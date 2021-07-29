Angela van Hoeven of The Wise Women Network: “I wish I would have had someone teach me this when I was younger”

I wish I would have had someone teach me this when I was younger: We each have a dream, and life is a journey to achieve our purpose/ Calling/ ikigai. We can each achieve our dreams if we can discover them and have access to the support needed to achieve them. We have a right to receive support to help make this possible.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angela van Hoeven.

Moving fast nearly 24 hours per day, wearing high fashion heels while on a quest to learn and do as much as possible, Angela zoomed through her finance and public accounting career in Boston, moved to New York City, then traveled as far as Romania and Russia, eventually landing in the Netherlands for 10 years before moving back home to Colorado.

Angela lived through the reality of becoming a survivor while living through 9–11 attacks, battling and recovering from Lyme disease, as she relentlessly pursued her career, raised children, ran large-scale fundraising campaigns, and sat on church, school, and nonprofit boards while organizing international mamas’ groups and navigating gender and cultural bias.

Having managed to squeeze in more than most could imagine into 30-years, Angela uses these experiences to benefit daughters, sisters, and women everywhere, with intentions to disrupt old ways of thinking to create a better future through creation of a network of shared wisdom with the purpose of empowering females to discover and achieve their purpose in life and thus live out their dreams.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a child, I had many skinned knees and broken bones while learning much about grit, agility, and resilience from horses and old pickup trucks. I learned from my great grandmother that my blood was very mixed, including Spanish royalty and Apache Indian warrior, which helped me visualize myself as a princess warrior as I raced through the Colorado foothills on horseback. My first horse was a three-year-young Appaloosa with wild blue eyes and was very green. l learned at age seven to fight to stay in the saddle. I was always instructed to get back up when I fall.

My ability to embrace pivots and my capacity to remain agile emerged from hours of playing hide and seek on bare horsebacks. Making sharp turns to escape being tagged, training in barrel racing, and training in jumping taught me much about timing — not just in the arena but also in life.

What contributed the most to my capacity of sensing urgency and responding without panic was learning to drive in a beat-up, bright yellow 1950’s pickup truck. We used to it haul horse manure and called the truck ‘the banana.’ I was embarrassed to be seen in it. My Dad set the truck on top of a hill and urged me to drive. I could barely reach the pedals, and the clumsy stick shift would get stuck as we traveled down steep slopes.

Mountainous terrain and Holland tulip fields fed my inspiration to embrace all teachings. My Mom taught the beauty of femininity. My Dad taught being able to do whatever you set your mind to.

Can you please give us your favorite Life Lesson Quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Many cowboys and cowgirls teach their kids to “Keep your bum in the saddle… and if you fall down, you get right back up.” Literally living this out on horses solidified this for me in life. My horses threw me off a few times when spooked. Later down the road if I’m thrown off guard by people or circumstances in work or life, I became thankful, eventually able to get back up.

I practiced this while overcoming gender and cultural bias, personal tragedies, and other situations where I had to fight to hold on tight or ‘keep-on getting back up.’ I want to teach this to our daughters and other women who need it.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many wise thinkers who have deeply inspired me to pursue my dreams while preparing the way for the next generation. While building the foundations for our network, one book stood out called ‘The Lean Startup’ by Eric Ries. A favorite quote is:

“We have the capacity to build almost anything we can imagine. The big question of our time is not can it be built, but should it be built? This places us in an unusual historical moment: our future prosperity depends on the quality of our collective imaginations.”

I believe this to be true and wish for my daughters to learn and understand this. It is still unusual to integrate ‘good’ into the purpose of a self-sustaining entity that you choose to build, yet this is what I aspire to do.

A couple of topics mentioned in his book that I fully agree with are the concepts of a stock exchange that measures an organization’s success over the long term and factors in ‘doing good.’

I also embrace growing a startup based on structured plans that include pivots. I hope and believe that we can create good in the business world in a way that counterbalances dissension and confusion about the possibility and practical necessity of diversity and inclusion.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

As an Accounting and Finance Executive, I became an expert in banking and developed vast project management skills. Along the way, I learned that I am gifted in data analysis for massive and complicated system structures.

