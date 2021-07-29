Kiana Corley: “Trust your gut!!!!”

Trust your gut!!!! I’m putting this as number one because I really think it’s the most important one. Even if you don’t completely understand why your gut feeling is telling you to pursue or walk away from something, don’t ignore it.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kiana Corley.

Inspired by the styles she was exposed to in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based singer/songwriter Kiana Corley makes pop/soul music infused with hints of folk and alt-rock. She also sings, plays guitar and writes for her band No Bad Days, who made their debut during Launch Fest in March of 2019. Her influences include Corinne Bailey Rae, Tori Kelly and Stevie Wonder. At the age of 12, she decided to take voice, guitar and bass lessons. Since starting out, she has collaborated with innovators such as Shannon McArthur, a producer who’s worked with the likes of Dashboard Confessional, Jesse McCartney, Lucy Hale and Chase Rice, and JBDK, a hip-hop duo who’s opened for artists as big as Fetty Wap. The recent Millersville University Music Industry grad has played for audiences of all kinds. While she was still a student, she opened for Billboard Hot 100 pop-rock band Young The Giant.

Kiana wants her listeners to be able to relate to the rawness of her music both lyrically and musically. Extremely motivated by helping others, she aims to inspire others to persevere through tough times through her original, one-of-a-kind songs. She is excited to share more new music in the coming months!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in southern Florida and lived there for two years until moving up to Pennsylvania with my little brother Malcolm. My mom is a professional classical pianist/composer, and she would constantly be practicing for her upcoming concerts and things like that. There was never a quiet moment in the house, but that was something I really got used to. I tried out pretty much everything you could name growing up — ballet, basketball, guitar and voice lessons, swimming, field hockey, tennis, even African dance classes. I was equally bad at all of them, but the guitar lessons and voice lessons were the ones that ended up resonating the most with me. I also did most of the musicals, plays, and dance theatre productions that happened during my time in high school.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music runs deep in my family, but it was never forced upon me. When I realized I wanted to pursue it, my mom was really honest about how badly I would need to want it in order to succeed. I had a voice lesson when I was 16 where my teacher suddenly became stricter with me about what I really wanted and how hard I needed to work in order to get to where I wanted. I guess she figured that being strict with me would reveal if I actually wanted to pursue music — and it worked! From that moment I realized how badly I wanted a music career and I’ve been trying to make as many strides as possible ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are definitely a good amount of these stories but the one that sticks out to me was when I was first starting to play gigs in my hometown! There was a person who was running a fundraising event and all that they knew was that they wanted live music, and nothing much else. I got there with my guitar, and they had a mic for me — but no mic stand. I remember standing there, holding my guitar with both hands, wishing I had a third arm. They eventually found a mic stand and all was well! While I was waiting for them, I got to sing a Tori Kelly song with a random girl and make friends, so it really wasn’t all too bad across the board.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my good friends and I made my first EP in college, when we were both still learning about the recording/writing/production process. It was a project of four songs, which all required live drums. Instead of making four different ProTools sessions, we just recorded all of the drums in the same session. From there, we recorded all of the other instruments in the same session…and eventually, the entire EP lived in one singular ProTools session. It became the Frankenstein of ProTools sessions. There were so many issues with working out of that session, it just made the entire process more painful than it needed to be. Everyone that looked at it always laughed at us. We both learned to always stick to one song per session from that moment on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been doing a lot of collaboration work recently! One of those projects was released before me EP “Take It or Leave It” (titled “BLUE JAY”), but there are some others in the works too! This has been a new thing for me because I’m so used to creating things by myself. It’s always really cool to see things through the eyes of different creatives’ minds!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity should be represented in film and television because diversity exists in the world. I honestly think that’s enough of a reason by itself, but here are three specific ways I believe representation has a positive effect on our culture.

