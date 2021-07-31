Patrick Sullivan Of Linq: “Don’t try and imitate someone else”

…I always try to tell people to be themselves. Don’t try and imitate someone else. Draw inspiration from people you respect, but don’t try and be someone else. The reason great people are great isn’t that they followed some instruction manual on how to be great, or copied every aspect of someone’s life. They figured out how to be the best version themselves. Be comfortable as yourself, know your strengths and weaknesses, and be the person that is self-aware and powerful at the things you are good at. And then, the cherry on top is surrounding yourself with people who complement the things you are good at and fill in the gaps of the things you are not good at. A lot of this starts with being honest with yourself. You can’t be good at everything.

Patrick Sullivan (left) is a co-founder and chief technology officer at Linq, a networking technology startup. Prior to helping launch Linq, he was a founding team member and head of front-end development at Shipt, a grocery delivery business that was acquired by Target in 2017.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I got into technology because I was failing out of accounting classes in college and didn’t know what I would do. I discovered computer science via a course I was taking in business school. Then, when I started writing code for the first time in my junior year of college, I fell in love with building things. After college, I went to work at a big healthcare software company where I learned a lot, and mostly figured out what I didn’t like, which was most of what I was doing there. At this time, I started building my own mobile apps in my free time. Then, I found my way to Shipt (the grocery delivery company) to build the mobile apps in Birmingham for us to launch our grocery delivery service. While at Shipt, as one of the first few employees, I learned a whole bunch from our founder Bill Smith and the rest of the team about how to scale and build a successful company. I got the opportunity to move to San Francisco and start the Shipt San Francisco office in 2016, and I grew and learned a bunch via that opportunity. At Shipt, I felt like the next thing I would do in my career had to be another startup, and as I progressed there, I felt like the only logical way to keep going was to run my own venture the next time around. A few years after Target acquired Shipt, I started feeling like it was time to seek out my next chapter. Around that time, Elliott Potter, our CEO at Linq, and I started building some things on the side that he and Jared Mattsson, our COO, would turn around and try and sell. We eventually figured out something that people wanted to use, and that turned into the early version of Linq.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I think few things in our professional lives are as entrenched as business cards and the traditional ways of professional networking. There is LinkedIn, which has primarily become a people search engine and an online resume repository. What we are doing at Linq is inventing a new way for people to share themselves and their work with each other that has never been seen. The most direct comparison, if you wanted to look at previous behavior, is maybe handing out a resume. I remember doing that at career fairs in college, walking around with a big stack of them, handing them to recruiters, and thinking it was strange that I wrote computer programs for a living but still handed out all this physical paper.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There is so much that seems silly looking back on the early months of Linq. Many of them I would categorize as thinking too small, but sometimes you have to start small. Otherwise, you would never get off the ground (especially with little or no money). A specific thing that comes to mind is when we designed our branding super early on, and it was hilariously bad. It was like a chain link icon that we found on the internet, and it was this weird mix of black and pink. It was reminiscent of a logo that some high school punk band would come up with. Before a big event we were doing towards the end of 2019, we decided it needed to be revisited and we worked with a really good brand designer that basically created the brand of Linq as it is today.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We’ve had some awesome mentors along the way. We’ve been very close with Matt Hottle from the Alabama Futures Fund, who led our pre-seed funding round, and also David Berk who was the CTO previously at Shipt where he was my boss for a few years.

