Debbie Wiseman of Hair Cuttery: “Be a learner”

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Debbie Wiseman.

Debbie Wiseman started with the Hair Cuttery brand as a stylist 40 years ago. Her passion for the industry and steadfast ambition led her on a fruitful career journey that has spanned all salon and corporate level positions. Debbie has done it all — — everything from a stylist working behind the chair, to a District Leader overseeing a multitude of salons.

Now, Debbie uses the wisdom she’s gained along the years to advise teams and create a consistent culture across the five regions where Hair Cuttery Family of Brands operates. During her career, Debbie has learned everything it takes to build a strong salon business, as well as recruit and retain great people. Debbie’s motto is “if you help people get what they want and need, you get the same in return.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a loving, blue collar family where both parents worked and set an examples of honesty and hard and, hard work and showed love through actions and very few words. I started working at a very young age and young and enjoyed having my own money to spend and being able to help my family as needed. I was fortunate enough to go to a high school that offered vocational skills training. I took cosmetology and graduated with a license to do hair.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to getting started in this industry? Can you share that story with us?

It’s not a very sexy story. In fact, it was in some ways out of rebellion. I was never very studious but I was creative., I enjoyed people and the arts. In fact, I thought that I was not very smart and avoided classes that may prove it! My 9th grade guidance counselor met with me and said, “with your grades you’ll never get into college.” I told him I wasn’t planning to go to college anyway. He recommended cosmetology and that’s what started me in the business that I have loved and been part of for over 40 years.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Honestly, the hard times I had were in my personal life. By the time I was 23, I was a divorced, single mother working two jobs and trying very hard to be a good mother and provide financially and emotionally for my amazing little girl. I never considered giving up. My passion for the work I did and my daughter was all I needed to continue growing.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are amazing today. I started as a hair stylist and have held every field position there is. I grew to lead the Salon Operations team, where I was responsible for more than 10,000 employees as the SVP of Operations. The opportunities have and will always be there for people who want to learn, grow and work hard. Now, instead of retiring, I am able to work part-time and contribute to an industry and brand that I love. People have often told me that I have resilience and grit. The funny thing is I always just did my very best and saw challenges and problems as great puzzles which I could to use my creativity to solve. I know there is nothing that can’t be overcome with determination and the feeling of success on the other side is incredible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The funniest mistake would probably be the first time I was presenting on stage to an audience of over 500 people. I was so nervous. I was pacing and felt sick. I had about 10 minutes before going on stage. I was mic’d up, studying my notes and realized I had to use the restroom. While in the restroom, I was talking to myself. I was repeating over and over, “I’m so nervous, I’m going to throw up. Calm down, Debbie, calm down.” All of a sudden, a coworker ran in the restroom and said, “YOUR MIC IS LIVE!” Well, that broke the ice! When I got on stage, I said, “So, you already know I am nervous and feel sick…..” I made fun of myself and then went into my presentation. It was a real lesson in being myself and speaking my truth. People will always rally around you when you are real. Today, I am nothing if not real.

What does your role at Hair Cuttery entail?

Today, as SVP of Brand Culture and Advisor, I lead projects, coach my partners, and do anything necessary to support the brand and people I love. Our culture of Respect, Real and Responsible is part of my DNA and I help ensure that all we do gets filtered filters through this lens.

What do you think makes Hair Cuttery stand out from the competition? Can you share a story?

Whether a guest or an associate, Hair Cuttery is a family that loves and supports dreams. Highly qualified, skilled stylists help their guest’s’ hair dreams come true so that they look and feel beautiful. Internally, we support each other to make life goals a reality. I recall a guest I spoke with whose stylist had been doing her hair since she was a child. The day I spoke with her, she was in that salon having her hair styled for her wedding. She teared up sharing that her stylist had been part of every important event in her life. And, on the other side, I think of a single mother who came from Vietnam who worked at Hair Cuttery, put her twins through college (they would going on to become a doctor and a lawyer), bought a home in VA and a home in Hawaii, and after 40 years at Hair Cuttery, she retired with many loving friends.

Can you tell our readers how this past year has been a transformational year for the brand?

It has been transformational in every way possible! The pandemic has shown us how important physical and emotional touch is to humans. It also showed us how important it is to run a well managed, sustainable business so that we are around to help stylists pay their bills and put food on the table. We were bought from bankruptcy. It was a rebirth — an opportunity to come back and lead smarter with the same love and passion we’ve always had for the people we serve.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was once told to just trust those who know more than you do. Follow the advice of a consultant who has led others to success. My gut told me that things the consultant recommended would not work for us for multiple reasons. I wish I had been more adamant and vocal about the concerns I had. It would have saved us time, money, and heartache.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Serve others’ needs and your needs will be met.

I believe everyone wakes up wanting to have fun, do good, and help others. Yes, some days we may feel a little lazy or moody but staying in those moods is a choice and sometimes we decide to stay in the mood. But often we choose to shake it. As a friend, partner, peer or leader I always want to help others in any way I can. That is service. I recall a time when my leader was very upset with a person that reported to me and for good reason. She had an entire team resign and refuse to work for her. He wanted her fired. I wasn’t happy with her either but as the leader I needed to serve her needs and serve the business. So, I dug in, listened and learned without judgement. In the end, I realized, The outcome was that change was needed — both at the leader and the leader level below her. There was a lot of “dirt” under the surface. By intending to serve all and create a win I was able to save those that resigned, reposition the leader into a more appropriate role, and increase the business.

