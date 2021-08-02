Kacey Cardin of The Cardin Group: “Be radically honest with your clients and with yourself”

Be radically honest with your clients and with yourself. Say the thing that no one else will say! Your clients don’t want you to be a “yes man”. Your clients want and deserve candor, even when it means saying the very thing that you fear will get you fired. I’ll never forget an early session with an especially intimidating, cranky client to whom I said, “You show up like a real jerk for the first ten minutes of every call, and I know there’s a lot more heart under there.” He laughed, thanked me for the feedback, dropped into his heart, and never looked back. That one reflection changed that man’s life and deepened our coaching relationship. I was the only person who had ever had the gall to speak to his heart in a professional context, and it was exactly what he most needed.

Kacey Cardin, PCC, is an Executive + Leadership Coach and TEDx speaker whose work has impacted companies including Google, Disney, and ABC. She partners with entrepreneurs and leaders in finance, tech, law, as well as the sports and entertainment industries. Kacey’s EnQ: Energetic Intelligence framework and leadership development workshops have supported the Country Music Association, CreativeMornings, Vanderbilt University, and a continuously growing list of organizations and communities. She is also the founder of the Advanced Coach Accelerator (ACX), a program specifically for trained coaches who want advanced support with certification, credentialing, and business building. More info on ACX at: www.advancedcoachaccelerator.com. Contact Kacey at: www.kaceycardincoaching.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

One of the first things you should know about my coaching journey is that I came into this work from a place of total skepticism. After years of working as a professional opera singer, writer, and producer, I suddenly felt disconnected from myself and my purpose. A colleague suggested that I meet with her life coach, and my immediate response was, “That sounds like a made-up job. No, thank you!”. It took another year and way too many sleepless nights before I was ready to overcome my distrust and finally hire my first coach.

I worked with that coach for three months, and it was the most impactful, life-changing partnership I had ever experienced. Four months later, I was enrolled in Accomplishment Coaching’s training program and launching my own business. As my skillset and experience has grown over the years, my practice has included life, business, couples, relationship, executive, leadership, and even psychedelic integration coaching.

Currently, I have a global private practice of 1:1 and group coaching clients, and I work with a number of start-ups and organizations on executive coaching, leadership development, and EnQ: Energetic Intelligence. I’m also a TEDx speaker, author, and retreat leader. I live in NYC and Nashville with my partner, who is also a coach, and as an advocate for training and integrity, I also serve as a PCC assessor for the International Coach Federation (ICF) and founded the Advanced Coach Accelerator (ACX) for trained coaches who don’t have access to the same high level of mentorship and continued training that I had as an emerging coach. And yes — I do also still sing!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Tenacity. The music industry, the coaching industry, and entrepreneurship can feel competitive, exhaustingly unpredictable, and constantly demanding. Success depends on your ability to dig deep for inspiration and your willingness to fall hard, learn from your missteps, and get back up to try again. As an opera singer, I flubbed a huge gig once, to the point that I knew a particular director and company would never hire me again — I was young and underprepared in a way that you just can’t quite come back from. That failure hit hard because it was largely within my control to have had it go differently. It took humility, relationship-rebuilding, and a great deal of tenacity to wrestle with starting over after years of working toward booking that one big gig. In the entertainment industry and in leadership, if you blow what seems like your one big shot, you better have reserve tanks of purpose and motivation to get you back on track to the next big shot!

2. Faith. To me, faith means leaning into an unseen force (an energetic intelligence, if you will) that always has your back; it also means listening to that intuition and energy when it’s guiding your thoughts, actions, words, and journey. I have always been a deeply spiritual person, but it wasn’t until I worked for myself full-time that I realized just how vital my faith has been in co-creating my successes.

