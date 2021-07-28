Mark Convery of CoCo: “Create marketing that fits the taste”

Create marketing that fits the taste. CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are refreshingly different in taste, so we created our marketing to be refreshingly different too. In a world full of doom and gloom, we wanted to be the light that shines. So, we went with bright, fun colors that highlight the unique flavors we create. In addition, we use real ingredients in all of our products, and as much as possible we share real people and real fans enjoying CoCo too. CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are great products, but what people talk about is the experience shared through enjoying the drink. So, it’s about the experience in our marketing, the product is secondary.

Mark Convery is the Co-Founder and CEO of CoCo. Mark is an accomplished entrepreneur with 15+ years of experience starting and successfully running companies in Toronto and throughout North America, within the fields of marketing, sales, web design, brand development, wholesale, and e-commerce. Mark’s passion to succeed at whatever he does has contributed to the ongoing drive behind all of his companies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thanks for setting this up. It’s a pleasure to connect and tell you a bit of our story at CoCo. My childhood was fairly average when I look back at it. Nothing crazy or outrageous. I was the oldest of 3 boys, my parents both worked, I played competitive hockey until I was about 19, and we moved a lot when I was really young, so I got to travel lots during the moves. One thing that always stands out though was starting to work at the age of 12, and of all places it was at a dairy farm. So, I learned how to earn money (the hard way) at a very young age and learned to appreciate the value of working hard. You have never worked a day in your life until you spend 12 hours in the scorching sun, smelling like cow manure on a dairy farm.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

My partner Av and I really wanted to crack into the alcohol business, so after launching our own bourbon, we asked ourselves the question how we could make a product that people could enjoy every day around the world and be completely different than what is on the market. We wanted to create a drink that would be “the PERFECT escape.” So, we thought of beaches, palm trees, bikinis, and all the places you couldn’t go during COVID. Then thought of coconuts. We both enjoyed coconut water, and all its health benefits, so when we saw no one was making a mixed drink Vodka, Rum and Coconut Water, we said let’s create The Original Hard Coconut Water, and that’s how CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum came to life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes are great, because sometimes it’s the fastest way to learn. In my opinion, it’s only a mistake IF you don’t learn the lesson. We made tons of mistakes, as anyone does when they are trying something new for the first time, but we made sure not to keep making them. One that really stands out was when we put an old social account on our NEW 4 pack boxes. All of our fans started following an account that didn’t exist anymore. It’s okay, though. We now triple check all packaging, and our new 4-pack boxes are in the market and @enjoycocolife is growing fast on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook now.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When you create a great drink, it’s very exciting. We all know the ingredients can be challenging to bring together, but the biggest mistake a lot of people make is not factoring the time and effort involved to bring together all your packaging, cans, lids, labels, pallets and more. There has been a huge can shortage worldwide for over 18 months now, so you might have the best drink, but it’s going to be a struggle to find the cans to put it in. Using coconut water is tough as well. Any ingredient or material you import is never easy to work with, so always plan for extra time to get a great system in place to bring the entire drink together.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First, you try making it in your kitchen or at home first. Ideas are everywhere, but good ideas with food and drinks need to taste great. We thought a chocolate CoCo Vodka would taste great, until we created a makeshift version of it in our kitchen. We learned fast that it was a great concept, but a very bad idea. On the other hand, we were skeptical about mixing lime with vodka and coconut water, but that is how we ended up with CoCo Vodka Lime (one of my favorite CoCo Vodka’s) So, experiment a ton first before you go full scale ahead.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I agree, ideas are easy. Turing your idea into a reality is tough. I think if you are passionate about it, and love the idea of building, creating it, and sharing it with the world, then you are on to something. I wouldn’t over think anything, but passion is a good place to start. Passion will help you get through all the hard times when starting up a business. Likewise, get clear on whether you see your passion turning into a tangible business. I see a lot of people struggling with ideas they are passionate about that would never be a great business. So, understanding that a “passion project” and a business are two different adventures.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Great question, but I believe it starts with you and you fully committing to your idea. If you can’t get excited about what you plan on creating or doing, then a development consultant won’t help much. Start first by getting some feedback from different people outside of your direct inner circle, and then if you are ready to make a full commitment, it might be worth seeking the help of a development consultant. A lot of people told Elon Musk he was crazy to get into the car business, so don’t always rely on the advice of so-called experts. Trust your gut as well.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I have only started any business by bootstrapping it first. Maybe if you have a couple big wins under your belt, the VC route would be an option. But for most people starting up a business, a VC firm is going to want to see results or a proven model of success. Therefore, I’m a fan of getting out fast, creating a foundation for your business to grow on, and then seeking capital if you need to after. Not having a lot of money to start a business forces you to adapt and get creative, which in turn helps an entrepreneur develop important skills that are necessary for long term success. Bootstrapping also makes for a better story when you really make it big. Struggle creates muscle in business if you continue to persist forward.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

