Sistah Lois of One Black Mama Productions: “Believe in yourself”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sistah Lois.

Sistah Lois (pronounced “Loyce”) is an incredibly talented singer, actor, creatrix across disciplines. She is, she says “a muddah, dawtah, sistah, afrikan princess, is a dymanmic Edutainer and musical messenger.” Known for decades in Toronto for her strong voice, both when she rises it in song and when she speaks out as an activist. A valued longtime member of activist and artistic communities she brings a wealth of experience together in her offerings — from classrooms to auditorium floors to stages and screens. Those who’ve shared Interactive presentations have oft marveled “ I don’t sing, I certainly don’t sing in public; yet I just didn’t even notice when I’d let go till I realized, hey I’m singing out loud!” Those who spend any time watching the work of this incredible artist — or hearing her share dialogue on multiple topics from early 60’s Canadian immigrant reception, to teenaged pregnancy, to nontraditional labours, mental health, practice of policing on d’prairie, and medical cannabis — will never forget the strong, powerful Sistah! People find comfort in her music because it’s appealing, and they listen to her words because they are revealing, uncovering thoughts and emotions which many of us would like to express.

The power behind her words is a singing voice that subtely expresses the spirit of varied authenticities, that touches each and every individual heart in an intimately personal way. Her performances are like no other — “original soundscapes that blend traditional with original songs, poems, stories which mirriors our collective souls, Freely fusing rhythm, word, and sound powers. It’s an ITAL ting, carries a culturally conscience sting, after 50 years knowing it’s no eclectic fling.” She calls it a “ RASPLE RHAP — SO — DEEP!” Performing at the age of three in Trinidad, she began her travels, education, and musical experiences, which have spanned many places across continents : The U.K, Barbados, Queensland Australia and across Canada. Since turning 33 Sistah has blossmed into the “prima diva” of AfriKan Princess Musical Services, AfriKan P.M.S.for short, at 53 her creative evolution has birthed Creatrix S.O.L.D. “sistahomnilovediva” her strictly acapella Youtube channel. Naturally she intergrates, her talents, energies, and passion, in all her creative expressions three-fold. Sistah is known to awaken and inspire,as well as Educate, Entertain, and Energize, Everytime.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

How I grew up with not always happy it was busy a lot of activity which was s all about survival and yes music was a major part of it, long before I had seen any church hymnal experience of the pew.

I was on the floor of the house I grew in where my mother had a cottage industry making pretty things I heard people singing all day long they had know how to create the soundtrack to their lives and I grew up with the idea that while you worked song would bring you not just solace strength heaps of joy, song motivated my mama she taught me solfeggio early and had me out singing song at any event that humans needed music before I was two there were weddings funerals wakes and christenings and the like.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well truth to tell my mother was a lover films the TV was in the basement of our house, and she just didn’t like to go down there alone so I was kind of like forced to keep her company just a little bit alongside her commentary interesting the way those stories were told and retold in lives my own life an actor make me smile since I actually never went to a movie theatre big screen situation all youth they have that today, music of what accompanied story always thought about the songs from those film soundtrack of tv.movie had an interest how that was done and who did that work outside of Henry Mancini!

Who knew years later, my life would be music — music to survive every chapter of the survival pathways of rape assaults war workplace harassment daily, insult to injury when I was no longer allowed to sing out loud I had a mystical experience, the fates let any engines that I was working on got to sing to me; you can believe I put that music down and I put those words down too I got music given to me you very own it’s the soundtrack of my life now out of pain and bitterness folk music from the CNR engines — it’s a soundtrack nowadays in my life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing for me who was when I’ve lost in a flood all of the historical archives in the ol big reel tracks AmPex 459 reel-to-reels that I don’t know where I would have ever paid anyone to transfer them to digital anyway but it hurt, seemed drive me to hang on to those parts with my recorded life it made me change it was sad I survived and I had a new agenda now how can I use a different medium and I’m booked all the shows nine shows in a row and the hired the videographer in about 8 minutes before I went on stage to do 9th performance the videographer told me they had lost the first eight on their camera somehow couldn’t retrieve them anywhere they had not backed anything now even more devastation the strength it took go forward that evening and just shear will to say okay we’re going to put a few more lines down and make it theatre since life is treating you like a movie document it as such and since decided we’re going to create something different and come again.

