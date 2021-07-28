Tone Love of Setting The Tone Media Group: “Community Outreach”

This is one of my favorites, because I believe that giving back has an intrinsic value that’s not readily seen from the outside. A good company can provide a service perfectly for years, but if it never gives back to the community around it, there is no way to really build a solid foundation to grow. Donating time, money and services to charities has helped me network with community leaders, government officials and other high level decision makers. Besides our growth as a company, it was good to see how I could use my company to help others learn, build and grow. A good company is profitable. A great company works to uplift entire communities along with it.

Tone Love is an American actor, producer and web developer. He has enjoyed success as an entrepreneur for 18 years under his IT company, Toneee. His rise in social media popularity came through a brand he started called Setting The Tone, where he garnered over 27,000 podcasts downloads (WSTT/Setting The Tone Radio). Love has also been credited as inspiration for a short film, Breakdown, directed by Morris Chestnut. The film premiered at the American Black Film Festival.

Love was born Tone Williams in Rochester, New York to Howard Love and Francine Williams. By age nine, Tone was placed into foster care and group homes and both parents relinquished their legal parental rights, making him a ward of the state. Love used his experience meeting different families and people to quickly adapt to situations and environments.

By age 12, Love took an interest in computers, learning several programming languages. By age 16, Love started his first business- a mobile dj service where he mastered Adobe Photoshop while creating marketing collateral such as party flyers and business cards. He continued to program computers and create business print collateral at his daytime job, Chase Investment Services Corporation. The success of his business garnered citywide attention in Rochester, New York and gave him the courage to relocate to Atlanta to chase his dream to become an entrepreneur.

Toneee was founded as a Georgia Limited Liability Company in 2002, just two years after Love relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. His passion was driven by the need for minority business owners to look as polished as the goods and services they offered. He felt that these businesses were just as good as their larger competitors, but lacked the budget or resources to illustrate their value. Toneee was an affordable web development and graphic design alternative. It expanded to include web hosting, domain registration, merchant services and social media marketing.

Working with businesses of virtually every industry gave Love the knowledge and experience to guide any aspiring entrepreneur. He began publicly speaking to children and young adults about success and entrepreneurism, especially targeting at-risk youth, as he was considered one himself. He also volunteered and donated to charity organizations focused on helping at-risk youth- even speaking at festivals, events and schools.

Love soon realized that tweens, teens and young adults were especially receptive to actors and social media. He used his connections to reality show stars and popular influencers to propel his message of success.

Love credits Morris Chestnut for planting the seed to try out acting. While Breakdown was Chestnut’s directorial debut, he admitted he truly enjoyed acting and suggested Tone to “give it try one day.” In 2018, Love decided to enroll in formal acting classes and jumped on background acting and crew opportunities to learn more about the industry. He has since worked on the sets of popular projects such as The Originals (CW), Dynasty (CW), The Hate U Give and P-Valley.

Today, Love is managing his new production company, Setting The Tone Media Group, where he is producing and directing a web series, Magick Boyfriends (magickboyfriends.com). He plans to continue to influence aspiring entrepreneurs through new media, public speaking and technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, before moving to Atlanta, Georgia to start my own IT company soon after high school. I initially focused on creating desktop programs, but quickly realized that businesses were eager to get online. I expanded to include more web related services. The company, Toneee, is now 20 years old and the demand to build an online presence has only increased since then.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Relocating to Atlanta was no easy feat. I had barely ever traveled outside of Rochester and had no family in Georgia. My last job in Rochester didn’t work out and I ended up relocating with only 75 dollars cash in my pocket. I was confident in my computer knowledge and experience and used that to land quick, decent paying temp agency gigs before starting my business. I was determined and never considered giving up, because I felt strongly about leaving my hometown to build something my son would be proud of one day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I remember building a website and creating flyers for a customer who managed ATM machines. He was a fast talker and I trusted him because he was referred by a good, trustworthy customer. Upon completion, I had to chase him down for the remaining balance (two grand!) and I finally showed up at his home. He chuckled when he opened his front door and said, “Tone, you’re better than this, man. Why would you bother chasing me for scraps? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: you are only as paid as your average customer. And I’m broke, soooo!”

