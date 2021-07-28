Pernille Bjerring of Sukrin USA: “A good idea or a discovered unfulfilled need”

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pernille Bjerring.

Pernille Bjerring has a Master of Science in Marketing, an MBA in Finance and is an Examined Nutritionist. For the longest time she struggled with food and diet, and finally was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto’s disease and hypothyroidism. This is when she realized that a change of lifestyle was required. She is a firm believer in eating whole foods and has flirted with several lifestyles: Paleo, LCHF, Whole30, Plant Paradox and Keto. And this is what brought her to Sukrin! Changing her whole way of eating and engaging in label scrutiny made her realize how much of a struggle it is to find suitable products without undesirable ingredients — and when she stumbled upon the Sukrin products that were made in Scandinavia and Europe, she was amazed at their quality, integrity and ultimately taste. She knew she had to find a way to make them available in the U.S. This eventually led to Sukrin USA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I am a certified nutritionist who has, as countless others, an autoimmune disease — a thyroid disorder called Hashimotos. I am therefore constantly searching for compliant and better products. In 2013–2014 I spent a year in Scandinavia, which is when I first learned about Sukrin products. Sukrin was, and is, all the rage for health-conscious families, diabetics, keto-dieters and athletes in Scandinavia and Europe and when moving back to New York in 2014, I brought with me a small collection, fully intending to supplement as soon as I would run out. That, however, is not how it went!

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

The “ah ha” moment for establishing the Sukrin brand in North America mostly started as an “uh no” moment. I discovered that Sukrin products had no availability in all of North America — and not believing this could be right, I contacted the Norwegian company Funksjonell Mat. Their message was clear — no suppliers/distributors catered to North America, but they were looking so if I could be interested……The rest is history, about one year later I was fortunate enough to start working with bloggers and influencers to get the word out about this range of truly great products that were now also available in North America.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I guess most of my “ups” stories stem from the differences between Europe and the US, particularly in terms of naming conventions and weights/measures. In Europe, everything is metric, and every household has a scale that is used religiously when cooking and baking — where the US uses US Standard measurements and measuring cups. Just translating a European recipe — as we tried in the beginning — is not going to work and we received many funny and some annoyed emails about the results that customers had gotten from using our recipes with our products. To this day we also offer a product called Sukrin Icing and many times we heard back from customers that they were expecting to receive a tub of icing and not a bag of powdered sweetener — but icing and glaze are synonymous in Europe and powdered sweetener is used for glaze! Most important learning is of course to check your message in your environment — cultural differences are real and matter.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It is important to understand that not every idea is a good idea. Just because you would like to see a certain product offered, there is not necessarily a general demand for said product. A common initial mistake is to underestimate what goes into creating, producing, and marketing a successful food line. You need to secure compliance and set up cost effective production that will enable you to offer the product at an acceptable price point while simultaneously covering the costs of the product, overhead, significant distribution costs and marketing. Today’s marketplace is very crowded, and it is both challenging and expensive to introduce new products.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Test the idea in any way possible — ask family friends, friends of friends how they would feel about such a product. Investigate your product thoroughly — how to get raw materials, how and where to get the product produced, cost of materials and production, regulatory requirements/issues etc. And then take a good look at the feasibility of your final product, are you going to be able to supply the product at a price that is acceptable in the market?

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Validating any idea before proceeding is always a sensible approach. many times the apprehension stems from not being sure if the idea is truly a good idea. Take baby steps in the beginning, if possible, keep your daytime job and be prepared to spend the rest of your time on the new adventure. When you start to see signs that this idea could actually make it, this is when you can start taking chances with time, money and resources.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Whether or not to use any kind of consultant to me depends a lot on the situation. I am finding it hard to believe that a consultant would know or understand more about my idea than me — but a consultant would be able to contribute specific knowledge about the process. I would probably hold off on hiring a consultant until I found myself in a situation where I absolutely felt I needed to overcome a problematic situation.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Personally, I have used bootstrapping rather than venture capital as I have very carefully evaluated every twist and turn of Sukrin USA’s development. Venture capital brings obvious benefits in the form of readily available capital, faster speed to market, and more options — but it also means giving up control, equity, and to some extent freedom.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Patents are something that I leave to lawyers as the risks involved are too great. Finding quality ingredients and good manufacturers are basically down to doing your homework, from knowing what you want and prioritize to having the stamina to keep looking and asking many questions. Finding a retailer — at least in the US — has changed a lot over the last years, from approaching the individual retailers to having everything go through a handful of very large national food distributors. We are, however, seeing another trend with the new aggregators, meaning that it is possible as a small brand to introduce your products to retail buyers on several online platforms.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

A good idea or a discovered unfulfilled need — a great foundation for a successful food/beverage brand is either fulfilling a previously unfulfilled need or having an idea for a product that will create a need. Perseverance. Creating a new brand is a bumpy road and you have to stick with it even when it is not fun. I vividly remember pulling a little red cart filled with packaged orders through the streets of Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan in the snow on a dark morning before going to my “normal job” — just to find that the post office had failed to open the lobby doors for me to be able to drop off the packages. An open and inquisitive mind. You need to understand your customers, their needs and desires — and you need to listen and make changes when necessary. Though I have on occasion heard about companies implementing a strategy of ignoring or even being rude to customers and succeeding with it, I am a strong believer in listening to my customers and using those insights to provide a better experience all around. A business mindset. It is important to always keep track of the full value chain. From procuring the right ingredients, to producing and packaging, branding, pricing and eventually marketing and selling the products, you must pay attention to every detail. Many good ideas have failed as a consequence of not paying attention. Communication skills. The U.S. market is crowded and for a new brand, which typically means limited resources, you have got to be smart and persistent with your communication to let your potential customers know that you are there, offering something that they cannot live without!

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am so lucky that my products in themselves contribute to make people healthier — and, by inference, happier. In addition, we work hard to implement sustainable business practices throughout our operation, and we support The Humane Society in the U.S.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would most definitely want to inspire a movement to benefit our planet. I am genuinely concerned about our culture of “single-use” items, particularly single-use plastic items. Wouldn’t it be great if we started a movement against wasteful consumption and started using edible plates, knives, and forks?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are many great people I’d love to get the chance to meet, but if picking one right here and now it would be Jeff Bezos. I am in awe of what he has created over a short period of time and I would love to hear his inside story. I am sure it is both interesting and educational — and I would expect to take away a great deal of inspiration and ideas from such a meeting.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!