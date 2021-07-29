Nico Hodel of Start It Up NYC: “Peer Group Feedback”

Peer Group Feedback — One of the biggest obstacles for perfectionists is that they are afraid of what others might think of their work. That’s why it’s best to freely put your work in front of people you trust for feedback. Rather than fearing feedback, perfectionists should relish in learning how they can improve. Make sure that you pick individuals that will provide feedback that is honest but also constructive.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nico Hodel.

Nico Hodel is Co-CEO of Start It Up NYC, a digital innovation agency based in New York City that provides content marketing, app development, digital advertising, data analytics, innovation consulting and video production services for startups, and B2B companies.

A full-stack web developer and programmatic marketing specialist, Nico ran development efforts at his former company Valence Digital for over 4 years, overseeing a 12 person marketing and development team, working on projects in the Angular, React, and React Native frameworks.

After working on web development projects in the tech, finance, and legal fields with clients from around the world Nico took on an advisory role at the company to build Start It Up NYC, and its subsidiary, the content writing service Rriter, where he now works full time as Co-CEO.

When he’s not on his computer or speaking at a tech or startup event, you’ll find Nico surfing in his native Honolulu, or playing tennis in Brooklyn.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii and traveled extensively through Europe and Asia before moving to New York City. With an early interest in technology and web development, I began working with startups and clients in the NYC area. This lifelong passion led me and my business partner to build Start It Up NYC — a digital agency providing web/app development, digital marketing, and content writing. We later launched Start It Up’s first subsidiary company Rriter, focused exclusively on web content writing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Always, you have been told that work is a curse and labour a misfortune.

But I say to you that when you work you fulfil a part of earth’s furthest dream, assigned to you when the dream was born,

And in keeping yourself with labour you are in truth loving life,

And to love life through labour is to be intimate with life’s inmost secret.”

-Kahil Gibran, The Prophet

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Tim Ferriss Show, Masters of Scale, and Missing Magnolias podcasts have all had a significant impact on by providing perspectives and insights I hadn’t ever considered. I have a passion for learning about different points of view and perspectives, especially through great storytelling.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three most important characteristics in my point of view would be critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and technical expertise. Critical thinking plays a key role in analyzing and adapting to trends in business. Emotional intelligence allows you to form meaningful interpersonal relationships, which is vital for any business. Finally, technical expertise allows you to leverage innovative technology to automate tasks and improve your product or service.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone that refuses to accept any standard short of perfection. Perfectionists are often insecure, fearing negative feedback from others. They continually start new projects without seeing them through. Perfectionists are often critical of others, seeing only the flaws in their work and refusing to work collaboratively.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I firmly believe that perfectionism can often come from a good place. Individuals who take pride in their work, and truly care about their creative pursuits can easily fall into perfection paralysis.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Authors often suffer writers block as a result of perfectionism which prevents them from completing the rough draft that could become a masterpiece.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

In short, perfectionism causes paralysis. Insisting on perfection makes it almost impossible to complete any project of value. It also limits individuals’ ability to grow, because we all become more complete people by learning from our mistakes.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Daily Journaling — One of the best practices for getting rid of perfection paralysis is a daily journaling practice or brain dump. Getting ideas out of your head and onto paper is a great way to free up creative energy and positive self-reinforcement. Consider giving yourself a set period of time for journaling in which the only goal is to get as many words down on paper as possible. The contents of what your write down isn’t important. What’s important is that you activate your creative energies by shutting off your self-critical mind and getting words on paper. Peer Group Feedback — One of the biggest obstacles for perfectionists is that they are afraid of what others might think of their work. That’s why it’s best to freely put your work in front of people you trust for feedback. Rather than fearing feedback, perfectionists should relish in learning how they can improve. Make sure that you pick individuals that will provide feedback that is honest but also constructive. Fruitful Hobbies — Many perfectionists are workaholics, who can’t step away from their projects or pursuits. That’s why one of the best ways to fight perfectionism is to find ways to enjoy life outside of work. Hobbies can give perfectionists a channel for some of their more Type A personality traits which can actually help them relax at work. A lot of perfectionism comes from stress, anxiety, and neuroticism, all of which a healthy set of hobbies can help relieve. Inspiring Mentors — Find mentors that can motivate you to quit fixating on perfection and just get started. Too many innovative ideas don’t see the light of day because their creators think they aren’t perfect. One of the goals we had when building our agency was help people with great ideas start it up, and give them the resources to innovate. Perfectionists should connect with mentors and resources that can help them get out of their own way and bring solutions to important problems into the world. Meditation — Meditation has been shown to have measurable effects on the physical architecture of the brain, as well as on an individual’s mood and response to stress. A daily mindfulness meditation practice can help perfectionists gain a little more distance from their anxieties, and restore a sense of calm self-awareness. Many perfectionists are ruthlessly critical with themselves, and certain forms of meditation such as meta or loving kindness meditation are especially developed to help practitioners embrace self-love and compassion.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement around entrepreneurship and innovation that creates jobs around the world for a new generation of problem-solvers and technologists. From the very beginning, that was the vision of me and my business partner Adi.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to connect with entrepreneurs, small business owners, and executives are looking to innovate through leveraging software, content, and digital marketing strategies.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can connect with me on our Start It Up NYC, and Rriter company website, as well as on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health.