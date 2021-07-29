Michael Blair, Jennifer Blair and Marcus Slater of Deka Lash: “Listening to the wants and needs of the consumer”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Blair, Jennifer Blair and Marcus Slater.

Michael and Jennifer Blair are the Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders of Deka Lash. Michael leads overall operations and technology strategy while Jennifer leads overall customer experience strategy in order to deliver differentiated experiences that build customer loyalty and brand advocacy. Marcus Slater, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Deka Lash, is an award-winning digital marketer and technology developer with over a decade of experience using marketing and technology to bring record-setting year-over-year growth to companies in almost every industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Jennifer: I was a stay at home mom for many years, and it was time for me to go back to work. I wanted to do something meaningful, I didn’t want to start working at a job solely for the purpose of going to work, making money, and counting down the hours until it was time to go home again. When I was young, my mom worked at a hair salon. I would get dropped off at the salon after school and would watch the ins and outs of her line of work. I also was very involved in beauty pageants and modeling. I guess you could say beauty was built into my DNA.

Lashes were a service that I loved and really wanted done, but at the time it was really hard to get in. They were always an add-on service and they were also really expensive. As a mom of four, I had a tight schedule and had all of the typical expenses that come with having kids. It really wasn’t an accessible service for everyday women like myself. I ended up taking a class in order to learn how to apply lash extensions. Because of it being such an exclusive service, the first class I signed up for was actually cancelled due to low registration. I called and asked my mom to sign up with me so that there would be enough participants. I started offering it on a part-time basis and quickly found there were many other women like myself who loved the service, but found the scheduling and price point to be unrealistic for them. The business quickly grew as Deka Lash became a place that was convenient for ALL women, completely dedicated to lashes and at a more reasonable price point for the everyday woman. It felt good knowing that I wasn’t just applying lashes, I was helping women to feel more confident and empowered.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Jennifer: The most memorable story for me was when I had a patient who was a cancer survivor. She had undergone chemo and lost all of her hair and her lashes. Once she had completed her treatments, her lashes weren’t the same as they were before. She didn’t want lashes to look or feel glamorous, she wanted lashes in order to be able to look in the mirror and just feel more like her old self again. It really opened my eyes to the different ways that this business could make a positive impact on women.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Michael: There was definitely a tipping point when I quit my job as a consultant to jump into Deka Lash with my full attention. I made great money and was doing well, but Jennifer had built this incredible foundation in Pittsburgh and I was ready to help her take that to a national and international level.

Jennifer: While Mike was working, he took note that the same people were coming back. In order to maintain lashes, you need to come back regularly to keep them up. We knew we were onto something because our customer base kept multiplying and they kept coming back. We could really grow by adding more lash artists to take care of more clients and we also created a monthly membership that made it easier and more affordable for our customers to take care of their lashes and keep up their look.

Michael: Another huge moment was the decision to strictly remain focused on lashes instead of venturing too far into other beauty services. We wanted to become the experts of eyelashes. It was tempting to move into new areas but we kept on track and stayed in our lane in order to master this service and our authority in the market before considering adding anything additional.

Jennifer: Focusing on one thing and becoming really good at it was definitely huge for us. Juggling too many different service options or products becomes more of an injustice and a distraction.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Michael: We wouldn’t be here without each other. We’ve been able to lean on each other so much. Where my skills are, she complements and vice versa. Because we have been able to play up our strengths and areas of expertise, we are now co-CEO’s of this international beauty brand. Together we have been able to grow and scale in ways that wouldn’t have been possible without the other.

I also think it’s important to call out our decision to bring in experienced partners when we decided to franchise. We didn’t have franchising experience so we were able to bring in partners like Marcus Slater and Michael Debenham who knew more than us about these areas and we did and really helped us thrive and grow a lot more quickly than if we would have tried to navigate it ourselves.

Jennifer: Our team has been a huge factor in our success. When Michael and I first started looking to expand our leadership team, we didn’t confine ourselves to the Pittsburgh area. We care so much more about having the right people on our team who share our values and our vision than making everyone show up to the same place every day. We still hire that way on our corporate team — we have team members from all over the country because we focused on ensuring that our hires were the best possible fit for the role that we needed to fill.

Ok, super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Michael: At the core, we view our business as a tech company that offers beauty services. We started around moving into this tech base and welcoming innovation and tech very early on — it really wasn’t a thing at all when we started out to include tech-based innovations and efficiencies within a beauty business. We now offer web-based booking and scheduling, a no-receptionist business model, contactless check in and check out, dekaAI to provide customer service at all hours of the day, and so much more that definitely seemed “outlandish” when we were first starting out.

Marcus: We are big on tech and innovation. We use it to make sure that tech is constantly evolving our customer experience because ultimately that is what drives the growth of the business. Our biggest focus is on the customer’s experience from the very first interaction they have with u s– whether that be on social media, through the app, on our website, or chatting with our dekaAI service. We are a very tech forward atmosphere with a holistic view of a client experience. Even today with all of these measures we have already implemented, we are still innovating client experience for studio owners to help them better manage their studios, clientele and staff.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Marcus:

The social side is a big one. Clients can share photos, social proof, viral experiences — all of this helps the business market itself because of the ability for customers to share their experiences online. This is only getting bigger and better everyday.