Well here I am, doing everything at once in the studio singing the song so that I can rehearse my Greek chorus I am putting down the story in prose as well as poetry I know that doesn’t sound interesting to others but to me; when life offers reasons to quit it is having causes to give up and throw your hands up and holler and shaking that off then persisting nevertheless it’s interesting indeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While this may not seem funny now but it was funny then in the movie business they put a lavalier mic on you and it’s on all the time there’s someone in the room that slides the volume on when you’re on site didn’t when you’re doing other things I go to the bathroom or eating supposed to be off you should remember to switch it off yourself but you don’t always and the earliest I didn’t it was something that transpired there’s a lot of separation in the hierarchy in this business and I was lucky I guess I’ve been fortunate to always be cast as an actor or principal but many of the other people of colour are often extras on my earlier films and they don’t feed us the same one of my very first film’s had a lot of Black seniors elders in my community and being a community artist I knew a lot of them to like see my community Elder starving and waiting for hot dogs while you’re being offered steak was going really Against the Grain for me and I took it upon myself to go into the craft area and toast up about five loaves of bread and jam and peanut butter and all kinds of things together and take it out and give to the extras I couldn’t stand to see my people suffer but I’d forgotten my mic was on and of course they were telling me thank you and I will say. Nevermind. OK next day as I got to set knew I’d gotten in trouble for this sistah come to production I said well obviously some people don’t understand life you can’t have old people standing around in the heat of sun without adequate sustenance that they hadn’t nuff food not enough liquids anyhow as I was called into production office they’d heard the whole conversation plus somebody had obvious complained that I toasted up the biblical five loaves of bread and no fishes I giggled to myself; it wasn’t funny that manager tho they said that they had a budget and I have to understand that everything was counted budgeted out you have to live within a budget now I’m that self-producing and oh my doggess everything is budgeted you have to live within the budget and you can’t afford to just decide to give up a bunch of food I know it’s still not across the board fair everybody doesn’t get the same, oft I still got steak when some others are getting hot dogs but now I understand about the budgets too, simply bite my tongue and do my job and keep my head down and be glad that I got the job I do have!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Wow I’m actually in the midst of shooting something for Disney but I have to sign an NDA so I can’t talk about that I have a independent project booked called tribe* coming up that I really don’t know much about but what’s exciting for me is the day that I did the audition for it I hadn’t seen the message from my agent it wasn’t there like 2 seconds before when I had just written a letter to the Toronto Raging Grannies and I had ended it with “I’m glad I found you gyals you are my tribe!” and then closed that email is sent it and then there it was the next email said TRIBE so I did the audition and that was just gratified at the kismet symmetry in the catchment of it all.

I have the TRG’s to thank right now they are my what do you call that Angels their seed money’s funding recording my time in the studio getting the music ready for Jacob’s Well which is a play that I am mid rewriting where I’m using almost 30 of the engines room songs not all of the song some only portions they’re to be soundtrack under spoken word yeah I’m doing a story about my mama mystic wonder filled woman strong influential still very much my everything that I have know am probably will ever hope to be, I guess I’m still pulling joy out of bitterness using those songs is positive way talking about how we can heal as nations once self acceptance we are the one human race in reality and take some Species Pride!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

One of the things I do facilitate workshops and young people often look at me very strange when I enter and then by the end they’re laughing and talking and all want to get my autograph and give me hugs and say wow that’s you little kids recognized me right away they scream Anansi* aloud but there’s something around ages 12 to 18 they’re not ready to talk to me when they first see me there’s some sort of coolness judgement and I hate to use the obvious word ageism* but it’s a thing I because as a grey head being able to breach any gaps by art doing what you do in ways to encourage other people get out there and let their lights shine too at whatever age whatever stage because you just don’t know what life has to offer as for me its this acting things is probably about my fifth career and getting to do any musical theatre kind of performance is that going full circle because what did the little girl do in church and weddings she recited Bible text told Bible stories and sang songs so wow really that wasn’t already musical theatre; then I don’t know what it was and when our sessions ended afterwards these children who had looked at me strangely are now begging for my autograph I say to them that if you’d met me somewhere else and I smiled in your direction would you’ve just screwed up your face in disdain thinking where the hell this old lady gets off starting to communicate with y’all and most of them would hang their heads and I’d tell them no no more ignoring the others to smile with people who smile back at you to initiate see if folks smile back at the people who smile at you first, perhaps engage in new conversation with all kinds of people the most interesting work I’ve created was based on talks with the indigent street folk and tryna I just get that across that human connections are valuable and I hope that you know gaps are bridged how is that anything but beneficial!!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t listen to the naysayers I don’t know if there’s anyone particular story but I know that there’s always somebody saying that someone that looks like me can’t do what I’m doing whether it was when I was little or you’re too tiny for that or as a young woman should have girl be doing that; there’s always somebody who has something to say Haters going to hate no I don’t mean just racism ageism sexism either I mean the things you’ve talked about the kind of art you do comes under criticism always but you have to stand by you passion and your inspiration mine are with me I didn’t really pay minding attention to public opinions these songs kind of like came with hard work and not sitting at a table and no they were hard won cast iron metal gave me these songs that alone is a mystery. Believe in yourself first yeah because when I first got the songs I thought I was crazy I actually went to see a therapist who wasn’t very helpful at the time because along with the songs how are you feeling childhood recollections of heinous assault and they were brought on by the current sexual assault came alongside all kinds of really terrible memories came awhilst being sexually harassed at the workplaces why it is I was thinking to get through today; then one day I came to remember that I was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse that I had pushed away down inside to get through stay alive thankfully I survived but it all came back with this contemporary assault at that moment twas systemic assault and harassment it just raked everything up and coupled at the same time that I wasn’t able to sing out loud wail or hum even the things that a woman of colour would have ordinarily done to self soothe. Really trust your instincts by creating music with just that but I don’t care 8f it’s radio worthy kinda honestly swelled up the pain it’s realizing that songs that don’t always have to be about love and angst and all that kind of stuff I’m doing songs of need that need to be sung just this is how I’m dealing this is what I’m dealing with and even though I don’t know what you’re going through yet I do know that this song helped me get through without having to pulled on by known externals my guts trusting yuh own pace You’re going to use everything you learned in childhood the many times I remember as a kindergarten saying no wonder why I’m living right now and forever having to dig into my coffers to remember the very basic things about kindness waiting my turn sharing and just being nice those are the things tools that help carry me through because life is a hospital rodeo ride and people can be mean off-putting and since covid19 people are even ruder so a basic please and thank you and pleasantries or after all greasing the path of Humanity

