Jeff Peroutka Of Pror Marketing: “Listen and trust yourself”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Peroutka.

Jeff Peroutka, 23 years young, is the Founder and CEO of Pror Marketing LLC, an SEO service provider that works with Digital Marketing Agencies on white-label projects. At the same time, the Pror team becomes the external “employee.” Jeff and his team designed a unique service that plugs into an agency’s infrastructure and knows how to eliminate their client’s logistical frustrations and bottlenecks.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story will sound odd when I say my age, 23 years old; I feel like I’ve had an entrepreneurial edge my whole life. My parents are entrepreneurs. My grandfather on my mom’s side owned an optometry practice. It’s one of those businesses that pass over from generation to generation.

My dad left his family at a young age with nothing in his pockets. He came from the Czech Republic to America; he saved up money, went to school, and started a successful company in Silicon Valley. When I was in college, I started my first business. It was an iPhone app. We went through an incubator, so I learned the skeleton and structure of starting a business, with all the different components that come into play. Then, I created an e-commerce company and learned a lot about branding. My first two businesses didn’t go so well. So that led me to my third company, Pror Marketing.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’ve always been a hardworking hustler, and I know this will sound like I’m a nerd because SEO was one of my hobbies. However, I enjoyed it, and I figured out how to turn one of my hobbies into freelance jobs, which turned into my primary means of employment during the unstable time of COVID. The way I did that is I created a profile on Upwork and began freelancing. My “Aha Moment” was when I decided to branch out and start an agency. In a short amount of time, we were delivering a product that was very good to market. We gained clients who loved what we were creating. The rest is history!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I have the entrepreneurial bug; it’s in my blood. Once you get it, it’s hard to get rid of it. At first, I focused on school and bettering my education. My school, San Diego State University, had a launchpad program as an incubator. The collective group of people, all starting businesses together while infected by the very contagious entrepreneurial bug. Decorated colleagues focused on their different domains, which put a fire under my butt to excel and increased my drive. My gut instinct told me to be my own boss.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My family, for starters. I grew up in Hawaii, where Grandpa owned an optometry practice, and my two uncles ran different clinics. That is where I learned that I could start my business not necessarily to make money but rather to get paid to learn more about marketing.

My formula was simple. To learn more about SEO, I would first invest in a “starter” course to get my foot in the door, make money to get an intermediate-level system, and so on. So now I’m up to par and constantly staying up to date with the newest trends, strategies, and industry news.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

SEO is not a new practice, and some people have been doing SEO for 20 years. It’s a moving target, and what worked ten, five, or even a year ago doesn’t necessarily work nowadays. We stand out because we acknowledged that we are still students of the art of SEO. It’s constantly changing, evolving, and we’re always moving in the direction that SEO is moving. Every day, we study the articles, read the theories, analyze all the frequent Google changes to their algorithm to continue to pursue the mastery of what SEO is today and in the future.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grittiness. Not letting the small things get in your way and overcoming the more considerable challenges with tenacity. Patience is something you have to employ when you don’t have the budget or the people or resources, so you have to create a plan for when you can’t get it right away but know that it’s important enough to have it on your radar for the near future. When I started my first company, I had five working-sweat-equity teammates with a wide variety of personalities. They ranged from an uncommunicative introvert who held the keys to the castle of our creation to an over-communicator extrovert — me — while waiting for that big moment when our company took off. So, for 2 1/2 years, it was me pushing everyone to the full extent. I think the one thing that would show my craziness is that we’re all seniors in college and the big question was, “Hey, do you know what are we doing?” It was often challenging to solidify delivery and tell our shareholders that this is the date that we will finish the app — we celebrate — we pop the champagne! And then, we didn’t hit the date. Instead, we hit one roadblock after another. Everyone was concerned about how we were going to pay the bills, get paid, and in the end, everyone wanted to get a full-time job. So I was the motivator, selling the dream. I learned that you have to be on a team where everyone focuses on the solutions and doesn’t fixate on the uncertainty. Mastery. A massive problem with people just starting in marketing is trying to wear all the hats simultaneously. My focus is SEO. I’m a huge believer that in any business, focus on one craft, master it, and then go to your next one. So many marketing agencies out there tried to provide every service, every service under the sun helped you end to end and some things they’ll do exceptionally well. We’re focused on delivering the best of the best in this one domain. Because of that, we have turned down a lot of projects like “Hey, can you do our Google ads?” We’re about SEO and only SEO. Raise the bar. I admire Michael Jordan. During an interview, they asked him why he was so great. And he said, “I’m not competing with anyone else. I’m competing with myself.” That determination to keep improving seems to be a common thread of successful people; they aren’t in competition with others, just themselves. It’s you and your brain.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish I never followed the Startup Method with the word Lean in it. The business incubator that I was working in was in love with that method, and the entire premise was to make sure that we were creating a product that already had existing demand. I thought the big problem with it was it wasn’t fostering exceptional innovation, and that would mean going down a road of developing an idea that no one imagined. Steve Jobs had a quote, “How can people know what they want if they haven’t even seen it?” And that quote stuck with me. I felt that I was creating something that would have an application in a few years based on where the environment was going, something that would change the world in an extraordinary way that many people wouldn’t expect. So ultimately, I left the incubator.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

