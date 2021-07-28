Jacarina Soto: “More women with women collaborations”

More women with women collaborations: For so long women have viewed each other as competition in the work space and in everyday life. Women in positions of leadership or of great influence should make the effort to collaborate with other women in their industry. Shout each other out, clap for each other and create space for women to stand side-by-side. I love seeing women in sports like Serena William clapping for Naomi Asaka when she won the US Open. She’s advocated for Naomi even though they are competitors on the court.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jacarina Soto.

Jacarina Soto is a first generation Dominican American who went from living the expected life of getting her college degree and working in corporate America to living a purposeful life running her own spiritually directed business. Today, she lives with the purpose of serving others, as a Wholistic Life Coach, Reiki Healer and Meditation Teacher. Her focus is teaching the spirit, mind, body connection; when all 3 come together in alignment, people are able to move forward with strength, confidence, and happiness to successfully accomplish all of their goals. Having gone through her own evolution and transformation, Jacarina now helps others to do the same.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In all honesty, I don’t think I could have imagined my life where it is now. Growing up as a child of immigrants there was a big value placed on education. Getting good grades and going to college was not an option, it was the only path. So I went to college, was pre-med, but at the end switched my major to Economics. I was never really sure of what I wanted to do, but I just felt this pressure to be who I ‘should be’ in the eyes of others. I wanted to make my family proud and to achieve ‘success’ for them.

Reflecting back, this was how I lived my entire life, I placed the approval of others above my own happiness. I found myself going through the motions of doing all the expected things but never feeling fulfilled. I went in and out of corporate life, moved to Los Angeles and New York City, and for years felt like I was spinning my wheels and not getting anywhere. I finally realized I couldn’t live my life like this anymore.

I left corporate America with no real plan and eventually found myself pursuing personal training. Fitness was something that I loved (and still do!) It gave me a place to pour myself into, find mental discipline and physical strength. I had great mentors supporting me and so I took the leap.

Boy did I feel so much imposter syndrome going into this first real venture of my own. For about 2 years I loved it but I found myself wanting to help clients in a deeper way because the unhealthy patterns ran deeper than just lifestyle choices. My clients didn’t have coping skills for their life outside the gym. Things would arise that would cause them to put themselves on the backburner or just feel incredibly drained energetically and emotionally.

At the same time, I began to go through my own healing journey and that was when reiki and meditation came into my life. I didn’t know where it would lead me but I knew my soul was guiding me there. I came to learn that my external reality was only mirroring back what was happening internally. I was so disconnected from myself, my desires, my fullest expression in order to appease others. I was living in survival mode, carrying so much anger, guilt and pain. Once I began to heal myself, releasing limiting subconscious belief, stress, and trauma that was in my body, my world began to heal as well. I finally began to re-discover and love myself. My relationship with everything and everyone began to shift in the positive direction because I was healing the relationship with myself.

Today, my life is all about living every day in purpose and in joy. Not to say I don’t have difficult moments come up but they longer define me or change my course. I feel rooted in my decisions regardless of what others might think. My life is my own.

My work to help others, especially women, is what my soul is here to do. I help women show up as better versions of themselves in all areas of their lives from being mothers to their business to who they are as individuals. It is truly a gift to be in service and watch the effects of it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

They say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and that has been my experience every step of this journey.

While at the tail end of my personal training business, I began feeling a pull into my own spiritual journey. I began trying different modalities of healing from EFT (tapping) to cognitive therapies. For years I had heard of reiki and even reached out to a practitioner for a session but it never happened. I never thought much about it until one day while in my usual massage session, my therapist started talking about Reiki. She mentioned that there was a practitioner right on site and that she had been there for years.

I was like, “How did I not know this?!?”

My massage therapist messaged the reiki practitioner to ask if she could see me for a session soon. The reiki practitioner ended up coming in that very day for me.

Within that first session. I got a feeling that this was what I had been looking for and I booked a second session for the following week. When I went in, I had this feeling that I should ask her if she taught reiki to other people.

She said, “I do not, but I already received the message to teach you.”

Shortly after that I began my reiki training and I can not imagine having had someone else as my teacher and guide.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Talk about irony…it was not showing up authentically for a workshop that was about authenticity. (facepalm)

So there I was, ready to talk to a group of women about how to own their individuality and their voice and I could not get my own words out for about 20 minutes. I could barely formulate a sentence…everything was getting jumbled up in my mind. My face turned bright red, I got hot, and I even had to walk off stage for a few minutes. I speak in front of people quite often, so this was way beyond just nerves.