Deep life and work experiences in other countries led to increased wisdom and insight. I had to deal with culture shock and chaos in ordinary situations like working, exploring, having babies, fundraising, sitting on church and school boards/ councils, and organizing international mama’s groups. This was nerve-racking and stressful. However, it was also thrilling and helped me understand people and the world better.

Working while surviving health emergencies in different countries revealed the global need for transparent solutions out there where we can find them. Well, what do I mean by this? I am saying that, while working, I tried using popular search engines to find emergency solutions, and I was shocked at what I could not find. You see, I believe that we need to be globally informed in order to just work! …and we need our health to simply stay in the race.

Frankly, I want to be honestly and completely informed in order to make decisions in every part of my life — and we should! Women are often the ones who end up having to solve all kinds of problems while working often using the internet as our only source. This, of course, also leads to why I built the network!

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

As we fell into a pandemic state of affairs, I witnessed many ‘normal things’ that we could not do. Because the pandemic struck as I was beginning to build, I immediately incorporated functionality for what we would need to thrive in a ‘new normal’. I realized that the old-fashioned methods of seeking and sharing what we need can be pivoted into an effective virtual empowerment platform. I believe that except for hugs and cuddles, nearly everything we need can be organized virtually.

Pandemic conditions made it more apparent that safety is an important matter as personal privacy was altered. Also, it became clear that there was an urgent need for a space to make order out of chaos, to challenge the status quo of letting others decide our future for us. I believe we must each decide what we each want and need to achieve our own dreams.

While considering the framework for a virtual empowerment journey platform, I witnessed the Pandemic’s impact on individual people. I felt a sense of urgency to speed- up and pivot our direction into what is needed most now, such as virtual career opportunities.

We now have everything needed to virtually coach and mentor from start to finish. Also, women business-owners can create their own shops within our wise shop to focus on their products and services, and we can do the complicated and difficult stuff like SMO, SEO, PR, and taxes.

Now that pandemic conditions are lifting, we are ready to go!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

A ‘true Aha moment’ happened to me a couple of years before the pandemic. I was working on a massive data analytics project in Amsterdam. I began to consider how I could use technology, including data analysis, to help empower my daughters with everything they need to thrive in every aspect of their lives. I focused on ways to enable them to overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams.

I genuinely believe that all daughters are entitled to receive help to reach their dreams. I also firmly believe that special technology should not only be used by massive multinational companies to benefit their profit lines but that it can and should be utilized by each of us to help us thrive! We can also leverage technology to level playing fields for women within organizations.

Our website is the beginning of our dreams as we begin to imagine all the directions we can build-out.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Wonderful. We have laid the foundation. It is now time to spread the word. When others realize that we have created a platform to truly empower them, where we journey together with their best interest at heart, we will have ignited a movement of empowered pivots in women’s lives everywhere. There are no longer physical boundaries to limit our reach across the globe.

We need to fill the foundational platform with wise coaches and mentors, and we need to integrate practical tools and resources that contribute to achieving our dreams.

This equates to a ‘hyper- charged’ means of sharing. We keep the stuff that works, including town hall-like forums that have existed since ancient times, and share the most cutting-edge information as well as ancient texts for everlasting wisdom. We can accomplish this in our shared space platform.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my many mentors who have stuck with me during various parts of my professional and personal journey.

I know the power of wise instruction rippling into the broader community. This is what I hope to cultivate within our network with mentors, coaches, and expert advisors to help us navigate wisely. Very good people, of all genders, have created a powerful impact on my life. I wish to continue their ripple effects by allowing their good to continue to impact every life touched by a woman empowered to do good in our network.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I began building the network platform with the foundational 3 pillars of ‘wholistic’ empowerment by focusing on and leaning into the website’s architecture. But, as I was building, I was wisely advised to stop and focus on the ‘why of me’ and the ‘why of the organization’ before continuing. So, I stopped writing, reflected, asked some hard questions, rode a horse, and then wrote a letter to my daughters.