You want your work culture to be like your lifestyle and hire someone who follows that same path. I think one of the most outstanding examples is Patagonia; they know who they are. Their team, outdoor culture, and environment foster creativity, communication, and collaboration. To do that, you want to bring in as many different perspectives as possible, but you want everyone to have the same values as you.

It all has to do with lifestyle design, and I’m a fan of The Four-Hour Work Week by Tim Ferris. He talks about lifestyle design, especially in the workforce. More than ever, remote working gives the employees the ability to set their schedule and their location. Covid showed us that remote work could lead to way more productivity. And I think that’s super important that a lot of businesses need to acknowledge. There’s an enormous workforce revolution coming soon.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Please make your voice heard, give back to the community, and constantly teach because one of the best ways to be an authority and one of the best ways to master a subject is to teach it. I love consulting. I love building out strategies for other companies talking to their teams.

SEO is going to get more and more critical. No matter what line of business you’re in, the philosophy and the thought process of organic building will work for just about everything online.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There are so many different routes and venues to see how credible and trustworthy people are on the internet. Most people take a brief time to make decisions. People have a shorter attention span, and they have less time. They want to make a decision quickly. That decision-making process is only going to get faster and more urgently, so people make judgments based on how many reviews someone has, the speed of their site, what people have to say about them online.

An example would be Upwork, a matchmaking company that pairs up business people with talented freelancers. Upwork has a success score, and the highest-paid freelancers have to make sure that their online presence is positive. You’ve got to have a high success score because if you don’t, you’re not going to get the job. Somebody else will.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s spending way too much time on tasks that aren’t their jobs. You don’t have unlimited time. So, what’s going to move the needle in the right direction? A big problem is people try to do everything. Focus on what you’re best at doing. Build a team of experts at specific things you’re not good at or things you hate to do.

Okay fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The jokes around self-employed people, especially entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs who own their own company, are on paper; you’re always making a lot of money. Then, at the end of the month, somehow the money always disappears. It goes somewhere. (Laughs and shrugs.)

When you’re bootstrapping your business from the get-go, there will be times where you have a one-week runoff or a two-week runoff, where you lose your big client or shark, you have a lot of uncertainty, and you don’t know how you’re going to pay the bills, and it keeps you up at night. But then you have those highs of pure, pure ecstasy where you close the biggest deal of your life. And then, on the same day, you close another sale. The universe works in a bizarre way. And entrepreneurs need to be patient. You never know when you’re going to get that one deal. I know many entrepreneurs, and I include myself in this, sometimes pass on an opportunity because “I’m tired, and I don’t want to respond to it, even though it’s an inbound message” or “It just doesn’t look enticing.” But, on the other hand, if you push through when you don’t feel like it, you could get the big client you’ve been praying for, and they could help you take your business to the next level.

It’s very different from someone with a regular job. As an employee — it’s designed in a way that gets you into a system that repeats itself endlessly. When you have a stable full-time job, you’re thinking, “I’m going to get paid on Friday, right? I’m going to pay my phone bill.” There’s a financial expectation every single week. I think this is profound. The largest and most sophisticated gamified system ever created is designed to reward and keep people motivated to stay in their full-time job while keeping them from significantly advancing financially in that same job.

