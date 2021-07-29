Star Hapi of ‘Hapi and The Lost Species’: “Don’t wait for everyone to be on board with your idea”

Don’t wait for everyone to be on board with your idea — I think the Covid crisis has shown us that despite facts being facts, people interpret facts differently and some people don’t seem to think there are any facts at all. If you have knowledge in any area, use that knowledge to make the world a better place if you can.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Hapi from Hapi & the Lost Species. Ecotronica artist, environmental scientist, and activist Hapi has been using her music to address the planet’s most serious issues since her first release in 2008. Particularly focused on environmental issues, she has built up a large catalog of emotionally riveting songs that convey critically important messages. Her latest release under the moniker Hapi and the Lost Species is her most complete and compelling release to date.

The EP opens with ‘Free,’ a trap infused song from the point of view of a hunted dolphin forced to live in an aquarium. It’s a familiar theme for Hapi, whose energy and empathy can be heard in every note. The deceptively jubilant lead single ‘Elon’ meditates on the dangers of Elon Musk and his interplanetary ambitions. ‘Extinction Dance’ is about the fight to save the world, while ‘Plastic Planet’ is an urgent plea to address the pollution crisis in our oceans. The EP’s highlight comes with the optimistic ‘I Could,’ which Hapi describes as “a love song for activists.” With its open-hearted melodies and huge ambitions, this EP will make a perfect soundtrack for anyone dedicated to making the world a better place.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I think it’s important not to really grow up but to be changing and adaptable. Growing up is a journey, I don’t think I’m grown up and that’s a good thing.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a singer, I sang at school but I didn’t really find a band or a group to hang out with at university so I started out on my own with my first produced song called Millennium Woman. Somehow I ended up making a video for the song with some friends as well, that was good fun. I think music has the power to change things and I really want to make a positive impact in the world with music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At one time I was living in Sheffield and the Radio 1 Big Weekend was happening in Manchester so I took the train there and I came across the radio host Chris Moyles who was giving out free backstage passes. The backstage area was great fun and I got to meet loads of well known musicians and I even somehow got let into the VIP area where Jo Whiley was interviewing the singer from the band James. That was an amazing day and I have to thank Chris Moyles for the wrist bands.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A long time ago I wrote to some friends of mine, announcing that I was going to be a World Famous Pop Star and years later I’m still working on it! I think I feel judged sometimes and I get on best with people whose perception of me changes over time, with who I am. If I feel that a person holds a certain perception of me then I feel trapped and uncomfortable. I think my personal growth can be quite rapid at times and sometimes people around you don’t want you to change but change you must.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At the moment I am working on the very worthwhile quest to encourage Elon Musk to become a real life activist, through my song called ‘Elon’, which admittedly Elon himself may never get to hear but I would love to see him campaigning to end destruction of the rainforest, overfishing and a global ban on single use plastics instead of colonising Mars. Let’s work on being the protectors and guardians of this planet before moving on to another one. My new song called ‘Elon’ is about this idea, let’s face it he’s not an environmentalist but it suits him to present himself as one.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We need diversity so that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential, to represent the way humanity really is and because it’s way more fun if we can work with and be with all kinds of different people from different backgrounds. Our society oppresses many of us and this isn’t good for any of us.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You can change the system — we all live in a system and we often receive the message that this system can’t be changed and improved and yet we know it’s being changed and improved in lots of little ways by people everywhere. Just imagine if everyone put their ideas for making the world a better place into action. No one is going to give you permission — I think people do say this one a bit but it’s important to believe that you can make a difference. Sometimes it feels as though we’re waiting for someone to say, yes it’s ok to do that but for many things we will never be given permission because even positive change is inconvenient for some people, they want things to stay the same even if you’re improving things. Don’t wait for everyone to be on board with your idea — I think the Covid crisis has shown us that despite facts being facts, people interpret facts differently and some people don’t seem to think there are any facts at all. If you have knowledge in any area, use that knowledge to make the world a better place if you can. When people say you never stop learning throughout your life I had no idea how much there would be to learn and then learn some more. However it’s also that you learn about yourself, you develop yourself and change throughout your life. You have to understand that everything, all of your creative ideas will come from you and no one else and you need to be really independent and to practice lots of self care to get through difficult times. People might deny your talent, even people who are close to you but if you have enough self belief it won’t matter what people say, you will carry on creating anyway.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have to say it’s a challenge to get everything you want to done in a day and I think this is something I’m still working on. Unsigned artists are expected to be able to cover off a huge number of roles from songwriter to social media expert to publicist to manager to website designer, the list goes on. From my understanding, taking breaks can get you to where you want to be more quickly even though that can feel counter intuitive.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am already starting a movement called ‘Be the Change’, encouraging people to connect with their inner activist and to create the changes they wish to see in the world. As an Environmental Science graduate I am certain the next step in humanity’s evolution is to reconnect with the understanding that everything in our lives comes from nature….so helping nature is helping people because we are all affected when the natural world is depleted. We need to move away from thinking caring about people is all we need to do, when we care for nature we are also caring about people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Previous to creating the ‘Lost Species EP’ I was looking for something but I didn’t know what I was looking for and then in 2016 I found the extinction symbol on Twitter and I thought it was the best invention I had ever seen as it encapsulated so much of what I was feeling and trying to express and it brought my focus to a point and clarified what I already knew somewhere inside me, that my purpose is to write and perform songs about the extinction crisis and other global issues.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you think you are too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night with a mosquito.” I think the world we live in can instil a feeling of powerlessness in people if you let it, it’s a feeling of what is the point in trying to change anything when you are only one person. Conversely we know there are many things in the world which have changed for the better. If we can find someone inspirational to look up to who can give us confidence to make the positive changes which need to be made that can really help. There are loads of inspirational people in music and in sports, people who are trying to push boundaries, I am inspired by that.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet Grimes, she absolutely knows her drum beats. Lately I feel a lot better with the knowledge of the song ‘Violence’ and the song and video for ‘Venus Fly’. It’s a huge relief to see someone creating such fabulous art music and raising the bar visually. I would love to create a video like the one for ‘Venus Fly’ some day.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!