He had a point that I consider ’til this day. When forming your business, you need to consider how much money your target audience makes, because no matter how badly they may want your product/service, you’re going to likely spend a lot of time and resources forwarding accounts to collections if they can’t afford it. Make sure you either offer cheaper alternatives or target an audience that makes enough money to comfortably appreciate your value.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Toneee is able to offer world class products and services at a fraction of the cost of its high end competitors. Also, as a Black-owned Internet Service Provider, we strive to offer other small business owners a creative yet affordable means to look just as good as the big wigs.

For years, my company sponsored ROC THE PEACE, a nonprofit organization focused on impeding gun and other forms of violence in inner city Rochester. Their annual peace fest features a new theme and slogan every year and Toneee decided to undertake a huge project filming the entire city dancing to the then hit song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. We hired a film crew and drove around to schools, homeless shelters, government buildings, parks and anywhere else everyday people and politicians were willing to dance. We called it “I AM ROC HAPPY” and used the publicity to advertise the organization’s cause and its peace fest. The project ended up in the local news and the peace festival benefited from a larger turnout than previous years.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep things interesting to avoid burnout. For example, the aforementioned “I AM ROC HAPPY” project had little to do with web design, but we used web technology to organize the volunteers and staff, collect media release forms electronically and share video clips during post production. Also, learn to scale your business by delegating tasks to other reliable workers, even if it means cutting into your profits a bit. Once I realized that time is more important than money, I was willing to make less money to free up more time to rest, helping me to avoid burnout. I ended up making more money in the long run, because others were able to focus on those tasks exclusively, thus performing faster.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I had so much help to be where I am today. One person who stands out is Grace Carswell, my first grade librarian. We are still close today, several decades later. She offers solid advice and emotional support and has been the most consistent person throughout my entire life. She is very much like mom to me, so I call her “Momma Grace”.

Once, Momma Grace knew that I considered expanding my company to include technical support and computer repairs at one point, to cross into the B2C market. As a librarian and teacher, she was naturally resourceful and a great researcher. During a visit to Rochester, she referred me to other small computer repair shops and offered great ideas to help me better understand what consumers like herself looked for in a computer repair shop. Ultimately, she was confident enough to allow me to help migrate tens of thousands of photos from one computer to an external drive and used me as much as possible, whenever I was in town. I decided not to cross into that arena, but her assistance helped me better understand where my company was best served and what changes I would need to make to assist consumers, not just businesses.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

The distance between “good” and “great” is equal to the level of consistency and innovation you bring to every project. A good company is able to provide a product or service that consistently and sufficiently meets the customers’ needs. Greatness requires innovation, which goes above and beyond the normal everyday solutions most competitors offer.

For example, a good web design company will provide web design reusing the same set of templates, only offering different colors and an option to insert the customer’s logo. Many inexperienced customers will be happy with the final product, as the website will sufficiently provide a web presence, which is what they wanted.