Michael:

Self-care is getting more and more popular. The growing perception is that it is no longer selfish to take care of your mind and body, but it’s now considered a healthy investment into your wellbeing. It is becoming increasingly encouraged to spend time and money on making yourself look and feel your best.

I also like seeing the increase in diversity and the message of loving yourself the way that you are. The modern consumer is demanding inclusiveness and celebrating natural differences between individuals. If a company isn’t embracing and working towards offering solutions that work for everyone, regardless of size, shape, color, background, or more, they are slowly falling behind. There are companies that are even committing to no longer photoshopping to unrealistic standards that don’t apply to the majority of the population.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Michael:

The barrier to entry for service providers needs to be higher. More licensing and training needs to take place. It’s so easy right now for anyone to take a quick one day training and then start offering the service which risks the perception of quality across the industry as a whole.

The growing base of at home service providers is becoming a concern as well. There is a concern for the level of hygiene and safety protocols that come with at-home providers. There actually was a trending video on social media recently of a woman who was receiving lash services in her provider’s home and was seriously injured by her provider’s dog. We put in a lot of time around the retail experience and how to implement the cleanest and safest conditions and protocols and standards for our artists and owners.

With the evolving possibilities of technology, there comes a line that companies need to find which balances tech interaction and human interaction. Too much tech and your brand becomes disconnected from the consumer and can become dehumanized. It’s important to see and take advantage of the efficiencies that tech can create, but also to make sure that there is still enough human interaction as well.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Jennifer:

Stop feeling guilty about investing in products and services that make you feel your best. When you feel your best, you do your best, and can become so much more productive and successful at whatever you put your mind to.

Accept compliments! When someone tells you that your lashes look good, or that they love your shirt, just say thank you! It has become standard to deflect but by accepting the compliment, you are taking active initiative in believing it.

Take time for yourself! We all need to fill up our own cup first, and when you take time to re-energize and feel good, you have a much better perspective and mindset when you approach everything else in your life.

It’s okay to not be glammed up all the time! Just because we see other women on social media in full makeup sharing their latest shopping hauls doesn’t even mean that they look that way 24/7. Social media is a highlight reel and what makes you beautiful is YOU — even when you skip the makeup and are just hanging out in your comfiest loungewear.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Michael:

Listening to the wants and needs of the consumer. The beauty industry is going through a major shift, and they are demanding transparency and inclusivity along with high standards for their brand experience. When you actively listen to your customers, you’ll know exactly how to evolve with them.

Understand that the industry is becoming more of a feel good industry than a look good industry. Consumers no longer want photoshopped models that are completely unattainable to the everyday person. They want to feel confident about themselves and know that the way that they are is enough. At Deka Lash, our mission is to provide confidence and empowerment to ALL women, not just sets of pretty eyelashes.

You need to be passionate about your mission. Consumers nowadays can see right through when you come into the industry solely for money. When we started, Jennifer knew that this work would be fulfilling and she would be able to really help make this service more accessible to everyday women and that’s what attracted so many clients right from the start. Later when we began franchising, we saw the opportunity to help people move into the business ownership space which made the business even more fulfilling. We are completely fueled by passion and it is evident in every decision we make.

You need to have a strong WHY. For us, it is empowering women, giving them confidence, and helping people get started in business ownership who share that mission and vision with us. Jennifer started out looking for a way that she could feel fulfilled through her work, and the impact that she made on other women was so much more meaningful to her than the paycheck she was bringing home — which is ultimately how and why the business grew was her dedication to her clients from the very beginning.

You need to always be ready to pivot and evolve. Consumer wants and needs are constantly changing — and now with the presence of social media giving consumers a stronger voice, they are demanding what they want and won’t settle for anything less. You need to be willing to be honest with your customers, with yourself, and ready to problem solve on how you can meet your customers needs as they continue to grow and change.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Jennifer: Our mission is changing lives one lash at a time, so you could say we are already working on that movement! Deka Lash makes an impact on franchise owners, helping them to become business owners and take control of their futures. We make an impact on lash artists, providing them not just another beauty job at a salon, but an actual career path where they can strive to grow, move up and become better at their craft. We make an impact on our customers by empowering them to look and feel their very best. We impact our coworkers and staff by creating a culture based on trust, authenticity and work ethic and making sure that every employee has a voice. We have this amazing opportunity to touch so many people and help them to feel more confident. When you feel more confident, you are more productive. When you are more productive, you are more successful. When you feel successful, you feel happier!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Michael: “Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress, working hard for something we love is called passion,” by Simon Sinek.

Our “why” and our passion drives everything that we do. The story of Jennifer getting into this business later in life is because of passion. This business is something she really cares about and loves to do every single day. I quit my job because I wanted to do this with her and because I have a passion for helping new entrepreneurs who are trying to get away from the same old same old that they don’t care about. It all comes back to passion — we are following our passion while helping others follow their passion and achieve lifestyle entrepreneurship that helps them to feel more fulfilled about life as a whole

How can our readers follow you online?

Michael: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-blair-6798402/

Jennifer: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-blair-2ab183149/

Marcus: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcusslater/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.