Rachael Gorjestani Of Goldmine: “Be more present”

Rachael Gorjestani, Founder of Goldmine was inspired by burnout and adrenal fatigue to create her line of adaptogenic powder blends that support stress management, immunity, overall balance and wellness. Rachael is also the Founder of The Cupboard, a team of thoughtful and passionate holistic chefs and nutritionists committed to providing wholesome and nutrient-driven meals to families throughout the San Francisco Bay. Rachael is a Certified Nutritionist, student of herbalism, and an RYT certified yoga teacher. When not working on her multiple business ventures or in the kitchen, Rachael enjoys spending time in nature, and is constantly seeking new knowledge and perspectives, whether it’s keeping up with latest scientific findings in space exploration or reading narrative-short story literature.

Our readers would love to get to know you better. Can you share your backstory with us?

My interest in food and how interrelated it is to our health and how we feel began in my adolescence. I grew up on a typical American diet, but my perception shifted when my mother discovered that the epicenter of her migraines was due to allergies to wheat, eggs, sugar, and dairy.

It was an interesting experience because while I saw the vast improvement she felt from removing these trigger foods from her diet, it seemed like everyone else viewed her allergies as inconveniences, and consequently her as high maintenance. What society said was “healthy” was in direct conflict with what was healthy for her. I still observe this today when I take my clients through cleanses and see that socializing or going out to a restaurant is challenging.

This exposed me to the reality that health and food is individual and how much of an impact our diet can have on our mental, physical, and emotional health.

Eating plant-based, vegetable forward, and seasonally was a natural progression for me in this learning journey. Using plants as medicine and looking at health through the lens of the fuel we give our body to maintain homeostasis instead of medication.

Studying macrobiotics, nutrition, and eventually adaptogens lead me to where I am today! My ambition is to make people feel supported and seen, especially as they’re seeking natural ways to get their health in order.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Being able to pivot is a key aspect of running any business. When new information arises, sometimes the best thing to do is change course. The most interesting thing about being an entrepreneur is this requirement of being flexible and at the same time steadfast. It's challenging!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake in starting a business is to enter the situation thinking you’ll make no mistakes!

I’ve made all sorts of mistakes! From packaging snafus to not negotiating a contract when I really should have — as any entrepreneur will tell you, you get an MBA by running a business and learning so much in real time.

With our mission as our north star, we’ve been dedicated, since day one, to create a brand that creates tasty and natural stress solutions. But as a new brand or for any start-up, you have to be prepared to be a jack-of-all trades and handle situations you may not be familiar with; you’re required to be solution-oriented and to creatively solve problems. My advice would be to embrace this beginning stage of your brand and know that you will make mistakes, but be ready to accept that and move on quickly. Focus on priorities that will truly move the needle, and keep moving forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My founding partner, Tina Hardison, played an integral role in creating Goldmine. A personal friend of mine as well as a graphic designer, Tina and I developed the concept of Goldmine together as two overworked and stressed out millennials. She designed all the initial branding and played a large part in making Goldmine what it is today.

Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I wanted to create something that would make people’s lives a little better. I’ve always been interested in the connection between diet and overall well being, and when I began learning about adaptogens and their impact on the body’s stress response, I couldn’t find anything on the market that had natural, sustainable solutions that actually tasted good. So, I decided to create it!

My goal in founding Goldmine goes beyond leaving a positive impact on how people manage stress daily — I wanted to also leave a positive impact on the planet by being a sustainable brand. We source and produce thoughtfully, and care deeply about what we put into our bodies, the health of the environment, and the quality of our herbs. Our ingredients are, and always will be organic, processed so the herbs are bioavailable, and grown domestically when possible.

I have dreams of working with only biodynamic and regenerative farmers — as these folks really are preserving the soil and the future of sustainable farming practices.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Living a healthy and well life goes beyond a healthy diet. A few lifestyle tweaks I would recommend that can positively alter your day includes:

Drinking more water. Not only is this good for your body in terms of aiding in digestion, stabilizing the heartbeat, and more — it also helps energy levels and mitigates headaches. All in all, it’s a great habit to add to your daily routine that has a domino effect of benefits. Integrating movement into your daily routine. We all know that exercising is good for the body and the mind. Even folding in a 20-minute daily walk can seem simple, but will have a lasting impact on your physical and mental wellness. Be conscious of what you’re putting into your body. At the end of the day, your diet is a large part of your level of health and wellness. Be conscious of what you’re eating and drinking, and add vitamins and supplements (such as Goldmine!) into your routine to aid in stress management and boost nutrition levels. Be cognizant of who you surround yourself with. If you want to live a positive and well life, pay attention to those you spend the most time with — if you align yourself with positive and inspirational people, chances are, you’ll be positive and inspirational, too. Be more present. Find time each day to focus on one activity at a time and immerse yourself in that task. The journey toward being more present can be as simple as putting your phone away, or turning it off at a particular time each night. Being more present can improve your mental clarity, as well as personal relationships!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I see Goldmine as a movement. The reality is, so many people are stressed and struggling with a work-life balance — especially as we deal with the impact of the pandemic. Daily life stressors and the “always on” culture we’ve come to accept as a society has led to massive burn out. I created Goldmine as a solution — a movement — for people who are seeking to put their own health and wellness first, while still enabling (and enhancing!) high productivity levels.

My hope is that by taking small steps, such as incorporating adaptogens into your daily routine, people will begin to take more steps toward a more well-balanced and healthy life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Thankfully, I have another business, The Cupboard, that provides wholesome and nutrient-driven meals to families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. So, I already had my feet wet in entrepreneurship when I began Goldmine. However, there are always new things to learn and with each different business venture comes different challenges and solutions.

My five things would include:

You’re not going to know everything. Go into a business venture knowing that you are learning along the way. Even if you think you know everything, you’ll quickly discover that you don’t. You’re going to find unexpected challenges, and that’s okay. Shipment delays, small tasks that you think will take a short amount of time and end up taking weeks, and so many other issues arise that you can’t predict. That’s okay! It’s all part of the process. Some things will take way longer than anticipated. There are days that your “to do” list will include a list of tasks, and the one task that should take the least amount of time ends up taking most of the time. Be forgiving with yourself and flexible where you can be — keep your eye on the end goal and this will get you through the tribulating times. You are going to learn so much. Owning and operating your own business is probably one of the best “classes” you can take. Lessons will span from business development to mental strength. Pro tip: it’s all worth it in the end. Trust the process. At the end of the day, the process is what leads you to the end result. Trust it, lean into it, and look back to find how far you’ve come.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability and environmental changes go hand-in-hand, and although all of the aforementioned are important topics, I think now is a critical time for all of us to be thinking more in-depth about the daily choices we make — from our daily habits to the brands we support — to keep our earth as healthy as possible.

At the same time, there are groups of people who have been continuously left behind and systematically disadvantaged, asking them to care about sustainability when society has not cared for them, is missing the mark. Environmentalism and activism for more community-first initiatives is the only way to truly solve our climate crisis. That’s part of the reason why Goldmine donates 2% of our revenue in product to communities who experience chronic stress. We think everyone who wants adaptogens should have access to them.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow us on Instagram @DrinkGoldmine or on Facebook @GoldmineAdaptogens! You can also visit the site at DrinkGoldmine.com, where you can join our mailing list to get wellness tips, stay up to date with brand announcements, and more!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!