A great company, on the other hand, will go above and beyond to take the customer on a journey to growth. Using the above example, the design company should institute a process that discovers each customer’s individual needs, since no two customers are identical. Some websites are best fit using third party e-commerce solutions, while others may only need a landing page to encourage site visitors to download software. Some customers may not have a professional logo, so offering related services in house helps innovate and gives customers more options and resources to do more.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Innovation. While there are times where wheel reinvention is unnecessary, achieving above and beyond the status quo requires ingenuity. For example, look how Facebook was able to topple MySpace’s crown around 2009. MySpace became number one by creating a licensing deal with most major record labels for only 10 million dollars, essentially making it the only place online you could legally stream music for free (at the time). Unfortunately, News Corporation was not smart enough to continue leveraging that deal, focusing more on annoying advertising, creating an undesirable user experience. In contrast, Facebook’s innovative white space space approach had almost no advertising, and no music capabilities at all, it was able to capture the lion’s share. Innovation does not always require you to reinvent the wheel, it only requires you to create something effective that disrupts your industry to fix a real world problem. You can use the same wheel. Automation. One of my best qualities was my attention to detail, but it was also my worst. I had to learn how to automate my processes, because I worked way too slow alone. As a one man show, I had to provide a quote, answer any questions and rebuttals, update and send out an invoice for the deposit, generate a contract, follow up to ensure they signed it and begin the service. Most of the services I offered had an identical process to acquire the lead and start the project. I was good at what I did, but automation helped me become great. I invested in Customer Relationship Management systems (CRMs) that tracked leads, generated invoices and contracts, and then trained salespeople to use them. I also invested in project management systems to delegate design/development and other tasks to contractors and employees. This freed up my time to focus on other aspects of the business itself. Community Outreach. This is one of my favorites, because I believe that giving back has an intrinsic value that’s not readily seen from the outside. A good company can provide a service perfectly for years, but if it never gives back to the community around it, there is no way to really build a solid foundation to grow. Donating time, money and services to charities has helped me network with community leaders, government officials and other high level decision makers. Besides our growth as a company, it was good to see how I could use my company to help others learn, build and grow. A good company is profitable. A great company works to uplift entire communities along with it. Company Culture. Another one of my favorites, this is very important because your employees are what I like to call your “internal customers”. Your contractors, employees, partners, investors, interns, vendors and even volunteers are your strongest word of mouth referrers. They must believe in your company and what it stands for, or they will not be as invested as much, and could even talk others out of choosing you! A great company will make sure there are amenities that make everyone feel welcome and open to express themselves within reason. There are a lot of legal complications with this, but the idea is to build an environment where people can feel valued and proud to work for you. Replication. After all of the above, do it again! Once you have the formula (which I like to call “the secret sauce”), find a new market and apply the same sauce. I started in Atlanta, then I realized that every highly populated city needed web development, so I used very similar tactics to acquire 250% more clients in Los Angeles. We expanded to Washington, DC and New York, NY. It is good to concentrate on a certain demographic, area and/or niche as long as it is profitable. But a smart business owner will perfect that angle, then apply that same method elsewhere to grow exponentially.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

I mentioned company culture and community outreach earlier; both tie into my belief in being impactful and socially responsible. Community outreach helps everyone understand the social impact of your brand. A great company culture requires everyone internally to fully understand why your company exists and where they fit into the grand scheme of things. This gives them purpose and helps them explain your brand’s purpose as well. On the contrary, this becomes challenging if your company has not yet defined its purpose and social impact. In fact, a 2020 global study from BBMG and GlobeScan revealed 93 percent of the 27,000 Gen Zers said that “the more socially and environmentally responsible companies are and become, the more motivated and loyal they will be as employees and customers.”¹. I strongly suggest any business to ensure its brand clearly conveys its purpose to eliminate confusion from its external and internal customers. Adding a social impact angle certainly adds value to your brand for existing and future employees and customers.

¹ BBMG/GlobeScan, 2020, pg. 23, BBMG/GlobeScan Radically Better Future Report, https://bbmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/BBMG_GlobeScan_Radically-Better-Future-Report_2020.pdf

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Earlier I talked about replication and innovation. I will briefly revisit each.

The very first rebuttal to stagnation is replication. Many times, my target market may be oversaturated. Either we have done an amazing job converting leads into clients, or there may be a competitor that has a stronger impact for whatever reason i.e. endorsed or owned by a celebrity/public figure. If my innovative “sauce” no longer works in a particular market, I will research a different market and replicate my strategy elsewhere.

