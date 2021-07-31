Benjamin Farber Of Bristol Associates: “Patience”

Patience — The experiences of an entrepreneur are like a roller coaster. When COVID first hit, many of our jobs were put on hold. This year we’ve received an influx of new job assignments and are busier than ever. If you’re ever experiencing a low, be patient and know that it’s not permanent. The more patient you are, the easier it is to get through the hard times. You just have to continue to move forward every day.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Benjamin Farber.

Benjamin Farber is President and third-generation Owner of Bristol Associates — a boutique executive search firm founded in 1967. With nearly 20 years of experience in recruiting, Benjamin has completed hundreds of executive-level searches around the world, and is well-versed in all areas of executive search, including compensation analysis and contract negotiations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was actually on a family vacation with my Aunt and Uncle, the second-generation owners of Bristol Associates. My Aunt mentioned that they had a job opening and asked if I was available the following week to discuss further. I had just graduated from UC Santa Barbara six weeks prior and was in an internship that wasn’t panning out.

It felt like a win-win working at Bristol — they needed someone at their front desk, while I was eager and hungry to get into the job market as soon as possible. That’s how I got started ultimately, and the rest was history.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Jim Bright Sr., the founder and first-generation owner of Bristol Associates, had a distinguished career as an executive in the grocery and supermarket industry. He developed positive relationships with industry professionals across the country, starting on the East Coast and making his way to the West Coast, and even had a stint in Canada. After being in the industry for some time, he realized that a recruiting service that catered specifically to the grocery and supermarket industries did not exist. Not too long after that is when he transitioned from a full-time operations executive to a full-time recruiter to fill the industry’s void.

Over time Bristol naturally branched out to industries closely related to supermarkets and grocery and also expanded to others, and now specializes in executive recruitment for the Casino Gaming; CBD; Facility and Concession; Food and Beverage Manufacturing; Healthcare and Hospital; Hotel and Resort; Nonprofit; Restaurant and Foodservice; and Travel, Tourism, and Attraction industries.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, and yes — I’ll explain why.

On one hand, I developed entrepreneurial skills as I grew with my career in Bristol. I started at the front desk before working my way up as a recruiter, then an Account Executive, followed by Vice President, then GM, which ultimately led to Company President and Owner.

On the other hand, I’ve realized there is also a natural aspect to it — not only from my Aunt and Uncle but also my Father. He was a business owner in his own right, working in the electronics field. Even my Grandfather had his own business, which also likely influenced my Aunt to become an entrepreneur herself.

It was twofold: a little bit of DNA and a lot of learning and growth to get to where I am today.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I would definitely say my Aunt and Uncle. They were both very instrumental in my development that I described earlier. My Uncle helped me understand the core of the business — how to talk to clients, candidates, other recruiters, and Account Executives at the firm. In turn, my Aunt taught me the administrative side of the business while developing my soft skills — how to talk with vendors and how to read a P&L. Combined, it was a valuable source of education to have both people by my side.

When I first started my job at the front desk, I remember dreading phone calls, to the point that I would’ve rather gone skydiving than pick up the phone. My first phone call wasn’t the best experience. When I informed my Aunt about it, she said, “Well, call them back and try again.” My Aunt was endearing and comforting when she needed to be but also knew how to motivate you to get the work done. Now, talking on the phone is second nature to me and an enjoyable part of my daily work routine. As the saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes us stand out is the interpersonal interactions we have internally. As a family-owned small business, we can be more flexible with our employees. Even if we aren’t all related, we treat our employees like they are a part of the family.

In 2019, one of our employees lost her grandmother. She wanted to book an international flight to help with the funeral arrangements and could only give two days’ notice to be out of the office for three weeks. We granted her request, of course, and offered her the opportunity to work remotely since her accrued PTO wasn’t going to cover the entire duration she was out. Despite the 16-hour time difference, we trusted her whenever she reported logging on and off from work while she was out of the country.

We care about each other, and in turn, the way we treat our employees also reflects in our work and the interactions we have with our clients and candidates. No matter what happens, the real success is that our team will be there for one other.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy — Your employees contribute to your business’ success, and the way you treat your employees will positively or negatively affect the performance of your business. There were times when I had accommodated and covered for division leaders undergoing multiple surgical procedures. Understand the needs of your employees and do what you can to show you support them. Persistence — Our executive search firm has experienced times when placements can take three or more tries before the client and candidate mutually agree on the terms of the job offer. Even if there are bumps in the road, as a business owner and recruiter, you must have the perseverance to complete a job and do your best to provide a smooth process for both parties. Attentiveness — Be attentive to the needs of your customers. We have been conducting our Annual Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey for 20 years and counting. Casino professionals look forward to reading the Survey results every year, so we continue to take the time to provide this (free) resource as a way to give back to the industry. It has been so successful we are starting the same project for other industries.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

One piece of advice I wish I never followed was not prioritizing growing the business. I think that was the shortcoming in my personal career development and growth. Everyone already had a place when I first came on board, and the previous generation had no desire to grow the company. I was advised not to bother growing the company since doing so would bring more headaches than it was worth.

When hiring and growing the company became one of the to-dos on my desk, it felt like I had to figure that out from scratch. There have been a lot of growing pains in the process. With that mindset, your organization will end up in one of two directions: either it decreases in size, or it’s stagnant. Both aren’t great for business.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Not to sound cheesy, but it starts with a place of compassion. To be empathetic towards others, you must be compassionate towards yourself.

The workforce and the importance of work-life balance have evolved over the years, whether it involves flexible schedules, taking a mental health day, or working remotely. If you’re always coming from a place of compassion in your decisions, your employees will never get to the point of burning out because they know they have the support of their team, peers, and supervisors.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Consistency, consistency, consistency.

