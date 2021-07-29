Stephanie Miklosvary of Lucky Chick: “Believe in your idea”

I hope I can encourage other people to follow an idea no matter how crazy or impossible it seems at the time. When I first started my company a lawyer, I hired tried to talk me out of trademarking Lucky Chick. He was an older gentleman and his biases led him to believe Lucky Chick was a negative name and tried to discourage me. I ended up trademarking the name with him and he represented my business when a very high-profile company challenged our trademark. We won! It’s important to know when to listen and when to discard the opinions of others.

Our mission is to inspire people to create their own masterpiece with safe, luxurious, ingredients and gorgeous color cosmetics. Rooted in art, grounded in nature and blossoming with color, this high impact collection is vegan, cruelty free and made in the USA. We support women through self-care and positive messaging so they too can feel like a Lucky Chick.

Following my heart has always helped me make decisions and it is one of the guiding principles of my life. When I follow my heart, I am more open to life’s opportunities and the path is always more interesting and fuller of wonderful surprises. If my heart and my gut tell me it’s the right choice, I’m more ready to take the chance. It doesn’t mean every decision has been the right one, but they have all led me to where I am today.

The arts have always been a part of my life and at the root of all my passions, career decisions and business creations. I started taking art classes as a teenager and received my BFA from The Cooper Union and my Master of Fine Art from the School of Visual Arts. Whenever my path forward has been unclear, I’ve always reached for my sketchbook and started to draw. I call it ‘workshopping’ and it helps me literally map out a plan. I knew early on I wasn’t a studio artist because I loved the combination of the arts, business and entrepreneurship and was most satisfied when I was able to combine them all.

On a whim I took a fashion course at Parsons School of Design and started to hand make shoes. This led me on a path of design in the footwear industry for the first part of my career, traveling to Europe and Asia to produce collections of shoes for well-known labels. I had amazing experiences exploring the beaches of Alicante, Spain and immersing myself in the Chinese culture but after several trips I knew it wasn’t my future. I realized that one of my greatest desires was to make products in the US and to have a more sustainable business and positive impact on the world. The beauty industry was the perfect fit so when I had the idea for Lucky Chick it was a home run. I remember traveling around New York and New Jersey realizing all the manufacturing facilities were within driving distance from my home and I thought I struck gold. When I had the opportunity to work with chemists in the lab I felt right at home, and this is still one of my favorite parts of the business.

Lucky Chick is a nickname a friend gave me for my apartment LC that stood for Lobby C in New York City. I sketched my idea of what a Lucky Chick’s life would look like and created visuals of the products she would use, some of which included bath gels, bubble bath, body oil and sugar scrubs. The name stuck because I saw how powerful it was to call something based on a positive word like ‘Lucky’. It has guided my life for the past 20 years and has provided the inspiration in creating a company that now focuses on self-care through color. The first version of Lucky Chick has evolved over the years and is now a luxe, sophisticated line of vegan, cruelty free color cosmetics.

Round one of Lucky Chick had a run from 2000–2007 and was distributed in Sephora, ULTA, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, Bloomingdales, and many other US stores. We had a global distribution from Harrods of London to Dubai and a host of other countries. In 2007 the prestige chains were beginning to create their own private label bath lines and the landscape was rapidly changing. We were heavily invested in inventory with a warehouse filled to the brim with thousands of each product. My concern was my business model wouldn’t be viable in the near future and I needed to pivot or face the consequences. At this time, I was approached by a larger cosmetic company who produced beauty products for the mass market. They wanted to get into the prestige beauty business and Lucky Chick sparked their interest. We settled on a licensing agreement where they would have the rights to the brand for a set period and then it would revert to me. My partner created beautiful displays for Victoria’s Secret and distributed the brand to JC Penny and Walmart and I stepped away from the day-to-day operations.

While the business didn’t explode as we expected I learned a tremendous amount and it enabled me to move to Australia with my new husband. In Sydney, I enrolled in the International School of Color and Design where I learned how to create patterns and the computer programs to launch a licensing company on my return to the states.

This was a challenging time, while I was undergoing IVF and my mind and body were going through the highs and lows from a variety of treatments. During that time my mom Bonnie, who is an artist, was successfully treated for breast cancer and calmed her mind by painting a flower each day. Her goal was to have a gallery show of a year’s worth of work which gave her focus and purpose. When I saw this collection of beautiful blooms, I knew I wanted to share them with the world. We started a home decor company of products made in the US and licensed our patterns to other companies. We were in 50 stores when my last round of IVF was successful, and we had to analyze the future of the business. Producing our current selection of products in the US came with lower margins reducing our profitability and we made the difficult decision to close shop. The next five years were intensely satisfying and joyous as I gave birth to twin boys who became the center of our world. My Mom became the chief baby holder and I the proud Mom to Alexander and Blake.

