Jonathan Davila Of Vū: “Don’t be afraid to take risks”

Don’t be afraid to take risks. I’ve talked about this one a lot, but looking back I realize that so many of our company milestones were achieved by taking calculated risks. Just recently, we took a huge one by investing millions in a virtual production studio in the middle of a pandemic. It might’ve seemed crazy, but now we’re one of only a handful of studios of this caliber in the world.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Davila.

Jonathan (Jon) Davila, is the President and Co-Founder of Vū one of the largest LED Volume Studios in the world. He has over a decade of experience in business strategy, executive management, and production experience from his previous company Diamond View. Jon is a proud alumnus of the University of South Florida, founding member of the Tampa Foundation 501(c)3, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences where he uses his industry expertise as a Judge for the Emmy Awards. Jon is regularly published in trade publications, local and national media outlets on industry-relevant topics and business development trends. Jon lives in Tampa and is married to his wife of five years Olivia Davila and together they have a pup named Jax.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was serving as the President of Diamond View when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With many of our clients in the industry shutting down, we were faced with the difficult reality that we needed to pivot to survive. One of our employees brought us the idea of virtual production and we quickly decided to take a risk and invest in our own LED panels to build an LED wall for virtual production so that we could shoot without having to travel to off-site locations. From there, we continued to innovate and took an even bigger risk by building an entirely new studio solely for virtual production, which I co-founded called Vū, a state-of-the-art virtual production studio in Tampa, FL and one of the largest LED Volumes in the world.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The production industry is experiencing a crucial shift right now that was accelerated by the pandemic. As an industry we’ve taken the same game engine technology traditionally used to build video games, to create hyper-realistic virtual environments for film production. Essentially, this new way of filming is the modern day replacement for green screen and is expected to become the industry norm by 2026. As some of the earliest adopters of this technology, we’ve had the opportunity to test the technology and innovate to create more efficient workflows and push the industry forward. For example, in partnership with Mo-Sys Engineering, we found the first-ever solution for embedding camera tracking technology into the LED panels used for virtual production. We also found that building your own LED volume from scratch came with a huge learning curve and price tag. So, we found a way to package all of the technology and equipment and brought the first turnkey volume solution to market in May. This was a huge win for the industry because it democratizes virtual production and makes it accessible to everyone.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This wasn’t necessarily a mistake, but it definitely put things in perspective for us and is funny now given how far we’ve come. In the first few years of Diamond View, we didn’t have the capital to own all of our own equipment and studio space, so we rented a small office in a strip mall and would rent gear as necessary to complete a shoot. One time, we had a prospective client travel about an hour to meet with us at our office. When he got there, he was disappointed and asked, “how do you call yourselves ‘Diamond View Studios’ without a studio?” At the time, it was a punch to the gut, but it got us in the mindset that we could offer so much more by owning all of our own equipment and building a physical studio space. So, we set out to do exactly that and now we have not only one, but two physical locations. Looking back, it’s hard not to chuckle.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’m so grateful to my business partner, Tim Moore, for being an inspirational leader and the hardest worker I know. Tim is a guy who dreams big, but hustles harder and somehow still finds the time and energy to be an awesome dad to his two young boys, Maddox and Bentley. He doesn’t just work hard, but he lives life hard, and there’s no one else I’d rather work with and learn alongside than him! I’m also forever grateful for the physicians at the hospital that I worked for who helped guide me into a future that I never saw coming; they saw in me what I hadn’t yet seen in myself, and that’s something no “thank you” could ever fully encompass. And lastly, for my Mom and Dad; my parents never graduated high school, but worked tirelessly to provide for our family of 5. They taught me what it meant to work hard and instilled it in me from as early on as I can remember. A person’s work ethic is often a result of the work ethic of those around them and I’m very lucky to have had such role models in my life to grow me into the leader I am today. It takes a leader to make, inspire, and build a leader…and a great one, at that.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

To me, disrupting an industry is almost always positive. When I think of major disruptors, it’s people and companies who make a long-term impact in the projection of an industry.

