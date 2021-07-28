Lauren Arnsdorff of Flour & Branch: “Be clear on what you’re solving and for who”

Solve a need. Be clear on what you’re solving and for who. I was solving for the gap in giftable bakes made with organic and premium ingredients. I identified my customers as Chrissy Teigan and Julia Child, and with every marketing asset or product description I wrote, I imagined I was talking directly to them.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Arnsdorff.

Lauren Arnsdorff is a former marketer and the founder of Flour & Branch, a young, small batch bakery based in San Francisco, CA. She built her brand during the pandemic, and despite all challenges she’s built Flour & Branch into an in-demand bakery that ships baked goods nationwide on Gold Belly! She was recently featured in Forbes, The Food Network, Reader’s Digest and more.

As a health-conscious food lover and cookie connoisseur, Lauren wanted her bakes to be made with Kerrygold butter, organic or all natural ingredients, pure vanilla, and pasture raised farm fresh eggs. But no bakeries carried products made with that quality of ingredients and used the same type of innovative products she craved. So, she made them herself! Most of her goods went through 200 or more iterations before they were baked into the menu. Her baked goods strive to evoke those perfect childhood memories and combine them with grown-up sensibilities (think a PB & J stuffed soft cookie or “Adults Only” cookies with rum or creme de menthe).

Flour & Branch is virtually Lauren’s life’s work — her memories, her recipes, her brand vision, and her vision for customer experience and company culture.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Being a quality obsessed foodie while also being a perfectionist and a giver is really what paved my way to Flour & Branch. I was a “normal” kid growing up in San Diego, but right around my third birthday, I fell ill and was on the brink of dying. And after being held in a medically induced coma for many weeks, I had to relearn how to walk, talk, and “be” all over again. I was now missing parts of my fingers and I had scars that felt huge and highly visible to me. Doctors thought my development may lag, I was held back a grade, I had issues with my speech, I was bullied and excluded, tied to a tree, dragged across pavement by my ankles, choked and slapped, and I experienced a great deal of loss.

The worst experiences of my life shaped me into a highly empathetic, compassionate hustler of a woman who genuinely wants others to feel welcomed and loved. And when I reflect on the best moments of my life, I cherish the family dinners, the holidays at my grandparent’s house in Coronado, summer days at the San Diego County Fair, brunches with friends, my first sushi date with my now-husband. It’s all involved food and a reasonable amount of carbs! So naturally, food is how I express my love and care for others, including you.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

When I was deep in testing, I would bring my test bakes into work or would send them with my husband to work, and I would continually hear how my products were the “best they ever had” or were “unlike anything they’ve had”. It was validation that there were no products like mine on the market, and that premium options for gift wrapped, innovative bakes were scarce. I felt like this was an untapped market all together and just couldn’t pass up this opportunity to live my calling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So, we have a fairly small kitchen and after stocking our equipment we decided to order a dough sheeter. These units are large and very heavy, and despite measuring the table space and “verifying” the dough sheeter dimensions, we were off. We were way off. The sheeter wouldn’t fit onto its designated table and actually started to dent the table due to its weight. We all just stood in the kitchen staring at this sheeter, panicking because we had a scheduled health inspection in 3 days and basically had to store the sheeter on the floor while a suitable custom table was built. We fixed our mistake with about 12 hours to spare and learned the true value of proper planning! Measure and verify twice, order once, right?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I see many key mistakes, such as a lack of brand identity or brand focus, lack of detail or poor food quality, and lack of warm customer service or customer experience. All retailers should have a clear brand identity and a target audience in mind when building their brand and be clear on the value they’re providing to customers. What is unique about the experience you’re creating? Each brand move, menu item, and marketing asset should all support that brand focus. A brand that doesn’t stand for anything specific or have a clear brand voice won’t resonate with any demo. Food quality and a good customer experience is so vital for building customer retention, and savvy customers won’t return if these key pillars aren’t met, especially in competitive markets.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

An idea is a great beginning step, but let’s 1). First define what that idea looks like in practice, 2). Define what you’re solving and where your product or business fulfils a need in your given market, and even write your mission statement, and 3). Draft your goals and what key steps need to be taken to build a business around this new idea. When I was first in the ideation process, I used a business plan template to help organize my ideas and vision.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

