Dr. Robin Buckley: “The first step in overcoming perfectionism is realizing that it isn’t a positive characteristic”

The first step in overcoming perfectionism is realizing that it isn’t a positive characteristic. Society has twisted the concept, making the term perfectionism into a synonym for hard-working or driven or successful. It isn’t. Instead perfectionism creates feelings of self-doubt or worthlessness, particularly if the idealized goal isn’t attained. Perfectionism also builds the tendency towards procrastination as people don’t finalize, or sometimes even start, projects because of the fear of missing a detail or failing in general. It is also detrimental to valuable cognitive processes. It hinders problem solving, time management and creativity. There is really no benefit to perfectionism.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Robin Buckley.

Dr. Robin Buckley has her PhD in clinical psychology. She is an author, public speaker, and certified professional coach who works with executive women and high-performance couples. Her proprietary coaching model uses a business framework and cognitive-behavioral strategies to support women and couples in creating and executing concrete, strategic plans for developing their careers and relationships.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was raised in Connecticut in a two-parent home with my younger sister, Holly. My dad was a high school English teacher and my mom was a registered nurse. My parents did many things right in terms of raising my sister and me. One was to instill in us the importance of going after the highest level of education and training necessary in whatever fields we decided on. I remember my mom, in particular, telling us that we needed to be self-reliant and have an education which would allow us to take care of ourselves. They also instilled in us the foundation for our relationship. My sister isn’t just my sister; she is, and has always been, one of my best friends. Our friendship is honestly one of the greatest gifts my parents gave us. Likely one of the strongest values my parents instilled in us was our sense of kindness and service to others. Certainly they emulated this idea in their chosen professions and it resonated with both my sister and me. My sister is in the education field and I am in the mental wellness field. This idea of helping others, in whatever ways we can, is an important thread in our lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a hard time choosing between the two which are displayed in my office. The first is from Nelson Mandela: “I never lose. I either win or I learn.” The second is from Deepak Chopra: “Your brain is always eavesdropping on your thoughts. As it listens, it leans.” On almost a daily basis, one or both of these quotes echo in my brain as a way to ground me. Both help me stay in the mindset that is important to me — to be self-accepting, to view each day as an opportunity to grow and develop, and to keep my thoughts focused on what and where I want them to be. I don’t allow setbacks to dictate my present thinking and I work to keep my brain focused in the direction I want.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many which have impacted me, but one of the more recent ones was from the podcast, “This American Life”. The episode is called “The Show of Delights” and it is a string of stories that are simply happy. What I love about the episode is the power of these simple stories to elicit positive emotions. This is clearly connected to a concept I share with clients regarding priming their brains. If you want your brain to look for and focus on happiness, then training it — priming it — will get you to that goal. Media like this podcast are part of the priming process. It is so easy for our brains to be detrimentally impacted by the negativity within media so anything that can untrain our brains in that direction is powerful to me.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first would be my drive. My sister and I joke that it is our inner desire for gold stars and thankfully, it is not a competition between us; it is more of a personal motivation not to accept status quo by my own definition. I don’t want to accept something that’s “okay” and I’m willing to put in the work to achieve exactly what I want. Part of that involves evaluating my goals and being okay with letting some goals go because they are no longer important to me. An example in my life has clearly been my career. Each time I achieved a professional goal, I established a new one that was a next step for me. I didn’t want to simply do one thing for the rest of my life and I was willing to keep working to achieve whatever the next goal was. This tendency has been a consistent force in my life and I keep using it to move forward.

I also won’t accept challenges as roadblocks so it is my dedication to finding a way to accomplish my goals, even when things might be challenging in my personal or professional life. When I got turned down at my first-choice doctoral program, I took my dad’s advice and found a way to get accepted. When I realized my first marriage was not healthy, I made the choice to end it and moved across the country where I knew almost no one, to get a fresh perspective and start my career. After a horrible car accident, and a week of lying on a couch scared to leave the house, I traded in my brand-new Mustang to buy a used tank of a vehicle because I was not willing to wait until I was comfortable to get in a car that small. When I realized that owning a thriving psychological practice was not meeting my desire to help people in different ways, I created my coaching brand. Over and over in my life, my determination to continually look for new opportunities and not wait for some external force to make things better is the second trait that has helped get me to where I want to be.