My passion for art never ceased and my house bubbled with art supplies and a variety of projects that kept us creating and engaged. My Mom who has always been a dedicated connoisseur of lipstick with perfectly lined lips and a style that stops traffic continued to paint her beautiful blooms. She continued to show her art in galleries and was once again my inspiration. Throughout all her health challenges she always was an example of taking care of herself and taking pride in how she looked. I vividly remember her in a taxi going from one doctor appointment to the next applying her lipstick with precision. It always amazed me, and I have learned so much from her example.

My dream to relaunch Lucky Chick was always present, but the timing wasn’t right. Until one day it dawned on me that the idea was literally right before my eyes. Creating the tools for other women to treat themselves like a masterpiece would be our purpose and I began the research into launching Lucky Chick Color Cosmetics. Once again tying the two worlds of art and business together was the catalyst for bringing us to where we are today. Creating high intensity, vegan, color cosmetics that encourage people to create their own masterpieces and practicing self-care through color was our mission.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I met my husband the day I launched round one Lucky Chick at the first trade show in NYC — and we have been married for 14 years. He is Australian and was importing a competitor from Melbourne when our trade show booths were across from each other. When he was busy, I strategically looked at his catalogues and surveyed the competition. We connected as free spirits and flirted for 6 years before dating long distance after he moved back to Australia. It was a time that I truly needed to follow my heart and my gut having a long-distance relationship with someone on the other side of the planet. We shared the same values and I like to think we are each other’s greatest fans and supporters. It also helps we are no longer competitors but have joined forces as the parents of 7-year-old twin boys.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Showcasing the new and more sophisticated Lucky Chick for the first time at the Indie Beauty Expo, I realized that launching art inspired color cosmetics was the right decision. Putting my savings into the business was a risk and I was thrilled to win the Indie Beauty Award for Best Lipstick. With so many amazing products being considered for this award, being recognized by my peers was a huge achievement. In fact, it was at this show we met Neiman Marcus and they were absolutely in love with Lucky Chick.

Since COVID the landscape has dramatically changed and as a company we are making different decisions now. I am constantly identifying where the industry is going so, we can pivot in the right direction. When one path isn’t working, I cut my losses and change directions to fit the needs of the business.

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned from starting Lucky Chick the first time and now, is to not second guess myself over decisions after they are made. I am more accepting that not every decision is going to be the right one but it’s important to live comfortably with the results. As we have all seen, life is unpredictable and none of us have a crystal ball.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have always been supportive of me even when my ideas have seemed completely unrealistic. It has taught me how powerful just being understood truly is. Before an idea is completely flushed out it has a lot of potential barriers and reasons why it shouldn’t work. Having people close to you to listen, ask questions but never tear down your idea is a gift. I am forever grateful for their support. My Dad has always been an entrepreneur and I have witnessed first-hand him taking risks and dealing with the pressures of owning a business. Looking back, it was his heart and his gut that guided him and that’s why he was able to emotionally support me in my endeavors.

The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

When I first launched Lucky Chick, I was one of the first companies to have a character on the packaging of a beauty brand and this concept drives innovation within my company today. The original drawing is no longer on the packaging, but this alter ego provides the guidelines for new launches and the company ethos. There is a profile of the Lucky Chick’s character which informs the decisions we make for the brand.

I am always looking outside of the beauty industry for inspiration whether it’s fashion, food, or home decor. Inspired by art and color I am always tapping into the feelings and emotions of the world today. Our most exciting days of product innovations are ahead of us, and I am looking forward to making an impact on our industry. While we are in the space of beauty and color, we can only add more joy to the world if we do so in a sustainable and responsible way. Next year our launches will include more sustainable packaging and our focus is on multi use products.

Lipstick has been used since the Romans so there is nothing new about the concept but through our innovations, we will be able to give a fresh look to an ancient product. All of our colors are directly chosen from the colors in the flowers and the palette is very focused. Women of all skin tones feel represented and that is very important to us.

Recently we were voted Total Beauty’s

Top 10 Most Joyful Lipsticks. This award speaks to the DNA of the brand and is our superpower. Spreading good energy is contagious and we have a platform to help other people feel more of this emotion and our vehicle happens to be makeup.

We are connecting with organizations to drive this message of self-care and a positive attitude. Our core message is about being creative and instigating joy in others. Recently we have partnered with Fighting Pretty, an organization launched by Kara Skafelstad, a cancer survivor and a warrior who helps people feel strong and beautiful through their cancer treatments. Lucky Chick is giving 10% back to Fighting Pretty for sales from our color Courage. I named this color after my mom, and it is the perfect fit for giving back.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. The global reach we have at our fingertips is exhilarating. Each day our phones hold the keys to reaching the entire planet. Social media has brought us literally into the homes of people across the globe who are interested in learning about our products. When I first started in the beauty industry, I traveled to meet buyers all over the country and now we have online platforms to connect with buyers eager to carry Lucky Chick.