The letter begins with my hopes and dreams for my own daughters, as this is the beginning of why I founded the network. I hope they can reach their dreams without going through some of the harrowing experiences I had. I also realized that all women of all ages are all daughters, so we need outreach.

So, reflection turned to more revelations, and I realized that the wisdom we need to share is what our parents and grandparents wish for us to have because of their love for us. Our human hearts have searched for this since the beginning of time, and it includes tested solutions that go to the root. It is what we need to live life to the fullest and has nothing to do with cheap quick fixes or gadgets. It must start inside.

We need a trusted place to begin our inner beautification journey, a place where we know that our best interest is treasured and safe, and where our inner most needs will be truly met without judgment or shame. This is the beginning of our journey in our network.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

As I was creating my ‘dream organization’ to empower daughters, I continued to challenge the status quo in everyday life and in everything I did. I know we need to learn and grow every day, but I would have loved to have learned a few things sooner!

1. My health journey with Lyme disease turned from tragedy to victory after much pain, but a very close friend who wishes to be an integral part of our network is incapacitated by this awful, complicated disease. I wish someone could have told me months ago how to find the best practitioners. I wish diagnosis and treatment could be virtual. As such, I hope that our next steps in the Wise Women Network can include virtual health care approaches that combine different outlooks and theories.

2. As I searched for the best resources and practices for living an empowered life, I learned so much about the process of identifying purpose and living life according to it as a means to measure personal success. This can’t be taught with a book; it must be practiced. We will integrate this learning into the Wise Women Network platform. When we practice wise choices, we become wiser.

3. OMG! Website building is messy! I really enjoyed being an architect for version 1 of the website. Now I know how versions 2, 3, 4, and 5 should strive to be. It is time to build for our sake and the sake of our daughter’s daughters!

4. Taxes… both domestic and international are complex. As I was building out the wise shop, this became more and more apparent. I chose to involve experts here and not take the tax journey alone!

5. I wish I would have had someone teach me this when I was younger: We each have a dream, and life is a journey to achieve our purpose/ Calling/ ikigai. We can each achieve our dreams if we can discover them and have access to the support needed to achieve them. We have a right to receive support to help make this possible.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Whew! What a roller-coaster ride of months! I leaned- into simple stuff like walks and bike rides with family and took Spencer, my horse, on trail rides which was perfect for processing complexities and forgetting about ‘life’ for purposes of learning about it.

I also created the concept of ‘spreading sparks’ from within our network platform to help change the world around us. We each can create ‘sparks’ of wisdom and love and beauty and spread them into the world around us. Sparks are visual and text inspiration that will ignite fires in people’s hearts when spread!

Spreading sparks can and will impact and inspire change for the good. We can use these for building bridges and uplifting. I believe that if we send enough sparks, we can start to counter- balance some of the negative messages that are being spread. This also is a means of outreach to those who need us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It is the perfect time for a movement towards the collective and individual empowerment of women!

The magnitude and speed of creating good will grow as the word spreads. We create this empowerment movement one empowered woman at a time. Age doesn’t matter. We each can create our own ‘strategy for life’ to gain wisdom about ourselves and discover who and what is most important to us. The sooner we begin, the better chance we have at living the life we were meant to live. This is what I want for my beloved and yours, as this is true empowerment!

Impact starts in our own homes and emerges into the world. Impact starts with one woman, one family, one community, and one country at a time. Each woman who reaches her dream will create new opportunities for others to do the same. Country borders create no limitations. Languages and cultural differences will be bridged. The impact will begin in the Wise Women Network and will not be contained.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to meet with Arianna Huffington and discuss how to enable as many women as possible to ‘Thrive’ in every aspect of life.

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit our platform at myWWn.com

Join now at: https://www.mywwn.com/register/

Shop women-owned wise products and services at: https://www.mywwn.com/wise-shop/

Linkedin | Facebook

Media Inquiries | Publicist | [email protected]

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!