Finally, I regularly hear from others that my kindness is one of my significant qualities. I take this as a huge compliment as it is something I strive to be and which I see as an opportunity to make a change in the world every day, in small ways. I believe it has contributed to my success simply because of the basic law of attraction. I have amazingly good people in my life. Unique opportunities come my way. My choices and actions in business are connected to the concept of being kind to others and helping them in whatever ways I can. For example, as the owner of the psychological practice, I am still the first person that new clients talk to. I want it this way because I know that each potential client gets the same message, and that they have one point person to rely on until they connect with the right therapist or coach to meet their needs. I spend a lot of time educating potential clients on the difference between coaching and therapy and ascertaining which is the right fit for them. Most importantly, I want individuals to know what questions to ask, what things to look for, to make the therapy or coaching experience best for them so I will regularly tell new clients that it doesn’t matter to me whether they choose to work with someone in our practice. I would rather educate them so they understand how to move forward to find the best person to work with. I mean every bit of it, but it also has ensured that even when people don’t initially choose to work with the practice, a large percentage circle back because I took the time to answer their questions and hear their concerns.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone whose belief system is based on an illogical perspective of unattainable, “perfect” standards. They don’t choose actions based upon their actual skillset or realistic goals. Instead, they strive to be individuals they aren’t and to achieve goals which are beyond what they can accomplish in a healthy way. They also don’t often choose things they really want, often selecting goals which they think they should want because these goals are perceived as the ideal or “best”. Ultimately, a perfectionistic mindset does not allow for authenticity. The basis is on an almost delusional ideal versus a realistic existence.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I have a hard time answering this question. Acknowledging that perfectionistic thinking can be beneficial seems counterintuitive to replacing it with functional, healthy thinking. Certainly perfectionistic thinking is associated with a higher drive but it’s like running a horse at full gallop, without breaks — eventually, the horse will drop from exhaustion. Yes, perfectionism will motivate you to work towards being the best version of yourself, but at what cost? If every time you look in the mirror or evaluate your performance, all you are seeing are the imperfections, what does that do to your overall mental wellness? How can you possibly achieve “perfection” in all you do in every area of your life every day? There are healthier ways to live, to think and to behave that can get someone to their goals without sacrificing their mental health or losing a sense of who they truly are.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I worked with a young woman who experienced a series of rare infections when she was a teenager. She was in a hospital, almost full time, for several years and had to learn how to talk and walk once she was healthy. After her recovery, my client’s behaviors and choices seemed to reflect a desire to reclaim the years she had lost during her illness. Beyond her recovery, which many doctors said would never happen, she graduated from high school in two-and-a-half years, wrote a book, became a motivational speaker, started an acting career, released an album. When she would do interviews about her life, people reinforced her behaviors. She was called a phenomenon, a role model, a miracle. People would regularly say how impressed they were by all she had accomplished by the age of 24, and would ask her what was next in her plans. She sought out a coach because she was overwhelmed by her life. She said she was always looking for the “next big thing” and “didn’t want to let anyone down”. She felt internal and external pressure to keep achieving and she kept telling herself that the things she had accomplished weren’t enough. Because of this, her life was starting to fall apart. She was filled with constant anxiety and imposter syndrome. She wasn’t sleeping. The multiple projects in her professional life weren’t going well because she wasn’t managing her time, regularly distracted by the thought of what she “should” be doing. She was isolating herself, either because friends didn’t want to be around her or because she didn’t want the well-meaning advice of family. She said she didn’t have time to be social because she had too much to do. Her perfectionistic thinking certainly gave her the initial drive and motivation to accomplish some amazing things, but in the 8 years since her recovery, she was burnt out, feeling alone, dealing with mental health issues, and starting to lose all the things she had worked hard to achieve. For perfectionists, this is the general profile. They work so intensely to achieve goals, but cannot sustain that level of work and energy to maintain their professional or academic success along with their personal lives, physical, and mental health. They often find themselves giving up on projects or goals because they lose interest or drive when they can’t achieve goals as fast or as perfectly as they envisioned. They lose social connections because of their hyperfocus on goals. This is why I had a hard time with the previous question. Perfectionism isn’t beneficial if life gets sacrificed during the process.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionistic thinking creates the perception that there is one way to do something to get it “perfect”. They want to take the exact, right steps to accomplish their goals so they perseverate on every action, analyzing it to be sure it is perfect. By doing this, their progress slows. They repeat actions to ensure they are perfect. They become overly cautious and fearful about taking the next step and not doing it right.

