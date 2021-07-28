Dion Mortimer of 1907water: “You have to have the right product”

You have to have the right product. A product that you believe in, that you think will make a difference in your product category.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dion Mortimer, founder of 1907water.

Dion has over 20 years of experience in the beverage industry. As a third-generation exporter, Dion grew up spending time at his grandfather and father’s offices instilling in him from a young age a passion for export and sharing New Zealand products with the world.

His first foray into beverages began with his family business, Eternal Water, where they successfully created and then sold this popular water brand. Dion was one of the original founders with his core role sending him to San Francisco to run the sales in the USA.

After returning to New Zealand in 2010 Dion founded The Beverage Boutique specializing in contract packing for well-known grocery stores in the USA. He then went on to launch his own brand, 1907water, two years later in 2012.

Winning the New Zealand Emerging Exporter Of The Year Award in 2014 was a source of pride for Dion and his team. 1907water can now be found throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Islands.

Over the years Dion has gained extensive knowledge in producing premium beverages from water to sodas and is now looking forward to spreading the company’s wings into functional beverages — with a keen interest in health-focused offerings.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

What I remember most about my childhood is how much my parents did for my brother and me. From a young age, they always took us out to sporting events, on trips around the country or overseas, just trying to do as much as possible for us. I think they missed out a little by having us very young and I guess they were trying to make up for it with us and enjoying those things themselves as well. That’s one of the key things I remember, all the time spent together as a family doing a lot of different activities. I also remember how hard both my mum and dad worked to build a better life for themselves and us.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I don’t think there was one particular ‘ah ha’ moment. I will say before we started 1907water we did export a lot of other products from New Zealand and the closest thing to an ‘ah ha’ moment for me is when I first got into the market, to America or Asia for example, and seeing our products in the most beautiful stores. We did not have anything like that in New Zealand at the time. It filled me with an immense sense of pride that we were able to sell our products to these stores alongside world-famous international brands that we are still very privileged to be on the shelves with.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When Dad and I first started selling to big American corporates we had certain payment terms. We kept checking in with our accountant as our customers kept reassuring us we had been paid but there was no money in our bank account. Even in those days, New Zealand was very used to doing everything by electronic transfer, that’s how we had set up the account with this customer. So, after countless calls, my father and I were starting to get a little stressed as we had shipped a large quantity of stock to this customer.

Finally, I asked my Dad to check the letterbox just in case they had posted us a check, his reply was “nobody posts checks anymore mate”. But sure enough, he wandered down to his letterbox, and sitting there was a fair amount of rather large checks. We were very excited and ran off to the bank but very quickly arranged with the customers’ accounts team to get everything wired to us from that point on. I learned a very important lesson: communication is key. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Especially as a small family-owned company, we can communicate easily with each other but in big corporations that have accounting offices in different cities, or different time zones to their buying office, it is at times not so simple even with the use of email, etc.

It’s key to make sure everyone has the information that they need to get things right from day one.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the most common mistake that everyone makes and not necessarily just food and beverage companies, is when writing the business plan. First of all business plans are flexible. So, you write your business plan and after 8 weeks write it again and so on. Be flexible, be able to amend things quickly, certainly in our industry as not all suppliers, distributors, or even customers work in the same way.

It will usually take twice as long and cost twice as much money as you had planned which is a common theme you hear from business owners. I have a rule when I go traveling, whenever I pack, especially overseas on a business trip. I look at my bag and unpack half of what I had originally packed and take twice as much money, and it’s worked out pretty well. I think the same applies to business it is going to take longer and cost more than you think.

And again, don’t be afraid to change your plan. There are certain fundamentals to get right such as having the right people around you, do your due diligence on your customer base, and make sure you have a good product. Especially at the level in which we operate, with some of the best retailers in the world, the consumers that shop in these stores can see right through product dishonesty, you won’t last long on the shelf if you are not providing the product that you said you would.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Well obviously present it to me first to see how we can help with it! Just kidding…. seriously though I think the first thing is you must be confident in your product, without that there isn’t a foundation to move forward. The second thing is to be confident in where exactly your market lies, in our case we don’t need to go conquer the world all in one day, make sure you are selling it to the right people. Finding your target market can take a little more due diligence than you think sometimes. Even when you get a large retail partner on board you can say ‘we’re only going to do these top 100 stores, in these right demographic areas that suit our product type”. This is especially true if you’ve got a product with a certain price point that you won’t be able to discount below. So even within the structure of the companies you’re working with make sure you’re selling to the right stores.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Well going into business on your own is both exciting and frightening. A lot of the time you must finance your business against your home, which inevitably brings your family into things. It’s not easy, but the only way I look at it is if you don’t try, you won’t know. This sounds like an old cliché saying but that’s the reality.

If you believe in the product enough you must take a chance because you’ve got two choices. You take the chance and it either goes well or it doesn’t, or you don’t take the chance and you end up disappointed in yourself and wondering what could have been. It’s important to be clear with your significant others whether it be a partner or family member so that they are sharing that journey with you. You need to make sure everyone is along for the ride and be honest about what that ride could mean.