3. Connection. Connection to my self and my own inner depths, connection to divinity, connection to other people, and connecting others to each of those. As a coach, I love seeing a client connect deeply with their own inner wisdom or purpose in a new way. I love connecting people to unexpected new friends, resources, or colleagues. I also love throwing a great party! I have always been an exuberant and warm hostess — perhaps thanks to my southern roots, and in addition to throwing actual parties, I often think of life as party: who do I want to invite, does everyone have what they need, are new connections being made, do we need more hors d’oeuvres… All joking aside, I do often remind myself that life is precious and meant to be fully experienced, and when I treat each day as if it’s an opportunity to celebrate or connect more intimately with people, that’s a version of success I can be proud of.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I once wrote an article titled “Morning Routines for People who Hate Mornings — and Routines!”, and that pretty much sums up my thoughts on this question. Find things that work for you, your personality and needs, and keep it simple! For me, that looks like a few simple rituals (favorite examples include: full glass of water and a gentle stretch first thing in the morning, hot bath and a good book at least one evening per week, call mom and grandma regularly, meet with my own coach 3–4 times per month). It also means asking for help more often than you think you should. I have some amazing supporters in my corner, both personal and hired, but it took years for me to learn to actually ask for their help. Leaders and entrepreneurs can be a stubborn bunch, but getting more support is key to growing into your potential!

Also, knowing when to stop. For one thing, overwork into burnout is the plague of entrepreneurs. Knowing when it’s time to call it a day or a week is one of my biggest challenges when I get into “the zone”, but it’s critical for longevity, clarity, and partnership. People talk about work/life balance, and even though I don’t believe in “balance” as the real key, I think that honoring your own boundaries and having reverence for the needs of those around you will create what we think of as work/life balance. This extends not only to how you spend your time, but also to consumption of food, alcohol, media — anything that you might be tempted to overindulge or escape into. My family has been in the beer business for many generations, so the old Anheuser-Busch slogan “Know when to say when!” comes to mind anytime I find myself tempted to push myself into unhealthy territory.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Our brains are wired to put as many of our choices, thoughts, and actions as possible onto autopilot so we can maximize our mental and energetic resources. We run into problems when those autopilot habits no longer serve us in the present day. Creating intentional, mindful, healthy new habits requires us to disrupt our comfort zone and our survival mechanism defaults. Since the human brain is wired to seek comfort and avoid pain, this means we are initially fighting ourselves even when it’s eventually going to create a win-win for our entire system. The more you can train yourself to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable, the faster you’ll be able to develop healthy new habits when it’s time to grow, pivot, evolve, or take a positive risk.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Meditation is a great example of a habit that people know can be beneficial but struggle to establish. If you start with a small, very simple practice — say, five minutes each day at 2pm, you will slowly build the habit to the point that you crave that meditation time. Another approach would be the ice water approach where you shock your system with a new experience (actual ice baths or a week-long meditation retreat, for instance) then empower a structure to help you stick with it after you’ve radically disrupted your old patterns. We tend to overestimate or underestimate our own progress, depending on our perception of our skill level. When you have a habit, it becomes more measurable and clear-cut: you either do it habitually or you aren’t actually successfully implementing it yet. When it comes to changing your life, a habit can be much more useful than sporadic attempts at improvement.