Perfectionistic individuals also regularly compare themselves to others. They want to be better than those around them. They want to stand out as the best. As you can imagine this creates an incredible amount of pressure to live up to this ideal and often, this thinking contributes to self-sabotage. If the person doesn’t finish the goal, then their work or their life can’t be compared to someone else’s. If they can point to an external reason that they couldn’t attain the goal — my boss didn’t give me an adequate budget to work with, a competitor came in and stole the account, my professor was out to get me — then it wasn’t their failure that they couldn’t be “the best”.

For perfectionists, the overall belief is that if they don’t achieve these unrealistic goals, people will see them as a fraud or an imposter. They work hard to maintain the image of being perfect, or being better than anyone else, and it saps their energy and health — physically, cognitively, and emotionally. Once that occurs, they may not be able to move forward because they no longer have the health to do so.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

The first step in overcoming perfectionism is realizing that it isn’t a positive characteristic. Society has twisted the concept, making the term perfectionism into a synonym for hard-working or driven or successful. It isn’t. Instead perfectionism creates feelings of self-doubt or worthlessness, particularly if the idealized goal isn’t attained. Perfectionism also builds the tendency towards procrastination as people don’t finalize, or sometimes even start, projects because of the fear of missing a detail or failing in general. It is also detrimental to valuable cognitive processes. It hinders problem solving, time management and creativity. There is really no benefit to perfectionism. As part of my initial discovery call with a client, I’ll ask the client to describe their strengths. A newer client stated emphatically that her “best trait” was that she was a perfectionist and she “was known for taking projects on and doing them exactly right”. I usually wait until later sessions to revisit cognitive roadblocks, but on this day, I didn’t. I asked her how she felt about that identity and she froze. She didn’t respond for a full minute and I waited silently. “I don’t know how to answer that,” she said. “People just expect everything from me so I keep doing it because if I don’t what will they think of me?” At this point, she started to cry. “I’m just so tired of living up to their expectations.” When I asked her if there were anyone else’s expectations that she was trying to live up to, she started to sob, and quietly whispered, “Me.” I asked her if she wanted to revisit the original goal she had established for coaching, and she decided that beginning with her idea of being “perfect” was a good starting point. Once people begin to explore the illogical nature of perfectionism, it is also valuable to incorporate a reflection or discussion on the value of mistakes. This is a hard one for perfectionists to embrace or, if they do, they can see the value objectively, but struggle to apply that same value for themselves. In my own life, the quote from Nelson Mandela that I mentioned earlier sits in my office to remind me of this idea — “I never lose. I either win or I learn.” It is this idea, that mistakes facilitate new and important learning as part of our process for growth or accomplishment, that I love. It perpetuates the concept that if we don’t make mistakes, we might miss opportunities to get to the next level, discover something different than what we originally intended, or avoid paths that we now realize aren’t what we want. Paying attention to the words we use with ourselves also helps us identify perfectionistic thinking and change it. These “pressure words” because they create feelings of guilt, shame, or stress when we use them — should, have to, need to, must, and ought to. These words facilitate perfectionistic thinking because we “should” be doing something differently than we are, or we “need to” do something. I work with people all the time who will argue that there are some things that we need/should/have to do. Their examples include things like eating, breathing, sleeping, working, but none of those “need” to happen. True, if we don’t then serious consequences occur, but we choose to do them. We want to eat so we don’t feel nauseous. We will breathe because we want to live. We do sleep because we want to function at our best. We will work because we want money to maintain a lifestyle we want. Albert Ellis, a leader in psychology, coined a powerful term. He would tell his patients to stop “musterbating”. There is nothing we must do so replace the pressure words with “want” or “will” — words of choice and power. Clearly defining your goals is also a valuable tool to manage perfectionism. Now I know many perfectionistic people who do this because it’s the “right thing to do to achieve goals” but