David Berk always has advice, and it benefits you to be ready and willing to listen to it. David has been incredibly willing to jump on a late-night Zoom call whenever we ask. We have had some ridiculously long sessions where he would tear apart some of our early versions of pitch decks. He is a great storyteller, and in another life, he would be a writer. He knows how to craft something to where it will be heard and attractive to the person it’s being presented to. He is good at bringing us back to reality, where sometimes we would get too in the weeds.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think we for sure throw the term “disruptive” around pretty lightly these days. In the past, at Shipt, we were disruptive in a way, but then again, we were leveraging the existing infrastructure of physical grocery stores. So from a perspective, we literally could not have existed without the long-standing structure of grocery retail stores. I think it’s great when something is “disruptive” but still benefits the existing structure/players, similar to the way Shipt worked with and created very successful partnerships with the existing grocery retailers. Obviously, at the end of the day, most disruptors do take market share away from existing players in a given space. That’s comparable to the way Linq tends to allow people to not have to carry around paper business cards. Not that we have anything against business cards, we just know they don’t work very well and we are providing a solution that is superior in almost every way. We are aiming to change the way people share their work and network with each other. And, in doing so we hope to create stronger connections between people using our technology.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I will say that the best lessons usually aren’t explicitly said out loud to you, meaning you have to pay attention and observe what people you respect are doing more than anything.

When I first started at Shipt, I was a little bit moody (still am), but I wasn’t good at not letting my mood affect the (at the time) small company. I could show up in a bad mood and throw off the vibe of the office for an entire day. Bill mentioned to me one day that I needed to be a little more consistent around other people in the office and if I was upset, I needed to take some time to myself and deal with it before impacting everyone else. That was some of the best advice I got when growing into a leader at that company.

David Berk has taught me so much over the years. One thing that I have thought about recently is something he used to say: “What is measured improves, and what you do often you get good at.” Personally, this means that what you choose to pay attention to is what you improve at. Relating back to work as a leader, the thing you pay attention to and talk about is the thing people will focus on and improve. When David was using this, he was talking about a technical metric that was unacceptable at Shipt, but once we started measuring it and reporting on it every week, it improved. It’s a little magic trick if you do it right and have a team of the right people paying attention.

Another lesson I learned from David Berk was, when you mess up, own it. Then there is nothing else to be said or argued about and it opens up the opportunity to learn and make changes based on what happened. Otherwise, you end up spinning your wheels either defending yourself or playing the blame game.

“It may not be your fault, but it is your responsibility,” is also something that I think about sometimes. As a leader of a team or a company, there will be many situations externally and internally that may not be something that you caused to happen or you did yourself. But as a leader, your job is to take responsibility and make sure things are correct.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Yes, we are only getting started. We have some huge plans for where we want to go with Linq, and we know that there is a bunch of work between where we are and where we want to be. But we are incredibly excited to be on this path and tracking well towards our goals. Hard work, teamwork, and a commitment to our strategy and planning will get us there.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

In early 2020, when the pandemic hit, we did a bunch of what might be called “soul searching” at Linq. We were an in-person networking app in the middle of a global pandemic. And during this time we read a bunch and learned a lot. One of the books we read was “No Rules Rules,” the book about Netflix. It resonated so so much with me because it basically crystalized, on paper, what I had always believed, but hadn’t been able to communicate as well as that book did. That book explains that if you hire the best people and set them up to do what they do best without too many rules and guidelines, you will be successful. And the slightly less fun part of that is getting rid of the people that aren’t the best and need too many guidelines and rules.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A few come to mind, but one that I heard and can’t seem to get out of my thoughts is “attitude reflects leadership.” I think that is from the movie, Remember the Titans. I tend to love learning and studying leadership and human behavior. If there is something wrong on a team, you can almost always track it back up to leadership in some way. And if something is special or going well and you want to figure it out, you can usually track it back to leadership. This may not always be a manager doing something, but there are very often influential people on teams who are de facto leaders, and that can sometimes be a more influential position of leadership for someone to be impacting attitude.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always try to tell people to be themselves. Don’t try and imitate someone else. Draw inspiration from people you respect, but don’t try and be someone else. The reason great people are great isn’t that they followed some instruction manual on how to be great, or copied every aspect of someone’s life. They figured out how to be the best version themselves. Be comfortable as yourself, know your strengths and weaknesses, and be the person that is self-aware and powerful at the things you are good at. And then, the cherry on top is surrounding yourself with people who complement the things you are good at and fill in the gaps of the things you are not good at. A lot of this starts with being honest with yourself. You can’t be good at everything.

