (diabetes, heart disease, cancer, etc.) I highly recommend that anyone who is concerned about their weight becoming a serious problem to consult a physician.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A person who can achieve and maintain a healthy body weight is going to have an immense amount of energy, a strong immune system, and unwavering confidence. This confidence will seep into other areas of their life!

I see it time and time again with my clients; once they take control of their nutrition and start losing weight they have more fulfilling relationships, perform better at their jobs, and feel more in tune with their true selves. It’s so beautiful.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Eat slowly and with intention

I once had a client who really struggled with scarfing down her food. She would end most meals feeling sluggish and stuffed. We worked hard on habits to help her slow down her eating so that she stopped eating before she started feeling overly full. What most people don’t realize is that digestion actually starts in your mouth, so when you eat too fast your food isn’t properly digested. Your brain also doesn’t get the chance to get the signal that your stomach is full, which is why you might end up eating too much. Also be present and in tune with your body when you eat.

2. Eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full

Many of my clients are moms and a common problem they come to me to help solve is that they find themselves mindlessly picking food off their kids’ plates. I challenge all of my clients to become mindful about their hunger and fullness cues. If you can learn how your body operates in this respect you’ll never have a problem with weight gain again.

3. Learn about portion sizes and portion control

A lot of women who work with me struggle with portions. Either they don’t understand how to manage portion sizes, they don’t have portion control, or they have problems with both. Once you can understand what a proper portion looks like and how to eat the right amount of food for your body, you can’t go wrong!

4. Ditch the all or nothing mindset

It’s not realistic to eat clean 100% of the time. So many people get it wrong when they try a restrictive diet that cuts out entire food groups. Because what happens is they eventually cave and then end up binging on the food they had restricted. Find balance in your diet and in your life — learn how to eat healthy, nutritious, whole foods 80% of the time while allowing 20% of your diet to come from “fun foods.”

5. Each day is a new opportunity to nourish your body

Stop waiting for Monday, or the new month, or the right sign to take charge of your

health. There will never be the “perfect” time to start or restart your weight loss journey.

Did you eat too much at brunch? Reset for dinner. Did you go overboard on vacation? Recommit the moment you get back home. Every day, even every hour, can be a fresh start. Just go for it.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

This can be surprisingly easy to do once you have the right mindset and tools! Improving your relationship with food is not easy, but it is a worthy investment for your self development. Once you develop healthy eating habits they are yours for life.

Step 1 — Truly believe that you are capable of losing weight and maintaining that weight for life. Discover your purpose for getting healthy.

Step 2 — Learn and master tools for mindful eating (i.e. control cravings, understand portion sizes and portion control, manage emotional eating, diminish weekend and night binging, and get to know your hunger and fullness cues.)

Step 3 — Live your life with food freedom because you have figured out how to find balance and moderation in your eating habits. Keep your newfound mindful eating tools in your back pocket and pull them out when needed. If you catch yourself slipping into bad habits then tap into your mindfulness. Remember that you have done this once and you can easily get back to your positive habits when you connect to yourself and your purpose.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Almost all mistakes I see in my work have to do with extremist thinking — severely restricting calories, cutting out entire food groups (like carbohydrates or sugar), or chronically over exercising to counteract a poor diet.

Here’s why this is unsustainable and will not lead you to success: very few people can live in extremes. An extreme lifestyle will never be sustainable and once you go back to your bad habits (which you only masked, not solved, with the extreme behavior) the weight you’ve lost will come back. Hello again, dieting roller coaster!

This is why I preach finding balance in your diet and in life. By eating 80% whole, nutritious foods and allowing 20% “fun foods” you give yourself enough of the things you enjoy to resist binging when you do allow yourself a little flexibility. By relying on mindful eating you can navigate your cravings, emotional eating urges, and social eating situations so that you make productive food choices with ease.

The keys are to trust yourself fully that you can productively live in moderation and know that if you make a decision that doesn’t align with your goals you can always reset.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Most people try to take it all on at once, which only sets us up for failure. I’m a huge fan of taking small (sometimes messy) actions.

Are you sedentary but want to start exercising 5 times a week? Great! What baby steps can you implement right away to get you to your goal? Maybe start with exercise once a week for a few weeks until that becomes habit, then add one more day for a few weeks, then another… Healthy living is a marathon, not a sprint. Be patient with your progress and trust that your results will come.

Another problem I frequently see is that people get a huge surge of motivation to make a change, then give up when the motivation leaves them. Find your “why” or purpose to keep you going when things get hard, which they inevitably will.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Take action! I’m a huge fan of making plans when you’re taking on a new routine. So, take 5 minutes on a Sunday to plan out your healthy dinners for the week and put in your calendar when you will be exercising.

Don’t get overwhelmed by trying to do too much all at once. Strive to be just 1% better each day. If you commit to small actions every day just imagine where you can be in one year.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Love your body in the present moment while you make changes to improve your eating habits to gain energy and confidence.

So many moms I talk to suffer from poor body image and mourn their “pre-baby bodies.” Our bodies are incredibly strong — we literally bring life into the world! A mother’s body should always be celebrated. In my mind we can have both — love for our bodies and desire to become the best version of ourselves.

I thank my body every day for what it does for me and I always encourage my clients to do the same.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be so honored to share a meal with Robin Arzon, Peloton instructor, author, and new mama. I’ve been a Peloton fanatic for over four years, and Robin was the first instructor who I really connected with. Her story of how she found exercise as a burnt out lawyer and transformed into a fitness celebrity is incredibly inspirational. I’m a huge believer in surrounding yourself with those who will help you level up in life, and Robin is always there for me with tough love and boss vibes whenever I take one of her classes.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I encourage everyone to follow me on Instagram @happymamanutrition

You can also learn more about my coaching services at: www.happymamanutrition.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.