Entrepreneurs look at personal and professional finance in an exciting way. First of all, entrepreneur finance is always a big question mark. Some months you’re on top of the world, other months, you’re scraping the bottom, and you don’t know if you’re going to have food on the table next week. However, the enormous light at the end of the tunnel is where you could live without financial worry if you are successful in your business.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Three months after our company started, I took on very, very small accounts. While I was paid way under minimum wage, I built trust and rapport, getting five-star reviews, testimonials, and everything. After some time, I started refining my skill, getting better, doing some competitive research, seeing what other people were doing, and making a better product. Finally, I came to our company’s value proposition, our coveted 18 point quality checklist that we use to vet out websites for high quality. That’s something that other websites and other businesses out there don’t do. And that’s a process that makes us unique.

The one moment that changed it all was when I jumped on a phone call and explained to an interested and potential client. He didn’t have many comments during my presentation. In the end, he said, “Hey, that’s cool. We have an 80 point quality checklist, and we spend 250,000 dollars a month on what you provide.” We ended up doing some work for them, and we continue to work with them today. That was one of the craziest conversations I’ve ever had because that’s the Megalodon shark that doesn’t come out of the dark depths very often — three months into a company, having a conversation like that and being able to convince someone to give you a shot. That was one of the most significant rewards and high feelings in our company Pror.io.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In our line of business, SEO is all about building something organically. One of the most challenging conversations with a client is realistic goal expectations because SEO is a moving target. It’s not math. Whenever you create an SEO strategy, you’re making a strategy for a snapshot in time. You’re not accounting for other competitors running simultaneous campaigns and all the other varying factors from Google algorithm changes to anything else under the sun. It’s tough to set a client’s expectation, and one of the big tips that I have for any SEO person is to make sure you make that clear from day one. Every time I have a proposal with the client, I always have to give them a disclaimer. “My services have worked in the past for these clients. I’ve experienced these results, but the industry’s constantly moving. It’s always changing, continually evolving. So, I cannot promise anything.” Before, I was not making that promise; I had a client who ran an SEO campaign for one month and was highly disgruntled because they didn’t see results. They weren’t on the top page of Google. I received some horrible feedback, and it felt like I got hit by a train. It was that one moment where I was like, “Wow, I should quit and give up and never do SEO ever again.” I learned from that experience, and now I know.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

When my first business failed, I knew that there was another business that I was going to start. By the way, this interview is like therapy! My problem is that once I get an idea set in my mind, it’s tough for me to think about something else. So I keep persisting and pushing.

For example, I analyzed every step of the deliverable, and I realized how I could do things better at every single stage of client communication. I’m a real stickler for creating a timeline for the client. Then I started all of these processes 1. We communicate on this date 2. We report on that date. 3. We want to set our goal for this date. Every single touchpoint that strategizes the client’s needs, so their expectations get blown away.

Four-star reviews aren’t going to make you a millionaire. Five-star reviews will.

Okay super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Emotional intelligence. You understand what makes you feel happy or sad in a given moment and changing your mood based on what you know is right for yourself. When you’re starting a business, you experience all the highs and lows of the emotions that come with running a business. You’re going to get success, and it’s going to feel amazing. And you’re going to celebrate that. You build some thick skin. You get used to all of it. Finding that balance and finding out what keeps you sane, and you have to find out that one thing keeps you grounded. In my experience, the first few months, it was a bit of a train wreck, charging less than minimum wage, not knowing what I was doing, but I kept going. Be the student. Many entrepreneurs can be arrogant in the sense that they learn a specific profession and think, “I’m the best at this.” However, with anything in life, marketing SEO, finance, technology, the environment, and the world around us is constantly moving. And those who don’t acknowledge that they’re still students, those who aren’t continually learning and frequently adapting and building their skill will fail. When you recognize that you’re a student and always have to be better in your craft. Pledge yourself to your chosen purpose. Blockbuster is an example of a company with all of the customers, but they waited and waited. They didn’t understand the environment, the big picture, where the entire world is moving in. When you lose that vision, someone’s going to come and take the throne. Be money savvy. You need to understand finance in a snapshot and be able to think quickly. If you look at any business’s account, it’s always a mess. People have two arms businesses have ten arms. You always have to have kind of a running tally in your head of where you could divide this cookie because you have a cookie and everyone wants a piece of the cookie. To keep the business running efficiently, you need to divide it in a specific way that allocates enough resources to each sector. If you are money savvy, then you will be very ROI-driven. As a marketing agency, we could be doing the most incredible SEO things, but if we do not see a direct effect on your bottom line, or if I’m not getting you sales, or getting you clients, then it means nothing, and why bother? Who cares how awesome your Instagram looks? If it’s not driving sales, don’t spend time on it if it’s not bringing a return on your investment. Big picture vision. Be looking at the big picture because if your business is an agency or selling a product or an iPhone app and you’re not constantly innovating, moving, changing, adapting, then you’re going to get left behind. It seems to me that every successful business person is obsessed with their idea. They care about what the world will look like in 10 years and how their company will still be at the top in 10 years. When I started my first company Fyt, we were bringing a product that was going to provide data that people today don’t even understand, but people in 10 years, that was going to be a goldmine. It was viewing data in a specific way that isn’t even comprehensible today. Every entrepreneur has to always look at “How can I expand? How can I jump into a new industry? How can I move in this specific way?” With COVID, it moved the needle of innovation and where the world was going rapidly. As a result, we’re jumping into where we thought e-commerce and how people were going to live their lives. Covid pushed this thinking way far in advance. It has shown us that constant and rapid innovation is something that can happen overnight. Listen and trust yourself. It’s crucial when it comes to business. When I started my first business, this one teacher taught classes in creativity and innovation. It was just about creating something that has never been done before. One time I came up to him after class, gave him my idea, and he ripped it to shreds. Wow, I was stunned. This teacher was a journalist for Forbes. He was a creative director under Steve Jobs. This well-decorated guy and I didn’t know what to do.