Love to learn. Celebrate learning.

2. Problems are opportunities.

Sometimes people fear or avoid conflict or problems because they see them as bad, hard or they fear the response of others. It all comes from past experience. If the way your leader family or leader confronted a problem was with anger, humiliation, or frustration, you avoid it because who wants that pain! However, I know that they way we approach it we can slowly change that experience by approaching problems as opportunities. Presenting problems as a time to get creative allows us to and approach alternative ways to solve it. We treat it, speak to it like a puzzle to enjoy. When we do this our mind begins to look forward to problems rather than fear them. The mind is so interesting. Our attitude toward anything can be chosen. How we choose it impacts how we feel and definitely affects the outcome. It’s not a perfect approach. There are times it still feels stressful or doesn’t work, but it definitely improves our chances to succeed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Love what you do. That doesn’t mean everyday is sunshine and roses. It means that you believe in what you do, why you do it, and who you do it with. Doing what you love rarely feels like work. I also encourage others to surround And, surround themselves yourself with people who are smarter than them you in the areas that are not that you know are not their greatest your strengths. and let them shine. Listen — — really listen to the people at the front line. They have the answers.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Easily. The most underestimated aspect of leading a company is the amount of time it takes for an idea or a plan from the top to become a day-to-day habit at the front line. Execution happens long after the communication or training leaves the main office.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t be afraid. Fear is a driver. Make it a positive driver. When your intention is pure you will always land on your feet. Just go for it! I was never a fearful or anxious person…until I had children. Early in my career when I was a District Leader, the entire Field Leader team earned an incentive trip to Jamaica. I was afraid to fly. I was sure my plane would crash and my girls would be left motherless. I was so afraid that I volunteered to stay behind and cover everyone else’s district (55 districts). The entire week they were gone I worked supporting all emergencies and supporting the salons. The team came home and I saw all the photos and heard all the great stories. No one died in a plane crash and everyone had a great time. I was so disappointed in myself that I vowed to never again allow fear to dictate my actions. I vowed to feel the fear and go forward into it regardless of how it felt. From that day forward I can say there were times I was powered by fear but never again did I allow fear to lead my behavior. People before process. I have always been driven by people — partnering with and sharing time or helping people. As a Leader, there are things you have to accomplish. Caring about people means helping them understand and accomplish what is expected. The process is important and most often it is our people who have to “do” the process to effectively execute. I recall a time early in my career as a Regional Leader when I prepared my District Leaders for a visit from our then-President and VP. We had just completed a reset and my region looked great. My team had done a great job and I was proud of them. The VP arrived with a checklist. She walked into the salon, past the DL, past the SL, and past all the stylists and did not even say hello. She went through her checklist — — “completed her process” — — and as an afterthought, acknowledged the people. My team thought the VP didn’t like them or that they had done a poor job. After that experience, While by nature I never walk by people without acknowledging them, I learned to ensure my team they felt great and knew when they had done a great job. And if they had not done a great job, I always intended to leave them feeling strong with clear direction. Try to say yes. Take the requester as a partner to find a way to say yes. I believe that finding ways to say yes and working to find a win for all creates an environment where employees also say yes. For example, if an employee requests the weekend off during a peak business time, . The first thought may be is “No — — we need all hands on deck.” Instead, tell the employee you want to say yes and share the obstacles asking the employee to help you find ways to overcome the challenge. Most of the time by wanting to find a solution, you and the employee will. In the future when you ask for something the employee will also find ways to say yes. Be a learner. I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, that i If you are not moving forward, you are standing still. It is so true. The world changes in small ways daily. Over the course of a year so much has changed and potentially left you behind. Learn something new every day. Lessons come to you daily — — just watch for them. End the day sharing with someone important in your life “what I learned today” and you will be amazed how the little things we learn can build our life and fuel ideas and actions. Be You. Love you. In life you will meet many people with knowledge, skills and personality traits you admire. You will meet people with advanced degrees and certifications. You will work with leaders who espouse what traits are most important and critical to success. There are times these situations can make you feel insecure. I’ve been there and what I realized is that I can only be my best self. Embrace yourself and accept your natural limitations. Grow and be a better you everyday and surround yourself with partners that compliment you with different skills and challenging thinking that helps you grow and be a better you everyday.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

End judgement. I wish people would not judge others based on sex, race, nationality, gender, religion, income level, or what they have and don’t or have not. Embrace all with gratitude and curiosity. Spread equality and celebrate diversity. I truly believe that the beauty industry can be a catalyst for this. At Hair Cuttery Family of Brands, we all are welcome and we embrace all hair types with a goal of making everyone look and feel their best. We instill this value into our stylists and hope that in doing so, they will empower their guests to do the same. No judgement, celebrate diversity — that could be a really powerful movement that I’d be happy to lead.

How can our readers further follow you online?

