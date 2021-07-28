Sheila Bella of the American Academy Of Micropigmentation: “Stop listening to negative messages the media tells you”

Stop listening to negative messages the media tells you. As I said, awareness is good, but if you ever find yourself getting to the point where it limits your growth or distracts you from trying something…Please turn it off! Focus on the positive because negative news is not going to do you any good. It doesn’t change the actions necessary for success.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheila Bella.

Sheila Bella is a celebrity brow artist & beauty business success coach. She is the founder of two multi-7 Figure Businesses; Sheila Bella Permanent Makeup & Pretty Rich Bosses Coaching & Consulting. Sheila hosts PRETTY RICH PODCAST, a top-rated Beauty Entrepreneurship show on iTunes. Sheila is the President of the American Academy Of Micropigmentation, the largest organization of cosmetic tattoo professionals. She is not just a motivational speaker, she is a motivational “do-er”. This happily married working mother and wife is currently pregnant with her 3rd son. Her passion is teaching beauty professionals how to scale their services passively and how to create wildly profitable online businesses themselves so they can expand their potential beyond the chair and create massive impact from the comfort of their home. “Do it scared, do it now, do it anyway.” Follow Sheila on social media: @RealSheilaBella @prettyrichbosses Podcast: “Pretty Rich Podcast” available on iTunes, Spotify & Google . www.SheilaBella.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

11 years ago, I got fired from a job working at a restaurant bar. I’ll never forget the look on that manager’s face when he called me into his office and said, “Sheila. Today will be your last day working here at this restaurant. You will no longer be employed. Please pack up your things and go.” The walk of shame down a flight of stairs to my locker where I kept my things was the smallest I had ever felt. Did people know? Were they staring at me because they knew the news? I had just separated from my first husband, and my self-esteem was already super low. I got this job so I could start a new life for myself. I had terrible social skills; I’m just a victim mentality in general. Truth be told, the managers probably saw that, and honestly, I probably would’ve let me go too. But that was when I stopped feeling sorry for myself, and I felt rage for the first time.

I went from being a sad little chihuahua whimpering when its tail between its legs into beast mode. Have you ever felt rage? So angry that nothing matters but getting even! It still feels weird to say, even two multi-million dollar businesses later, both online and my studio brick and mortar. I love the quote that her biggest flex is that she did everything she said she would do. I guess you could say that was me, because I indeed did everything I said I’d do — plus and a bunch of other crazy unexpected things as well. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you stop whimpering and start working. When you stop being a victim and commit, you’re now going to have victory over your life’s circumstances.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My friend’s husband told me that being a beauty business online coach was “beneath me.” He said, “Why are you taking pictures and posting long captions all the time. I think online coaching is beneath you.” Evidently, he thought his opinion was welcome.

“Why don’t you stick to one stream of income? Your PMU BIZ is profitable. Are you that bored?”

My PMU biz was making 6 figures a month. Yep, it was “stable,” and I was nuts for “wanting more.” I didn’t have a fancy studio for podcasting. I’ve never created an online course.

And what is this Zoom thing?! I didn’t have a degree. No MBA here! So what qualified me to teach business to others? My answer? My undeniable results! All I knew was I was able to scale my once tiny little solo PMU studio to 7 figures with 20+ employees, and I wanted to teach others how to do it too. I was nuts. Nuts enough to help women go from doing PMU and Lashes as a hobby to a real FULL-TIME PROFITABLE BUSINESS. Nuts enough to shake some sense into artists who are overworked and underpaid, teach them how to hire other artists, market their biz, and scale to reach their highest potential! Nuts enough to think I could record a podcast from my closet and have over 200,000 people download it! Nuts enough to answer every single DM and treat everyone who messaged me like a best friend! Out of my mind to not wait for “permission” from some University or Institution that I could now teach. (Side note: I hire college grads.) And then Covid19 shut down my studio.

But my online coaching biz is on track to make four million this year. Pandemic and all! All because I was nuts enough to have multiple streams of income!