I finally put away all my notes and was able to finish leading the workshop. Afterwards I realized I was attempting to sound like someone else, sharing data and information that was not in my zone of genius. I was not showing up in MY truth. At that moment, it felt like failure, but quickly after I understood the lesson in it all, I went on social media to joke about it.

I’m actually glad I learned early on to always walk my talk. Annnnd got the reminder to not take myself so seriously. (It really does help to be able to laugh at yourself.)

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for everyone who has entered my life at one point or another because I recognize that every relationship, whether joyous or not, has made me the woman I am today. I am truly fortunate to have such great mentors, teachers, and loved ones in life.

For me though, my number one is my mom. Even though it has not always been the easiest relationship to navigate, she has shown me what it is to be a strong woman. She showed me my life does not need to be defined by a man; it’s what I make it be. I am the oldest of two girls and I watched my mom work hard as a single parent to make sure we had everything we needed. I went to a top notch college, worked corporate jobs, left corporate jobs, moved around the country, and pursued different passions — all with her support. She doesn’t always understand where I’m going or what I’m doing but she is always there, unconditionally loving me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many! For me one of the first books that made me start reflecting on life in a different way and set me on a path to seeking a deep spiritual connection was You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay. It made me realize that I was responsible for how I was showing up and my perception was my own so I had the power to change the narrative.

Another great read is Don’t Settle for Safe by Sarah Jakes Roberts. This book brought on so much self forgiveness.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our Light, not our Darkness, that most frightens us.” — Marianne Williamson

I believe this is true for so many of us, including myself. For a long time I thought I was afraid to fail but in reality I was afraid of who I would have to become in order to be successful, to serve, and to lead. We hold ourselves back because we are afraid to let go of old stories and beliefs about ourselves. As much as we say we want growth and success, we oftentimes don’t want what comes with it. It requires us to step out of our comfort zone, become disciplined, set boundaries, give up people & environments that are not conducive to that growth. It’s easier to hide in our darkness than to embrace and step into our light.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Success for me is being able to teach others how to heal and own who they are. Whether it’s teaching meditation or working with a one-to-one client, I’m helping someone unlock their wisdom, and giving them tools to cope with stress and anxiety.

Also for me, it has been important to let people see my wins and also see my struggles. In a world defined by social media “highlight reels” we are being sold a false story of perfectionism. We have allowed others to determine what “success” should be for too long. I want everyone to define success for themselves as what fills their heart, brings them joy, peace, and is in service to others.

Only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think there is a major shift happening right now especially because of the effect from the pandemic. Women are coming out of the shadows and wanting to step into their own. What I believe is still holding most women back is not believing in the value of what they are offering. I see women treat their service or product as a hobby or side gig. They don’t feel confident to run a business or feel worthy to own the title of ‘boss’ when they totally can.

There is also the narrative our patriarchal society has set on women that they have to play small to appease men. We can be smart but not smarter than a man or we can be ambitious but not more than a man. We have been put in a box and been told by men what we should look like to be sexy, how to dress to be accepted, what jobs we should be going for, and that our womanhood comes down to having children and marriage. Women are given a glass ceiling while men can aspire to anything and everything.

Another limitation is lack of resources given to women, especially women of color and lower socioeconomic class. This begins in our school system. It’s time to start teaching things that are applicable in real life like teaching financial literacy. I didn’t learn this until after college which is mind blowing considering I graduated with a BS in Economics from Fordham University.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