My predecessors always advised me that if you say that you’re going to do something, do it. That’s rule number one. Develop consistency so that your business partners, employees, and clients know what to expect so they can rely on you in the future.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think that fewer companies are trying to stay consistent now that most processes are becoming automated. I don’t think automation will always be trustworthy and reliable.

Speaking from my own experience as a customer, I often prefer personal interactions with another person to the automated experience. Not all processes that are “old” are bad. The more you separate yourself from being reliant on automated methods in today’s culture, the better off you will be going forward.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Sometimes, CEOs and founders end up starting a business that grows too quickly. They get caught up in the persona of what it means to be a business owner instead of focusing on what’s more important: the quality of the service and products that you provide to your clients.

Ensure that you train and onboard your employees properly to provide exceptional service to your customers. Stay focused on your goals and remind yourself of the reasons why you became an entrepreneur. While it may feel exciting to see your business growing early on, it’s all about keeping momentum and focusing on how to improve your company to maintain that success.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I generally think that entrepreneurs and someone with a “regular job” share similar experiences. Even if someone’s employment hinges on the business, the uncertainty and magnitude of the situation can feel equivalent for both parties. Overall, it’s difficult to evaluate if an entrepreneur’s stress is more significant than another employee’s stress.

However, there is certainly more at stake for an entrepreneur in a low period. When it’s your company, you’re the last stop. You also don’t have the luxury of clocking in and clocking out the same way your employees do, and the responsibilities of an entrepreneur go outside of the normal job description. And experiencing a low is not as simple as deciding to look for another job. If you want to succeed, you must rise to the occasion every time. Your business is a part of you, and if something unexpected happens, your name and reputation are on the line.

Some people prefer not to live that type of lifestyle. I personally thrive off it and enjoy the freedom that comes with being a business owner.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

An unusually high moment of my career was celebrating Bristol’s 50th Anniversary. It was an unbelievable experience being surrounded by former and current employees, along with the previous generations of business owners. As mentioned, our team is an extended family, and being together to share this milestone was an extraordinary feeling.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I felt unusually low when I couldn’t keep up a division in my company that had thrived for so long. The employee who had led the division for around 35 years passed away during my first few years as President and owner. She was a close friend and felt like family, so it was an incredibly low point for everyone in the company.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

It was a short-term bounce back. We were able to find someone to lead the division, but I had more business growing pains on learning to be patient when it comes to hiring and finding the right person, which is challenging to do in a situation like that.

Whether it’s making placements for clients or hiring for your own company, I’ve learned that no matter what you do, you can’t predict what the future holds. In retrospect, I also learned the many nuances of what it takes to be successful and the type of skillset necessary to be a long-term fit for the company.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Patience — The experiences of an entrepreneur are like a roller coaster. When COVID first hit, many of our jobs were put on hold. This year we’ve received an influx of new job assignments and are busier than ever. If you’re ever experiencing a low, be patient and know that it’s not permanent. The more patient you are, the easier it is to get through the hard times. You just have to continue to move forward every day. Gratitude — When you’re having a challenging day, being thankful for what you have really helps brighten your mood and outlook. And I think it applies to both sides of the coin. When experiencing highs, it’s always good to take the time to appreciate why things are going well and share it with the people who contributed to making that moment happen. Strong support system — Having a strong support system by your side is very important, such as your spouse, family, friends, or what have you. I am very fortunate to have the support of my Aunt and Uncle, who understand what it means to be an entrepreneur without explaining myself during our dinners. Network with other entrepreneurs — I started working on forming more relationships with other business owners. Sometimes, you can feel isolated as an entrepreneur. But if you find other people who are crazy enough to experience the highs and lows of being a business owner, it’s comforting to know that you’re not the only one going through them. An outlet — You can’t fall in the trap of having your life revolve around nothing but work. Find an outlet away from work to keep your sanity. My outlets are typically sports and travel. I also found that they are relatable interests, which helps with business too. It can spark conversations with others, shows that you also have an interesting personal life, and can form common connections between you and your network.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to show up and be your best self regardless of the times. It was very challenging in recent years due to the pandemic, and those who showed resiliency had the mental toughness to get through it. And to be mentally tough, you have to take care of yourself and practice good habits, no matter how hard things can get.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes, losing relatives and loved ones at an early age certainly taught me how to be resilient. It also taught me how to live, learn, and grow.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

For the most part, yes. I’ve experienced lows, as everyone else does, but I perceive them as lessons learned to apply as I move forward.

Being optimistic leads to better things in life, which produces more reasons to be grateful. Having a negative attitude isn’t going to help. If you’re often in a negative space, it’ll only shift your perception in a direction that you don’t want to dwell in long-term.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

It’s easy to see the negative in things. The real challenge is if you can turn the difficult experiences into opportunities.

In my years of recruitment, I’ve noticed that clients essentially want to work with optimists. When you have that kind of attitude, it inspires clients to be better clients. A positive partnership is crucial for our company. As a result, fostering that positivity will then roll over to your team. Your employees will be happier because you have better relationships with your clients.

The positivity is contagious.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people, so that they can be great in whatever they do.” — Kobe Bryant

This quote is my motivation — inspire people, as opposed to trying to inspire or work for myself. And I’ve found that as I project more selfless energy, the more positive energy I receive in return. For me, this is a more fulfilling way of life. In turn, I am able to vicariously enjoy the accomplishments of our clients, candidates, and team on a daily basis.

As for a specific story, just yesterday we placed a candidate into his first CEO role. This was somebody I met about five years ago. He was extremely excited and honored for the opportunity to prove himself at the next level, and grateful to our firm for considering him as a candidate. This hire was much more meaningful to both of us than the raise he is receiving or the fee we will be earning for our service. He now has the ability to inspire and impact even more people in his new position.