Jump forward, this other successful company that came out of San Diego State University. Their CEO came to speak in one of the entrepreneurship clubs, and he mentioned how, when he was at SDSU, he asked the same teacher about their business. The same teacher ripped their business model to shreds.

So, I had thought that teacher was so mean. Maybe my business does suck like that. But I think he was thinking, “Proved me wrong. I bet you won’t do it.” When you’re starting a business, everyone’s going to kick you down. Being in a business — you’re only successful — if you can take the beating. You’re going to have to shoot an arrow a hundred times, and the hundred and first time, you might be successful.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

It is the ability to see the path that no one else sees. In these uncertain times, people can get stuck in a negative headspace, always looking at something pessimistic and thinking that their business will fail. There are going to be all these external factors that will come into play. I’m really into positive affirmations and projecting that. If you think about something and you put good energy out, you’re going to get good energy back. No matter what comes your way, the bad news is still good. Cause guess what? I needed that bad news to move forward.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My first instinct of being a businessperson in middle school was to sell candy bars to my classmates. I would go to Costco and buy these huge candy bar packs for really, really cheap. I knew that everyone loved candy because we’re all fifth graders, and there were no vending machines on the school campus. And I would sell candy bars out of my backpack. At one point, I got in trouble, received detention, and I didn’t complain about it. The most remarkable thing was my parent’s reaction; they quietly encouraged my marketing and selling abilities by not punishing me.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

It’s always a mindset for how you look at things. I think that no matter what your environment is, it’s your mindset that controls if you’re happy or sad. If I thought of the worst punishment in the entire world, it would be solitary confinement. You’re alone by yourself with your thoughts, no stimulation into the outside world, and yet, why is it that monks go into the forest for ten years straight to meditate with no outside world and come back enlightened? So, there are two different spectrums there. Your mind is what controls and dictates if you have a positive experience or negative experience.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A positive attitude is essential when it comes to business; if you think about it in the sense of a beehive, every beehive has a queen bee, and the queen bee is not the supreme ruler but the one connecting with all the bees. In a business context, you emulate the leader, whether it’s a positive or negative attitude. Your company culture has a rippling effect on all the employees how they feel every day. Those employees then have touchpoints with the customers, and those customers then get that same feeling.

I’m going to loop back around to emotional intelligence. How you treat your employees and how you treat your customers has to do with the success rates of your company. When we have jumped on a phone call or have any touchpoints with our clients, and if it’s positive and uplifting, that leads to success. I think it all has to do with creating a workspace environment that promotes happiness and promotes high performers.

Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

The first person who will come to my mind is my mom because she always tells me not to compare myself to anyone else. Tony Robbins is another inspiration. “If you sincerely want to change your life: Raise Your Standards. What changes people is when their “shoulds” become “musts.” These two people have motivated me, and I reflect on their wise words frequently.

How can our readers further follow you online?