If you find that standing on the edge of that cliff is becoming harder than taking that leap, absolutely go for it! It’s an overwhelming process, and it’s hard to find the resources you need without getting your hands dirty. A business plan will aid you in mapping out your business model, and from there you can begin creating key benchmarks to actually build and market your business. And once you have a blueprint for what needs to be done, you take it one day at a time.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Perhaps a mix of both? I hired agencies for the meaty components that I knew were too vital to mess up and I utilized both tax and legal consultants. I’ve also considered hiring a business consultant. Each business and founder are so unique, so whether you hire a consultant or not is entirely up to you. I would say that it’s crucial to bring in help, a partner, or a consultant to handle the components you’re most lacking in. Regardless, I think that initial brainstorm and planning phase needs to be done by you, the founder. You need a clear vision prior to bringing in outside guidance.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I’m all about bootstrapping, personally. Again, it depends on your business model and stage of business! As a small business with lofty plans for my brand, I felt it was important to fund without investors, at least initially. I didn’t feel comfortable giving up any stake in my company while it was small and aligned for incredible growth.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

A patent wouldn’t be applicable to our business; however, we did file a trademark on our name and logo through Legal Zoom services, which was somewhat of an easy journey as they walk you through the whole process and handle the legal steps for a fee. Finding good ingredients and vendors was much more of a process, as it required lots of internet searches, calls and email discussions, and asking around. I recommend conducting a very thorough online search and keeping a record of items, prices, delivery charges and minimums, order process, etc. and compare and contrast available vendors. You can also negotiate prices with many vendors if you plan to order from them frequently or for the lifetime of your business. In regards to finding a retailer or distributor, I found it’s best to create a list of where you want your products sold and build that list as you go. Your list should reflect where your customer shops, and where your product is a value add. Once you’ve identified your target distributors or retailers, you simply start contacting them to understand what the requirements are to be a vendor and apply. You’ll need to register with the FDA and be compliant with all FDA standards if you intend to go into that type of distribution.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1). Solve a need. Be clear on what you’re solving and for who. I was solving for the gap in giftable bakes made with organic and premium ingredients. I identified my customers as Chrissy Teigan and Julia Child, and with every marketing asset or product description I wrote, I imagined I was talking directly to them.

2). Create and test your recipes until they’re about perfect. I’ve seen restaurants just throw menu items together without a clear vision, and those menu items are typically not too tasty. Your products should be super delicious and unique. Your product offering as a whole should feel cohesive.

3). Build an incredible brand, write your mission statement, be genuine, and show your customers and employees what you stand for. Plain old food and beverage companies don’t stick, but compelling brands do. Hire copywriters, designers, and / or a branding agency if needed, as this step is too valuable to miss. I hired several freelance copywriters and hired an amazing agency. It was well worth it. I was also very honest with my story and what I stand for as a human and a woman, as I feel sincerity and a stellar product are crucial to connecting to our customers.

4). Design your logo and compelling, practical, and earth friendly packaging that represents your brand. Your product may be stellar, but customers make their initial impressions based on your packaging and branding.

5). Reach potential and existing customers with as many channels as possible, whether that be a storefront, nationwide shipping, local delivery and pickup, farmer’s markets or food events, catering, weddings, corporate gifting, wholesale etc. You get it. And market the same way — through your website, blog, social channels, influencers, sample packages, corporate outreach, billboards, etc. Don’t ever stop marketing, don’t stop pushing to be better, do right by your customers and employees, and remember that it takes time to build a solid business.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

For me, it’s all about creating an experience unlike anything that’s ever existed. I want people to try my cookies and say “these are the best I’ve ever had,” or something equally as great. We want to be like the Tiffany & Co.’s of baked goods and gifts. If you create something or an experience that is so compelling and unique, and you are genuine with your customers and employees, it’s only a matter of time before that movement catches on like wildfire!

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Currently, my efforts to make the world a better place are on a smaller scale. I absolutely value my employees and treat them with respect and love, and work every day to create a healthy and fun environment to work in. We use eco-friendly packaging and many of our products are sourced locally in the Bay Area of California. We use organic ingredients and eggs from pasture raised chickens. We are kind — we’re extra kind to our customers and vendors and try to do good wherever possible. I only hope to have the opportunity to spread love and joy on a greater scale and give back to causes that do the most good.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be a movement of encouragement and uplifting, whether in business or in daily life. I experienced very toxic cultures of workplace harassment and bullying, where people throw their colleagues, employees, or partners under the bus to get ahead, or refuse to help one another because they’re too focused on “winning”. I like to remember that I live and compete within the infinite game, where all players have an opportunity to win and we’re all better if we help and encourage one another.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My top choice would absolutely be Sara Blakely, the brilliant and brave founder of Spanx! She’s of course a trailblazer and avid supporter of female business owners (and humans alike), but when she told her story on NPR’s How I Built This, I pretty much stopped in my tracks and asked myself “What am I doing with my life?” I was working in a very high stress senior marketing role at the time, and after listening to her episode, I started laying the foundation to build my business. Her story resonated with me in so many ways.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.