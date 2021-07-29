Jenny Sanchez of Santuario Retreats: “Let nature be your guide”

Let nature be your guide. Whether you are high in the Himalayas, deep in the forest, sitting in a city park or just staring in awe at your hose plant’s luscious leaves (if you don’t have a house plant get one immediately), spending time admiring nature and the extraordinary miracle that you get to be part of is practicing gratitude at its finest levels. This is also in my opinion the easiest way to cultivate feelings of gratitude. Even at your grumpiest of all grumpy moments, it’s still pretty hard to deny the beauty and wonder of nature.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny Sanchez.

Jenny has been a devout student and teacher of all thing’s wellness for the past twenty-three years. After being a freelance instructor for nearly 11 years, she opened her first yoga studio in 2011 and went on to open two more studios throughout the Miami area. Consistently voted the #1 studio and instructor in Miami several years in row, she has had the pleasure of guiding the thousands of people that have walked through her doors towards better health and wellness. Jenny has taken the journey to wellness one step further and way down south to Patagonia, Argentina where she leads several retreats a year guiding a bunch of eager adventure seekers through a week of wellness and wine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for having me!

Well, I was kind of born into it! My mom was an aerobics instructor, so I grew up in fitness and wellness centers. My teacher training started when I was 4 years old counting out the ab crunches in my mother’s classes! It felt natural to continue that path and stay in the industry that I knew and loved so well. I opened my first yoga studio in 2011 and have been expanding on all thing’s wellness since!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My dad was diagnosed with rapidly advancing dementia about three months after I opened my first studio. One day he was driving his car, jogging on the treadmill, and playing golf and the next he was being admitted into a nursing facility. Overnight, my life became a delicate dance between cleaning up hot messes and namastaying my way through hot yoga. It was interesting to say the least! I struggled for YEARS, but in the end, that experience gifted me with the resilience, faith, and desire to go deep into the study of the mind, body, soul connection. It forced me to take a good look at myself and gave me the drive to demand more of myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“This too shall pass”. My mother used to say this to me growing up every time I came to her with any issue. It used to drive me absolutely crazy! I hated it! I would do the dramatic eye roll and storm off to wallow in my misery. Then, as I got older and wiser (on this topic at least), the words started to ring true. Everything is always changing, nothing is permanent and “This too shall pass” reminds me that when things are tough, they won’t stay tough. I find it equally as important to remember these words during good times as well to keep me present and in the moment so I can fully enjoy the good stuff.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles. Probably not what you were expecting in an interview about gratitude, but that book taught me everything I know on that very subject. The lesson isn’t about money in this gem, Wattles teaches how to have a rich life, meaning you have everything you need to be your best self so you can offer your best self back to others. He explained the attitude of gratitude in a way that had a huge impact on the way I think, feel, and practice daily.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am! I am currently working on writing a book. It’s a practical guide to the mind, body and soul and living consciously. No flowers, rainbows, or unicorns required! It’s for busy people with hectic lives. I candy coat sage wisdom in humor, personal stories, and a few f-bombs to make studying and practicing easy and entertaining. I know how transformational this information is, but I also know that learning doesn’t have to be dull or take up so much time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents for sure, but not in the traditional way. They raised me to be very independent as if they had some insight to the fact that they wouldn’t be around to help out when I needed it. I knew from a young age that I wanted to work for myself, and my parents constantly pushed me to get out there and try everything. They were like two cheerleaders hoo-raaing behind me with each new idea I came up with. Then when I was 25 and just starting my first business, I lost my mom to cancer. When I opened my first yoga studio at 30, my dad was diagnosed with rapidly advancing dementia just a few months later. I lost my cheerleaders right when I was starting out, but I didn’t lose that go-out-there-and-kick-some-ass spirit that they drilled into me when they were around. And that spirit is essential to succeeding in anything you do and for getting back out there after a loss.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude isn’t a knowing, it’s a feeling. It can be subtle or intense or everything in between. I think people struggle so much with gratitude because we know what we should be grateful for, but we don’t feel it.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think there is a pressure to feel grateful for everything which can be extremely overwhelming and ends up leaving us feeling bad about ourselves. We know what we should be grateful for, but we just don’t connect to the feeling, which leads to guilt and often times abandoning the practice. For example, when I first started my gratitude practice I was sitting in a really nice apartment on Miami Beach, sun was shining, birds were singing, I had everything I could have needed to be happy but the only two things I could feel gratitude for were my dog and my cup of coffee. So I gave up…several times. It always felt forced, I could never relax. I had been preaching in my classes for years that we do our best when we are relaxed, and then there I was tensing up at the simple mention of the word gratitude. It wasn’t until I finally gave myself permission to start there- small but authentic. Lola and coffee. Gratitude takes practice and sometimes feeling the positive results take time.