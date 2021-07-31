Solyman Najim Of Juka Innovations: “Don’t give up easily”

Don’t give up easily. I can’t tell you how many successful companies today have had to persevere through difficult early years. Take Stony Field, for example. It took them a decade or more before they really started to make any sort of returns. I’d bet 99% of the people out there wouldn’t have made it that far

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Solyman Najimi.

Solyman Najimi is the co-Founder and CEO of Juka Innovations Corporation, an award-winning CPG company that has revolutionized the drain protection industry with greener solutions to clog prevention. Solyman has launched and grown multiple seven and eight-figure businesses in a wide range of industries, including E-Commerce and Distribution.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me! Since as early as I can remember, I’ve had an entrepreneurial spirit. When I was a teen, I remember selling ice cream to the neighborhood kids out of my garage and candy out of my backpack. So naturally, I studied business and the law during my university years. At the start of college, I launched a video-game related website that later sold to IGN Entertainment in 2003. In 2016, I helped to launch a crowdfunding campaign based around our revolutionary TubShroom drain protector and it was an instant hit. People were tired of dealing with clogged drains and clearly wanted an easy and inexpensive solution, so that’s exactly what we gave them.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We looked at the numbers in the drain cleaning industry and it was shocking just how much liquid chemical cleaners are produced and used globally on a yearly basis. It’s like getting rid of a mosquito problem with a bazooka. Sure, you may clear the nuisance out, but you may destroy the neighborhood in the process. We knew there had to be a better way. It was clear that if we could provide an easy, reusable solution to clogged drains, then fewer people would opt to use acid-based cleaners as often. If we could eliminate the clogging problem before it ever occurred, then people would stop buying Draino and the like. So, we’re proud to say that we’re nearing the 10 million unit mark across our TubShroom, SinkShroom, and ShowerShroom drain protection products. That means nearly 10 million households are living their best clog-free lives. It also means millions of bottles of liquid drain cleaners no longer pollute our planet. That’s a game changer. If we could get to 100–200 million drains protected in the next ten or so years, that impact will be felt for generations to come and we couldn’t be more excited.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before the TubShroom crowdfunding success story, we tried to launch a cat litter box on Kickstarter. The campaign and product itself was solid but we didn’t do enough due diligence on freight, logistics, and material costs which all ended up surpassing our conservative estimates and contributed to the campaign failing. On top of that, our unit had a top half and a bottom half that didn’t nest in a perfectly compact way and that was just wasted space that made the economics even harder to overcome. We can look back and laugh about it now but we lost thousands learning those hard lessons.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My best mentors over the years have been my siblings. I couldn’t have come this far without the lessons they each taught me over the years. I’m the youngest of six children so I’ve always had older brothers and sisters around to lend me advice and to correct my mistakes. Now, I don’t always listen to the advice I’m given, but it’s appreciated, nonetheless. And sometimes proving my older siblings wrong is motivation enough to do something. I’ve always had to prove myself to get a seat at the table, so to speak, so it’s given me a love for the challenge of achieving goals that don’t always seem easy to achieve.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

If your company is disrupting an industry that is inefficient, that provides an inferior customer experience, or that harms the environment or society in some way, then that disruption can only be a good thing. Nothing is ever fully good or fully bad, however, but when you weigh the cost versus the benefits, these types of disruptions are the best kind. Look at Amazon, for example. They are often criticized for their challenging work conditions or their monopolistic tendencies. People say they are killing the mom and pops and dinosaur businesses like Barnes and Nobles. While all of that may be true, you can’t argue the convenience, job creation, and revenue and tax generation that they have been responsible for in a short period of time. Companies that look at harmful industries and create real beneficial products and solutions should be commended. There are numerous companies producing organic and healthier food and drink alternatives to the older corn syrup laden products we all grew up on. That’s commendable and those companies should profit from those efforts. There are also lots of entrepreneurs coming out with great reusable products to combat the scourge of single-use plastics that are filling our landfills. That too is welcomed disruption. Bring it on, I say!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I do tons of reading and podcast listening so I’m always picking up great bits of advice from those sources. Three of my favorites are: 1) Don’t give up easily. I can’t tell you how many successful companies today have had to persevere through difficult early years. Take Stony Field, for example. It took them a decade or more before they really started to make any sort of returns. I’d bet 99% of the people out there wouldn’t have made it that far. 2) Failure is success. I look at any kind of failure as a success as long as something is learned from it. Many people don’t realize how many setbacks successful companies have to overcome to get to where they are. They course correct maybe dozens of times before finding their true north. People are the same way. Failing and learning means you’re trying. If you’re never failing, that means you’re stuck in a cave somewhere, afraid to take any steps. You won’t get anywhere that way. 3) Give back. Helping others on their journey and helping those less fortunate than yourself is such a rewarding path to take because not only does it feel good to help others, you also end up ahead because that good will finds its way back to you, some how, some way.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

As I mentioned before, we’re going for 100 million plus drains protected next and then we’re also focusing on some reusable products that can help reduce the need for single-use plastics. We’re not slowing down any time soon.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

One podcast that’s in my rotation is “How I Built This” with Guy Raz. There are so many inspiring stores from great founders that persevered through the early challenges their company’s faced to come out on the other side with lasting success. Many of these founders are really down-to-earth and just worked their butts off early on to see what they passionately believed in turn into something big. Take the Five Guys founders, for example. They launched their first location in 1986 and it took them about 15 years to get to their fifth location before getting to nearly 300 locations just three years later. They just focused on making delicious burgers in a simple way and the market rewarded their efforts. Solve a problem, give great service, and they will come.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like the Aristotle attributed quote, ”We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” What gets repeatedly done, gets ingrained like second nature. No one says this is easy to achieve, but then again, few things worthwhile are ever easy. I’d suggest that people should be closely aware of their habits — both the good and the bad ones. If you find yourself falling into a lull of inactivity and procrastination, then try to wake yourself up. It’s hard. That’s not to say that relaxation isn’t warranted, but far too often people are unable to motivate themselves out of a routine of the familiar that they never get around to testing their limits and capabilities, and that’s a shame.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We feel great about inspiring this movement to rid the world of harmful chemical cleaners. If we can reach our 100 million+ drains protected goal, we can potentially cut the production of acid-based liquid drain cleaners in half or more in the next decade. That’s potentially tens of millions of gallons of fewer chemicals finding their way into our environment. That’s something we all can be proud of.