Guess what; it’s possible for you too!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I thought it was my “BIG BREAK,” and I lost it. I was DEVASTATED! Back in 2011, when I had just opened up @SheilaBellaPermanentMakeup up, my calendar looked like that of a part-time artist more than it did a full-time one. I thought, “If only I could work inside of a busy salon, I would gain clients naturally by being around their existing clientele!” I thought it was a great idea, so I solicited one of the busiest salons in my area. Low and behold, I caught the owner’s attention, and she called me in for an interview. It went well, I thought. That is, of course, until weeks went by and and she just ignored my calls and my messages. She didn’t even bother to respond to tell me that she wasn’t interested. I really thought that working for a busy salon would be the answer to all my booking problems. I have to admit I was sad.

But I let it fuel me instead. I got mad. She was downright rude and a coward for not even having the strength to tell me she changed her mind. Guess what. Years later, she finally messaged me back and asked me to train her niece. I was confused because I thought she didn’t believe in PMU? Then she ended up referring a bunch of clients to me.

I won’t name the salon. But I thought this story was important to tell for those of you who may be disappointed that you didn’t get “your big break,” or if you’ve ever felt like people just brushed you off and didn’t respect you. I know they’re kicking themselves for not having me in there when I was still “small potatoes.”

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my rock. She has gone through all the ups and downs with me. Every time I have a crazy idea, she’ll be supportive even if she doesn’t believe in it fully. And not just supportive with words because talk is cheap, she is supportive with her actions, finances, and time. In the Philippines, where we both come from, people generally don’t say super affectionate things the way they do here in the states. The number of times my parents have told me they love me in my lifetime, I think I am under 15, and I am 39 years old. So the way my parents have always shown their love was not through daily “I love you’.” They do more — they show up, stand by you they risk it all with you.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Every time people ask me what my favorite book is, I always seem to choose Carol Dweck‘s “Mindset.” It helped me realize how many labels I was married to. I’ve lived for the majority of my life in fear of losing such labels as “smart.”. Because these labels became such a strong part of my self-worth, they made me afraid to fail. And when you are afraid to fail, you’re afraid to take risks. But taking risks and failure is essential to success. Mindset taught me to attach my identity to being the hardest working, not the one that bats at 1000.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The universe will bend if you stand up to it. Ask for what you want, and don’t take no for an answer. “

I feel like I am 17 years old half the time. I wake up in the morning and think, “Why am I in charge of these people, and who am I to be running a multi seven-figure business?”.

Not only that, I know I look like someone you typically wouldn’t be able to take seriously as a businesswoman. My make-up is at least an inch thick! I wear gaudy sparkly jewelry and clothes only little girls like. I am comfortable with myself, though. If anything, success has helped me be more comfortable looking and dressing the way I have always wanted to, but sometimes I was too afraid to because I thought it would hinder my success. The point being, from looking at me, my success is unlikely. But I’m living proof that the universe will bend if you stand up to it. Ask for what you want, and don’t take no for an answer. It will bend.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In many ways, my company disrupted entrepreneurship, like, the idea of “hotshot bro CEOs” has changed. Chicks like me with a small voice and blonde hair can be sharks. I’m a feminist. I support all women and all values. But I guess the differences don’t fight my desire to be feminine and capitalize on that. I want to be beautiful. Women want to be beautiful so the industry will charge them for it. Because we have a solution to their problem and that need, so it’s a win-win. Money is just an exchange of energy.

I’m not a bro named Chad on Clubhouse-dropping gems. I’m Sheila Bella. I love glitter, unicorns, make-up, pageant queens, and I like to make Reels and TikTok videos all day long. I think you can be rich just by being exactly yourself, no matter what that is. Feminine and masculine and everything in between. Don’t fight it. Don’t try to be like everyone else. Just be yourself like what you like and don’t apologize for it. We teach female beauty entrepreneurs who never had their big break to take charge of their own destiny and give themselves a break they’ve been waiting for.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The thing that holds back women the most from becoming successful in this country is listening to the media. Honestly. The media is full of bad news. Listening to the media about how you are not likely to be successful because you’re a woman. We can dive into statistics about whether that’s true or not, but the point I’m trying to make is, regardless, it’s a waste of energy. The media basically tells you you’re thirsty without giving you a glass of water. It’s not just enough to know that the problem exists. You have to go out and change that. And the women who are busier taking action instead of just complaining about why things are the way they are will ultimately do more for this country.

Don’t let the news get you down. Be aware, and regardless of the truth, the strategy for equality doesn’t change. Could you go out and crush it? Period!

