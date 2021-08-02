Joe Johnson: “Don’t restrict yourself”

Don’t restrict yourself. This might sound counter-intuitive, but diets that restrict a particular food (or food type, crabs for example) will NOT work in the long term for most people. Why? Because we all want a degree of freedom to eat what we want, when we want. Are you really never going to eat carbs for the rest of your life — of course not. Lean to count calories and diet in a flexible way that you could maintain forever.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Johnson. Joe is a fitness instructor (15+ years) who runs an Online PT and Nutrition coaching business (https://9-to-5-nutrition.com/). He works with clients from all walks of life, and from all over the globe achieve their physique goals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a pretty regular childhood growing up here in the UK, as a kid I always loved anything action packed with cool looking characters — I was a huge fan of Power Rangers, Transformers, Spiderman and Teenage Mutant Turtles. I guess my desire for a muscular, lean physique stems from wanting to ‘be’ like those kind of characters!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

This is such a cheesy, generic answer but probably Arnold Schwarzenegger, ever since watching Terminator, predator and Commando, I was jealous of his physique! That’s probably what made me start lifting, which has indirectly lead me to where I am today!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Someone I look up to in the nutrition field and likely always will is Martin MacDonald. He’s incredibly intelligent and a great educator (and entertainer!). I attended one of his weekend mentorship workshops back in 2014 and I came away armed with more knowledge about nutrition than I’d ever got from academic textbooks or the internet.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Thinking that everyone was as interested in bodybuilding as me. I once had an older lady come to me at the gym, I worked at who told me she just wanted to get a little fitter. I don’t know what I was thinking at the time, but I programmed her complex heavy lifts like squats, cleans and deadlifts. Needless to say, she didn’t come back to me!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I don’t know if this is an ‘official’ quote, but my favorite is ‘consistency over perfection’. I think in health and fitness (and life in general), too many people over-analyze and try to shoot for perfection. The perfect workout plan or calories and macros simply don’t exist. Executing the basics consistently will get you much further than trying to aim for perfection.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m always making small changes to the way I work with my clients to improve their experience, but the most interesting part of my job is honestly all of the different people I get to work with from all over the world, they’re all completely unique; from investment bankers to engineers to tech workers, and they all have their own reasons for why they want to achieve their physique goals.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’ve worked with over a hundred clients now and had success in some way with each one of them. I specialize in helping bust professionals with 9–5 desk jobs and remote workers; I’m an expert in that field because I’ve lived it (and I’m currently living it myself) so I know the

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

From a physiological point of view, the best ‘catch all’ definition of a healthy body weight is one that fits in with the BMI (Body Mass Index) definition of healthy. The BMI scale takes into account weight and height. If you’d like to calculate your BMI, you can do so here https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm. A healthy BMI is somewhere between 18.5 and 24.9.

One limitation of the BMI scale is that it doesn’t take into account body composition (i.e., the ratio of muscle to fat you have), this can mean that if you are muscular with a low level of bodyfat you could still be classed as ‘overweight’, so the score does need to be viewed din context.

Of course, we also need to look at psychological aspect of bodyweight, i.e., what bodyweight are YOU happy at? This might be a little lower or a little higher than you are now, so even if your weight is technically classed as ‘healthy’ on the BMI scale, it’s probably not healthy if you’re not happy with it.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Well, it’s certainly not by constantly looking at and comparing yourself to filtered photos on Instagram. As we know, social media is a highlight reel, people will only post pictures of themselves looking their very best, and most of the time those photos don’t reflect reality anyway.

The BMI scale is a good place to start, but the only way to truly know the answer to this is to ask yourself what weight you feel best at, and that might take some experimentation!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

I think most people will already know this but being overweight can lead of all sorts of health complications and increase the risk of serious diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes. This alone should be enough motivation to get to and stay at a healthy weight.

Of course, there are a whole host of other disadvantages that being overweight brings, for example, it may be difficult to find well-fitting clothes, the summer months may be less comfortable, and doing day-to-day tasks like carrying groceries requires a lot more effort and exertion. Add to this the potential negative mental health impact of being overweight and you have a pretty compelling case for taking some action.