Sometimes it may be too expensive to replicate or it simply makes more sense to stay in the existing market. When that is the case, I learned to solve as many real world problems as possible for my target demographic. For example, while I started out building my clients’ websites, they still needed a web host, a domain name, website security, ongoing maintenance, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and more. They also frequently asked for advice and recommendations on other business related services such as print collateral production and mobile application development. My company transformed into a one-stop-shop, offering a trustworthy source of all things business (hence the slogan “move @ the speed of business”). This innovation allowed me to find new ways to earn revenue from my existing and new customers. Whenever you reach a standstill, reach back into your creative side and innovate.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

The wonderful thing about capitalism is that there are always innovative ways to make money. During turbulent times, we typically follow up with our existing customers to offer products and services they may have not tried or recently canceled. We also have an amazing referral program, offering complimentary service and even monetary gifts for qualified referrals. I strongly suggest surveying your existing customers to keep yourself afloat during a difficult economy.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I would say that the number of work hours is most underestimated by far. I am surprised when people express how they wish they were a business owner to work less. It is by far quite the opposite! Not only do we work ungodly hours to ensure things run smoothly (especially in the beginning), there is not necessarily an hourly pay rate for the work, and the problems we face typically require critical thinking and no playbook. Work/life balance certainly evens out once you have established a healthy process to fulfill your workload, but that can take years.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

There is no silver bullet to conversion, but the most effective strategy we’ve used is something I call “storytelling.” When a customer visits your website, you must take them on a brief but engaging journey. You should design the site so that they are intrigued upon entry and want further details as they move down the page and onto other pages. Make sure they always know how to purchase your service and how to reach you with questions. Strategically placed call to action buttons help with this. Your phone system and email support should follow the same user friendly experience. Guide them through the process quickly and clearly. This might require you to standardize your employee training, redesign your marketing materials and reorganize your website.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

I believe social impact awareness through marketing and community outreach, as well as word of mouth referrals will help any brand reputation. If the budget permits, you can always hire trained actors and celebrities to endorse your product, but good old-fashioned grassroots efforts in the community will get the job done. This is an ongoing process, however. Many business owners fail to consistently communicate their commitment to their purpose (or don’t have one), and this can damage your reputation.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

That WOW! Customer Experience is actually easier than people think when you have a great company culture and efficient processes through automation. Too often, an avoidable bad customer experience comes from a missed opportunity to assist with the actual problem. Teach your staff members to actively listen to the customer entirely before thinking and responding. Always smile while talking on the phone. Always set a positive tone, even if the customer is frustrated or angry. Always remain professional and again listen, listen, listen! Your customers are very vocal when they see a problem and there needs to be a way that their concerns are actively and regularly evaluated. It is important that your customers feel like you truly understand and care about their wants and needs. Most importantly, be true to that intrinsically; ensure your staff truly cares.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

The larger you become, you will inevitably run into a few curve balls that may land on social media. Whether it is an employee or vendor, or a customer, people often air out their experiences on social media. While I believe that social media monitoring is as necessary a line item as cyber security in any responsible operational budget, maintaining a reliable crisis response SOP (standard operating procedures) will help mitigate surprises. I share similar concerns, but not to the degree of many respondents in the survey. In my opinion, many of the fears shared by the board members are a result of unfamiliarity, especially since the Internet and social media is relatively new and many of the companies surveyed are several decades or even 100+ years old. Because I run a web-based company, I am acutely aware of the reputational and cyber security risks companies face, thus more comfortable than most.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The two most common mistakes I see when starting a business are lack of innovation and underestimating the power of the Internet. Market research will definitely help new business owners and CEOs truly understand the needs out there before presenting a product or service that serves no purpose. While an Internet presence is a higher priority post-pandemic, many believe that it is only necessary to have a basic presence before launching. The Internet can mobilize an entire army of new leads, building anticipation before you ever sell a single unit. In fact, it can presell, generating revenue ahead of time! I feel that underutilizing the Internet is one of the biggest blunders that a CEO/founder can make.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Amongst my long list of ideas, I have a mobile app idea called “Agenda”. The idea is to help communities grow by allowing clusters of people to brainstorm and implement strategies that combat commonly shared issues. For example, over two dozen Black Americans are killed by guns daily. The app would be a portal designed to allow parents, renters, homeowners, church leaders, community leaders, politicians, organizations and others to communicate and help hold each other accountable by urging them to commit to the steps within an agreed upon strategy. I believe my computer knowledge can be a part of the solution to any widespread problem, whether socioeconomic or otherwise.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am best reached via my website at toneloves.com.

https://www.instagram.com/toneloves/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!