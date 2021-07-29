Valerie Fischer: “Trademark your name and business”

Trademark your name and business. This is especially true if you have a unique product, system or service. Protect yourself and your idea.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Valerie Fischer.

Valerie Fischer is a Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner with over 20 years of experience in advertising and marketing and co-founded an e-commerce site for locally made products. This combination gave her a unique process that helps businesses transition and thrive online. In recent months, her Brain Science Selling framework has helped over 3500 online entrepreneurs increase their revenue by as much as 40%.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I sometimes say that I have a PhD in resiliency. It wasn’t an easy childhood for me. In fact, I think that I became an adult at 10 years old. We grew up poor. I was bullied at school and my mom was diagnosed with a life-threatening ailment when I was 12. She died when I was 15. All these taught me grit. I consider these trails as gifts that prepared me for a difficult but fulfilling life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You don’t know the whole story, so you are not in any position to judge”. My mom always used to remind us not to judge people because we do not know their life story. She worked at the Parole and Probation at the Department of Justice and would meet and interview prisoners and their families. She took time to listen to their stories and saw them as human beings and not as the soulless criminals our society programmed us to see. That’s how I learned to look at people. I wish I had more time to learn from my mom.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book Start with Why by Simon Sinek changed my life. I read that book in 2015 and it opened my mind to going deep within myself and find my Why. I was already an Assistant Vice President in a large corporation in the country. I was earning good money, I had power, I was traveling the world, I had authority, and even the chance to get another promotion when I decided to quit.

Even despite all of that, I knew there was something else I was meant to do. I also knew that I will not be able to accomplish it in the corporate world. That book gave me the courage to get clarity on that purpose.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I thought I had my career all planned out and sorted. The trajectory was ever so upward. I started as an Account Executive of one of the most prestigious ad agencies in the Philippines. Then I became a Marketing Officer, moved to Cambodia to head the Activations Department of another agency, back here as an Account Director, Senior Marketing Manager, AVP for Marketing of the biggest real estate company, until finally Chief Marketing Officer at 40 years old. For a marketer, that was the goal, the dream destination.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Unfortunately, along with 5M other Filipinos, I lost that dream job. I was new on the post and the owner decided to cut down on the executives and 3 of the C-Suite members were let go.

I won’t lie. It was embarrassing. I wanted to deactivate my Facebook out of humiliation. It was also scary. Along with the anxiety and the uncertainty the pandemic was causing, the job loss added another layer of discomfort.

The anxiety did not last long though. There was a constant stream of messages from friends, family and former colleagues to help them transition their businesses online. They knew I had background in marketing and advertising as well as digital sales from my e-commerce business. They begged me to teach them. There was a gap and I filled it. Resiliency and agility are two traits that proved to be essential to survive this pandemic.

Realizing the need to stand out from other trainers, speakers and coaches, I came up with my own process that combined my marketing experience plus my Neuro Linguistic Programming background. I called it Brain Science Selling.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

In the beginning, I gave out free trainings, created Facebook groups for Covid patients and families, doing coaching all pro bono. It was my way of helping ease the load and giving people hope amidst the huge disruptor that was Covid. I needed to do something. The call to serve was loud and clear.

After a few weeks of doing this, a friend messaged me if I knew an established speaker / trainer who can help him, and his team understand Facebook and social media. To be honest, while I gave him several options, I secretly wished to do it He found the budget of the other speakers too much as he was doing the training out of his own pocket.

What I did next changed my life. I asked him, “Do you want me to do it for you?”.

He said yes.

That was my first paid gig. I did an astounding 189 more after that. On my first year in business. In the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

Asking is such a simple tool that unlocks a world of possibility. I wish people did this more often.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Losing my dream job led me to my purpose. 190 trainings and over 3500 sellers, agents, business owners after, I am ready to take on the global scene.

I have been featured in several local and international publications, streaming shows, as well as guested in various podcasts to share my story and the Brain Science Selling process I designed.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I credit my husband not only for fully supporting me, but also for being an inspiration. When I first met him and he would introduce himself at parties, he would say, “I’m a teacher”. That role explains itself.

Every morning before going to work, he would say, “I’m off to save the world!”. And he does. With every child he inspires, every girl or boy who learns from him, he changes the world. At first, I was envious. I wanted that confidence. I wanted clarity on my purpose. I wished I would wake up every day thinking that I am making a difference and not just making somebody else richer and more powerful.

His life inspired me. Just by existing, he made me realize that I too, can make a difference.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I had a coaching session with my mentor early this year to help me get clarity on my business. So many things opened up for me ever since I aligned with my purpose. I was confused.

There was an invitation to apply as a professor in a university. There were requests to execute events. I needed to be clear on where I really wanted to take the business.

I imagined myself at the fall of my life, I am 60 years old. What was I doing, where was I, what do I see, hear, feel…? I imagined my 50-year-old self…where was I…what did I do to get there.

I saw myself in front of a big crowd. I was on stage with bright lights and big speakers. My vision of my future self has never been as clear as it was at that moment.

This is it. This is my purpose.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Pay yourself first. This was actually a learning from my first business venture. If you don’t pay yourself, you will start resenting working hard for your business without getting anything in return. Be ready to work night and day. Middle of the afternoon and middle of the night. My training and coaching business now serves clients from different parts of the world. Being available in different times of the day is part of the territory. Delegate, delegate, delegate. Okay, I kind of knew this. But knowing it does not make it easier. After hiring a virtual assistant, a funnel builder, a website developer, I am now able to focus on my own genius, on the one thing that I know I am good at, and that is training and coaching. Know your numbers. Hire an accountant to make sure you have your numbers right. Trademark your name and business. This is especially true if you have a unique product, system or service. Protect yourself and your idea.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

No to victim mindset. I refuse to be the victim in this situation. A job loss is just one of the many trials I have experienced in the past, it is nothing compared to the loss of a loved one. Breathe. It sounds simple but breathing properly helps calm our nerves. Gratitude bath. When I am in the shower, I take notice of the different body parts and thank each of them. I will thank my head for housing my brain, my hand for helping me reach out and touch people, etc. Once you take inventory of the things you should be grateful for, you are sure to feel better. I belong to a group of community cat feeders. Seeing my furry friends and feeling their purrs instantly cheer me up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Our brain is lazy. It loves patterns, regularity and predictability. The moment we lose this, we start feeling afraid. We fear the unknown, we fear failure.

I would like to start a movement where people will start to feel more courageous. I want them to know that some of our greatest breakthroughs come from our biggest failures. I want people to know that change is the only way to grow.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Simon Sinek and tell him how his book affected my life. I would also share with him how it took me two years to actually come up with the Why following his formula. But when I did, everything fell into place.

It would also be nice to have coffee with Tony Robbins and talk to him about mindset, about the power of language and how visualizing BEING our best selves can actually create the future we desire.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please check out my website www.valeriefischer.net. I am also on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/valeriepfischer/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/valeriepfischer

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!