Vū, especially, is disrupting traditional video production in several positive ways. For example, virtual production saves time and money by allowing the client to shoot anywhere in the world without the need for travel. In many ways, it also improves the quality and efficiencies of traditional film by capturing VFX in real-time, saving a ton of time on the post-production side. Lastly, it gives everyone more creative control over the environment and vision. Tweaks to the creative concept can be tested and realized in real-time, plus no one has to imagine the scene — directors, talent, and crew can all see and react to their environment.

This moment in time reminds me of a similar industry shift that occurred over a decade ago when recording video transitioned from film to digital. There were plenty of industry leaders at the time who thought the quality of traditional film could never be matched. But, the disruptors kept innovating and improving, and now we live in a world where we can’t imagine it a different way. Our motto is that “if you’re not first, you’re last,” so we’re constantly taking big risks to reach that next level and stay ahead of the technological curve.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing. I love this advice because it’s easy to get caught up in the comparison game, and start to question your business decisions, when in reality, no one else is doing the same exact thing as you in the same exact way. We’ve found the most success when we follow our instincts and block out the noise. There will always be people who disagree with what you’re doing, but you have to be willing to take the big risks that others are scared to take; that’s how you become an industry leader. It’s okay to “fail.” It’s important to be transparent with your team and help them not to feel defeated when something doesn’t go as planned. Throughout the years, we’ve made mistakes where we lost bids or lost client footage. But each of those missteps taught us a lot about perseverance and bouncing back with a better strategy for next time. Don’t be afraid to take risks. I’ve talked about this one a lot, but looking back I realize that so many of our company milestones were achieved by taking calculated risks. Just recently, we took a huge one by investing millions in a virtual production studio in the middle of a pandemic. It might’ve seemed crazy, but now we’re one of only a handful of studios of this caliber in the world.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

It’s hard to say where this journey will take us, but I do know that we’re not done evolving and pushing boundaries. One of our goals with Vū is to equip others with the tools and knowledge they need to enter this new generation of filmmaking, and to keep moving the needle on what’s possible. We even built out a dedicated space in our facility dedicated to research and development. We envision a future where entertainment happens in a collective virtual shared space, known as the Metaverse. It’s an exciting time and we’re happy to be part of it.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A book I recently read called Blue Ocean Strategy outlines the “simultaneous pursuit of differentiation and low cost to open up a new market space while also creating new demand.” I love the idea of this because it embodies our mindset with Vū. A quote that stands out to me from the book is, “Create. Don’t compete.” Essentially, if you both create and capture uncontested market space, you can make the competition irrelevant and add value for both yourself and the consumer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We’re not there yet, but we’re coming.” This quote, in particular, is significant to me because we had it written on a piece of wood in our very first office as a reminder of why we started and all that was to come. The same piece of wood has traveled with us to every office since. Now, it serves as motivation. Even when we feel on top of the world and reach new success with Vū and virtual production, that quote tells me that we’re never done.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire any movement, it would be a positivity movement. Nowadays, especially in light of the past year, it seems like we’re trapped with consuming negative content. It’s easy for negativity to become all-consuming and, in turn, it negatively impacts us at the core mentally, physically, and emotionally. Mental health is crucial to overall health; besides the need to be emotionally healthy and happy for sanity’s sake, it is also proven that poor mental health can evolve into physical health issues. The people of the world deserve to be happy and healthy and with the right dose of positivity, it can change someone’s entire day, year, or life path.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can keep up with us on our newly launched digital platforms for Vū. Check out vustudio.io, vupanels.com and @vustudioofficial on Instagram for more information. For all things Diamond View feel free to browse at DiamondView.io, on Instagram @diamondview, on YouTube at DiamondViewStudios, on Twitter @Diamond_View, and on Facebook at Diamond View Studios.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!