I encourage clients to approach it in a different way. When a client writes their goal, we use the strategy of creating a SMART goal to clearly articulate the goal as specific, manageable, attainable, realistic and time bound. Yes, it is a great strategy to achieve the goal, but more importantly, it creates a litmus test to keep the perfectionistic individual grounded as they are working on the goal. The SMART variables are outlined before the person even begins working on the goal and in coaching, I help the client evaluate it according to the SMART criteria. Then as the client moves forward, they use the criteria to help them avoid building in additional details to make the goal “perfect” and keep them on track according to the original plan. Finally, when the goal is attained, the SMART criteria become a tool to evaluate the success of the process. It helps perfectionistic thinking which tends to look for things that “could’ve been done better” because we are using the SMART criteria as the evaluation of success, not other things that would’ve made it “perfect”. Finally, one of the challenges in the desire for perfection is the thought that we have to change who we are, do new things, learn new skills, in order to be perfect. It contributes to the idea that we aren’t enough. To work past this, I encourage clients to identify a successful situation or event in their life which was really hard, one that they weren’t sure they’d get through. I have them write down the event in detail to re-live it. All the thoughts and feelings they had when the situation started, what they experienced when they were in the middle of it, and what their thoughts and feelings were when they successfully completed the situation. Then I ask them to identify the top three characteristics that helped them accomplish that situation. These are not outside influences like having a supportive spouse or having a strong team. These are things about them that got them through the situation to achieve the goal. I have the client write down those three characteristics. We discuss the fact that if those characteristics were the ones that they relied on in a past challenging situation, it was highly likely that those characteristics are core parts of their personality and core personality traits tend to be permanent. So, in future situations, when things are challenging, they can start by accessing one characteristic on that list and then incorporate the other two, to be successful again. Many of my clients opt to keep this list in their wallets or on their phones for easy access and to remind them that they already have the characteristics to be successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This probably won’t come as a surprise based upon what I alluded to earlier in terms of how my parents raised me and the concept of priming. I would love to see a movement which emphasizes the idea of kindness — not acceptance, not love, not understanding — just kindness. While all of those are amazing and significant, they take more time and effort than just being kind in a moment. Picking up something the person ahead of you dropped, smiling, or waving at the construction worker stopping traffic, letting a person take the last soda out of the cooler, sending a note or email to someone who helped you. These types of acts take little effort or time but can be the best part of someone’s day. It can change how they interact with others during the day, maybe even creating a ripple effect of kindness. And what if there was a “kindness channel”? Maybe a “positive vibes NPR” and the only news stories, book reviews, music or interviews are messages or stories of kindness. Instead of getting in your car or sitting in front of the TV and being inundated with stories of anger, hate, or divisiveness, you get to watch or listen to stories about kindness. From that, your brain is primed to see, and look for, and do kind acts, and the ripple effect continues.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Julia Roberts. Besides that her laugh is contagious, it is more about her being one of the first females I remember watching who made choices to change the trajectory of her career, not only in the roles she evolved into but also in terms of unapologetically living her personal life. Whether it was to leave relationships which weren’t meeting her wants, or prioritizing personal happiness over career, I perceived her doing all this at a time when I wasn’t cognizant of this as a norm, in her industry, or among females. It was something I admired and something I work to help women with in my career. I don’t like making assumptions about people I don’t know but in interviews, she comes across as kind and having an ability to laugh at life’s absurdities, both qualities I appreciate.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/drrobinbuckley/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-robin-buckley-8257277/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!