To stop bad habits, it can help to gain clarity on what’s really behind them in the first place. This is a great reason to hire a coach, actually. You also need a compelling reason to break a bad habit, as well as a new habit with which to replace it. I highly recommend an external accountability structure and a celebration squad for habits you find hardest to break.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Nothing real can be increased except by giving it away.” That’s a line from A Course in Miracles, and it hit me right in the heart when I read it. We’ve all been in survival mode to an ugly extent at some point over the past year, and for me, survival mode manifests as greed, scarcity, and competition. This quote is a reminder that everything boils down to love, and love can only be increased by sharing it. When that is your North Star principle, it’s nearly impossible to get sucked into greed or scarcity. It definitely gets me back into my heart and my desire to be a leader from love, kindness, innovation, and contribution.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I always have so many projects going on! A new cohort of the Divinely Expressed Women’s group will start in August, and I’m about to lead workshops for Group Coaching HQ with my dear friend and colleague Dominique Mas. I think I’m most excited, though, to deepen my training in the psychedelic and plant medicine realm. I’ve provided integration coaching for about a year now, and my own internal work has led to a calling to facilitate some incredible experiences for executives, leaders, and organizations who might not otherwise fully tap into their own deep wisdom, higher purpose, and absolutely unlimited power and potential. Bridging the “woo woo” with the “To Do” is my specialty, and I see executive coaching and plant supplements as the next frontier of what that means. On top of that, I’m also mentoring several coaches who will apply for their PCC this year and I serve as a PCC assessor for the ICF; it’s exciting to see our industry grow with integrity!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Continuous investment in your own growth and development. If you are a coach who does not have your own coach, you are doing yourself and your clients a massive disservice. Trying to coach your own blind spots is like trying to lick your own elbow — you’re never gonna fully get there. Every single one of us has endlessly evolving blind spots, triggers, and patterns. You can only take others as far as you’re willing to go yourself, which means that if you stop growing and learning, you aren’t clearing space for your clients’ growth. I have worked with a coach since 2013. Last year, I made the ill-fated decision to take a break in March 2020. I was attending a leadership development seminar, and I figured that would be adequate support after so many years of 1:1 support. Boy, was I mistaken! I was back in touch with my coach by the first week of April, and I will never again go more than three weeks without a 1:1 coaching session. Word to the wise: the smarter you are, the more likely you are to get tangled up in your own head (and as a coach, that’s not where you want to be 90% of the time). You want to balance self-trust with a hunger to always been learning and growing. Be radically honest with your clients and with yourself. Say the thing that no one else will say! Your clients don’t want you to be a “yes man”. Your clients want and deserve candor, even when it means saying the very thing that you fear will get you fired. I’ll never forget an early session with an especially intimidating, cranky client to whom I said, “You show up like a real jerk for the first ten minutes of every call, and I know there’s a lot more heart under there.” He laughed, thanked me for the feedback, dropped into his heart, and never looked back. That one reflection changed that man’s life and deepened our coaching relationship. I was the only person who had ever had the gall to speak to his heart in a professional context, and it was exactly what he most needed. Put deeply serving your clients over slick marketing. New coaches get caught up in Facebook ads selling us new systems and funnels. It’s tempting to throw money into a fancy new website and hope it will do your work for you. That’s usually a big distraction from what really matters in the long run: having real conversations with real people. Fancy marketing might get people in the door, but if you aren’t serving them, they won’t stick around, and it won’t be long before you’re so burnt out that you don’t even want to coach anymore. If you need a more structured approach to this one, challenge yourself to coach 5 new potential clients per week until you have the number of clients you want. Coaching five new potential clients might require that you ask 10 contacts for a referral or that you offer your social media audience a free sample session to experience your work. Notice I said “coach” them — not “sell them on something”. Big difference! Building your business requires numbers and probability, but also requires you to show up willing to deeply connect, serve, and invite people to actually hire you at the end of a powerful conversation. NOTE: inviting people to hire you is part of serving them powerfully! If people want your help, they need to know how to get it! Clarity on the distinctions between coaching, therapy, consulting, and mentoring. Ethics and integrity matter, especially in a line of work that has people trusting you with their hopes, dreams, and vulnerable selves. Lack of clarity on these distinctions are the biggest barrier to credibility that our industry faces today. Clients don’t always know the difference, but they do know what it feels like to hit a wall with someone who doesn’t know how to deliver the results they promise. There’s nothing wrong with consulting, but it’s a very different modality than coaching, and there are far too many untrained people throwing around the word “coach” when they really mean “been there, done that”, which falls more under the consulting, training, or mentoring umbrella. Each of the modalities I’ve mentioned are valuable as long as the offering is clear and in alignment with the client’s needs. When a client expects one thing and gets another, though, it ends up in frustration (or worse) for everyone involved. If you yourself aren’t clear on the distinctions, please do your homework before engaging with clients. Know your WHY as well as you know your clients’ WHY. You need a compelling future vision and commitment to move you through the challenges of starting and growing a business. Your clients need a clear Why to move them through the coaching journey, which is full of ups, downs, challenges, reasons to quit, achievements, and moments of doubt. This work is rewarding, but it’s intentionally uncomfortable and challenging. Without a clear reason to continuously stretch the comfort zone, you and/or your clients risk quitting just when you’re about to strike gold.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

1. Putting too much time and energy into marketing and niching before you really understand your work and who you’re meant to serve. When you’re starting out, just go out and coach. Don’t think too hard about your niche or your tagline before you’ve had some real coaching conversations, supported several clients, and learned more about how you show up as a coach and who you truly enjoy serving. In my case, I assumed I would enjoy coaching other creatives and artists seeking more fulfillment in their work; I now work more with clients in finance, tech, and law, which was the last place I expected to make the biggest impact! Be willing to let your work reveal itself to you versus feeling the need to control your process and have all the answers.