Less self-hatred in kids that are parts of minority groups. We could completely eliminate any sort of self-hatred phase that POC and/or LGBTQ kids go through with more media representation. More jobs for minorities in the film industry. Ideally, these films can also not just solely revolve around their oppression. Media always has such a huge impact on actual laws that can get implemented. The more that film and television dares to be bold with their statements, the more viewers will be moved to spark a movement — which can lead to laws being put in place that can make things easier for everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Trust your gut!!!! I’m putting this as number one because I really think it’s the most important one. Even if you don’t completely understand why your gut feeling is telling you to pursue or walk away from something, don’t ignore it. One recent example — a management agency reached out to me that seemed incredible on paper. Something in my gut told me to not go with them, and I remember feeling so conflicted. I scheduled a follow-up call with the representative that had reached out to me, and in that call she told me that she decided to leave that agency an hour before our scheduled call. Be firm (but not a jerk) about what you want. I’ve never been the best with any sort of conflict, and as a result, have not been the best with standing up for myself. My first collaboration songs I was a part of ended up not sounding the way I wanted them to sound because I was too scared to upset the producer I was working with. We really didn’t have similar opinions on where the song was going, but he was also one of the first pretty successful producers I got to work with, so I just assumed that he knew better about every creative decision. I truly wish I had spoken up more in those moments, and I always try to speak up now. There’s a delicate balance between being a creative and a businessperson, and it’s so crucial to find that balance. Too much of a business mind means that you lose the quality of your craft, and you drive yourself insane being consumed with streams/followers/etc. Too little of a business mind means that you’re more susceptible to being taken advantage of. Don’t be scared to try new things! One of my best friends started getting into music production when I graduated college, and for a while we started to have regular sessions where we just made things in the moment. A lot of this involved me writing melodies on the spot over beats that he made. I remember feeling so terrified to do this, because this was so out of my comfort zone at the time. If I hadn’t made myself get better at this, I would’ve barred myself from working with all types of producers. Never leave the venue early if you can help it! Especially if you were asked to open for a bigger artist than you. There was an instance a few years ago where a band I was in opened up for a band that was decently known in the PA area, and every single one of us had made engagements that caused us to leave after our set. It looked super rude to the closing band and our connection with them dissolved as a result.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take. Care. Of. Yourself. Develop a self-care routine, whether that includes some sort of devotional/ meditation, working out, journaling, etc. Your creative mind and body needs care. There might be times where you’ll be tempted to just push through the burnout, but that’s only going to make it harder for you to bounce back. If you’re feeling mentally or emotionally exhausted, that’s your body sending you an important message that you shouldn’t ignore!

Burnout from self-doubt is also a real thing too. In those moments, I like to stay off social media/anything that I use to compare myself to others, and write down affirmations that remind myself that I’m on the right path and timeline for me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh goodness, if I had a large amount of influence I would love to somehow inspire a free housing movement for the hundreds of thousands of homeless there are in America. I’m aware of a few companies that exist that are actively trying to solve this problem, but if I could help with any movement it would be that one.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother and friends have all been incredible support systems with everything I’ve wanted to pursue, but I want to give a shoutout to my college voice teacher to answer this question. He is the reason for the majority of the breakthroughs I’ve had — both vocally and emotionally. There were so many moments where I was just crying in his office about how I felt like I was wasting my time by even trying to pursue music, and he was able to pull me out of my spirals each time. If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be where I am now — vocally and confidence-wise.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One quote my mom always used to say to me was “This too shall pass.” I really think it’s one of the most relatable, least-debatable phrases you’ll find in the Bible, because it’s really so true! Nothing bad ever lasts forever. It either goes away completely, or you just become more emotionally equipped to handle it in a way where it doesn’t have as much of a hold on you. Either option causes so much growth in the process.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My favorite album ever is Corinne Bailey Rae’s self-titled album, so if I had the chance to fly to the UK and ask her every single question under the sun about the process of creating that incredible body of work, I absolutely would.

How can our readers follow you online?

My Instagram and Facebook is @kianacorleymusic, and I’m on all streaming platforms as Kiana Corley!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!