Being underweight can be just as bad however, dip into the lower regions of the BMI scale and you could be at higher risk of osteoporosis, have a lower immune system or suffer from poor skin and hair health, all of which can also have a knock-on impact on mental health.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Being a healthy weight has benefits that creep into every aspect of life, even ones you wouldn’t necessarily expect. Being at a weight that is physically healthy and that you’re psychologically happy at will make you more confident. Confidence benefits your professional life. Imagine walking into an important meeting or presentation at work feeling genuinely confident with the way you look; you’ll perform much better!

Aside from just feeling better, being a healthy weight can make day-to-day life easier and more enjoyable, you’ll be able to walk for longer, perform better at your chosen sport, and play with your kids without getting out of breath!

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Sure, here are my 5 key tips;

If you measure it, you manage it

Even if you aren’t trying to manage your weight right now, start taking some daily measurements. At the very least, track tracking your bodyweight daily, this alone is enough for some people to spot an increase in weight and take some proactive measures to stop it in its tracks

2. Don’t restrict yourself

3. Focus on fullness

Satiating foods will help you no end when dieting. Learn which foods do a great job of filling you up while packing few calories. Typically, these are fruits, veggies, lean proteins (chicken, turkey, lean pork, white fish, beans, potatoes and low-fat diary (yogurt, milk)

4. Limit high calorie loads

Conversely, foods that pack a high calorie load for a relatively small; amount of food are unlikely to help you much. These include oils, butters, cream-based sauces, nuts, full sugar sodas and fruit juices, chocolate and spreads like Nutella or Peanut butter. But the key word here is limit, NOT totally redistrict — allowing yourself small amounts of these foods will help keep you on track.

5. Habits over Everything

In order to execute a successful diet, you need to build effortless, repeatable habits into your daily life. For example;

Drink 2l liters of water everyday

Weigh yourself upon waking and record it

Go for a walk at lunchtime

Eat the same breakfast and lunch each day

Automating the dieting process so you don’t even need to think about doing these things will make your life much less stressful.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

As mentioned above, you NEED to understand how calories in vs calories out works. This will set you up with the knowledge you need to manage your weight effectively for the rest of your life.

If you jump from fad diet to fad diet, you may lose weight each time, but crucially, you won’t understand WHY. This means you’re disempowered and trapped in the never-ending yo-yo dieting process. Keto, Paleo and Intermittent Fasting can all work, but are any of them sustainable (i.e., can you do it for the rest of your life)? For 99% of people, no.

I’ve written an entire article about how to stop yo-yo dieting here.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I think people make is not being patient enough. Weight loss takes time. Even if it’s only a small amount of weight you want to lose, you still need to dedicate a good 2–3 months to the process. Somewhere else people fall down is not trusting the process, as long as you’re working with a good coach, all you need to do is execute, don’t try to second guess the scales or find cheats and hacks.

Another common mistake is trying to lose weight too quickly. We all want to get to our target weight as soon as possible but trying to go too fast will make things very difficult, very quickly and only cause you to quit altogether.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Rather than just saying to yourself ‘I’m going to make an effort to lose some weight this year’, be specific. Figure out exactly how much weight you want to lose, and when you want to lose it by, then begin to make a plan to achieve that.

Track your progress along the way so you know you’re going in the right direction (and so you can quickly spot if you’re veering off track!). If your goal is too vague, you’ll have nothing to aim for, and if you don’t track your progress, you’ll have no motivation to keep yourself ‘on the rails’.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

In keeping with advice above, make sure you’re setting specific, actionable and achievable goals. For example;

Week 1–2: Focus on weighing yourself each day

Week 3–4: Focus on getting a portion of lean protein in at each meal

Week 4–6: Focus on getting at least 8000 steps per day

These seemingly small habits will compound over time and add up to make a big difference to your weight loss efforts.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m a big campaigner for listing calorie information on food packaging and menus. This creates transparency and gives people the tools they need to manage their weight while still enjoying life.

I also think clearly listing protein on packaging and menus would help a lot of people out; the majority of people would benefit hugely simply from increasing the amount of protein in their diet.

Conversely, I’m against initiatives like the sugar tax and banning ‘junk’ food ads. People should be empowered to manage their own nutrition and artificially redistricting choice goes against this notion. The fact is, you CAN eat sugar and ‘junk’ and still lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

I’m really enjoying the work of Chris Williamson at the moment, he produces a podcast called Modern Wisdom, and was on Love Island (a reality show in the UK!). Chris has some great ideas on business, money and fitness.

