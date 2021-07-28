Gordana Jakopcevic: “Learn to Invest in yourself”



As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gordana Jakopcevic.

Gordana Jakopcevic is a Feminine Leadership Mentor and Women’s Sexuality Coach for multi-passionate women, she supports women in connecting with their inherent feminine wisdom by sharing tools, practices and techniques to help women connect deeply to their bodies and reclaim a life of purpose, freedom and pleasure.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Yes absolutely. There are a few turning points that got me to where I am today. I started out in the health and fitness scene over ten years ago. I originally started because I was striving to initially ‘fix’ my body. After my third baby, like most women, I wanted my body back. Within the first year of that fitness journey I was diagnosed with breast cancer that resulted in a mastectomy. I also in that same year divorced my then husband. When it rains it pours! So that threw me right into the field of health, I clearly needed to heal my body and I spent the next 5 years really diving deep into learning about what makes the physical body thrive. That was the first turning point.

After about five years of focused effort on healing physically I quickly realized that there was a lot emotional baggage still present that I wasn’t even aware of. I was the queen of sweeping everything under the rug. My relationships were a disaster, my job was not fulfilling. I was making six figures for an amazing company I felt completely and totally stifled. The job was the traditional path of education. College than marriage, then job, there was an external push yet I knew deep down there was more in me, an inner intuition that kept saying no, you’re not going to sit at a desk and you’re not going to work by those standards.

So I decided to leave that space as a single mother and dive into entrepreneurship. That was my second turning point that led me down the path of spiritual and personal development. Peeling back all the layers of traumas that I experienced and began a deep emotional healing journey. I was coaching and being coached and I was able to establish a very successful business mentoring clients.

This led to next turning point, realizing there was still a lot of stuck energy in my life especially when it came to money and love which led me into exploring sex and sexuality, self love, the soul side of things and what it means for a woman to be in her power and her sexual power and how its tied to your abundance, receptivity and prosperity. Brining sexuality and body mind connection into the mix was game changer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A few years ago I had the opportunity to travel to Zambia and volunteer at an orphanage for a few weeks with my three daughters and a few friends. The experience was life changing and moved me so much that we are in the process of establishing a Canadian nonprofit. It was completely unexpected and such a blessing to be able to give back and donate funds to help build schools and provide care in the area.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Looking back, I’ve realized that early on I lived most of my life in a very masculine energy, always in survival mode, pushing, doing and chasing. I believe everything happens for you and there is a great opportunity for learning in every experience so nothing is really a mistake.

What I did learn and what I was really bad at at first was connecting with people, cold calling, reaching out with scripts, pushing for the sales instead of being in a feminine flow and creating relationships and community and allowing abundance and receptivity into my life with more ease and purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been blessed with many amazing people who have stepped up to support and guide me along my journey. I’ve been very fortunate to have chosen incredible mentors and coaches that have played a huge role in helping me get outside of my comfort zone and shortening the growth curve. Without a doubt though it would have to be my mother. She has always been 100% supportive of everything that I venture into and has always been my biggest cheerleader.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many. One of my favorites is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It was given to me when I was diagnosed with cancer by my naturopath who told me that my life is a journey and change can be gift. I didn’t realize at the time how powerful it would be and through it to came to the realization that all of our power is sourced from within.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“What you focus on expands.” Learning to be present and grateful for everything in my life, for all of the good, has allowed be to create more of it. More opportunities, more experiences, better relationships, more money, more pleasure, more purpose no matter what is happening around me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe that when we tap into the world of success, we must use that to make the biggest positive impact we can in the world. With every sale within the brand, there is always a component of giving back. 15% of every purchase goes to nonprofit organizations which support growth, health and education especially for young girls and women.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Mentorship, a lack of female role models as entrepreneurs for young girls to look up too and not enough encouragement and guidance. I also believe a contributing factor is that we’ve taught girls from a young age to be risk averse so when comes to starting a new business from scratch, many may find it too risky to walk away from a stable, full time job or doubt their abilities to create success.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I’ve dedicated my work to women to raise them up to feel comfortable, strong and powerful in their bodies and in their souls, guiding them from feeling disconnected, stuck or confused into feeling authentically empowered, clear and confident. When women reconnect and reclaim their inherent feminine power, wisdom and sexuality they have a stronger connection to their purpose and are more confident in sharing their gifts with the world.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Simply put, the world needs women leaders. Women bring a multitude of different perspectives, ideas and experiences. They place more importance on skills like emotional attunement, the need for expression and authenticity and they have the ability to redefine outdated paradigms especially when it comes to leadership. It’s more of a transformational approach that’s supportive, inclusive, nurturing and empowering.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Learn to Invest in yourself.

Our culture sees investing yourself as ‘risky’. Yet we’re all okay with taking out loans for new cars or things our soul doesn’t really need. When I began my journey I would seek out mentors and coaches that would guide me in the upgrades I needed to create and build a profitable business. I found a way even when it seemed impossible. In choosing to invest money in myself I was placing my money where my belief was, in my capacity to create success. Looking back it’s always been the quickest ROI.

Lean In to Support, Big Time

It’s not uncommon to feel that we should do it ‘alone’ when we start out in business. Being open to receiving support is the key ingredient to creating a sustainable and successful business. When I’m putting out offers, I lean into all the support that is available to me. I have always been open to receiving support from friends, various professionals and other women in business. We are not alone in this. Having the support of other women in business has been extremely expansive on so many levels.

Be a Mentor

You can’t be what you can’t see. Young women need role models, they need inspiration so they can see that entrepreneurship is possible. Sharing your knowledge is incredibly valuable and if you have the resources and skills, share your expertise. It might just be the encouragement that someone needs to chase their dreams.

Host Business Women’s Circles and Masterminds

When I first started I was a part of an informal women’s circle with other entrepreneurial women. We would meet every week at a café and share our highs and lows in business and in life. It created an incredible network and built some amazing relationships. Some of these women are still my closest friends. Having the opportunity to have like minded women hold space or just provide guidance and encouragement was priceless.

Invest in women owned businesses.

By helping to support the women around you, you’re promoting the growth of female run businesses. Learn who the business owners of your community are. Research which businesses are women owned. There are female entrepreneurs in every industry and the next time you need products or services, share your support.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are shown so few models of feminine leadership some of us don’t even know its a thing yet I truly believe that women are the greatest untapped natural resource on the planet. The world needs feminine leadership and I want every woman who desires it to break loose and reconnect with her passions, creativity and power. To discover that through her inner world, when she is connected to her truth she has the capacity to create whatever it is that she desires and reclaim sovereignty over her own life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have brunch with Pink. I just love her artistry and how she expresses herself. She has an element of edge and realness that is inspiring and has broken many barriers in her career by addressing femininity and resisting societal expectations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can most often be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gordana.j

