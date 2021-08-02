Lisa Steele of Fresh Eggs Daily: “Be sure to keep a few copies of your books in your car!”

Be sure to keep a few copies of your books in your car! I can’t tell you how many times I have run into someone and wished I had a copy for them. Also, keep a Sharpie or marker to sign the books.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Steele.

Lisa Steele is the founder of Fresh Eggs Daily, the popular backyard chicken keeping brand, and author of several books on raising backyard poultry and the creative force behind a line of all-natural poultry feed supplements. She has nearly a million followers worldwide across her social media channels. She has been featured in national media, including HGTV and the Hallmark Channel, and in the Wall Street Journal, Farmers Almanac, and Country Living magazines. Lisa lives on a small farm in rural Maine with her husband, their corgi, tuxedo cat, and a mixed flock of nearly three dozen chickens, ducks, and geese where she has been cooking with produce from her garden, and fresh eggs from her chicken coop for more than a decadeHarper Collins will release her first cookbook in February 2022.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I grew up across the street from my grandparent’s chicken farm in New England and had chickens as a kid, did the whole 4-H thing. But I wanted to be a part of the big world that I knew was out there, so I went to college and graduated with a degree in Accounting, then worked on Wall Street for several years. Long story short, I ended up back living on a small horse farm in Virginia with my husband, who was in the Navy stationed at the base there. It was 2009. I was bored and between jobs. One result of the recession was more people turning to growing and raising their own food, and I decided to get some goats. I thought it would be fun to make soap and cheese. Well, my husband wasn’t as excited as goats as I was and counteroffered with chickens. The rest is history. I started a Facebook page to share photos of our chickens, people started asking questions, and I realized I knew more than I realized after growing up around them.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I never intended any of this to be a career. I didn’t set out to create a “brand”. But soon after starting my Facebook page, I started a blog, mainly to write some articles on basic chicken care that I could refer to when responding to questions on Facebook. More of an archive than anything else. Then another blogger mentioned that companies would pay me to put ads on my blog, which was when the lightbulb went off. My natural entrepreneurial spirit and my business background told me that I could actually earn a living doing this.

I dove into blogging, and about a year in, I got my first book deal, which was basically my blog in book form. That first book is still my bestselling title, regularly in the top ten chicken-keeping books on Amazon, and has sold more than 50,000 copies. I followed that first book up with another book every year or two.

My books have been featured on The View, the Hallmark Home and Family Show, and countless other local television and radio shows.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I have been hosting a “country lifestyle” television show on NBC here in Maine for the last two years, and we just got approval from PBS to air on public television nationwide starting next spring! So that’s exciting!

As for new writing projects, I basically spent the entire Covid lockdown working on my first cookbook.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My cookbook, The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook, is a collection of egg recipes — both sweet and savory — that illustrate the versatility of the egg. Some of the recipes are family favorites, and others are classics like Boston Cream Pie or Crème Brulee. I want people to expand their meal planning to include eggs in meals throughout the day.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence is the first characteristic that is so important. I pitched my first book proposal to five publishers. I got two no’s, one maybe, didn’t hear back from one publisher for more than two years and got one acceptance. I know I was extremely fortunate to have gotten a deal the first time around but was ready to keep pitching until I found the right publisher. You can’t give up even if everyone says “no” the first time around.

Marketing is the second characteristic. Maybe not a true character trait, and certainly not my favorite part of being an author, but I think a lot of authors think their work is done when they turn in their manuscript. But really, the work is just beginning. You get a bit of a breather while your book is being designed, formatted, and printed, but about six months out from the pub date, the heavy lifting really starts. Promoting and marketing a new book is as much on the author as the publisher. So it’s important to get comfortable with marketing yourself and your book as an author.

Thick Skin is the third characteristic. Writing a book and having it listed on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, etc., opens you up to criticism. And as you know, people don’t hold back. The haters and trolls will come out of the woodwork, and you need to develop a thick skin and realize that everyone is not going to love your book. Some people might leave reviews without even having read it just because they don’t like you — or what they perceive about you from what they see on social media. I know a lot of authors don’t even read their reviews. But a wise person told me once that as an author or brand or public figure, the only thing worse than having people hate you is for people to be ambivalent about you. If you can elicit positive responses from people, then it’s just natural also to elicit negative. And that’s okay.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

The most glaring difference I noticed almost immediately after writing my first book was that my blog traffic more than doubled. Of course, having an amazon author page and book listing with your website on it are pretty terrific drivers of traffic. In addition, any media coverage you get and mention your site will also drive traffic. For me, the income I earn from the ads on my blog will likely always out-earn any book royalties, so that traffic is important.

I also sell signed copies of my books on Etsy, and believe it or not, Etsy listings also get pretty good SEO and Google ranking. So just more ways to get your brand name out there.

Since my first book WAS my brand name, that really helped with brand awareness. Despite being published by a small publisher and receiving no marketing or promotion assistance, that book outsells all my other books combined, based solely on its title. My cookbook is also my brand name, which was deliberate.

