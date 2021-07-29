Anastasia Bezrukova: “Do not be afraid to ask for help and feedback from the very beginning”

It took me a while before I started networking with other entrepreneurs and asking for feedback and advice specific to my business. Surrounding myself with a community of like-minded female beauty entrepreneurs has been one of the most rewarding parts of this experience. Don’t be afraid to reach out to other founders even in a competing space, for the most part, people will be open to helping because they themselves got help along the way!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I moved to Canada from Kazakhstan when I was 5 years old and grew up like most first generation immigrants watching my parents working 6–7 days a week to put me through a good education. After graduating from McGill University with a Bachelors of Commerce, I moved to Toronto and took a job at a commodity trading company. It’s as far away from the beauty industry as you can imagine… I traded futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and eventually bought corn, soybeans and wheat from industrial farmers in Canada (I even drove a combine for fun a few times!). It was an amazing experience, and eventually led me to becoming a food buyer for 2 Canadian restaurant franchises with over 300 locations. Once you learn how to “buy” and negotiate, it’s easy to shift from one category to another, so I decided to pivot to a space I would long term be more passionate about. I ended up working for a Canadian e-commerce company as their personal care buyer. From that moment on I worked in the beauty industry and immersed myself into this space and never looked back. The beauty industry became my calling!

My desire to start my own brand definitely stemmed from the combination of my love for the beauty industry but also my personal path. As I lived in Toronto, trying to shape my career, I became a big impulse shopper. I overcompensated for not having a lot of stuff as a kid, to then not saying no to myself as an adult. As a result I was always very anxious and living paycheck to paycheck! I ended up hitting a low, and deciding to stop this vicious cycle before relocating to New York City for a new job. I discovered Marie Kondo around the same time, and became obsessed with applying the KonMari method to declutter. After a few weeks, I got rid of 20 giant garbage bags of stuff! By the time I moved to New York, I was preaching about Marie Kondo and being a more intentional shopper to anyone who would listen! It was so life changing for me, I wanted to inspire more of my peers to give it a try. Eventually I decided to become a certified KonMari consultant, after training with Marie Kondo and her team.

As a KonMari consultant, I got to see how women struggled with owning too much makeup and skincare that they rarely used. The beauty industry became a bit chaotic over the past years, making a lot of products most of us wouldn’t wear on a daily basis. I realized this firsthand, when I was shopping for my own wedding day makeup at Sephora. Despite having worked in this industry for so many years, I felt so overwhelmed by the amount of makeup I (and most women I knew) would not wear on a regular basis. After that experience, I decided I would create a brand that would focus on making consciously formulated everyday essentials that would look beautiful on everyone and take the guesswork out of beauty.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My husband and I decided to move back home with our parents at the ripe age of 31 to minimize costs as we were building the brand together. We left our life in San Francisco, and took advantage of his ability to work from home remotely, and spent a good portion of 2020–2021 in Canada living rent free with family. It’s not something that I would have ever imagined doing a few years back, but I was so grateful to have the family support during this crucial time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was completely off on understanding how long things would take. In my first ever business plan / pitch deck that I would show potential stakeholders, I projected that it would take us 18 months to launch. It took us 3 years. The mistake was hiring a designer way too soon in the project and dragging out her work over 3 years. I also shot my model photography too early in the process because I wanted to have the photos for my investor deck. We ended up not launching one of the products we photographed, so that was a good chunk of money wasted.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had a mentor for the past decade. We met at the airport right before boarding the same flight from Montreal to Toronto. He turned out to be a very senior marketing executive. We bonded over our love for e-commerce and entrepreneurship and remained good friends ever since. He helped me pivot out of commodity trading into my first e-commerce role, and was one of my biggest supporters when I decided to launch my own business. Right now we’re closing our friends & family investment round, and he’s the lead investor in it. My 10 years of friendship with him taught me the importance of not just networking, but making genuine connections in the business world. I try to pay it forward to other young people as well, because I’m so grateful for all the help that I’ve gotten.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’m friends with a lot of female beauty founders, but it’s true that not many of us have gotten traditional VC funding. Raising money from traditional sources is very hard for early-stage beauty startups because of how long it might take before a successful exit. We build our brands because we’re passionate about our product and our customers and aren’t necessarily focusing on scaling super fast and at all costs with the intention to exit.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think a lot can also be done at the undergraduate level for those studying in commerce. Universities should focus a bit more on teaching practical business skills that can be directly applied to starting and growing startups instead of focusing on very theoretical knowledge. Universities should also bring in more entrepreneurs as speakers to inspire students to consider alternative career paths. When I was studying for my Bachelors of Commerce, I felt like the only way to be successful was to become an investment banker or a management consultant.

I also think that companies should become more accepting of the fact that some of their employees might want to start a side gig. It’s practically impossible to fund your startup without making a parallel income, but most employers would never encourage or accept that you work on something else in your off hours.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are extremely resilient and hard working. When we become passionate about something, we use that passion to make a real difference in the world. We take care of others, not just ourselves. This makes us excellent leaders. So just from that alone, the world would be a better place with more businesses run by women.

From a personal standpoint, being your own boss also gives a lot of control over how you want to structure your path. I’m not a mom yet, but I’m a lot less afraid of motherhood now that I work for myself than when I was in the corporate world.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

Social media can make founders look like the most confident people. In reality, a lot of us are just optimists or have a higher tolerance for risk, but we’re definitely not immune to imposter syndrome!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest traits that are likely to increase your chance of being a successful founder are: perseverance/grit, limitless desire to always learn, being an optimist, being a self-starter, a hustler and a good networker. It also helps to have very strong willpower to establish a healthy mental and physical health routine. You need to figure out a system that will allow you to work productively despite being extremely stressed. For me it’s meditating and working out everyday, even on those days when I feel like crawling under the bed.

I think anyone can be an entrepreneur. Everyone has something they are passionate about.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

2. Start building your community as early as possible on social media. It took me about a year before I became more vocal on Instagram about launching a brand. Doing so allowed me to get so much amazing feedback from content creators and potential customers that we made huge pivots in our packaging design. Had I done this from day 1, I would have spared myself a few expensive wrong turns.

3. Document every little step along the way, and take video content of these small steps. Film anything that you can eventually turn into a cool behind the scenes TikTok video!

4. Get comfortable in front of the camera and on TikTok. I’m still struggling with creating and editing short video content. I wish I put more focus on this from the beginning, as TikTok is really the channel that can help a young brand move the needle with sales.

5. Take better care of yourself! I burnt out early on in the process of building Minori. I learned the hard way that it’s extremely important to take time off to be able to be productive the rest of the day. In the last 10 months before launching, I started meditating daily, reading and working out. I can’t stress enough how much of a positive impact this daily routine has had on my mental health and my ability to be creative and resilient.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I try to talk to as many people as possible about the importance of buying fewer, better things. I think that becoming more mindful consumers can make the biggest difference in reducing our impact on the environment. I’m making this my personal and company’s mission. I hope that normalizing a simpler lifestyle and helping people shift their view of their self-worth away from constantly acquiring new expensive products can make the world a happier place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The minimalist movement! This January, on Minori’s Instagram we hosted a No Buy January challenge. Over 130 people around the world signed up and tracked their efforts in not buying anything new for 30 days. I would love for the No Buy January to become the new Dry January!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Bobbi Brown. Her path is an inspiration to me. I’d love to hear the feedback she would have for building a small indie beauty brand and scaling it!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.