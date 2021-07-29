Tim O’Brien of The Healthy Place: “Set boundaries in your mind”

Set boundaries in your mind. Regardless of how much you like one of your staff, do not put them in a position that they will not succeed in. At times, staff wants respect from their piers or more money so they ask for a promotion. Its hard to say no, especially when you need help in that specific area. I have found that if they are not the right fit for the job, it ends up being miserable for everyone involved. It takes strength and resolve to say “No, you are not ready for this.”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim OBrien.

Tim has owned and run his brick and mortar health supplement retail locations in Madison, WI for ten years now. Right before the pandemic started, he and his team spruced up their eCommerce site findyourhealthyplace.com and hired a new agency to help them sell vitamins and supplements online.

Good thing, because while their in-person sales tanked, their website sales increased 310%.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When I was four or five years old, my mom fought through thyroid cancer. After the chemo and radiation, much of her recovery was through nutraceuticals. She developed a passion for nutraceuticals and got a job at a health food store. I was raised learning about these and got a job myself at the same health food store when I was 18 years old. Found out pretty quickly that I really liked helping people find their healthy place whether that was through a multivitamin or fighting chronic pain through nutrients like curcumin.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just do the right thing and the rest will take care of itself” Terry Lamerond

Terry is my hero in the nutraceutical space. He has built two mammoth supplement companies and has helped my industry probably more than any other over the last fifty years. He has been a mentor to me and I will always remember one of the best pieces of advice he passed on to me.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Driven by eternity by John Bevere. This book was so powerful to me because it highlights that we all have “70/80 year on planet earth” The things we do in this life matter and can have eternal impacts. This book helped develop one of my main life missions! Which is to impact, empower, and educate as many people as possible!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I have been born, bread and raised in the industry. My mom worked at a health food store as we were growing up. When I was eighteen, I got a job at a health food store myself. Learned pretty quick that I liked it and I was good at it. Having a little knowledge and the desire to help people I decided to give it my all. With in six months I received an offer to move to Madison to manage two stores. After a few years of that there was a corporate take over and everyone lost their jobs. I wasn’t really sure what to do next. I loved the industry and had fun helping people, so I joined a network marketing company. I gave that my all for about a year but was not making enough to pay my mortgage. So, I got a job at another health food store long enough to save up some cash and start The Healthy Place in 2010 with my wife Becki as Co Owner. Now I am grateful to say ten years later that we have four stores and a thriving website findyourhealthyplace.com. We also have three supplement brands that we sell to other retailers around the country. livelyvitaminco.com , wildtheory.com , and florabasilica.com

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I did what most retailers did and went to town on my website and touch-less services and consultations.

Curbside pickup Same day delivery in our county and free shipping everywhere else. Online or orders by phone. Our Wellness Consultants would be happy to have consultations on the phone. Live Chat on our website Heightened customer service for retention. Anything and everything we could do to add value to our customers experience!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

We had been already working really hard on our website pre Covid. Searching for ways to reduce friction for our customers. So, once Covid hit it was like sink or swim! We put everything and then some towards our website. Morning, evening, and night working hard to grow it in any and everyday our team knew how. Proud to say its working and we are in a strong position!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Great! We grew our website by 400% in 2020!! We have assembled multiple writers for our product pages, a photographer for our products, a videographer to help us produce more videos, and our inventory manager is kicking butt choosing the next list of national products on our site! It has been super stressful. I am also just so thankful that we were able to pivot as a company successfully. Lots of hard work, an awesome team, and a bunch of prayers along the way!!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Terry Lamerond. He started and sold a large brand called Enzymatic Therapy. After he sold that company, he started another one call Europharma. He also has ran his own nutrition stores through the years. He’s the guy who brought glucosamine to America and popularized standardized herbs. Guy knows his stuff. I have followed him, read his material, and followed his business advice at his trainings for the last seventeen years. I have also been meeting with quarterly for sometime now asking him questions regarding how to build a great brand. I respect him, his lifes work, his faith in God, and his love for people. He’s like 84 four years old and still running his company like a champ. If I have half the impact he does I will be a happy man. I accredit much of my success to him him. I encourage every business owner to connect with those farther than him. Be humble, listen to advice, and don’t ever think “you have it all figured out”!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

We started a same day delivery program that we trying hard to stick too in the face of the pandemic. Since inshore traffic was down, we got really aggressive with some sales. One specifically in April 2020 we got maybe a little too crazy. We had a 40% off sale. It was a crazy success but about six of us were making deliveries till midnight that week to uphold our same day delivery program!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be ready for consistent challenges and set backs. When I look at the “successes” in my life, I also remember the struggles, challenges, and set backs that it took to get there. The more my company grows, the more often random small and large challenges hit me. They used to really discourage me and even make me question if I was really cut out for the job. While I expect great things to happen each day, I am also ready for new challenges to be uncovered every single day. Now they don’t catch me off guard. In fact, facing adversity is the only way to be successful! Developing yourself as a leader is essential. Leadership is needed at every level of entrepreneurship. Leading yourself and leading others. When my business was smaller, my leadership deficiencies were not as noticeable. They became more and more noticeable as the company grew. How do I manage managers?! How do I lead my sales team well when bonuses are down because of a recession or a pandemic!? How do I give my team a voice to be able to talk about the frustrations and challenges where they don’t feel like they are rocking the boat? Investing in my leadership through trainings, books, podcast, events, and discipline has never been more important and I wish I would have understood that sooner! Quick to fire and slow to hire. I have held onto people that were clearly not the right person for the position because I like them as people or didn’t want to have to face the pressures of being understaffed. When I finally let that person go, I felt so free and would think to myself “why did you wait so long to do that?”!

— One particular employee early in my companies history is my best example of this. This guy was late over one hundred times the year I finally fired him. He knew how to control me and I was clueless. My wife told me to fire him for years. He would walk in and say “Tim, I am taking off Saturday” and then he would give me some long reason of why that was fair. So, I worked Saturday. Even after I started to see some of this dysfunction I held onto him out of some kind of virtue or something. One of my most painful lessens is be quicker to fire when its not working! Match peoples strengths with their position in the company. So often, the problems that employees produce are actually because their not doing what they love! Get to know your employees. Ask them what they want to be doing in one year, five years, and ten years. This will give you signs of whether they are where they are going to thrive and stay with your company. There is no better feeling then knowing certain team members are operating out of mission and passion because they love what they do! Set boundaries in your mind. Regardless of how much you like one of your staff, do not put them in a position that they will not succeed in. At times, staff wants respect from their piers or more money so they ask for a promotion. Its hard to say no, especially when you need help in that specific area. I have found that if they are not the right fit for the job, it ends up being miserable for everyone involved. It takes strength and resolve to say “No, you are not ready for this.”

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Start EVERY day giving that day to the Lord. The more I give Him the control of my life and the out come that each day may bring, the more I am at peace. When I do not maintain that discipline, my heart drifts away from trusting that God is in control and I can trust in Him! One of my favorite Bible versus is 1 Peter 5:7 “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to end human suffering. From chronic pain and disease to human trafficking and world hunger. My mission for findyourhealthyplace.com is to impact, empower, and educate more and more people. I want to inspire all of those around me to do the same. Together we can truly change the world for the better!!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

John Maxwell!