2. I’m proud to be part of an industry that is at the helm of giving back. We have many opportunities to leave a positive impact with causes that are very important to us creating lasting change.

3) The cosmetics industry is at the forefront of creating a difference in the area of sustainability as we create more waste than any other. We are currently looking into partnerships to reduce our impact on the environment to achieve a zero-waste footprint and eventually a carbon negative footprint. This action is no longer a choice and is something we all must do to save our planet.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1.The idea of beauty is constantly evolving and with that comes responsibility as a brand founder. There are many trends that are easy to hop on that can be lucrative, but it is important to stick to your core message and values. The race to constantly launch new products is a dangerous road to travel for businesses and the environment. If individual companies saw their impact as one part of a global problem, we would all be able to make a great difference.

2. Better representation of older people in beauty is necessary as the idea of beauty shifts and our population ages. Encouraging women to enhance their features rather than bringing attention to their flaws, will create a feeling of positivity that encourages self-love and compassion for all.

3. Altering photos of models gives consumers unrealistic expectations and has a negative impact on people of all ages and demographics. Large companies have started implementing a Photoshop ban on their models and I think this is the first step to eliminate this problem. Walking through the cosmetic aisles and only seeing flawless models creates unrealistic expectations and could alter our ideas of what is realistic.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Yes, I believe that a little bit of lipstick goes a long way. I never go to the grocery store without a swipe of color and some mascara — but there are a few things I would highly recommend that will push through the surface of your skin to give you a healthy glow.

Sleep is by far the most powerful tool in your beauty kit. A good night’s sleep is sometimes all you need to recalibrate your energy and deal with the stress that often brings us down. Our brain does so much work in the night and leaves us clear to take on the world.

Gratitude — a grateful heart allows you to smile through the difficulties. Life is challenging but there are so many things we can be grateful for. Taking a walk when you are overwhelmed and breathing in some fresh air can reset a tired mind and a stressed-out attitude.

Connection — one of the most important parts of being human is connection. It can touch you in a way that makes you feel worthy and cared for. It can come from your mentor, family, partner in life or business, or from a complete stranger. Our mental health is dependent upon these connections, and we must reach out and create these valuable moments and relationships. Not only will they make us feel less lonely, but they will make us feel beautiful too!

Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Be prepared for the long haul. It’s a marathon not a race and your brand identity will be formed over time and experience. You want to be a movement not a flash in the pan. Your voice will be heard and get stronger over time.

2. Knowing where to differentiate is a key in a very crowded industry and is necessary to succeed. The barriers to entry are relatively low in the beauty industry but the chance of success is much lower than that, so timing and your strategy is where you will stand apart and is the key to success.

3. How much money does one need? I remember a panel I attended on how much money it takes to start an indie beauty brand. I think this answer depends on how many skills the founder has or is willing to hone and who they have in their inner circle. When Covid hit, as a new business, we were unable to sustain our employee’s salaries or the freelancers that worked for Lucky Chick and I was forced to dig in and learn many skills. Being able to cut costs while sustaining the business is vital to getting through tough times in the early stages.

4. Passion is a must. Throughout the struggles of the Covid Pandemic, passion is the one thing that drove me every day. It kept me pushing forward with a pure love for what I was moving towards. I can learn to do a lot of things, but this is my passion and there is a greater goal and a bigger picture that fuels me with a powerful energy.

5. Believe in your idea. I hope I can encourage other people to follow an idea no matter how crazy or impossible it seems at the time. When I first started my company a lawyer, I hired tried to talk me out of trademarking Lucky Chick. He was an older gentleman and his biases led him to believe Lucky Chick was a negative name and tried to discourage me. I ended up trademarking the name with him and he represented my business when a very high-profile company challenged our trademark. We won! It’s important to know when to listen and when to discard the opinions of others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Before Covid I was working on a campaign called Random Acts of Lucky Chick. The idea was to be able to spread joy through color. I had Lucky Chick ambassadors distributing free lipsticks to random people they would meet. We then captured the look of surprise on their faces and shared those with our community. Joy is contagious and a random act can have a ripple effect which is a powerful notion.

Entrepreneur Mentoring Tax Benefit Program — Finding a mentor for entrepreneurs in the early stage of their company can be a challenge. Successful entrepreneurs create jobs and the entire country benefits. My hope is that an entrepreneur could contact the SBA for details where there would be a short form to fill out. A mentor would be matched with a mentee and the mentor would receive a tax benefit for their time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Fake It Til You Make It. It’s hard to remember that everyone starts somewhere and often it is at the very beginning. The first days are always the scariest but the second is no longer the first. Calling yourself what you want to be but don’t fully feel you can be just the thing to get you to the next stage. I think the imposter syndrome is very real and can hold us all back from our greatest potential. If you can convince yourself that your own dreams are possible, convincing the rest of the world is a whole lot easier. From the moment I named by business I felt it was real but there were certainly times I had to convince myself my brand was viable in a crowded and competitive industry.