I think my partner would say that’s like giving up our entire playbook. From experience, you have to go through the process to become the expert or get good at hiring experts. As many of us don’t have lots of capital to hire the best, I would start with grabbing a comfortable seat, a computer, and a phone, and block off four hours of your day focused on one of those topics at a time. My partner Av and I did that for months, googling about patents, reading business books, calling manufacturers, and building relationships with suppliers and retailers. I’m a big fan of picking up the phone and having in person conversations with people. If you are constantly learning, you will eventually grow into becoming an expert at the above. Secondly, seek wise people that have experience in each of those fields. Many people love to help and share their knowledge if you pick up the phone and reach out to them.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need to Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1. It needs to taste great. One of the joys of food and drinks is eating or drinking something that plays with your senses, like poetry. We created CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum to taste great first, tickle all your senses, and then fine-tuned the product to be a better-for-you beverage second.

#2. Create a lifestyle with your product. The CoCo life is about escaping, having fun, and enjoying a good time on your own or with lots of people. If you can create a lifestyle behind your product, everyone will enjoy it that much more.

#3. Be Different. There are a lot of drinks out in the market, so if you really want to standout: be different, think different, and create something fun that the world has yet to try or experience.

#4. Create marketing that fits the taste. CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are refreshingly different in taste, so we created our marketing to be refreshingly different too. In a world full of doom and gloom, we wanted to be the light that shines. So, we went with bright, fun colours that highlight the unique flavors we create. In addition, we use real ingredients in all of our products, and as much as possible we share real people and real fans enjoying CoCo too. CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are great products, but what people talk about is the experience shared through enjoying the drink. So, it’s about the experience in our marketing, the product is secondary.

#5. Be authentic. From the ingredients you use, to the people you work with, and the image you market, make sure you do everything authentically. REAL is in, and it will never go out style.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Everyone is looking for something new and exciting, so the more unique, the better. I also think it’s important to keep things simple too. A lot of the time, less ingredients tend to offer MORE in taste. We are all more health conscious about what we eat and drink too, so the healthier you make it in terms of calories, real ingredients and less sugar that will help in the long run.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Definitely. The more we create with CoCo, the more we give. Even though our company is young, we are constantly finding ways to give back to our retailers, the communities we are in, and the people that work with CoCo. In fact, we even have a CoCo Gives Back program that is launching with a number our retailers, where a portion of every case sold is given directly back to charities within the local communities that sell CoCo. Finally, CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum help the world slow down and take a moment to breathe, enjoy, and break away from our wild and often stressful lives. As I have said before, CoCo can make the world a better place one sip at time.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We all need to smile more. Be the change you want to see in the world, don’t wait for someone to create that change, and spread as much positivity around you no matter how bad things might be in your life. I think positivity is contagious, and it’s worth spreading around the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many people that inspire me in the world of business, sports, entertainment and VC Funding but IF I had to pick two of my favorites, I would love to have breakfast with Tim Cook or Elon Musk. I look up to them both a lot. They both overcame a ton in their lives and continue to bring so much good to the world. Both are truly inspirational leaders and great people. I ALSO love my Tesla, and all of my many Apple products!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

It was a pleasure sharing a bit about CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum. Thanks so much for the chat. I hope it helps inspire some others to take the leap of faith and join the wild world of entrepreneurship. To all your readers, keep smiling and enjoy the ride.