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Women in the beauty industry have been underestimated their whole lives. I work with them, and that’s what they all have in common. Beauty professionals are some of the most overlooked and forgotten people in business. People scoff at beauty pros because they see the profession as a “shortcut” for someone not “cut out” for a traditional college or entrepreneurial endeavor. It’s sadly frowned upon by certain elitist groups.

For one, we need to normalize millionaire beauty entrepreneurs.

Secondly, We need to stop villainizing women for prioritizing their financial success.

Thirdly, we also need to stop wanting somebody else’s success without understanding that it also comes with their struggles.

Let’s face it; most permanent makeup artists are the wealthiest people in their families. If you are successful in PMU, there is a 90% chance you’ve probably made more money than everybody else who lives with you, including your siblings, cousins, and your parents. The money is insane in beauty and eyebrows. It is one of the most robust and recession-proof industries there is, but it’s crazy underestimated. My clients or achieving success where their friends and families are shocked at how wildly profitable they have become from something as “silly” as eyebrows. But what the world and beginner professionals don’t understand is that seven figures is typical for a successful brow and lash business.. If you’re new, you should expect more. Because people don’t talk about their numbers, newbies don’t strive higher. They don’t know that the next level exists! I’m here to interrupt your pattern. Maybe the pattern in your paradigm has been full of low achievers.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The answer? Simply because we can. If you’re a woman and you want to be a founder, you should because you can. I’m sick and tired of the message that we can’t. It’s obviously incorrect or incomplete because female wealth is booming! If you have the desire and the work ethic, it’s yours. Don’t let anybody derail you from thinking otherwise. Don’t let any naysayers slow you down whether or not they’re in a position of authority.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. We need to stop shaming women for prioritizing their wealth. Become successful yourself. I think that one of the best forms of activism is success. It’s not a secret that the more money you have, the more options you have. Someone has to have the power, and if you’re a good person, why not you? If you’re a woman, why not you? Because the person that has the power makes the rules. Once you are successful, it allows you to give opportunities to people and causes that you care about.

2. Support female-owned businesses. There are a gazillion things we do with our money without thinking. I’m all about mindful living. You can choose where to invest your resources. The more successful women are in the world, the more encouraged other women will become founders. I want to put all my dollars into supporting female-centric companies. I want to be more intentional about my hard-earned money.

3. Stop listening to negative messages the media tells you. As I said, awareness is good, but if you ever find yourself getting to the point where it limits your growth or distracts you from trying something…Please turn it off! Focus on the positive because negative news is not going to do you any good. It doesn’t change the actions necessary for success.

4. Normalize female millionaires. It’s just how it is nowadays. I have a lot of friends who make more than their male counterparts. We’re female and female immigrants without a traditional college education who are crushing the business game. It’s standard in beauty. When I see someone making six figures, yes, it’s a fantastic accomplishment congratulations. Now make seven.

5. Women should start talking & sharing their wins unapologetically. When I was a little girl, my prototype for how to succeed in my gender amounted to nothing but a bunch of Disney princesses. The fact that there were no successful businesswomen I could look up to was a travesty. Today women are more successful than ever, but they are still super quiet about how much money they make or how successful they are. They fear being unliked. What it does is it prevents us from raising the bar for what is possible. If we don’t know what’s possible, we tend to accept the status quo. This is why I want to be super transparent about my earnings, and I encourage other women to do the same. We owe it to that little girl in desperate need of a strong and capable role model. If you know what is possible for you, you are 95% more likely to attempt it. If you know somebody who looks like you has won before, you’re more likely to play the game too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My family and I bought a 32 foot RV in February of this year. I have daydreams of taking this thing on the road, packing it with a bunch of my favorite boss babes. I’m going out on the road giving away free money and a helping hand to struggling women who need a break. And I would love to film the whole thing to encourage the same type of generosity in others. Ahhh! I get chills thinking about it. Maybe someday shortly!

We are very blessed that some very prominent business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this if we tag them.

Beyonce, of course. No artist/performer has ever embodied what I feel to be the epitome of strength in the female spirit both inside and out. She is, in many ways, my muse.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My podcast is called “Pretty Rich Podcast,” and we release two episodes per week. Going strong for 3 years. And I love to hang on Instagram @RealSheilaBella.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.