Also use the resources around you — friends, business colleagues, and government agencies. There is a lot of resources and knowledge out there.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I think from my perspective we have mostly done it on our own. You really have to make sure that you, as the person with the idea, are really firm in the belief of your product and the core values of the brand. Maybe you can get some of the outlying things tweaked by consultants, but the reality is you should know enough about your product if it will work or not and have done enough research to have a feeling if you can get this off the ground. I think sometimes a lot of consultants are good to trim the “fluff” off a product, offering a different set of eyes.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I don’t think there is a black and white answer for that. There are multiple vehicles that you can use over time to bring in investors such as crowdfunding or raising equity with larger corporations etc. that option is always there for a good business or product.

The lessons that you learn about your business by bootstrapping it for the first couple of years are invaluable. Ultimately, it’s your business, it’s your brand. It’s kind of like raising a kid. You see it grow and evolve, and certainly, in my own experience with 1907water, you see it misbehave from time to time and not go quite where it should, but that’s part of the process as well. Bootstrapping it for those first 2 or 3 years really allows you to get a better understanding of how your company should run and assists in your pitch when you go out seeking capital.

You will have a better understanding of your business and more likely a better success rate at raising capital when people can see that you’ve put your own skin in the game for a period of time.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

I would definitely recommend using a patent lawyer.

In terms of sourcing raw materials, I don’t think there is one answer, our business evolves all the time. Some of the companies we were doing business with 20 years ago are simply no longer around, many are bought by larger corporations. The people we work with now from bottles to cardboard used to be New Zealand-owned companies that are now part of global multinational corporations. So, my view on raw materials is, always keep looking, stay abreast of what’s happening and changing in the market.

Consumer attitudes always change which means you might have to change what raw materials you’re sourcing, there may be things you didn’t think about three years ago that you might need to switch to or use now. My feeling is that it is always a work in progress for as long as you own the business. For our business we’ve always controlled a large part of our manufacturing, so we are very lucky that we are a vertically integrated company with our own sales force, our own accountants, administration, marketing, and our own bottling facility.

If you are looking at other manufacturers to create your products or expand your portfolio, the best way to handle this is to review their track record, talk to people who have contract packed with them before. Make sure you ask for all their details especially around quality assurance programs, what licensing they have, etc. Do your due diligence to ensure their operating procedures are as you would expect.

Just like starting a business, there’s a certain amount of faith that comes with dealing with suppliers and at some point, even with all the due diligence in the world you just have to hope that when you step off the beach the tide doesn’t cover your nose!

In terms of finding distribution, if you have the right product it shouldn’t be a huge challenge. We have found picking up retailers and distributors not that hard but again if you have a good product and you have a good story around that product, I think you will be ok.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Again, going back to a few things we’ve talked about earlier.

1. You have to have the right product. A product that you believe in, that you think will make a difference in your product category.

2. You have to be able to create the right kind of story around that brand or idea. Something that is relatable to your target market.

3. People are critical in my view. As a family business we’ve had ups and downs with staff over the years but the core staff we have had with us since we started, we could not have gotten to where we are without them.

For points 4 and 5 you start getting down to those core business fundamentals, making sure you are mapping out your plan for growth, making sure you are getting the funding for it, making sure you are being flexible in your plans as things change and your environment changes. No one expected the last 18 months to be what they have. The world got tipped upside down and we have all had to be on our toes. An example of that is for our water, it’s a very heavy product which means it’s costly to ship around so we’ve always shied away from online sales. Since COVID we’ve launched our own online store that’s worked out spectacularly well for us and it’s something we’re really excited about, we’re putting more resources into our online platform to help it grow.

Additionally, I would add, make sure you have the support from family and friends — business ownership can be a lonely road without them in your corner.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about?

I truly believe if you love the product other people will too. It’s all got to start with you. Creating that story around it, making sure you deliver your product on time, that your deliveries meet the promise you made whether that be on quality, on time, or customer service. Those are critical. Getting people to believe in your product starts with you. There are so many different avenues of how you can approach messaging your own beverage product, and we all have different messages and different selling points that we play on. Look back at the story of the product that you created and find those fundamental key points that made you believe in it and translate that to the consumers and retail partners. This way the authenticity of what you are saying will shine through.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am hoping I can do better on this, there are the immediate things like creating jobs etc. But bigger than that I think we have been part of an emergence around healthy beverages and people changing their view towards what they consume. We are proud that we offer a very healthy, delicious alternative to unhealthy beverages. We are lucky to have been part of this movement whether that was purposeful or accidental.

There are many different things I would like to do on a personal level, offering business coaching, advice to new startups, having an open-door policy allowing people to get me on the phone to discuss new ideas.

I also think looking back over the last 18 months with COVID, starting at home is a key way to make a difference — make sure you are looking after your husband or wives, your kids, your families, your staff, your friends and making sure your immediate responsibilities are doing ok — if everyone does that the whole world will see a lift and be a better place.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Adding to my point above about starting at home, I think kids are critical — making sure there are enough school lunches in your country or even your city for full bellies. I know it’s not a big-ticket issue as the environment or getting rid of all the nukes in the world. But I certainly think it’s the simple things for children. Making sure they’re fed, shoes on their feet, this would have an effective change on things that I see as important. I know with all the money the government spends a small fraction of that could ensure that every kid goes to school with a full lunch box every day. That is what I am passionate about. It might not be saving the world, but I see it as an important start to creating happier people and well-adjusted communities in the long run and — happier people, happier planet. Then hopefully some of these other issues will take care of themselves.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Well, I’m pretty time-poor these days, so it would be nice to have a lunch date with my wife!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.