Writing a book also opens the door to so many morning talk shows, radio shows, speaking engagements, and other media opportunities that would be difficult to secure without a book behind you. And it’s nice to have a book to sell after a speaking engagement to earn a little extra money.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I don’t think it’s realistic to go into it thinking that royalty payments will make the time and effort worth it to write a book that can take anywhere from 6 months to 2 years or more (although I did get a six-figure advance for my cookbook from HarperCollins). But the doors that open being a bonafide author are definitely worth it. Especially if you are in a super competitive niche, writing a book will immediately give you “street creds” and elevate you above the rest of the pack.

I would mention two caveats: self-publishing isn’t going to have the same results as using a traditional publisher, nor will writing for a vanity press (where you basically pay them to publish your book). The contacts and marketing skills that a traditional publisher has are what are valuable. Even with nearly a million followers across my social platform, I could NEVER sell as many books on my own as I can working with a publisher. Sure, self-publishing I could earn a lot more per copy than my 1.20 dollars in royalties I make on each book, but if you’re in this for the long term and truly building a brand, then you need to work with a traditional publisher. Self-published authors aren’t appearing on the Today Show or GMA or being asked to host a show on HGTV. And those are the appearances that really grow a brand.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

It’s interesting because the first two books I wrote for a small publisher. They didn’t even have a marketing department. So literally every copy of that book that I sold the first couple of years, I had sold. After that, I moved to a mid-sized publisher who assigned me my own publicist. That’s when I really started to understand the power of marketing. I learned a lot from them about appearing on podcasts, making graphics to promote my book on social media, being featured in national magazines, sharing excerpts from my book on relevant websites as a guest writer, etc. So I wrote four books with them.

When I decided to write a cookbook, I knew I needed to step up my game since the cookbook arena is probably the most competitive after fiction novels. So I hired an agent who helped me get my deal with HarperCollins. Now I’m seeing how a top-tier publisher markets a book. We’re more than six months out and already having conversations about marketing and conversations about landing on bestsellers lists. There’s a video book trailer I had shot that I put on YouTube and my Amazon listing. We have lists of talk shows to pitch to and have secured interviews and magazine features timed with the release. And we’re planning a nationwide book signing tour.

I think my biggest takeaway is that, as I mentioned before, as soon as the listing goes up on Amazon, you need to be ready to start promoting. Pre-orders are SO important. The more people you can get to order a book before the release date, not only the more your publisher is going to put into marketing your book (I’ve discovered that they tend to work as hard as you do. As soon as they see that you’re really dedicated to selling books, they’re more willing to put their money and resources into promoting it also), the more copies bookstores, libraries, and Amazon and Barnes & Noble will order.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

Hopefully, their publisher will have some sort of game plan. It’s important to talk with them early on to set expectations. As I mentioned before, I’ve run the gamut from a small publisher/no marketing assistance to a top-five publisher/entire marketing team.

I find it works best when the author can reach out to their own contacts — whether it’s publications they’ve written for freelance or friends in the industry, other influencers, or authors in their niche — plus local publications. Then, the publisher handles different aspects of marketing.

I do have a publicist of my own. She doesn’t solely promote my books, but she will be working closely with HarperCollins to coordinate my marketing campaign with this cookbook coming out.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Have the conversation with your publisher early on to determine what they will be offering as far as the promotion so you can make your plan revolve around that. That way, you won’t have unreasonable expectations about what they will be doing to help. Depending on the publisher, they might do nothing, and some might simply offer you some free copies for giveaways. Others might be willing to send review copies to other authors, influencers, etc., for reviews. Ask for graphics of the book cover, 3-D, etc., that you can use to make social media posts. It’s important to regularly post a professional-looking photo across your social media platform. Since followers don’t see every post, and since it takes a buyer on average five times seeing an “ad” before they buy, consistency is important. Make a list of local publications and radio/tv stations that might be willing to interview you. Often the local media is happy to feature a local author. Make a list of friends, other authors, influencers, public figures who might be willing to review your book on their platform. Be sure to keep a few copies of your books in your car! I can’t tell you how many times I have run into someone and wished I had a copy for them. Also, keep a Sharpie or marker to sign the books.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, that’s so funny because there are a lot of celebrities who raise chickens, and I’ve actually been contacted by a few asking questions about their chickens. A few have bought my first book… So, of course, in my mind, any celeb with chickens is already a bestie.

But I think if I had to pick one, I would pick Reese Witherspoon. She doesn’t have chickens any longer, but she’s a country girl at heart, and I think she would really appreciate a nice brunch of Eggs Benedict made with fresh eggs from my chicken coop — and mimosas. She’s such an inspiration to me as an entrepreneur, actor, who I’ve loved for years. And she just seems like she would be fun to hang out with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Easy! @fresheggsdaily on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

www.fresheggsdaily.com

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.