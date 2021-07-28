Meg Prejzner of Hackett Brand Consulting: “Be ok with things not being done “your way” ”

Be ok with things not being done “your way” — Whether you’re running your own business or managing your own team/project, when delegating tasks it’s important to recognize that the way someone else completes a task may not be how you would do it. For example, if you’re building a social media calendar and creating content, you write differently than the person next to you. The beauty of this is that you may be surprised with how someone else tackles a project and can, in turn, learn from them. So loosen up the reins and look forward to the different ways things can be done.

Meg is the Founder and CEO of Hackett Brand Consulting, a digital marketing agency that works with purpose-driven brands to bring their mission and vision to life. Meg founded Hackett on the heels of a successful 15- year corporate marketing career. She’s led big-name brands and managed million-dollar budgets, but for Meg, all of the success in the world would be meaningless it if didn’t serve a greater purpose. Her desire to follow her personal mantra of “unlocking the power of what can be” drove her to start Hackett with her husband, Maciek. Together with their team, they partner with like-minded businesses who have a greater purpose, help them grow their brands, and simultaneously answer the call to positively impact the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For more than a decade I’ve helped build brands and marketing programs for everyone from Fortune 50 companies, national franchise concepts, and globally recognized brands, to local independent retailers and start-ups alike. I started in marketing in college and was one of the lucky ones who followed her major into a career and fell in love with it.

I worked in a number of different areas from sports marketing to a PR agency, and eventually led brand marketing for a national restaurant concept. But, the whole time I knew I was an entrepreneur at heart and was always busy planning to start my own business. In fact, from the time my husband and I first started dating, I would always tell him one day we’d work together and run our own business.

In 2017, we were traveling in New Zealand and we decided to go bungee jumping on a whim. And, as it turns out, it was one of those cliché but profoundly impactful, influential moments that would change the trajectory of my career.

Flash forward just three short months, I started our own marketing agency — Hackett Brand Consulting — providing the same foundations I used to grow some of the world’s most recognizable brands to our clients. Today, I not only support Hackett Brand Consulting but also help independent entrepreneurs and small business owners with marketing consulting and courses through my other company, Meg Prez.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

For me, hard times are a part of business — something that comes with the territory of growing a company. It is part of the process, and I enjoy the process because it means I am learning through wins and challenges.

At different stages of business I faced different “hard times.” The biggest decision I made was to invest in my first team member. I remember having a distinct choice that I could take on the work or I could invest in a team member to help with a project and forgo some of the profit. This was the first tough decision that I made, and the one that catapulted me toward success. That decision to invest back into my business with a team member allowed me to have faith that more business would come and that I would continue to grow, and the growth came rapidly! That choice allowed me to continue to hire more and more people, and that feeling of welcoming people into my company is one I continue to cherish today.

In terms of giving up… I didn’t ever think of giving up, but I did have a distinct moment where I mentally gave up “going back to work” as an option for me. My husband and I had some personal matters come up and I knew I wanted to be present for what was happening, something I knew I couldn’t do if I wasn’t running Hackett Brand Consulting. At that point, I remember making a choice and thinking, “This is it This is a defining moment in business. I will not go back to a traditional ‘job’ and I have to make this thing work.”

From that moment forward, I’ve made this choice every day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We work building brands and developing brand identities for organizations, and one of the funniest mistakes I made was not doing the same for my own brand.

When I started Hackett I very much just jumped in and started offering services without much thought to branding, and then ironically had to take a step back and re-evaluate what our niche or brand would be.

Starting at the heart of it all, as we encourage every client to do with a well-informed strategy, is something that I retroactively implemented. For us, this is working with purpose-driven brands and doing work that is bigger than ourselves.

The biggest lesson I learned in identifying our niche and retroactively articulating our purpose is to remember to start with the basics and build your foundation. While it’s important in business to just start — meaning, don’t let small details hold you back from pursuing your dreams — you also need to know why you started and be a brand you believe in.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Hands down, our people. And we hear that from our clients, time and time again. When we hire, we not only hire for talent but for fit. It’s important that every person on our team can not only deliver stellar results but can build a real relationship with our clients. When we work with our clients, we pride ourselves not just on marketing numbers but on the relationships we build, many of which last well beyond the typical client retainer. Our people are the reason for that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As cliché as it sounds, I would say to prioritize self-care and practice being present in everything you do. When I say self-care, I don’t just mean taking care of your health, getting enough sleep, etc., I also mean taking care of your mental health. Knowing how to completely unplug from work and take real breaks to recharge is so important so that you can come back, ready to tackle whatever is on your to-do list. What I see a lot of in any industry is people still “working” when they’re supposed to be off. Working through lunch is the first example that comes to mind, but also answering emails during a vacation, working through the weekend…things like that are sometimes necessary, but they shouldn’t be the norm. If you don’t take real breaks and recharge, burn out is inevitable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband. He has been my biggest support system through life. Anytime I’ve ever had an idea for a business, he shows an unrelenting amount of encouragement and enthusiasm for everything I do. To have such a tremendous partner by your side really makes all the difference.