2. Focusing on yourself instead of your clients. Instacoaching is all about “look at me, look at me!”. Enrolling clients based on what YOUR life looks like does those clients very little good in the long run. You want to enroll clients based on what they want their own life to look like. It’s wonderful to live an inspiring life, but that does not qualify you to coach others. Coaching is a skillset. You might be a “natural”, but like singing, even the naturals need lessons and technique if they want a lasting career.

3. Not making an offer or sealing the deal at the end of a great consultation! If I had a dollar for every time a coach didn’t get hired NOT because the client said no, but because the coach didn’t give them the chance to choose! You have to ask the most important question: “Do you want to work with me?”, followed by an explanation of how the client can do so! For example: (coach) “Do you want to work with me?” (Client): “Yes!” (Coach): “Great! I work with clients for x number of months/sessions/etc., and the cost is dollars. What, if anything, might get in the way of us moving forward together?” From there, give the potential client room to be with their “No.” We ALL have fears that come up around new things — money, value, time, commitment, etc. Your potential clients will have some sort of resistance along the way, and that is GOLD because that’s exactly what you’ll be coaching them around for the remainder of the coaching relationship! Whatever would have them say no to coaching is quite likely what has them say no to their own goals! (Note: I want to reiterate here that the Yes or No conversation must always been done with the client’s consent, trust, and willingness to engage in a conversation about their choices. Coaching is NOT coercion or deception.) If you aren’t brave enough to venture into their No with them, you will not get to Yes together.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know what your client really, truly values. Clients will often say one thing that unintentionally hides the deeper desire or goal. Don’t be afraid to ask the same question multiple times until the answer hits you both right in the heart.

Listen for what’s not being said. Body language and energy give away a lot of information that the conscious mind might not even be present to. Ask your clients about tone of voice and energetic being, and trust your gut as much as you trust your training.

Remember that your job is to NOT know the answers! People get into this line of work because they want to help, and for many people, that originates as “fixing” or “saving”. Your job as a coach is to ask questions you don’t know the answer to. The moment you think you have something “all figured out” is the moment that you’ve stepped out of being coach and into being “right” about something. Put down the right to be right.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Tell people you’re a coach! Offer consultations without being attached to people’s response or answer at any point of the process. Serve people powerfully — with their permission! Running around coaching your fiends and family without their consent will have the opposite effect of what you’re hoping for.

Be genuinely curious about people and their goals, challenges, and dreams.

Generously offer support, but also know when you’re undervaluing yourself or your services. New coaches need practice. Pro bono clients can be a win-win, as long as you aren’t just giving your work away because you’re scared to charge.

What kind of folks do you want to work with and what kind of conversations do you want to be having every day? Get clear on that, then go create those conversations with those people!

Don’t be afraid to get messy, look stupid, or hear the word no.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

You can’t serve others if you haven’t taken care of yourself. Healthy boundaries and nourishment — physically, emotionally, mentally, intellectually, spiritually. Financial health. Environmental health. Establish clarity, structure, and support that is adequate to create your ideal vision and ideal self. We all have habits and patterns to break and overcome. Being a coach doesn’t mean being perfect — we’re all human — but it does require a different level of willingness to do your inner work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Your energy speaks before you do. Is it saying what you want it to? EnQ: Energetic Intelligence will teach you how to ensure that it does!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Is there any coach alive who wouldn’t enjoy some quality time with Brene Brown? I could geek out tremendously with her about compassion, shame, EnQ: Energetic Intelligence, Austin, Nashville, writing, transformation, leadership, and ridiculous personal stories.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at www.kaceycardincoaching.com. Coaches can also check out www.advancedcoachaccelerator.com to apply for the next ACX cohort to be part of an amazing, supportive community and advanced training program. I post on Medium, LinkedIn, and my website’s blog, and I offer a monthly newsletter full of tips, stories, and resources.