The primary premise of what I do is working with women to rediscover their innate power and wisdom. As women, we often carry a heavy load which can weigh us down if we’re not conscious of it. We have for too long been stripped of our power and silenced. We have been groomed to believe our validation comes from achieving false standards of womanhood, i.e beauty, marriage, reproduction (children) and being domestic. I’m here to guide women to connect with the most authentic version of themselves and create the life they desire and can live on their own terms. In order to get there, we have to do the inner work of healing, releasing subconscious beliefs, pain, and traumas that are taking up space and energy in our bodies. When a woman grows into who she truly is, then she’s able to embrace the title of ‘founder’.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are natural leaders. Their perspective and strengths are very different from men. It’s time women embrace their natural abilities and use them to shine in industries typically dominated by men, and that includes being founders. Women don’t need to do things just like a man would, and in fact, they shouldn’t. They should do it like the strong, nurturing, analytical, creative women that they are.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Entrepreneurship or business101 should be taught in high school: Most school systems, especially public schools do not offer classes that are applicable in the real world. I don’t know about you, but there is almost nothing that I learned in school that prepared me to step into entrepreneurship. Everything has either been self taught (thank you Google), I’ve invested into learning on my own (books, coaches, and programs), or I hired someone. Up until college, I never really thought about entrepreneurship as an option and even then it was something I thought of as ‘down the line’. Entrepreneurship wasn’t as prevalent as it is today. Even with its popularity, there are still many misconceptions about going into business for yourself. You do need to do your research and understand the industry you’re going into. You need to develop mental strength to endure launching your own business (because it’s sometimes glamorized and it’s not always going to be easy), understand customer service and/or product development, while also learning how to be a great leader. It’s a lot, but it’s so rewarding. Create internship opportunities and allow time for women to explore different career paths: Women are not encouraged to take as many risks as men. We are taught to pick a career that is safe and designated for women. I would love to see programs implemented in schools or post high school to allow women to explore different career paths before graduation. There are many industries that are considered men only. Representation matters and the younger someone sees all the options they have for their life, the greater they can grow. Teaching women how to negotiate for better salaries: In 2018 the census bureau found that women earn 82 cents for every dollar that a man makes. Black women earn 62 cents, Hispanic or Latino women earn 54 cents, Native American women earn 57 cents, White women earn 79 cents, and Asian women earn 90 cents. Only 45 percent of women negotiated their salaries compared to 68 percent of men. Women tend to carry more limiting beliefs around money than men do because from childhood we are programmed to believe men are superior. Men are meant to be the leader. Women go to the work space and find themselves reporting to a man at some point (or always). Also women tend to be disconnected from their sacral chakra, which is connected to our reproductive organ. This is where our desires live, where we give birth physically and creatively. Money is something we desire and because our society tells women for so long what we can have, and how much we can have, we end up disconnected from ourselves in this space. This will manifest in our relationship around food (like binge eating or eating disorders), painful menstrual cycles, and low libido just to give examples. Teaching and encouraging women to advocate for themselves: Men will speak up for themselves and make sure to receive credit for everything they do. Women on the other hand are less likely to do so. There is this false sense of humility ingrained into women. Again going back to childhood, girls are censored and told what is ladylike. Don’t be loud, don’t be boastful, don’t be confrontational, just don’t be too much of anything. While for boys we say “boys will be boys”. We let them be rough, loud, and limitless. Many times when I have female clients, I see trauma around their throat chakra, our center of communication. It is either one of two things: they are not speaking their truth and the energetic space is almost completely closed off, or they only speak out of frustration/ anger. In both cases, they are not comfortable speaking their truth and are not in alignment with the rest of their system. More women with women collaborations: For so long women have viewed each other as competition in the work space and in everyday life. Women in positions of leadership or of great influence should make the effort to collaborate with other women in their industry. Shout each other out, clap for each other and create space for women to stand side-by-side. I love seeing women in sports like Serena William clapping for Naomi Asaka when she won the US Open. She’s advocated for Naomi even though they are competitors on the court.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My work is my movement. I am creating a space for women to re-discover their power and return to their most authentic selves. In western culture, we treat the mind, body and spirit separately. It’s time we stop. As we go through life we begin to accumulate layers of trauma, and take on limiting beliefs set by society, our cultures & families. We disconnect from the wisdom held in our bodies, we disregard our intuition, we hide parts of ourselves to be digestible to others & suppress anything that we believe we shouldn’t feel.

We spend our lives expecting the external world to heal or fix the internal, when in reality it’s the other way around. By going inwards, healing the relationship with ourselves, our reality will begin to reflect that shift. When the body, mind and spirit come together in alignment we can live as the best possible version of ourselves, which is what I call our ‘fullest expression’.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am making this a round table edition. LOL! I would love to have a Super Soul Sunday brunch with Oprah, Deepak Chopra, Brené Brown & Sah D’Simone.

I mean, hello! It’s Oprah! As a woman AND a woman of color she has broken every barrier with her career. She went on to have her own magazine, network, and do so much philanthropic work around the world. She has built an empire but still managed to do it with integrity, authenticity and soul.

Deepak is just such a leader in this healing realm. He is one of the first to really lead this movement on how to restore oneness. Just to sit and listen first hand to his wisdom would be incredible. Brené shares all the vulnerability gems. For most of my life, I didn’t know how to be vulnerable, I viewed it as weakness. However, it wasn’t until I began being vulnerable that I felt more like myself, created deeper relationships, and allowed others to feel safe to do the same. Vulnerability is transformative. And finally I just want to dance with Sah! 😉

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Everyone can find me on Instagram @Jacarinasoto, which is where I am most active. Or, get in touch via my website, www.jacarinasays.com.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.