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Practicing gratitude puts you in a state of abundance, roots you in the now and aligns you with the flow of life. We often suffer from a sense of lack (whether we are aware of it or not) and practicing gratitude can correct that. It teaches us to refocus on the beautiful, good things around us rather than our brain’s default of focusing on the negative.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Absolutely. Going back to the previous question, having an abundant mindset, being present in your life and feeling aligned with the natural flow of life are keys to improving and maintaining mental wellbeing. All that and more can be yours for the bargain price of a few minutes of practicing gratitude. Then of course, the more you practice, the easier and more natural it becomes which is essential for maintaining a sense of mental wellbeing.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Take time to notice everything beautiful around you. You can start this practice in the privacy of your own home. For example, when you are home, take a few minutes to notice and appreciate everything that you love. Include every little chachky and nic nac that has meaning to you. We tend to focus on the things we want to change like that shabby couch you are dying to replace, or the cabinets you want to redo. When we shift our focus to land on everything we already have that we love, it keeps us from feeling dissatisfaction, which is just a long word for lack. And we all know, lack stinks. This simple exercise of refocusing your attention can shift your mood from lack to luster in just a few minutes time (with practice of course). Now take that same idea and do it with people. Look for the good in each person you come into contact with (this will obviously be way easier for some than others). We are so used to immediately noticing, pointing out and gossiping about the negative traits of people, and whether we know it or not, ends up making us feel bad about ourselves. Begin the practice of training yourself to look for the good in everyone. Not only does this lift your mood and put you in a positive space but it will do the same for those you are interacting with. While working out or using your body in any way, focus on everything your body CAN do, not what it can’t. I preach this constantly in my classes. When you focus on what you can do rather than what you can’t you start to shift the activity from a judgy, negative experience to a celebration of your body. Your body is your vehicle on this little journey of life and celebrating it is a form of showing gratitude and appreciation for life itself. You can majorly increase the mental and physical benefits from exercise by showing a bit of gratitude while doing it. We often associate the attitude of gratitude with flowers, rainbows, and fluffy stuff, but giving yourself a good gratitude adjustment is the key to being stronger, more resilient and boosting your confidence to take tough situations head on. Life can be challenging, and when you take time to recognize how far you have already come, you make the shift into gratitude mode, aligning yourself with the positive energy that surrounds you making creative solutions to problems more accessible and making bouncing back after a loss smoother and easier. And when you feel more confidence in yourself, you are more likely to try new things and take more risks leading to a richer, more fulfilling life. Let nature be your guide. Whether you are high in the Himalayas, deep in the forest, sitting in a city park or just staring in awe at your hose plant’s luscious leaves (if you don’t have a house plant get one immediately), spending time admiring nature and the extraordinary miracle that you get to be part of is practicing gratitude at its finest levels. This is also in my opinion the easiest way to cultivate feelings of gratitude. Even at your grumpiest of all grumpy moments, it’s still pretty hard to deny the beauty and wonder of nature.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I put a time limit on it. It’s important to feel whatever it is you are feeling. Denying those feelings makes it worse. But you don’t want to live in that energy too long. Feel it and then move on. For me, literally moving on is the secret sauce. Walk it off, run like the wind, do yoga, punch a bag, whatever floats your boat. Energy gets stored in our bodies and movement is one of the easiest ways to get it up and out. When the energy is released, or you tire yourself out (whichever comes first), sit quietly for a few minutes and connect with the vibration of your being. Feel the energy of your body. Give thanks for the opportunity to move and clear the slate. Repeat as many times as necessary.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I learned a lot about gratitude from reading Wayne Dyer books. His voice really resonated with me. I also really enjoyed The How of Happiness by Sonja Lyubomirsky. I always get so much when the science behind why we are doing what we are doing is presented. The Happiness Lab is also a great podcast. Dr. Laurie Santos has a super friendly, totally relatable voice and spirit that is easy to connect with.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve had this funny idea about a wellness membership. It’s only.99 per month and you receive weekly practical wellness tips. In my vision, everyone and their mother is a member (think iCloud) and all the proceeds are donated to helping the environment and all the creatures living on it. We humans get some much needed healthy habit info and the planet gets some much needed help!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Instagram @thesantuarioretreat

Facebook thesantuarioretreat

Santuarioretreat.com

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!