In fact, when I came home from work one day and told him, “I think I am going to start my own business and do marketing consulting,” his immediate response was a resounding “yes!”. He didn’t ask any questions about the “how” that could make a person second guess a decision so big. Instead, I was met with so much enthusiasm and encouragement, he made me feel like a success from day one. For that, I am forever grateful.

I am also grateful for friends who really supported me and talked through business ideas along the way from idea, to growth, to success. I have a friend who also runs her own business, and she’s been such a wonderful person to have by my side as I’ve grown.

And as I’ve said, the people are what makes the difference. I am very grateful for our team members who have helped us grow. To have such amazing people working by our side is the biggest testament to the business we’ve built.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

No one can do everything on their own. As an entrepreneur, it’s tempting to try to be everything for everyone and fulfill all the roles of a business. Initially, it’s out of necessity, and eventually it’s out of a desire to protect the business that you’ve started and poured your entire heart and soul into. Letting go and allowing others to help is hard! But in order for your business to grow, you have to let others help you. At some point, it becomes too much for one person to do, and you’re faced with the choice to either hit a wall and stop growing, or delegate the things that others can handle so that you can take your business to the next level.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

We entrepreneurs are very ambitious people, and a big part of the difficulty with delegating is that we feel like we really can do it all. The other thing that makes it difficult is, as a mentioned, a desire to protect the thing that we care so much about. For a business owner, it’s never just about the job or the money, it’s about a dream — a mission — that you set out to achieve. It’s hard to trust others with that dream.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

The biggest change in work habit needs to be a focus on work-life balance. Some people say that it’s a myth, but I believe you can build a business and still have a fulfilling personal life. That leads me to the other shift that needs to happen — business owners need to trust others with their dreams. The hiring process is key here. As I mentioned, when we add members to our team at Hackett, we hire people whose work ethic and vision align with what we envision for our business. Skills can be taught, but the desire to do everything in life with a purpose is something a person has to already have within them. That’s what we look for.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Take time to teach — I once had a manager/mentor who told me, “It may take you an hour to teach someone something you can do in 5 minutes. But once you teach them, you don’t have to worry about doing that task again.” This really stuck with me. The idea that taking time to teach something once, really frees you from that task in the future and saves time in the long run. When delegating, slow down and take the time to teach someone else how to support you. Be ok with things not being done “your way” — Whether you’re running your own business or managing your own team/project, when delegating tasks it’s important to recognize that the way someone else completes a task may not be how you would do it. For example, if you’re building a social media calendar and creating content, you write differently than the person next to you. The beauty of this is that you may be surprised with how someone else tackles a project and can, in turn, learn from them. So loosen up the reins and look forward to the different ways things can be done. Understand bandwidth & tasks that can be delegated- This one sounds simple but can be easily overlooked. If you want to delegate effectively, it’s most likely to get something off your plate and free up time to work on something else. To then be able to delegate effectively, you’ll need to know exactly what tasks you’re working on that are taking time away from other projects so that you can give those tasks to another person. With a firm understanding of your bandwidth, the bandwidth of your team, or the tasks you’d like support with, you’ll be better able to provide direction to get the support you need. Get comfortable with uncomfortable conversations — Not everything goes as planned when learning to delegate. This is where you may need to have conversations that involve feedback, improvement plans and new ways of thinking. To be satisfied with results, these conversations are something that need to happen. If something goes off track, you need to be able to address issues before they grow and getting comfortable with conversations that may be otherwise uncomfortable to you is key to communication. In fact, I don’t think of conversations as uncomfortable or hard but rather necessary and essential to growth. In order for us all to grow we have to learn from one another and open dialogue can help us improve results and do just that. Create Open Communication — To ensure you’re delegating effectively, you’ll want to check-in with your team and solicit feedback. Ask questions about yourself — did you provide enough instruction, did you leave any gaps, did you leave anything unexplained or unclear? These allow your team to feel comfortable coming to you with questions and enables them to know they have an open line of communication to ask you the things they may have otherwise left unsaid. Open communication and feedback are key to all business, can help you ensure that you delegate effectively.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliché “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

I understand the origins of this saying, but I definitely don’t agree. If you want to grow your business, you have to learn to delegate, and if you’re going to delegate, you have to give the people supporting you the agency they need to do the job they’ve been assigned. As I mentioned, it can often be enlightening to watch how someone else tackles a task, so looking at it from the perspective of a growth opportunity is helpful for anyone who has difficulty learning how to let go of “their way” of doing things.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me, I believe the world would be a much better place is people lived as the truest versions of themselves. If we were all living our purpose, we would be happier and the world would be a much better place. If I could start a movement, it would be for everyone to go after the job of their dreams. It’s a scary thought to most people — it definitely was for me — but I can tell you from experience that it’s worth pushing through that fear and going after it anyway.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find Hackett Brand Consulting on LinkedIn and Facebook, and you can follow me on my personal LinkedIn profile.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!