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I don’t even know if burnout is real I think it might be possible if you had all your eggs in one basket being a multidisciplinary creatrix so seems impossible for me to burn out. I just do something else for a moment so if I’m not at the piano I’m at the computer if I’m not at the computer I am singing into a mic if I’m not singing into a mic I am acting on the stage if I’m not on the stage I’m on a soundstage for a film if I’m not there I’m on the floor with a group of kids if I’m not there I’m standing in a hall with all ages and seniors and we’re doing Interactive physical sing-alongs and in between that I eat and I like to cook what I eat so cooking is not just science it’s a art like rest to sleep a lot this creativity singing is a real energy-burning connectivity so sleep sleep sleep when you can bcuz it’s like having babies when you’re busy you’re busy when it’s not it’s not sleep when you can

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think I’ve already done that oh yeah the Art of Praise you got a praise big Universe it’s an industry that other people have taken it and gone with it church is big money and online there’s even an art of praise group but I know I was using this in the 80s people hear you say things and they go with it that’s how ideas get around the world so I didn’t say nothing about it too bad and I know I started it years back in the eighties recalling vividly it was after my brothers high school sweetheart went to visit Jamaica and came back saying these words together “give thanks” and I asked her what did she mean by that? said you know how they say in everything give thanks? I said yeah I like that idea and I went away my brain played on it, till I said what it really is saying is there’s a praise even amidst the most painful in everything give thanks but the only way that could work was as for one to develop the (art of praise) to see good in things and to say it out loud in the world where everything is critical even that as a child when I saw everybody was all with critiquing critiquing so I tried to practice looking for the one good thing to say about something nice and good sometimes it was about myself and the others around me I realize now it was a survival tactic bcuz I was growing up in pedophilia hell but I didn’t know that I was busy looking for good thing to get through and if not for the experience of Canadian National Railway I don’t know when these memories might’ve come or not maybe never I doubt it they might’ve hit me one day out of blue and I’d’ve ended up in an mental asylum so see there’s my art of praise right there right in the midst of thinking of how sickeningly ugly terrible heinous things that those people did were doing to me at cnr I see it now as a good bcuz that’s how the memories game and when the memories choose come for my survival the Art of Praise seeing there’s a good in every respect!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That’s a great question because the play I’m writing now Jacob’s Well is all about my mother how she continued living to all kinds of pain and horrible thing and the Brilliance of her beauty filled mind and although she didn’t have near the educational nor life opportunities that I’ve been given and that she lived to bring me through some really horrible things how she was my example like every time I think about how she was always able to convey joy and caring for others and how community-minded and just wow verklempt overwhelming if I could be just as strong as her baby finger I will end my days knowing I was a phenomenal woman yeah I don’t even have to emulate her whole being just a baby finger would be a phenomenal achievement indeed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

South African Freedom Fighter Winnie Mandela once said; “we should never allow the oppressor to have any say in the method of retaliation utilized by the oppressed!”

Now those are words to live by say what you have to say scream when your foot is stepped on when someone’s shoe heel is at your jugular do not let them stop you from speaking your truth in this world they can tie you financially and bind you in situations where you’ve got to go along with the status quo when as they say “suck it up” always find a way to tell yuhself the truth installing your poems story or dance in all you tell yuhself the truth first and then you can tell it to the world no lies though we’ve already got Hollywood and everything else based on duplicity we don’t need any more lies.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Years ago I got the opportunity to work with Whoopi Goldberg in fact if not for her I probably would never ever join the actors union as I was getting just enough work as an independent and non-union freelance performer and when she hired me we spent some time together but it felt like the conversation was never over and she said I could make contact at any time but she’s famous and who am I so I did not make contact I think if I ever got a chance I’d like to finish that reasoning find out what it is we really had in common because we seemed to click and crazy thing I took a photo with her and then I lost the camera it was more than just the work just she gave some sage guidance have never lost some of that stuff that she knew what she was talking about key chain things I hadn’t seen what she told me to look out for too, later on I was like wow Whoopie was so right maybe I need to see her thank her or maybe I just need more help you never know with people never know with myself but yeah that would be a nice get together while we still have life and breath and both in our right Minds

How can our readers follow you online?

on IG: @sistahafrikan

on FB: @sistahlois

on YouTube: @sistahnuvizhan & @sistahomnilovediva

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!